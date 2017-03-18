Her Maiden Name is Blessing Okon Tom, only daughter to her mum, schooled at plateau state polytechnic as of then.

She loved and was so fond of her mum and they stayed together in calabar before she left for Jos for schooling.

At Jos she stayed with her uncle for like one year after which she insisted on staying alone.

Subsequently, everything was fine when she later got her place and was visiting her mum every semester break with foodstuffs, untill 2008 then I was in my first year in school at calabar when her mom told me she called from a friends line and complained of her phone having issues so her number later stopped going.

At first it wasn't disturbing cos it was December already and soon she will be coming home for semester break, but it she didn't come home, everyone started getting worried after like 3 months passed.

We made contact with her uncle and he went to where she was staying, information gotten from her neighbour and friend revealed she was travelling to abuja, so that eased us a bit, atleast she is alive cos it was during that time we had frequent violence at jos.

But tension later rose even more when she had not tried contacting home or come, this got her mum crying and everyone confused on what to do, now it was already getting to 6 months

Until one day her mum told me her uncle called and told her one guy called saying he tried to reach any member of blessings family until he found his number in her belonging, that blessing stays with him, and they are lover but right now shes not with him cos he travelled to buy goods cos he's a business man, that they both stay at kano.

This also got everyone relieved but after few days without her uncle calling back to inform if the guy called back as promised, but behold he didn't and the uncle confessed to have lost the phone number d guy contacted him with.

Right now there's no way she can be traced, cos I have on my part contacted the bank she used then if we want to send her money and I was told its not active anymore, tried to contact some network providers but its always seems fruitless cos no one is giving information to help.

You can imaging the constant pain the poor family is going through everyday with the hope she's alive somewhere and will one day be back.

But its several years past she's not back, her mum insist staying in the same compound her daughter knew even when all the neighbours I knew then that stayed have packed out, cos she fear she fear her daughter on her return might be stranded.

Its very frustrating for the whole family over here, infact I don't really know how to describe the pain.

PLEASE IF WHO HAVE ANY ADVICE WHATSOEVER THAT CAN HELP WITH HER search, please do. Thanks

You can call 08140035300 with any useful info 5 Shares