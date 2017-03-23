₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 3:33pm
How time flies!When Goodluck Jonathan was in power,people were worshipping him even his portrait.Can you imagine what is happening now?Veteran Facebook journalist Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa saw his portrait dumped in dustbin behind the Rivers state governor lodge Abuja.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/goodluck-jonathan-portrait-before-vs.html?m=1
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Splinz(m): 3:34pm
It changes nothing, as it can happen to anybody.
His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Johnathan (GCFR) is unperturbed, nor does dumping his fine portrait in a dustbin has in anyway diminished his soaring profile as a great democrat and a leader of impeccable characters.
GEJ...
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Specialspesh: 3:39pm
This is bad
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by giftedheart1(m): 3:40pm
nothing last forever...
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 3:41pm
Doesn't matter. GEJ is chilling.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by paschu: 3:55pm
That's how the present occupant of the position will soon be discarded too.
However, the person that put it on trash has zero sense of value. I guarantee that such an official item would sell for millions (if not billions) in say, 50 years from now. But this is Nigeria where people do not reason.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by kutchs: 3:59pm
Doesn't change the fact that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was a former president of Nigeria.
Doesn't change the fact that come one day the current occupant of that seat was become history and his own picture also consigned to the dustbin of history.
Power indeed is transient.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:59pm
This is disrespect to the office of the president
Also politics taking too far
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by iyilax(m): 4:01pm
To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to honour portrait and a time to dis honour the portrait. My holly book is absolutely complete and sufficient.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Pavarottii(m): 4:02pm
OP! Ur message has been passed. It doesn't stop him from being d best president ever or the onlly man that will redeem us from dis suffering.
GEJ!
Our Hero.
God bless you.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by sneezeemek(m): 4:17pm
but if its somebody now they start arresting people
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:23pm
Indiscipline at highest order.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 4:26pm
All I can say is that pics should have been put in an archive in office, for future purpose. We should borrow a leaf from the Western world.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 4:38pm
Hmmmm.... If u can envision where they will drop buhari s portrait after 2019...u go fear fear.
Bottom line office ni gbeyin alakowe.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by DrDeji20: 5:01pm
same thing wiĺ happen to PMB potriat after his tenure by 2023
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 5:22pm
Na person wey dey happen presently people like to reckon with not someone that has happened in the past...it the way of the world.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by zuby4real10(m): 5:53pm
There is no concrete evidence to believe that that place is behind rivers state governor's lodge in Abuja. anybody can deliberately keep the portrait in any dustbin for pictures. I trust Nigerians can do anything for their selfish reason.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by drinkgarri: 6:07pm
Holy davido...father of imade
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by XaviDayo: 6:07pm
It's his portrait and not him. Useless headline
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:07pm
No respect
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by anibi9674: 6:08pm
yimu.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by alldbest: 6:08pm
Doesn't change sh1t
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by SlayHER: 6:08pm
Stale news
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by OmoIgala: 6:08pm
And so?
Any picture can end up anywhere.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by sorom4: 6:08pm
BMC at work
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Bgorgeous: 6:09pm
It's only a picture jor
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by kateskitty(f): 6:09pm
Ok
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by Kunleskey(m): 6:09pm
There's time for everything ...such is life
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by policy12: 6:09pm
...Nigeria a country where nothing works and no respect for both looters and the leaders.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by moffat(m): 6:09pm
Children of hate, karma is awaiting
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by ksbusari(m): 6:09pm
e no come pick am nw
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:09pm
Good
