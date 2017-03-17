Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Magu Can Serve Indefinitely, Presidential Committee Tells Buhari (5667 Views)

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to remove the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Mr . Ibrahim Magu, whose confirmation was rejected by the Senate on Wednesday.



The committee further stated that Magu could continue in acting capacity indefinitely .



It was learnt that the committee had resolved to communicate its resolution to the President in writing .



The Chairman of the PACAC , Prof . Itse Sagay (SAN ), told The PUNCH that the resolution was unanimous and that members were of the view that removing Magu would negatively affect the war against corruption .



He said, “ I had a telephone conference with all members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and we unanimously agreed that Magu is the best candidate in this country for that position and that he should continue acting indefinitely until he is confirmed and there should be no change whatsoever; otherwise, there will be a major setback in the fight against corruption .



“ We observed that those who do not want him are those who are opposed to the fight against corruption . So, we are 100 per cent behind him .”



Meanwhile, the Presidency, on Thursday, said it would not respond to the rejection of the nomination of Magu until it received a formal communication from the Senate on the development.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity , Mr . Femi Adesina , stated this on his Twitter handle .



“ The Presidency will respond to the non- clearance of Magu as EFCC boss after it receives official communication in writing from the Senate, ” Adesina wrote.



The Senate had, on Wednesday, rejected Magu’s nomination for the second time.

Also, a rights advocacy group , Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project , described as illogical, the manner in which the Senate rejected Magu as the substantive EFCC chairman .



In a statement on Thursday by its Executive Director , Adetokunbo Mumuni, the organisation described as a slap on Nigerians the rejection of Magu by the Senate “ on the pretext of conflicting and inconsistent reports on him (Magu) by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari . ”



SERAP posited that the Senate and the President had failed their legitimate governmental purpose of working together to promote and enhance the independence, integrity and effectiveness of the country ’ s main anti -corruption agency , the EFCC .



It argued that what the Senate should have done was to have “ critically engaged with the two reports by the Department of State Services and provided Magu with meaningful opportunity to be heard, ” before rejecting him .



“ The entire process for the submission of Magu ’s name for confirmation by the Senate, and the purported confirmation hearing by the Senate is utterly unsatisfactory ,” SERAP declared .



The organisation argued that while it conceded that it was within the right of the Senate to accept or reject the nomination of anyone , such a right must be exercised “ constitutionally , reasonably, logically and rationally. ”



“ He (President ) should then take rational and reasonable measures to re -nominate him for confirmation .



“ We also urge the Senate to carry out its duty to confirm Magu in line with constitutional and international requirements and without any political or ulterior considerations whatsoever,” SERAP demanded .



The statement read in part , “ But by providing conflicting and inconsistent reports to the Senate on Magu’s confirmation , the government of President Buhari has not taken a logical , fair , and reasonable constitutional and international measure to promote, advance, establish and maintain an independent and effective EFCC .



“ And the Senate, on its own part , would seem to have acted mala fide by picking and choosing the least favourable DSS report to reject Magu’ s nomination .



“ The proper and reasonable action the Senate should have taken in the circumstances of this case would have been to invite the leadership of the DSS to appear before it to explain the manifest contradictions and inconsistencies in its reports . ”





http://punchng.com/magu-can-serve-indefinitely-presidential-committee-tells-buhari/

Dem say make Magu sitdown like oga Jona, but na that time wind blow oga jona comot for the sit.

hope wind no go blow Maku comot as well.



#TAN

Goodluck sitdown

If Saraki can be installed as senate president. Magu should be a work over. Corrupt leaders taking us backwards. 14 Likes 1 Share

The Senate should not be blamed, I don't expect them to go ahead and clear Magu with that DSS report, the Presidency should bear the brunt.

When an agency under your purview is undermining your actions not for the first time, Haba! we await President Buhari next line of action. 9 Likes 2 Shares

How can a thief screen his captor? 3 Likes

LordIsaac:

How can a thief screen his captor?

I just taya. I just taya. 2 Likes

Must magu be the efcc chairman...what kind of country is this..??... 5 Likes 1 Share

Presidential veto power in action.. 1 Like

Why should we blame the Senators? Are they the one that controls DSS?



Rather than address the issues raised by the DSS, the Senate is being ridiculed.



This APC government eeee, they are totally confused. 15 Likes 4 Shares

We should respect the separation of power to enable us have effective democracy.



