Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by ezana1(m): 12:54pm
Her Maiden Name is Blessing Okon Tom, only daughter to her mum, schooled at plateau state polytechnic as of then.
She loved and was so fond of her mum and they stayed together in calabar before she left for Jos for schooling.
At Jos she stayed with her uncle for like one year after which she insisted on staying alone.
Subsequently, everything was fine when she later got her place and was visiting her mum every semester break with foodstuffs, untill 2008 then I was in my first year in school at calabar when her mom told me she called from a friends line and complained of her phone having issues so her number later stopped going.
At first it wasn't disturbing cos it was December already and soon she will be coming home for semester break, but it she didn't come home, everyone started getting worried after like 3 months passed.
We made contact with her uncle and he went to where she was staying, information gotten from her neighbour and friend revealed she was travelling to abuja, so that eased us a bit, atleast she is alive cos it was during that time we had frequent violence at jos.
But tension later rose even more when she had not tried contacting home or come, this got her mum crying and everyone confused on what to do, now it was already getting to 6 months
Until one day her mum told me her uncle called and told her one guy called saying he tried to reach any member of blessings family until he found his number in her belonging, that blessing stays with him, and they are lover but right now shes not with him cos he travelled to buy goods cos he's a business man, that they both stay at kano.
This also got everyone relieved but after few days without her uncle calling back to inform if the guy called back as promised, but behold he didn't and the uncle confessed to have lost the phone number d guy contacted him with.
Right now there's no way she can be traced, cos I have on my part contacted the bank she used then if we want to send her money and I was told its not active anymore, tried to contact some network providers but its always seems fruitless cos no one is giving information to help.
You can imaging the constant pain the poor family is going through everyday with the hope she's alive somewhere and will one day be back.
But its several years past she's not back, her mum insist staying in the same compound her daughter knew even when all the neighbours I knew then that stayed have packed out, cos she fear she fear her daughter on her return might be stranded.
Its very frustrating for the whole family over here, infact I don't really know how to describe the pain.
PLEASE IF WHO HAVE ANY ADVICE WHATSOEVER THAT CAN HELP WITH HER search, please do. Thanks
You can call 08140035300 with any useful info
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 12:57pm
Lalasticlala pls push to fp... Biko
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:07pm
na wao d girl should reach her mum if she's alive now,or d mother should go to kano or Jo's to know what's up
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by ezana1(m): 1:23pm
AgbenuAnna:findings have been done at Jos, not sure of how to go about it at kano, not even sure she's there
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by okunfemm(m): 1:43pm
God will find u out in Jesus name. amen
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Saintsammurai(m): 1:52pm
This is why as parents, its important and compulsory that where our daughters stays in school must be known and her choice of school must be a school where three to four people close to the family are schooling..
This help in monitoring them and at the same time having a feel of security..
The best way is to contact the police..
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by ezana1(m): 2:32pm
Thanks
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Etizz: 3:56pm
jeez......since 2008?
dat is a long time oh, God I pray she surface someday.......
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by KingLennon(m): 3:56pm
She's chilling with her boyfriend in onitsha...She will be back when the recession is over.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by konshency(m): 3:57pm
On my way to check for her....
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by ramdris(m): 3:57pm
No...! Besides why not just say "Have u seen this Lady" or must u use "Pretty"?
btw: Hope she get found alive soonest.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by fuckerstard: 3:57pm
Kano too big to find person o, something tells me she doesn't want to be found. With the guy calling on her behalf and stuff.
Make her mama pray really hard. I pray she calls them and let her folks be at rest.
If anyone wan decide to run off it's better to give your folks heads up not to find you instead of all these yawa.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 3:57pm
Since 2008?..what have they been waiting for
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Rutheby(f): 3:58pm
Strongly believe that she'll be found
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by tosyne2much(m): 3:59pm
I pray they find her
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by ipain: 3:59pm
AgbenuAnna:that lady is not a kid. That one don waka enter Devil den.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 4:00pm
Olorun ase ni awari! Amin!
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by axurate: 4:00pm
Rutheby:she will
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Dandsome: 4:01pm
Ehyaaaaaaaaaaaa.
I guess she must have been married off or hypnotized cos that's the only logical explanation to this.... I don't want reason the part of her being dead or forced into prostitution outside the shores of Nigeria.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by CharleyCharley: 4:01pm
Has anyone checked the emir's palace?
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Ovokoo: 4:02pm
Na waoo
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by froshsteve(m): 4:03pm
jesu kristi of nazareth May god help us ooooo
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Vision2045(m): 4:03pm
Almost 10years.
if she is still in this country or still alive am sure, having stayed with her mum for so long, she would have made effort to at least look for her.
its either she is not in this country, she is dead, or she is jazzed.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by hilaomo(m): 4:03pm
There is more to this story than meet the eyes...First and foremost I can bet that all is not well between the lady and the Uncle sexaually or asexually (that's why he lied about misplacing the guys number due to his in-ability to stand her return).
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by GodblessNig247(m): 4:04pm
I have a strong feeling that she will be found alive!! My prayers are with you and ur family
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 4:04pm
CharleyCharley:
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by lanrejoe10(m): 4:05pm
No one is really lost in life.... We're all under the watchful eyes of God whether dead or alive... God will bring her back home alive...IJN
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by sweatlana: 4:05pm
Can your uncle remember the time the man who claimed to be her lover called??
If yes u can go to the police with that and they will get all incoming calls to your uncle's phone. That way the man's number will definitely be revealed.
It will cost some money sharr. At least 50k.
Good luck. I pray she is found. May God wipe away the tears of her mum.
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by Abdhul(m): 4:05pm
WOW 9years. . .
Re: Relative Missing Since 2008, Please Help (Photo) by EzigboNwanma(f): 4:06pm
This is a mystery
