The rejected nominees are Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Mr Jacob Daodu from Ondo State.







The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.



According to the Senate social media handler, the report stated that: “He is said to be deceitful and indulged in corrupt practices as Chair road construction



“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"



Deputy Senate President said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is 'contradictory'.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/why-we-rejected-ondo-ambassadorial.html The Senate has rejected the nomination of two non-career ambassadorial nominees presented for legislative approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.The rejected nominees are Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Mr Jacob Daodu from Ondo State.The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.According to the Senate social media handler, the report stated that: “He is said to be deceitful and indulged in corrupt practices as Chair road construction“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"Deputy Senate President said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is 'contradictory'. 1 Like





She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"

This DSS running tinz these days. 1 Like

CeoNewshelm:





“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"





What impunity and arrogance!



Instead of him to put forth a logical explanation, he is using a renowned despot as a yardstick to judge this possible ability to deliver.



Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a question.



What impunity and arrogance!

Instead of him to put forth a logical explanation, he is using a renowned despot as a yardstick to judge this possible ability to deliver.

Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a question.

Buhari with old age is like... 5 Likes

4 Likes

"The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative."

Keneking:

Ok



he already showed and displayed his dictatorial tendencies by answering that way. So much skeleton in his cupboard . Kudos to Senate on dis one . Are responsible people so hard to find in Nigeria? Why can't they nominatebnornal pple dat will perform? If it's not overaged it will be one young killer or criminal. Na wa for dis country oooo.

Most Nigerians have seen the Senate as an institution of thieves and thereby when they appear before them.. They give answers that think is befitting of the people in senate without respecting the house.(like "how can this senator that is been accused of embezzlement ask me if i'm corrupt"

And it'll cost them the jobs or whatever as they are screened out even if they actually deserve the jobs.

You don't disrespect authority(ies) because they are doing the wrong thing.

Good for him, arrogance approach doesn't help

"Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"

Lobatan!

booked







Reject or accept, none benefits us. For all the ones they have accepted, what has been their contributions to the change mantra? They should take the news elsewhere like we care. We spend our data and time arguing over voids, when they are taking the billions 1 Like

CeoNewshelm:



“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"





What impunity! Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a further question



Instead of him to put forth logical reasoning, he is trying to use a despot as a yardstick.



What impunity! Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a further question

Instead of him to put forth logical reasoning, he is trying to use a despot as a yardstick.

The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.



“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"



Deputy Senate President said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is 'contradictory'.



That Mugabe Part eh/ The Thing Weak me





That Mugabe Part eh/The Thing Weak me

For an ambassadorial nominee to say such a thing, to me he is not fit.

Yeye nominee, yeye SINators. 1 Like

Keneking:

Ok



She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"





But where do they dig out some of these people to be our ambassadors.



But where do they dig out some of these people to be our ambassadors.

See reply. Na wa o.

t age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" Dis 1 just weak me

Keneking:

Ok



She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"