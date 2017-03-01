Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana (4685 Views)

President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock / Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) / Pictures Of Vice-Presidents Of Nigeria From 1966-2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Buhari's special adviser, Femi Adesina, the Egyptian leader also congratulated the Nigerian President on the strides his country had made in the campaign against Boko Haram and other security challenges.



President el-Sisi, who also expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria's quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest.



Also, on Thursday last week, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a goodwill phone call to President Buhari, thanked Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as President of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.



Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries.



Source: The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday called to wish President Muhammadu Buhari well.According to Buhari's special adviser, Femi Adesina, the Egyptian leader also congratulated the Nigerian President on the strides his country had made in the campaign against Boko Haram and other security challenges.President el-Sisi, who also expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria's quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest.Also, on Thursday last week, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a goodwill phone call to President Buhari, thanked Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as President of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-of-egypt-gambia-and-ghana.html 2 Likes

Long Live awa president 5 Likes

na so

Make me sef call presido 1 Like

thats good news 2 Likes

Phone calls that doesn't have impact on the economy. How sure am I that this insensitive man even received any call sef. 2 Likes









God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)



God bless the good people of The Federal Republic of Nigeria









6 Likes

trump nko?

Nigeria very funny country , some youths will still come here and be arguing that the call didn't happen , when they are supposed to be looking for ways to better their lives 1 Like

Abeg, I've lost track





BABA STILL DEY NAIJA SO??!

President Buhari's profile across the international scene seems to be growing everyday. With the backing of AU heavyweights, IPOB dream of an illusionary Biafran state seems more and more like a point on the receding horizon 1 Like

Nai7.

Its a lie

the audio voice or wedonbilivit

bubu can never get such call

That's nice for the unity of African countries, may God continue to give our president good health and happiness which will enable him to govern our great nation to greater heights.



God bless Africa

God bless West Africa

God bless Nigeria

God bless me. 1 Like

Why are we being informed when anyone calls this President ? Is he just there to answer calls ?



I dont wanna read such nonsense again on front page. 4 Likes





More calls to your elbow while the people u rule to recharge 100naira for fone. War Ride on mr presido.More calls to your elbow while the people u rule to recharge 100naira for fone. War





Chief operations officer, Nitel President of Phone calls.Chief operations officer, Nitel

LiePobs at the moment 1 Like

Buhari and his aides are laughable, I swear!

Is this their new line of propaganda?

4 Likes

Benekruku:







God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)

God bless the good people of The Federal Republic of Nigeria







All these for receiving call. All these for receiving call. 4 Likes

Audio president. Come out from d villa. Baba go slow. Sick old man

So? I voted for PMB to receive call while a painter of garri is now 900 as against 350_400. Milo tea 900 as against 600 etc. No salary i increment. Still a contact staff under CHANGE mantra. Hmmmm OK. No ploblemu. 1 Like

Na call we wan chop

Why should this be a news item

amazingspiderma:





All these for receiving call.





Yes o! You have a problem with it? Yes o! You have a problem with it?

wellcome my able president

oga phone call that does not have impact on the economy is that one a phone call 1 Like

If President Buhari in his heart of heart really care about us...this over 6billion UDdollars Paris Club refound should not be given to the Governors. Yes !

Where is the Excess Crude Fund given to them by President Jonathan ?

Where is the Bailout Fund given to them last year ?

This 6.9billion dollars should be used to fix our Electricity problem once and for all !



Let the Governors do their worse, history gonna remember who actually is the Public Enemy.