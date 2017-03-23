Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan's Portrait At A Refuse Dump In Abuja (Photos) (2985 Views)

Source: How time flies!When Goodluck Jonathan was in power,people were worshipping him even his portrait.Can you imagine what is happening now?Veteran Facebook journalist Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa saw his portrait dumped in dustbin behind the Rivers state governor lodge Abuja.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/goodluck-jonathan-portrait-before-vs.html?m=1 1 Like

It changes nothing, as it can happen to anybody.



His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Johnathan (GCFR) is unperturbed, nor does dumping his fine portrait in a dustbin has in anyway diminished his soaring profile as a great democrat and a leader of impeccable characters.



GEJ... 23 Likes 2 Shares

This is bad 1 Like

nothing last forever... 2 Likes

Doesn't matter. GEJ is chilling. 4 Likes

That's how the present occupant of the position will soon be discarded too.



However, the person that put it on trash has zero sense of value. I guarantee that such an official item would sell for millions (if not billions) in say, 50 years from now. But this is Nigeria where people do not reason. 4 Likes

Doesn't change the fact that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was a former president of Nigeria.

Doesn't change the fact that come one day the current occupant of that seat was become history and his own picture also consigned to the dustbin of history.



Power indeed is transient. 4 Likes

This is disrespect to the office of the president

Also politics taking too far 1 Like

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to honour portrait and a time to dis honour the portrait. My holly book is absolutely complete and sufficient.

OP! Ur message has been passed. It doesn't stop him from being d best president ever or the onlly man that will redeem us from dis suffering.



GEJ!

Our Hero.

God bless you. 7 Likes

but if its somebody now they start arresting people 6 Likes 1 Share

Indiscipline at highest order.

All I can say is that pics should have been put in an archive in office, for future purpose. We should borrow a leaf from the Western world.

Hmmmm.... If u can envision where they will drop buhari s portrait after 2019...u go fear fear.





Bottom line office ni gbeyin alakowe. 3 Likes

same thing wiĺ happen to PMB potriat after his tenure by 2023

Na person wey dey happen presently people like to reckon with not someone that has happened in the past...it the way of the world.

There is no concrete evidence to believe that that place is behind rivers state governor's lodge in Abuja. anybody can deliberately keep the portrait in any dustbin for pictures. I trust Nigerians can do anything for their selfish reason.

Holy davido...father of imade

It's his portrait and not him. Useless headline

No respect

yimu.

Doesn't change sh1t

Stale news

And so?

Any picture can end up anywhere.

BMC at work 1 Like

It's only a picture jor

Ok

There's time for everything ...such is life

...Nigeria a country where nothing works and no respect for both looters and the leaders.

Children of hate, karma is awaiting

e no come pick am nw