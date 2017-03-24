₦airaland Forum

Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:04pm On Mar 23
You visited your boyfriend's mom for the first time and when you got there she asked you to help her wash the dishes cheesy grin. What will you do in such a situation??

For the ladies

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Kondomatic(m): 6:06pm On Mar 23
Does he cook for the whole Local Government

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:08pm On Mar 23
Kondomatic:
Does he cook for the whole Local Government
lol... Maybe dey had a party cheesy grin grin
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Nma27(f): 6:11pm On Mar 23
Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... angryOnly? I'll wash the ceiling too...

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:11pm On Mar 23
As weird as this is going to sound, I'd be glad to for two reasons. 1)A dirty enviroment affects my mood & 2) cleaning is one of those things I find relaxing + enjoyable. Above all, I'd be disgusted to eat or drink anything if I knew there was a pile of dirty dishes in the same kitchen.

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:14pm On Mar 23
Nma27:
Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... angryOnly? I'll wash the ceiling too...
hahahaha...I'm rolling on d floor ooooo grin grin grin

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:16pm On Mar 23
ZarZar:
As weird as this is going to sound, I'd be glad to for two reasons. 1)A dirty enviroment affects my mood & 2) cleaning is one of those things I find relaxing + enjoyable. Above all, I'd be disgusted to eat or drink anything if I knew there was a pile of dirty dishes in the same kitchen.
your reasons are kul due to the fact that u don't like dirty environment.. But won't u ask ur guy later if people are not in d house to wash and what if u didn't visit grin
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Michellla(f): 6:18pm On Mar 23
Does she cook for the whole community? grin

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 6:19pm On Mar 23
It might b text oooo, come to think of it, boyfriend not finace? Hmmm, to show how nice I am ,I will help her to raise it water and that's how nice I can be undecided undecided
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:19pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:
your reasons are kul due to the fact that u don't like dirty environment.. But won't u ask ur guy later if people are not in d house to wash and what if u didn't visit grin

Lol, I'd keep the judgments to myself out of respect for his mother.
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by slimthugchime(m): 6:20pm On Mar 23
undecided i will stop imagining undecided



total nonsense thread undecided

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Aderola15(f): 6:23pm On Mar 23
Wash and yab Bobo later angry grin

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 6:24pm On Mar 23
Will gladly wash them.It's not an herculean task


Moreover,washing of plates is my hobby.

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by wordbank(m): 6:25pm On Mar 23
Nma27:
Only? I'll wash the ceiling too... angryOnly? I'll wash the ceiling too...
See as u dey claim
Na ur type dey clean the compound even before fowl wake up

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:27pm On Mar 23
Michellla:
Does she cook for the whole community? grin
I'm finkin dey invited a neighbouring community to join dem grin grin grin

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Nma27(f): 6:27pm On Mar 23
wordbank:
See as u dey claim Na ur type dey clean the compound even before fowl wake up
Lolz
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:28pm On Mar 23
Aderola15:
Wash and yab Bobo later angry grin
someone is curious to know wat u will be telling later ooo cheesy wink
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:31pm On Mar 23
Tiny23:
Will gladly wash them.It's not an herculean task.



Moreover,washing of plates is my hobby.
grin
This your space sha.. Come help me wash mine na wink
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:32pm On Mar 23
Call my house girl grin
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by tosyne2much(m): 6:32pm On Mar 23
Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by McBrooklyn(m): 6:35pm On Mar 23
cheesy
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:35pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:
Call my house girl grin
lol.. House girl ke... U have already failed test 1 cheesy cheesy grin
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:36pm On Mar 23
tosyne2much:
Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates
it's true, finkin about their long fixed nails
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:36pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:
lol.. House girl ke... U have already failed test 1 cheesy cheesy grin
Happily fail it na house girl una dey find no b wife grin
After a long day of work who got time for that ...

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Splinz(m): 6:37pm On Mar 23
Aderola15:
Wash and yab Bobo later angry grin

What if it was a well thought out plan orchestrated by bobo and mum, to see the lazy side of you? smiley
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Aderola15(f): 6:37pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:
someone is curious to know wat u will be telling later ooo cheesy wink

Lol grin cheesy grin

Can't say what I would be telling him now but I know I'll say something silly and funny especially when I tell him to help do something and he's doing shakara, hehehehe... E go hear am angry grin lipsrsealed
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:38pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:

Happily fail it na house girl una dey find no b wife grin
After a long day of work who got time for that ...
lol... This one is love ooo wink wink wink
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:39pm On Mar 23
tosyne2much:
Some ladies will not wash it even if the plates are not more than 5, not to talk of these loads of plates
More than five thats like easy nao
Can do that with my eyes closed

That one na domestic abuse grin

Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 6:40pm On Mar 23
Henrybright:
lol... This one is love ooo wink wink wink
Who dey fall u or d guy cheesy
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:40pm On Mar 23
Aderola15:


Lol grin cheesy grin

Can't say what I would be telling him now but I know I'll say something silly and funny especially when I tell him to help do something and he's doing shakara, hehehehe... E go hear am angry grin lipsrsealed
if ah b girl ah will surely be frowning while washing it cheesy wink
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:41pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:

Who dey fall u or d guy cheesy
nooo not me oo before you will employ house girl to help you do d work in the other room wink wink smiley
Re: Ladies, What Would You Do In This Situation? (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 6:42pm On Mar 23
Bumbae1:

More than five thats like easy nao
Can do that with my eyes closed

That one na domestic abuse grin
domestic abuse cheesy cheesy