Magu is not the last man standing in the fight against corruption and therefore should be asked to go.



Corruption is not just about money but also undermining the power of another arm of government. 8 Likes 1 Share

bayelsaowei:

Must magu be the efcc chairman...what kind of country is this..??...

Yes he must.



Must Saraki be Senate president? Yes he must.Must Saraki be Senate president? 9 Likes 2 Shares

GavelSlam:





Yes he must.



Must Saraki be Senate president? so you're in support of this madness??..so without magu we can't move forward...??..



Mad country so you're in support of this madness??..so without magu we can't move forward...??..Mad country 5 Likes 3 Shares

Dominiquez:

We should respect the separation of power to enable us have effective democracy.



Magu is not the last man standing in the fight against corruption and therefore should be asked to go.



Corruption is not just about money but also undermining the power of another arm of government. that's exactly what the illiterate Admin doesn't understand..what a waste of leaders.. that's exactly what the illiterate Admin doesn't understand..what a waste of leaders.. 3 Likes 3 Shares

I guess the courts need to interprete the effect of non-confirmation of a political appointee by the Senate whose appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Senate.



Useless politics of attrition will see idiots turn the constitution on its head just to install a stooge in office. Is the confirmation of a nominee supposed to be a mere academic exercise where the Senate must approve every intended appointee of a President? Why should a person fail the test of integrity to substantively head an organisation and still remain head of same in acting capacity? Is it not the same powers n privileges he enjoys despite being adjudged unfit for that position?



No matter the political undertones or power play, the point is that the Senate has rejected an appointee based on security reports by the same Presidency. Why the hell would we all have to be fed with the arrogant posturing of the Executive and its appointees? 6 Likes 4 Shares

If you ever have a chance meeting with Magu, and a tete-a-tete with the man for just 10 minutes, your life will never be the same from the revelations you will hear. 9 Likes

This only goes to show that Buhari is not a smart leader. A DSS under OBJ won't try such except he accents to it but wetin Buhari know. Don't blame the Senate but some elements in the presidency that didn't want Magu as the chairman, therefore, using their influence to get a DSS report to rubbish him before the action ready Senates whose majority of her members have corruption hanging over them.

Let's tell our self the truth, Magu too corrupt. How much be him salary way him they live for 40 million naira rented house while also flying private jet around the country. And to all those shouting, 'Magu must be confirmed', no only him competent among our about 200 million population.

Sagay should know that any abuse of the law just to please his friends in the presidency would later come to hurt him, because it would further destroy the judiciary which he represents. 4 Likes 3 Shares

The way some people reason sef. We all read the DSS report on Magu which is a reason he was rejected by the senate n yet we are attckin the Senate. Assuming he was confirmed, with all the reports of misconduct, these same set of people will scream corruption in the Senate. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is causing confusion.



He was the one behind dss sending atrocious things about the man to the senate, yet he is talking about retaining him in that position like that.



Which kind of useless old man is that? 1 Like 1 Share

they (senate) shd hav3e engaged magu on the DSS reports to hear his own side of the story which never happened....i quite agree with this

bayelsaowei:

so you're in support of this madness??..so without magu we can't move forward...??..



Mad country

Yes I am in total support of Magu being the head of EFCC.



You lot always love to ring the bell of strong institutions as if we never had institutions before.



It's like saying Barcelona should drop Messi because they have strong institutions forgetting that certain individuals can interpret their roles better than others.



If the Senate acts in the dubious way they are acting presently the presidency must wield its stick -



Deputise Magu but make the chairman a figure head while Magu is de facto. Yes I am in total support of Magu being the head of EFCC.You lot always love to ring the bell of strong institutions as if we never had institutions before.It's like saying Barcelona should drop Messi because they have strong institutions forgetting that certain individuals can interpret their roles better than others.If the Senate acts in the dubious way they are acting presently the presidency must wield its stick -Deputise Magu but make the chairman a figure head while Magu is de facto. 5 Likes

Qyubee:

they (senate) shd hav3e engaged magu on the DSS reports to hear his own side of the story which never happened....i quite agree with this

Was he not asked by the Senate to respond to the report? What was his response? That he did not have a copy of such an important and indicting document on the basis of which he was being screened? Did he not know he should have prepared his response/defence in writing to be tendered before the Senate? Was he not aware of the report and d screening date? How else should his 'side of the story' have been heard? Was he not asked by the Senate to respond to the report? What was his response? That he did not have a copy of such an important and indicting document on the basis of which he was being screened? Did he not know he should have prepared his response/defence in writing to be tendered before the Senate? Was he not aware of the report and d screening date? How else should his 'side of the story' have been heard? 3 Likes 3 Shares

GavelSlam:





Yes I am in total support of Magu being the head of EFCC.



