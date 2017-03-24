₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,328 members, 3,438,394 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 11:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl (5838 Views)
Photos: 6 Places Women Want To Be Touched (adult Content) / How To Toast A Nigerian Girl And Win Her Heart / Is It Proper For Nigerian Guys To Toast A Lady On Social Media? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Opinionated: 12:56pm
Some Nigerian guys tend to toast (woo) any girl they are interested in without even considering the time and place. Not minding the location and with so much confidence, they approach you and begin to run their mouths, spitting lines they have specially practiced for wooing girls. Oftentimes, the thinking of certain guys is that they want to take the opportunity to toast the girl as they may not meet her again. That’s true. However, you should be conscious of the places you intend to hit on a woman. Jumia Travel, the leading online bo0king agency identifies 6 places you should never toast a girl.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/6-places-never-toast-nigerian-girl/
1 Share
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by jonaifame22(f): 12:58pm
Food spot, canteen, mr biggs,I ndomie and egg spot
Chai I pity any guy who will subject to the spirit of lust when he see a gal at any of these places, cos she will hear the voice of his wallet more than his vocal chords.
At the end of the day she'll give u her number and when u call she won't pick, she'll say " if I pick it now he'll say I like him cos he bought me food.hence multiplying ur sorrows and earning u a slot in the friendzone avenue .
6 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by gbegemaster(m): 12:59pm
My brother any girl looking for relationship will not have any issue with the place you toast her. Even it na toilet.
All these places you've eliminated leaves just eatery and a few other places. Some girls don't like it when you toast them at eateries disturbing their food, some will listen if you offer to pay for the food, and the rest would have probably come with another guy.
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by engrMikemd(m): 1:11pm
where else will you know toast a lady? cemetery?
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Lastpharoah33(m): 1:13pm
This is a big joke.... have even phucked a bae @ her work place, in their boss warehouse.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by thesicilian: 1:21pm
Lastpharoah33:We are talking of civilized relationships not your uninhibited animalistic desires.
24 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Dildo(m): 2:40pm
There is no boundary in wooing a girl.I have actually woo some in those places you listed as a no-go area and they didn't insult or turned my proposal down.I only chicken out myself.
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by ladyF(f): 11:18pm
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by auntysimbiat(f): 11:18pm
HAHAHA
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by McBrooklyn(m): 11:19pm
A guy that cannot toast a lady in some of and if not all of those aforementioned places... Is that one a guy??
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Japhet04(m): 11:19pm
Wooing a lady should be done as the spirit directs, I can woo a lady in hell if fire spares my tolotolo.
10 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by EWAagoyin(m): 11:19pm
My problem no be woman na person wai get money dy find woman.... My problem right now na 30k
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Taryur3(m): 11:19pm
The highlighted reasons are dead...
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Deivid10(m): 11:19pm
RUBBISH!
NEXT PLEASE.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Jimmyo3(m): 11:19pm
Yoruba people market list:::
Rice -5 cups
Beans -3 cups
Maggi -50
Fresh pepper N300
Dried pepper N150
Native pepper N400
Cameroon pepper N250
Tatashi N200
Chilli pepper N100
Fairly used pepper N50
Green pepper N200
Garlic N100
And Yetunde When You Are
Coming Back Abeg Tell Mama Ade
To Give You
The Pepper She Promised Me!
#pepperdemgang#
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Tapout(m): 11:20pm
cinema and church ?? R u furking kidding me!! na there dem dey sell their market pass
1 Like
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Jglad(f): 11:20pm
I disagree
Or do u mean Best places to toast Women?
Abi places U should never toast Bread
#Stoptoastingwomen
#wearenotbread
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by naza9ja(m): 11:20pm
And I was here thinking you'll add ATM stand, eatery, supermarket and makeup studio
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Xeedorf: 11:21pm
ON FACE BOOK NKO?
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by iyke926(m): 11:21pm
Mall too
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by masseratti: 11:22pm
Crap,which kain mod do we have these days sef
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by steppins: 11:22pm
thesicilian:Lol. Not all toasting lead to relationships. It could be a fling or just sex.
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:23pm
thesicilian:laff
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Rexhenrex(m): 11:23pm
n
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by smartty68(m): 11:24pm
OP what about for hospital bed?
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by kaydee(m): 11:24pm
Opinionated:
I can't imagine this dude's life? So we should wait till we get to heaven or what are you saying?
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by DollarAngel(m): 11:24pm
Where will I now toast her
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Franchise21(m): 11:24pm
Make I dey learn
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by ChikaMaLaKai: 11:24pm
Ok
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Eaa247(m): 11:24pm
Thats six places not to woo a lagos girl!
matured would not mind where u woo her
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Nickymezor(f): 11:25pm
Yawning
|Re: 6 Places You Should Never Toast A Nigerian Girl by Karlman: 11:26pm
OP TRY BUY SMALL SENSE BIKO
LOOKING FOR Mr.right|tips For Finding The Right Guy / If You Are Looking For Rich Sugar Mummy Contact Agent Benson On 08050907157 / Nigerian Food Items Wanted In UK
Viewing this topic: emydot(m), Lordfiido, harrycracker(m), massinola(m), kygo(m), kingsleyy32, dadataiwo100(m), damoneymag(m), AMAUCHESKY, meccuno, brane, 08064978510(m), Deem, bamoproperty, Jibola10(m), goingape1, jusjuded(m), marisdgreat(f), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Nesino(m), CASTOSVILLA(m), dukecharles(m), Gentlepenuel(m), BWare, orbgoblin, tobidam, blaakinlagos, zcee, loswhite(m), Dayoto, Emenandez4lyf(m), bullabong, Jerryodogwu(m), Chukabiz(m), igwejay, SmilingB1(f), jegz25(m), Olonade02(m), kelvinkul, alobright17(m), saintade01(m), SmartchoicesNG, Incrizz(f), Annalise(f), oladistinct(m), Alarib(m), findel, eyesoflagos, drsugar, samomeh(m), milkydaddy(m), bankyprince(m), ichommy(m), Viktoh(m), charlesucheh(m), Batam(m), caseydebor(m), arinzeejikonye(m), bestower, sheantip(m), Billyamin, Dubby6(m), BrownRoofRep, Kinezeala(m), caabb55(m), rummmy(m), Rashman578(m), mantosa(m), Anyenmoney(m), BensonInnocent, petersfleming, ofoneduj, laredo2116, Thryphosa(m), deain1(m), fowosteppy21(m), levi2, erico2k2(m), omobritiko, Omoalaji12 and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6