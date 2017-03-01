₦airaland Forum

Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:28pm
The Senate has rejected the nomination of two non-career ambassadorial nominees presented for legislative approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rejected nominees are Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Mr Jacob Daodu from Ondo State.



The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.

According to the Senate social media handler, the report stated that: “He is said to be deceitful and indulged in corrupt practices as Chair road construction

“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"

Deputy Senate President said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is 'contradictory'.


http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/why-we-rejected-ondo-ambassadorial.html

1 Like

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Keneking: 3:35pm
Ok

She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" shocked

4 Likes

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by emorse(m): 3:46pm
This DSS running tinz these days.

1 Like

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by hefelove(m): 5:09pm
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by odimbannamdi(m): 5:09pm
CeoNewshelm:


“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"


What impunity and arrogance!

Instead of him to put forth a logical explanation, he is using a renowned despot as a yardstick to judge this possible ability to deliver.

Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a question.

Meanwhile, i have got lovely men loafers for sale

2 Likes

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by burkingx(f): 5:09pm
cheesy

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Conventionary(f): 5:10pm
hmmma

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by sakalisis(m): 5:10pm
Ok
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by richidinho(m): 5:10pm
Buhari with old age is like...

5 Likes

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by CR77(f): 5:10pm
cool

4 Likes

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by easzypeaszy(m): 5:10pm
By swthrt above me..is bin long..wa what ar oww....

Back to the ofofo..
That moment when you think u hv killed it but the person u said it to hate jokessss...lol..

Same thing happened to me at a job interview and dey ask me..
Wen did u hv ur life to Christ I said since i was a child..d man vex.
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Evergreen4(m): 5:11pm
Lol, the man got no chill at all. he got a bad mouth
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Flexherbal(m): 5:11pm
"The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative."
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by oruma19: 5:11pm
Keneking:
Ok

She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" shocked
he already showed and displayed his dictatorial tendencies by answering that way. So much skeleton in his cupboard . Kudos to Senate on dis one . Are responsible people so hard to find in Nigeria? Why can't they nominatebnornal pple dat will perform? If it's not overaged it will be one young killer or criminal. Na wa for dis country oooo.
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by teemanbastos(m): 5:12pm
Most Nigerians have seen the Senate as an institution of thieves and thereby when they appear before them.. They give answers that think is befitting of the people in senate without respecting the house.(like "how can this senator that is been accused of embezzlement ask me if i'm corrupt"
And it'll cost them the jobs or whatever as they are screened out even if they actually deserve the jobs.
You don't disrespect authority(ies) because they are doing the wrong thing.
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by pavlovt: 5:12pm
Good for him, arrogance approach doesn't help
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by expee06(m): 5:12pm
"Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"
Lobatan!
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by SexyNairalander: 5:13pm
booked
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by ogapatapata24: 5:13pm
Actress beat up area boy and omonile who came to extort money from them and beat up her crew member


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km-5lRcWBA0
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by weedtheweeds: 5:14pm
Reject or accept, none benefits us. For all the ones they have accepted, what has been their contributions to the change mantra? They should take the news elsewhere like we care. We spend our data and time arguing over voids, when they are taking the billions

1 Like

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by odimbannamdi(m): 5:14pm
CeoNewshelm:

“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"


What impunity! Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a further question

Instead of him to put forth logical reasoning, he is trying to use a despot as a yardstick.

Meanwhile, these lovely loafers are for sale

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by SageTravels: 5:14pm
The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.

“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"

Deputy Senate President said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is 'contradictory'.


That Mugabe Part eh/ grin grin grin grin grin grin The Thing Weak me grin


For an ambassadorial nominee to say such a thing, to me he is not fit.
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by datola: 5:14pm
Yeye nominee, yeye SINators.

1 Like

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by akinola107(m): 5:14pm
grin
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by aidagbon(m): 5:15pm
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by AreaFada2: 5:15pm
Keneking:
Ok

She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" shocked

grin grin grin cheesy

But where do they dig out some of these people to be our ambassadors.

See reply. Na wa o.
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Victornezzar(m): 5:15pm
t age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" Dis 1 just weak me
looking for magas good luck
Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by oviejnr(m): 5:18pm
Keneking:
Ok

She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" shocked
grin cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by weedtheweeds: 5:21pm
how much do they go for and where is your location? I like your style.
odimbannamdi:


What impunity! Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a further question

Instead of him to put forth logical reasoning, he is trying to use a despot as a yardstick.

Meanwhile, these lovely loafers are for sale

