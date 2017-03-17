₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,262 members, 3,423,225 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 08:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari (5667 Views)
Buhari Inaugurates Presidential Committee On North East Initiative (photo) / We Are No Longer In Military Era, Abdulsalami Peace Committee Tells Buhari / Presidential Committee On Defence Visits Innoson For Local Weapons Production (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by jcflex(m): 3:56am
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to remove the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Mr . Ibrahim Magu, whose confirmation was rejected by the Senate on Wednesday.
http://punchng.com/magu-can-serve-indefinitely-presidential-committee-tells-buhari/
2 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by jcflex(m): 3:58am
Dem say make Magu sitdown like oga Jona, but na that time wind blow oga jona comot for the sit.
hope wind no go blow Maku comot as well.
#TAN
Goodluck sitdown
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by jojomario(m): 4:11am
If Saraki can be installed as senate president. Magu should be a work over. Corrupt leaders taking us backwards.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Realdeals(m): 5:08am
The Senate should not be blamed, I don't expect them to go ahead and clear Magu with that DSS report, the Presidency should bear the brunt.
When an agency under your purview is undermining your actions not for the first time, Haba! we await President Buhari next line of action.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by LordIsaac(m): 5:09am
How can a thief screen his captor?
3 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Nusaf: 5:13am
LordIsaac:
I just taya.
2 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by bayelsaowei: 5:32am
Must magu be the efcc chairman...what kind of country is this..??...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Jabioro: 5:36am
Presidential veto power in action..
1 Like
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by praise010(m): 5:40am
Why should we blame the Senators? Are they the one that controls DSS?
Rather than address the issues raised by the DSS, the Senate is being ridiculed.
This APC government eeee, they are totally confused.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Dominiquez: 5:41am
We should respect the separation of power to enable us have effective democracy.
Magu is not the last man standing in the fight against corruption and therefore should be asked to go.
Corruption is not just about money but also undermining the power of another arm of government.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by GavelSlam: 5:44am
bayelsaowei:
Yes he must.
Must Saraki be Senate president?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by bayelsaowei: 5:49am
GavelSlam:so you're in support of this madness??..so without magu we can't move forward...??..
Mad country
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by bayelsaowei: 5:50am
Dominiquez:that's exactly what the illiterate Admin doesn't understand..what a waste of leaders..
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by freeze001(f): 5:53am
I guess the courts need to interprete the effect of non-confirmation of a political appointee by the Senate whose appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Senate.
Useless politics of attrition will see idiots turn the constitution on its head just to install a stooge in office. Is the confirmation of a nominee supposed to be a mere academic exercise where the Senate must approve every intended appointee of a President? Why should a person fail the test of integrity to substantively head an organisation and still remain head of same in acting capacity? Is it not the same powers n privileges he enjoys despite being adjudged unfit for that position?
No matter the political undertones or power play, the point is that the Senate has rejected an appointee based on security reports by the same Presidency. Why the hell would we all have to be fed with the arrogant posturing of the Executive and its appointees?
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by 989900: 5:55am
If you ever have a chance meeting with Magu, and a tete-a-tete with the man for just 10 minutes, your life will never be the same from the revelations you will hear.
9 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by DonLo: 5:58am
This only goes to show that Buhari is not a smart leader. A DSS under OBJ won't try such except he accents to it but wetin Buhari know. Don't blame the Senate but some elements in the presidency that didn't want Magu as the chairman, therefore, using their influence to get a DSS report to rubbish him before the action ready Senates whose majority of her members have corruption hanging over them.
Let's tell our self the truth, Magu too corrupt. How much be him salary way him they live for 40 million naira rented house while also flying private jet around the country. And to all those shouting, 'Magu must be confirmed', no only him competent among our about 200 million population.
Sagay should know that any abuse of the law just to please his friends in the presidency would later come to hurt him, because it would further destroy the judiciary which he represents.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by sinistermind(m): 5:58am
The way some people reason sef. We all read the DSS report on Magu which is a reason he was rejected by the senate n yet we are attckin the Senate. Assuming he was confirmed, with all the reports of misconduct, these same set of people will scream corruption in the Senate.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by juman(m): 5:59am
Buhari is causing confusion.
He was the one behind dss sending atrocious things about the man to the senate, yet he is talking about retaining him in that position like that.