You lot always love to ring the bell of strong institutions as if we never had institutions before.



It's like saying Barcelona should drop Messi because they have strong institutions forgetting that certain individuals can interpret their roles better than others.



If the Senate acts in the dubious way they are acting presently the presidency must wield its stick -



Deputise Magu but make the chairman a figure head while Magu is de facto. how can you bring in a messi analogy??..messi is an intelligent problem solver and a team player..magu is an olodo that is a thief and a biased nitwit...



I just hate this it must be magu syndrome..what has magu Don about ameachis case and other apc chieftains...who the ugly man epp??..nonsense...there are better unblemished nigerians that can run the efcc..simple questions magu couldn't answer and he should be the efcc chairman.. how can you bring in a messi analogy??..messi is an intelligent problem solver and a team player..magu is an olodo that is a thief and a biased nitwit...I just hate this it must be magu syndrome..what has magu Don about ameachis case and other apc chieftains...who the ugly man epp??..nonsense...there are better unblemished nigerians that can run the efcc..simple questions magu couldn't answer and he should be the efcc chairman.. 2 Likes

bayelsaowei:

how can you bring in a messi analogy??..messi is an intelligent problem solver and a team player..magu is an olodo that is a thief and a biased nitwit...



I just hate this it must be magu syndrome..what has magu Don about ameachis case and other apc chieftains...who the ugly man epp??..nonsense...there are better unblemished nigerians that can run the efcc..simple questions magu couldn't answer and he should be the efcc chairman..

Let them remove him now. Let them remove him now. 1 Like

freeze001:





Was he not asked by the Senate to respond to the report? What was his response? That he did not have a copy of such an important and indicting document on the basis of which he was being screened? Did he not know he should have prepared his response/defence in writing to be tendered before the Senate? Was he not aware of the report and d screening date? How else should his 'side of the story' have been heard? very arrogant rubbish manche thinks he can be the efcc chairman by force...like say na God appoint am... very arrogant rubbish manche thinks he can be the efcc chairman by force...like say na God appoint am...

Magu is efficient and effective but he's too partisan.

The senators fear Magu no small,seems they have sort all means to bring the guy in their fold but he is being stubborn hence the reason for all this drama..... All i know is all Nigerian leaders are thieves only that some are well graded than others. 2 Likes

Like a play, this is just another Act and Scene 1 Like

see there mouth

Buhari should resign and head the EFCC.

Realdeals:

The Senate should not be blamed, I don't expect them to go ahead and clear Magu with that DSS report, the Presidency should bear the brunt.

When an agency under your purview is undermining your actions not for the first time, Haba! we await President Buhari next line of action. you are myopic and don't know anything about politics. Those gang of theives are only hiding behind DSS. First and foremost, the DSS report First used was forwarded to the attorney General by the DSS, where it was found out that most of the allegations were frivolous, and he was cleared and given a clean bill. Why then will the Senate seek another report from the DSS after Magu has been cleared by the attorney general? Why was 2 different report sent by the DSS signed by 2 different people. The only person i blame here is Buhari. It just shows he doesn't have a firm grip of his government, and i am disappointed. you are myopic and don't know anything about politics. Those gang of theives are only hiding behind DSS. First and foremost, the DSS report First used was forwarded to the attorney General by the DSS, where it was found out that most of the allegations were frivolous, and he was cleared and given a clean bill. Why then will the Senate seek another report from the DSS after Magu has been cleared by the attorney general? Why was 2 different report sent by the DSS signed by 2 different people. The only person i blame here is Buhari. It just shows he doesn't have a firm grip of his government, and i am disappointed.

Qyubee:

they (senate) shd hav3e engaged magu on the DSS reports to hear his own side of the story which never happened....i quite agree with this

They actually did and he explained, how the house was purchased, his relationship with the Rtd Air commodore and how he took journalists round his apartments etc. The DSS report declares him Unfit for appointment. They actually did and he explained, how the house was purchased, his relationship with the Rtd Air commodore and how he took journalists round his apartments etc. The DSS report declares him Unfit for appointment. 1 Like