|Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:04pm On Mar 23
You visited your boyfriend's mom for the first time and when you got there she asked you to help her wash the dishes . What will you do in such a situation??
For the ladies
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Kondomatic(m): 6:06pm On Mar 23
Does he cook for the whole Local Government
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:08pm On Mar 23
Kondomatic:lol... Maybe dey had a party
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Nma27(f): 6:11pm On Mar 23
Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... Only? I'll wash the ceiling too...
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:11pm On Mar 23
As weird as this is going to sound, I'd be glad to for two reasons. 1)A dirty enviroment affects my mood & 2) cleaning is one of those things I find relaxing + enjoyable. Above all, I'd be disgusted to eat or drink anything if I knew there was a pile of dirty dishes in the same kitchen.
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:14pm On Mar 23
Nma27:hahahaha...I'm rolling on d floor ooooo
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:16pm On Mar 23
ZarZar:your reasons are kul due to the fact that u don't like dirty environment.. But won't u ask ur guy later if people are not in d house to wash and what if u didn't visit
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Michellla(f): 6:18pm On Mar 23
Does she cook for the whole community?
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 6:19pm On Mar 23
It might b text oooo, come to think of it, boyfriend not finace? Hmmm, to show how nice I am ,I will help her to raise it water and that's how nice I can be
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:19pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:
Lol, I'd keep the judgments to myself out of respect for his mother.
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by slimthugchime(m): 6:20pm On Mar 23
i will stop imagining
total nonsense thread
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Aderola15(f): 6:23pm On Mar 23
Wash and yab Bobo later
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 6:24pm On Mar 23
Will gladly wash them.It's not an herculean task
Moreover,washing of plates is my hobby.
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by wordbank(m): 6:25pm On Mar 23
Nma27:See as u dey claim
Na ur type dey clean the compound even before fowl wake up
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:27pm On Mar 23
Michellla:I'm finkin dey invited a neighbouring community to join dem
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Nma27(f): 6:27pm On Mar 23
wordbank:Lolz
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:28pm On Mar 23
Aderola15:someone is curious to know wat u will be telling later ooo
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:31pm On Mar 23
Tiny23:
This your space sha.. Come help me wash mine na
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:32pm On Mar 23
Call my house girl
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by tosyne2much(m): 6:32pm On Mar 23
Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by McBrooklyn(m): 6:35pm On Mar 23
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:35pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:lol.. House girl ke... U have already failed test 1
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:36pm On Mar 23
tosyne2much:it's true, finkin about their long fixed nails
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:36pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:Happily fail it na house girl una dey find no b wife
After a long day of work who got time for that ...
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Splinz(m): 6:37pm On Mar 23
Aderola15:
What if it was a well thought out plan orchestrated by bobo and mum, to see the lazy side of you?
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Aderola15(f): 6:37pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:
Lol
Can't say what I would be telling him now but I know I'll say something silly and funny especially when I tell him to help do something and he's doing shakara, hehehehe... E go hear am
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:38pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:lol... This one is love ooo
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:39pm On Mar 23
tosyne2much:More than five thats like easy nao
Can do that with my eyes closed
That one na domestic abuse
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:40pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:Who dey fall u or d guy
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:40pm On Mar 23
Aderola15:if ah b girl ah will surely be frowning while washing it
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:41pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:nooo not me oo before you will employ house girl to help you do d work in the other room
|Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:42pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:domestic abuse
