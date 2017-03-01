₦airaland Forum

Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:37pm On Mar 22
A groom couldn't contain his emotion while his bride was walked down the aisle by her father at their wedding ceremony. The man broke down in tears as his partner approached the altar. On seeing her man crying, the bride also broke down in tears as both of them cried from different positions in front of their guests.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bride-breaks-down-in-tears-after-seeing.html

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:37pm On Mar 22
see more >>>

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:39pm On Mar 22
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by profhezekiah: 9:40pm On Mar 22
Na romantic connection, these cannot happen in nigeria, if a lady cry for U na ur money she dey cry for

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by LAFO(f): 9:43pm On Mar 22
cheesy
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 9:43pm On Mar 22
Na joy be that
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:43pm On Mar 22
angry Guy way fit dey miss hin Ex-gf and her 'Shaolin' moves and as he see wetin he 'settle' for him nor fit control emotions again angry angry

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 9:46pm On Mar 22
Tears and head work hand in handundecided undecided
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by vizkiz: 9:48pm On Mar 22
Chai... See yansh tongue

8 Likes

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 9:48pm On Mar 22
Awww.... embarassed
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 9:49pm On Mar 22
All tears of Joy. Congratulation

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by harriet412(f): 9:52pm On Mar 22
3rd pic..
That gown tho'... revealing undecided
BTW... Nice couple..
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 9:53pm On Mar 22
chai! crying? I b lady? only ladies do cry na
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Omagago(m): 9:58pm On Mar 22
And the make-up no wash. Most be a crocodile tears I guess
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:01pm On Mar 22
He's probably overwhelmed. Maybe someone has told him he'll never get to marry a beautiful bride

3 Likes

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:03pm On Mar 22
I think he made a wrong choice!!

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:04pm On Mar 22
He's probably overwhelmed. Maybe someone has told him he'll never get to marry a beautiful bride.


The first pic tho
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:07pm On Mar 22
vizkiz:
Chai... See yansh tongue

Oga dem take yansh swear for you ni

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 10:09pm On Mar 22
tongue
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:14pm On Mar 22
Bride is quite skinny. She needs fufu and banga

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 10:20pm On Mar 22
Ishilove:
Bride is quite skinny. She needs fufu and banga

cheesycheesy

Never know u got some sense of humour.

2 Likes

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:25pm On Mar 22
wristbangle:


cheesycheesy

Never know u got some sense of humour.
Seems you're a learner cheesy
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by HateU2(f): 10:26pm On Mar 22
Husby must cry too o grin
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Preca(f): 10:29pm On Mar 22
Beautiful
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 10:37pm On Mar 22
Finally the witches in their village allowed them to get married at age 40 and 42... Its worth crying about

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
Heya
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 10:38pm On Mar 22
P*ssy-whipped Niggah! angry

Grow a pair, will you?

1 Like

Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
grin
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by jeamie(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
Stupid love grin grin



Dhee would do same for me angry
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:39pm On Mar 22
2nd to the Last to Comment
Re: Bride And Groom Crying At Their Wedding (Photos) by BheeCee: 10:39pm On Mar 22
Na only me notice the bride's armpit ni

16 Likes 1 Share

