Source: Many dignitaries were in Lagos today to celebrate with APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu at his 65th birthday.Check out photos of his 65th birthday cakeSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-bola-tinubu-65th-birthday-cake.html?m=1 2 Likes

Even governors were scampering to take once in a lifetime pix with Tinubu.....



Even El-Rufai is there.....



Where are his contemporaries who were governors since 1999 16 Likes

second to the last pics,

why is Ajimobi holding Dolapo's hand?

and why is Remi Tinubu not in this picture?

Where is Lai Mohammed,Fashola,Fayemi and Amosun??



All might not be well with Asiwaju and those goons 3 Likes 1 Share

GudluckIBB:

second to the last pics, why is Ajimobi holding Dolapo's hand? and why is Remi Tinubu not in this picture? Where is Lai Mohammed,Fashola,Fayemi and Amosun??

All might not be well with Asiwaju and those goons you are very gud in observing. keep it up you are very gud in observing. keep it up 4 Likes

Jagaban of Africa 3 Likes

I no be Afonja but I respect this man anyday. He's my role model. His political maneuvers and exploits are second to none in Nigeria.

Though I hate both APC and PDP but I must commend the efforts he made to rubbish PDP.



Abeg It's good to give honour to whom honour is due

If you think otherwise tell us your father's name and what he has achieved. 21 Likes 2 Shares



GudluckIBB:

second to the last pics,

why is Ajimobi holding Dolapo's hand?

and why is Remi Tinubu not in this picture?

Where is Lai Mohammed,Fashola,Fayemi and Amosun??



All might not be well with Asiwaju and those goons

You no see Akeredolu there? You no see Akeredolu there? 1 Like

Analogy of OPPRESSOR & FOOLISH CITIZENS.

(A case study of Nigeria citizens & their elected oppressors).

During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a

brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day,

Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken.

Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the

feathers of the live chicken off one by one.

The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores.

It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator

continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until

the chicken was completely Unclad.

After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad

chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket

and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and

started to throw it at the poor & hapless creature.

The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started

walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept

dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed

him and sat feeding from his feet.

Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party

leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".

"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up,

starve them and then leave them".

"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts

when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they

will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping

you".

"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that,

you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first

place."

Breath taking, isn't it ?

Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy

defending on social media.

Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the

same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is.

They are the same people who are responsible for their

predicaments.

Did you see the numbers of people that throng to Saraki's

House during this Sallah period to go collect peanuts?

People trooping to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Foundation offices to

collect branded One kilo bag of Rice & Noddles. Did you see

the number of people of all ages who troop out to welcome

Ex- convict James Ibori to South South!

Your guess is as good as mine.

Nigerians kill those they should defend and defend those

they should kill!

Pass to all your contacts & let your Political & Religion

Leaders read, understand & digest. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Jagabanned

Crime pays after all, from a street crack dealer to a Political Godfather in a Banana Republic. 2 Likes 1 Share

Jagaban Boru... I live you man die

Jagaban of Burdilon 1 Like

Jagaban

The Legend of legends,long live our Asiwaju Tinubu, may God give you more long life and more power and more ...hahaha you done over prosper na,so no need to say more pros....ty,Continue to empower the people Sir 1 Like

football age 1 Like

jus negodu cake.

GudluckIBB:

second to the last pics,

why is Ajimobi holding Dolapo's hand?

and why is Remi Tinubu not in this picture?

Where is Lai Mohammed,Fashola,Fayemi and Amosun??



All might not be well with Asiwaju and those goons

Amosun was there,look very well,you can spot him with his gogoro fila at the back of El Rufai Amosun was there,look very well,you can spot him with his gogoro fila at the back of El Rufai

Drversatile:

Jagaban of Africa 1 Like

Great man

Where are Bubu loyalists? APC household is really divided.



Any, what is the significance of the cap on the cake? cap man

where is bubu

Jones4190:

dolphinife:

Even governors were scampering to take once in a lifetime pix with Tinubu.....



Even El-Rufai is there.....



Where are his contemporaries who were governors since 1999

All forgotten I tell U All forgotten I tell U

Happy 65th birthday Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the asiwaju of Lagos.

Who was that man that look so much like MKO Abiola in the second picture? 1 Like

Jones4190:

just clearing my throat