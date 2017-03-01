₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:52pm
The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday called to wish President Muhammadu Buhari well.
According to Buhari's special adviser, Femi Adesina, the Egyptian leader also congratulated the Nigerian President on the strides his country had made in the campaign against Boko Haram and other security challenges.
President el-Sisi, who also expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria's quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest.
Also, on Thursday last week, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a goodwill phone call to President Buhari, thanked Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as President of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.
Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-of-egypt-gambia-and-ghana.html
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by LivingHuman: 4:07pm
Long Live awa president
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Pebcak: 6:01pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Dontripsy(m): 6:01pm
na so
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Goldenheart(m): 6:01pm
Make me sef call presido
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Realret70: 6:02pm
thats good news
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by ESDKING: 6:03pm
Phone calls that doesn't have impact on the economy. How sure am I that this insensitive man even received any call sef.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Benekruku(m): 6:03pm
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
God bless the good people of The Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Negotiate: 6:04pm
trump nko?
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by naijainfogalery: 6:04pm
Nigeria very funny country , some youths will still come here and be arguing that the call didn't happen , when they are supposed to be looking for ways to better their lives
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Tazdroid(m): 6:04pm
Abeg, I've lost track
BABA STILL DEY NAIJA SO??!
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by kropotkin2: 6:06pm
President Buhari's profile across the international scene seems to be growing everyday. With the backing of AU heavyweights, IPOB dream of an illusionary Biafran state seems more and more like a point on the receding horizon
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by realGURU(f): 6:06pm
Nai7.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Young03: 6:07pm
Its a lie
the audio voice or wedonbilivit
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Odkosh: 6:08pm
bubu can never get such call
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Mccullum: 6:08pm
That's nice for the unity of African countries, may God continue to give our president good health and happiness which will enable him to govern our great nation to greater heights.
God bless Africa
God bless West Africa
God bless Nigeria
God bless me.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Billyonaire: 6:09pm
Why are we being informed when anyone calls this President ? Is he just there to answer calls ?
I dont wanna read such nonsense again on front page.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by tydi: 6:11pm
Ride on mr presido.
More calls to your elbow while the people u rule to recharge 100naira for fone. War
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by ifyalways(f): 6:14pm
President of Phone calls.
Chief operations officer, Nitel
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Nusaf: 6:14pm
LiePobs at the moment
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Splashme: 6:14pm
Buhari and his aides are laughable, I swear!
Is this their new line of propaganda?
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by amazingspiderma: 6:14pm
Benekruku:All these for receiving call.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by kingivie: 6:15pm
Audio president. Come out from d villa. Baba go slow. Sick old man
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by anytexy: 6:15pm
So? I voted for PMB to receive call while a painter of garri is now 900 as against 350_400. Milo tea 900 as against 600 etc. No salary i increment. Still a contact staff under CHANGE mantra. Hmmmm OK. No ploblemu.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by emperorAY(m): 6:17pm
Na call we wan chop
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by PeterObi2019(m): 6:17pm
Why should this be a news item
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by Benekruku(m): 6:20pm
amazingspiderma:
Yes o! You have a problem with it?
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by angelimida: 6:21pm
wellcome my able president
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by REDshouse(m): 6:21pm
oga phone call that does not have impact on the economy is that one a phone call
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by abiodunalasa: 6:22pm
If President Buhari in his heart of heart really care about us...this over 6billion UDdollars Paris Club refound should not be given to the Governors. Yes !
Where is the Excess Crude Fund given to them by President Jonathan ?
Where is the Bailout Fund given to them last year ?
This 6.9billion dollars should be used to fix our Electricity problem once and for all !
Let the Governors do their worse, history gonna remember who actually is the Public Enemy.
|Re: Buhari Receives Calls From Presidents Of Egypt, Gambia And Ghana by SuperS1Panther: 6:25pm
Fayose will say "na lie".
I have never seen a doubting Thomas like him before.
