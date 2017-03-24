Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) (10967 Views)

Question For The Ladies!! What Will You Do In This Situation? [photo] / Your Date Abandons You At The Restaurant, What Would You Do In This Situation? / What Would You Do If You See A Lady In This Situation (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

. What will you do in such a situation??



For the ladies You visited your boyfriend's mom for the first time and when you got there she asked you to help her wash the dishes. What will you do in such a situation??For the ladies 1 Share

Does he cook for the whole Local Government 24 Likes 1 Share

Kondomatic:

Does he cook for the whole Local Government lol... Maybe dey had a party lol... Maybe dey had a party

Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... Only? I'll wash the ceiling too...Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... 6 Likes 1 Share

As weird as this is going to sound, I'd be glad to for two reasons. 1)A dirty enviroment affects my mood & 2) cleaning is one of those things I find relaxing + enjoyable. Above all, I'd be disgusted to eat or drink anything if I knew there was a pile of dirty dishes in the same kitchen. 22 Likes

Nma27:

Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... hahahaha...I'm rolling on d floor ooooo hahahaha...I'm rolling on d floor ooooo 1 Like

ZarZar:

As weird as this is going to sound, I'd be glad to for two reasons. 1)A dirty enviroment affects my mood & 2) cleaning is one of those things I find relaxing + enjoyable. Above all, I'd be disgusted to eat or drink anything if I knew there was a pile of dirty dishes in the same kitchen. your reasons are kul due to the fact that u don't like dirty environment.. But won't u ask ur guy later if people are not in d house to wash and what if u didn't visit your reasons are kul due to the fact that u don't like dirty environment.. But won't u ask ur guy later if people are not in d house to wash and what if u didn't visit

Does she cook for the whole community? 1 Like

? Hmmm, to show how nice I am ,I will help her to raise it water and that's how nice I can be It might b text oooo, come to think of it, boyfriend not finace? Hmmm, to show how nice I am ,I will help her to raise it water and that's how nice I can be

Henrybright:

your reasons are kul due to the fact that u don't like dirty environment.. But won't u ask ur guy later if people are not in d house to wash and what if u didn't visit

Lol, I'd keep the judgments to myself out of respect for his mother. Lol, I'd keep the judgments to myself out of respect for his mother.

i will stop imagining







total nonsense thread i will stop imaginingtotal nonsense thread 8 Likes

Wash and yab Bobo later 3 Likes 1 Share

Will gladly wash them.It's not an herculean task





Moreover,washing of plates is my hobby. 4 Likes

Nma27:

Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... See as u dey claim

Na ur type dey clean the compound even before fowl wake up 4 Likes

Michellla:

Does she cook for the whole community? I'm finkin dey invited a neighbouring community to join dem I'm finkin dey invited a neighbouring community to join dem 1 Like

wordbank:

See as u dey claim Na ur type dey clean the compound even before fowl wake up Lolz Lolz

Aderola15:

Wash and yab Bobo later someone is curious to know wat u will be telling later ooo someone is curious to know wat u will be telling later ooo

Tiny23:

Will gladly wash them.It's not an herculean task.







Moreover,washing of plates is my hobby.

This your space sha.. Come help me wash mine na This your space sha.. Come help me wash mine na

Call my house girl

Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates 2 Likes

Bumbae1:

Call my house girl lol.. House girl ke... U have already failed test 1 lol.. House girl ke... U have already failed test 1

tosyne2much:

Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates it's true, finkin about their long fixed nails it's true, finkin about their long fixed nails

Henrybright:

lol.. House girl ke... U have already failed test 1 Happily fail it na house girl una dey find no b wife

After a long day of work who got time for that ... Happily fail it na house girl una dey find no b wifeAfter a long day of work who got time for that ... 1 Like

Aderola15:

Wash and yab Bobo later

What if it was a well thought out plan orchestrated by bobo and mum, to see the lazy side of you?

Henrybright:

someone is curious to know wat u will be telling later ooo

Lol



Can't say what I would be telling him now but I know I'll say something silly and funny especially when I tell him to help do something and he's doing shakara, hehehehe... E go hear am LolCan't say what I would be telling him now but I know I'll say something silly and funny especially when I tell him to help do something and he's doing shakara, hehehehe... E go hear am

Bumbae1:



Happily fail it na house girl una dey find no b wife

After a long day of work who got time for that ... lol... This one is love ooo lol... This one is love ooo

tosyne2much:

Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates More than five thats like easy nao

Can do that with my eyes closed



That one na domestic abuse More than five thats like easy naoCan do that with my eyes closedThat one na domestic abuse 2 Likes

Henrybright:

lol... This one is love ooo Who dey fall u or d guy Who dey fall u or d guy

Aderola15:





Lol



Can't say what I would be telling him now but I know I'll say something silly and funny especially when I tell him to help do something and he's doing shakara, hehehehe... E go hear am if ah b girl ah will surely be frowning while washing it if ah b girl ah will surely be frowning while washing it

Bumbae1:



Who dey fall u or d guy nooo not me oo before you will employ house girl to help you do d work in the other room nooo not me oo before you will employ house girl to help you do d work in the other room