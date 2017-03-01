₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee
Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:28pm
The Senate has rejected the nomination of two non-career ambassadorial nominees presented for legislative approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The rejected nominees are Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Mr Jacob Daodu from Ondo State.
The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.
According to the Senate social media handler, the report stated that: “He is said to be deceitful and indulged in corrupt practices as Chair road construction
“She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"
Deputy Senate President said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is 'contradictory'.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/why-we-rejected-ondo-ambassadorial.html
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Keneking: 3:35pm
Ok
She notes that when asked if he could perform his duty at that age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by emorse(m): 3:46pm
This DSS running tinz these days.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by hefelove(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by odimbannamdi(m): 5:09pm
CeoNewshelm:
What impunity and arrogance!
Instead of him to put forth a logical explanation, he is using a renowned despot as a yardstick to judge this possible ability to deliver.
Typical Nigerian, answering a question with a question.
Meanwhile, i have got lovely men loafers for sale
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by burkingx(f): 5:09pm
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Conventionary(f): 5:10pm
hmmma
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by sakalisis(m): 5:10pm
Ok
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by richidinho(m): 5:10pm
Buhari with old age is like...
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by CR77(f): 5:10pm
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by easzypeaszy(m): 5:10pm
By swthrt above me..is bin long..wa what ar oww....
Back to the ofofo..
That moment when you think u hv killed it but the person u said it to hate jokessss...lol..
Same thing happened to me at a job interview and dey ask me..
Wen did u hv ur life to Christ I said since i was a child..d man vex.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Evergreen4(m): 5:11pm
Lol, the man got no chill at all. he got a bad mouth
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Flexherbal(m): 5:11pm
"The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative."
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by oruma19: 5:11pm
Keneking:he already showed and displayed his dictatorial tendencies by answering that way. So much skeleton in his cupboard . Kudos to Senate on dis one . Are responsible people so hard to find in Nigeria? Why can't they nominatebnornal pple dat will perform? If it's not overaged it will be one young killer or criminal. Na wa for dis country oooo.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by teemanbastos(m): 5:12pm
Most Nigerians have seen the Senate as an institution of thieves and thereby when they appear before them.. They give answers that think is befitting of the people in senate without respecting the house.(like "how can this senator that is been accused of embezzlement ask me if i'm corrupt"
And it'll cost them the jobs or whatever as they are screened out even if they actually deserve the jobs.
You don't disrespect authority(ies) because they are doing the wrong thing.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by pavlovt: 5:12pm
Good for him, arrogance approach doesn't help
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by expee06(m): 5:12pm
"Ask Mugabe if age affects his job"
Lobatan!
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by SexyNairalander: 5:13pm
booked
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by ogapatapata24: 5:13pm
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by weedtheweeds: 5:14pm
Reject or accept, none benefits us. For all the ones they have accepted, what has been their contributions to the change mantra? They should take the news elsewhere like we care. We spend our data and time arguing over voids, when they are taking the billions
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by SageTravels: 5:14pm
The Senate on Thursday said the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.
That Mugabe Part eh/ The Thing Weak me
For an ambassadorial nominee to say such a thing, to me he is not fit.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by datola: 5:14pm
Yeye nominee, yeye SINators.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by akinola107(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by burkingx(f): 5:15pm
kosiemma:
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by aidagbon(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by AreaFada2: 5:15pm
Keneking:
But where do they dig out some of these people to be our ambassadors.
See reply. Na wa o.
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Victornezzar(m): 5:15pm
t age, his response was "Ask Mugabe if age affects his job" Dis 1 just weak me
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by Alikote: 5:16pm
kosiemma:looking for magas good luck
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by oviejnr(m): 5:18pm
Keneking:
|Re: Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee by weedtheweeds: 5:21pm
how much do they go for and where is your location? I like your style.
odimbannamdi:
Viewing this topic: softheart4love(m), lexylexy9, lakesalauto, yussuff(m), ProfEinstein, alsudaes1(m), ngng, jide219(m), angelgabriel26(m), CallmeGlad(f), OtunbaAde101(m), wellmax(m), lanrayx, JustinSlayer69, dinana(m), BishopZion, kisscivic(m), usmolad(m), Tirexy(m), shigoawesu(m), Acetyl(m), dignitycares, Newbiee, Nerica(m), olaoye26, Carmall(m), tomycole, frisky2good(m), rajinet(m), STIdesyns(m), Bishop4real, Hearme(m), 12345DKO(m), peace2all(m), TRADEMARK(m), Lalaonpoint(f), Sultannayef, taurusmena1, Escodeb(m), 2n2k(m) and 83 guest(s)
