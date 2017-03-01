Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) (18488 Views)

Source; A groom couldn't contain his emotion while his bride was walked down the aisle by her father at their wedding ceremony. The man broke down in tears as his partner approached the altar. On seeing her man crying, the bride also broke down in tears as both of them cried from different positions in front of their guests.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bride-breaks-down-in-tears-after-seeing.html 1 Like

Na romantic connection, these cannot happen in nigeria, if a lady cry for U na ur money she dey cry for 36 Likes 2 Shares

Na joy be that

Guy way fit dey miss hin Ex-gf and her 'Shaolin' moves and as he see wetin he 'settle' for him nor fit control emotions again Guy way fit dey miss hin Ex-gf and her 'Shaolin' moves and as he see wetin he 'settle' for him nor fit control emotions again 22 Likes 3 Shares

Tears and head work hand in hand

Chai... See yansh 8 Likes

Awww....

All tears of Joy. Congratulation 1 Like



That gown tho'... revealing

chai! crying? I b lady? only ladies do cry na

And the make-up no wash. Most be a crocodile tears I guess

He's probably overwhelmed. Maybe someone has told him he'll never get to marry a beautiful bride 3 Likes

I think he made a wrong choice!! 1 Like

The first pic tho

vizkiz:

Bride is quite skinny. She needs fufu and banga 1 Like

Ishilove:

Husby must cry too o

Beautiful

Finally the witches in their village allowed them to get married at age 40 and 42... Its worth crying about 1 Like

Heya

P*ssy-whipped Niggah!



Grow a pair, will you? 1 Like









Dhee would do same for me Stupid loveDhee would do same for me