Which kind of useless old man is that?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Qyubee(m): 6:01am
they (senate) shd hav3e engaged magu on the DSS reports to hear his own side of the story which never happened....i quite agree with this
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by GavelSlam: 6:01am
bayelsaowei:
Yes I am in total support of Magu being the head of EFCC.
You lot always love to ring the bell of strong institutions as if we never had institutions before.
It's like saying Barcelona should drop Messi because they have strong institutions forgetting that certain individuals can interpret their roles better than others.
If the Senate acts in the dubious way they are acting presently the presidency must wield its stick -
Deputise Magu but make the chairman a figure head while Magu is de facto.
5 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by freeze001(f): 6:06am
Qyubee:
Was he not asked by the Senate to respond to the report? What was his response? That he did not have a copy of such an important and indicting document on the basis of which he was being screened? Did he not know he should have prepared his response/defence in writing to be tendered before the Senate? Was he not aware of the report and d screening date? How else should his 'side of the story' have been heard?
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by bayelsaowei: 6:07am
GavelSlam:how can you bring in a messi analogy??..messi is an intelligent problem solver and a team player..magu is an olodo that is a thief and a biased nitwit...
I just hate this it must be magu syndrome..what has magu Don about ameachis case and other apc chieftains...who the ugly man epp??..nonsense...there are better unblemished nigerians that can run the efcc..simple questions magu couldn't answer and he should be the efcc chairman..
2 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by GavelSlam: 6:09am
bayelsaowei:
Let them remove him now.
1 Like
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by bayelsaowei: 6:09am
freeze001:very arrogant rubbish manche thinks he can be the efcc chairman by force...like say na God appoint am...
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by omogin(f): 6:17am
Magu is efficient and effective but he's too partisan.
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Larryfest(m): 6:37am
The senators fear Magu no small,seems they have sort all means to bring the guy in their fold but he is being stubborn hence the reason for all this drama..... All i know is all Nigerian leaders are thieves only that some are well graded than others.
2 Likes
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Tazdroid(m): 6:40am
Like a play, this is just another Act and Scene
1 Like
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Annie939(f): 6:44am
see there mouth
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by sdindan: 6:45am
Buhari should resign and head the EFCC.
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by progress69: 6:59am
Realdeals:you are myopic and don't know anything about politics. Those gang of theives are only hiding behind DSS. First and foremost, the DSS report First used was forwarded to the attorney General by the DSS, where it was found out that most of the allegations were frivolous, and he was cleared and given a clean bill. Why then will the Senate seek another report from the DSS after Magu has been cleared by the attorney general? Why was 2 different report sent by the DSS signed by 2 different people. The only person i blame here is Buhari. It just shows he doesn't have a firm grip of his government, and i am disappointed.
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by Realdeals(m): 7:01am
Qyubee:
They actually did and he explained, how the house was purchased, his relationship with the Rtd Air commodore and how he took journalists round his apartments etc. The DSS report declares him Unfit for appointment.
1 Like
|Re: Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari by annnikky(f): 7:01am
Magu should go and have seat joor, he's using buhari body language for his anti-corruption
Displaced Bakassi Children Seeks Nigeria Fg’s Help[pics] / True Pictures Of Lagos They Hide From Us / Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal CFR Set To Declare For APC With 15 Others
Viewing this topic: NubianX, jumpandpas(m), cyril700(m), adedayoleke90(m), rukytaiga(m), wickyyolo, edo3(m), fyinka47(m), faruksolar1(m), Adepumpin(m), jaibang(m), Chimexstano(m), zeestunner(m), Apollux(m), Exciton(m), saintade01(m), smartjyke(m), akakurukukaku(m), Muh(m), hollyayo(m), ransomed, juman(m), Hezbola, djgbedu, NgeneUkwenu(f), Lordsocrates, chisco82(m), morbeta(m), easyflow, Philistine(m), ayarandy, justsmile(f), jusRadical, ave4(f), Holarz(m), la1(m), ncoolsome(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), AgentGoat, skirmish, badoh(m), navymii(m), durangokid, clerc(m), igwegeorgiano(m), Saintp(m), freekick, dbaruwa(m), doctokwus, phapi(m), kola23, Afamdman(m), GODISGREAT123, montedo, linusbnn(m), 2mNaira, mcmyvoice, martins022, fizzy4luv(m), martooski(m), tetengi4life(m), ULSHERLAN(m), uruego(f), 9ja4show and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16