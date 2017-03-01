₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,064 members, 3,434,241 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 01:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) (18488 Views)
Pre-Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband / Bride And Groom Kissing As Groomsmen Hold Groom / Crying Couple: Bride And Groom Shed Tears While Exchanging Wedding Vows (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:37pm On Mar 22
A groom couldn't contain his emotion while his bride was walked down the aisle by her father at their wedding ceremony. The man broke down in tears as his partner approached the altar. On seeing her man crying, the bride also broke down in tears as both of them cried from different positions in front of their guests.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bride-breaks-down-in-tears-after-seeing.html
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:37pm On Mar 22
see more >>>
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:39pm On Mar 22
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by profhezekiah: 9:40pm On Mar 22
Na romantic connection, these cannot happen in nigeria, if a lady cry for U na ur money she dey cry for
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by LAFO(f): 9:43pm On Mar 22
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 9:43pm On Mar 22
Na joy be that
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:43pm On Mar 22
Guy way fit dey miss hin Ex-gf and her 'Shaolin' moves and as he see wetin he 'settle' for him nor fit control emotions again
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 9:46pm On Mar 22
Tears and head work hand in hand
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by vizkiz: 9:48pm On Mar 22
Chai... See yansh
8 Likes
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 9:48pm On Mar 22
Awww....
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 9:49pm On Mar 22
All tears of Joy. Congratulation
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by harriet412(f): 9:52pm On Mar 22
3rd pic..
That gown tho'... revealing
BTW... Nice couple..
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 9:53pm On Mar 22
chai! crying? I b lady? only ladies do cry na
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Omagago(m): 9:58pm On Mar 22
And the make-up no wash. Most be a crocodile tears I guess
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:01pm On Mar 22
He's probably overwhelmed. Maybe someone has told him he'll never get to marry a beautiful bride
3 Likes
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:03pm On Mar 22
I think he made a wrong choice!!
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:04pm On Mar 22
He's probably overwhelmed. Maybe someone has told him he'll never get to marry a beautiful bride.
The first pic tho
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:07pm On Mar 22
vizkiz:
Oga dem take yansh swear for you ni
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 10:09pm On Mar 22
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:14pm On Mar 22
Bride is quite skinny. She needs fufu and banga
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 10:20pm On Mar 22
Ishilove:
Never know u got some sense of humour.
2 Likes
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:25pm On Mar 22
wristbangle:Seems you're a learner
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by HateU2(f): 10:26pm On Mar 22
Husby must cry too o
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Preca(f): 10:29pm On Mar 22
Beautiful
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 10:37pm On Mar 22
Finally the witches in their village allowed them to get married at age 40 and 42... Its worth crying about
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
Heya
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 10:38pm On Mar 22
P*ssy-whipped Niggah!
Grow a pair, will you?
1 Like
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by jeamie(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
Stupid love
Dhee would do same for me
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:39pm On Mar 22
2nd to the Last to Comment
|Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by BheeCee: 10:39pm On Mar 22
Na only me notice the bride's armpit ni
16 Likes 1 Share
What Is Wrong With Dating Or Marrying An African American Man? / Why Do Nigerians Abroad Love Big Beautiful Women (bbw) / How Men Think In A Relationship
Viewing this topic: ahkenaten(m), iyamALBEN(m), TurboBuilder, chukelvin(m), 912(m), peterpen(m), gaventa, SweetJoystick(m), ajisebioyo1(m), NubianX, lanrayco(m), SaintNemesis(f), Eroms4life17, Eluwilussit(m), GreatZaza(m), Phemmy777(m), davidif, JhyMedex, kelljuili(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3