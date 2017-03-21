₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) / Photo Of Bola Tinubu On The 'wall Of Fame' As An Outstanding Alumni In America / The Begining Of The End Of Bola Tinubu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by chie8: 5:47pm
Many dignitaries were in Lagos today to celebrate with APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu at his 65th birthday.Check out photos of his 65th birthday cake
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-bola-tinubu-65th-birthday-cake.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by chie8: 5:47pm
2 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by dolphinife: 5:59pm
Even governors were scampering to take once in a lifetime pix with Tinubu.....
Even El-Rufai is there.....
Where are his contemporaries who were governors since 1999
16 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 6:13pm
second to the last pics,
why is Ajimobi holding Dolapo's hand?
and why is Remi Tinubu not in this picture?
Where is Lai Mohammed,Fashola,Fayemi and Amosun??
All might not be well with Asiwaju and those goons
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by okunfemm(m): 6:28pm
GudluckIBB:you are very gud in observing. keep it up
4 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Drversatile: 7:27pm
Jagaban of Africa
3 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by edlion57(m): 7:37pm
F
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Dottore: 7:37pm
I no be Afonja but I respect this man anyday. He's my role model. His political maneuvers and exploits are second to none in Nigeria.
Though I hate both APC and PDP but I must commend the efforts he made to rubbish PDP.
Abeg It's good to give honour to whom honour is due
.
If you think otherwise tell us your father's name and what he has achieved.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by politicalzaga00: 7:37pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewLhz1j9QFQ
small boy collects money from robbers to lead them to his family
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by AsiwajuNdigbo: 7:37pm
GudluckIBB:
You no see Akeredolu there?
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Jones4190: 7:38pm
Analogy of OPPRESSOR & FOOLISH CITIZENS.
(A case study of Nigeria citizens & their elected oppressors).
During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a
brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day,
Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken.
Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the
feathers of the live chicken off one by one.
The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores.
It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator
continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until
the chicken was completely Unclad.
After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad
chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket
and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and
started to throw it at the poor & hapless creature.
The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started
walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept
dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed
him and sat feeding from his feet.
Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party
leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".
"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up,
starve them and then leave them".
"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts
when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they
will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping
you".
"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that,
you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first
place."
Breath taking, isn't it ?
Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy
defending on social media.
Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the
same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is.
They are the same people who are responsible for their
predicaments.
Did you see the numbers of people that throng to Saraki's
House during this Sallah period to go collect peanuts?
People trooping to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Foundation offices to
collect branded One kilo bag of Rice & Noddles. Did you see
the number of people of all ages who troop out to welcome
Ex- convict James Ibori to South South!
Your guess is as good as mine.
Nigerians kill those they should defend and defend those
they should kill!
Pass to all your contacts & let your Political & Religion
Leaders read, understand & digest.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Jengem: 7:38pm
Jagabanned
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Billyonaire: 7:39pm
Crime pays after all, from a street crack dealer to a Political Godfather in a Banana Republic.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Pilar4u(m): 7:39pm
Jagaban Boru... I live you man die
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:40pm
Jagaban of Burdilon
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by money121(m): 7:40pm
Jagaban
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by suremanpatriot: 7:41pm
The Legend of legends,long live our Asiwaju Tinubu, may God give you more long life and more power and more ...hahaha you done over prosper na,so no need to say more pros....ty,Continue to empower the people Sir
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by jimi4us: 7:42pm
football age
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Langbasa: 7:42pm
jus negodu cake.
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by muredo(m): 7:42pm
GudluckIBB:
Amosun was there,look very well,you can spot him with his gogoro fila at the back of El Rufai
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by loadking: 7:42pm
Drversatile:
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by daddyrich: 7:42pm
Great man
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Ezechionye: 7:43pm
Where are Bubu loyalists? APC household is really divided.
Any, what is the significance of the cap on the cake? cap man
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 7:44pm
where is bubu
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by oluwasheun94(m): 7:44pm
Jones4190:eleyii deep o!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 7:45pm
.
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:45pm
dolphinife:
All forgotten I tell U
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:45pm
Happy 65th birthday Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the asiwaju of Lagos.
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by Btruth: 7:46pm
Who was that man that look so much like MKO Abiola in the second picture?
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by TundeHashim(m): 7:46pm
Jones4190:that Stalin's quote is nonsense and blatantly false..I've read so many things about Stalin and I know he couldn't say anything close to that..he painted a picture of an all loving leader..
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:46pm
just clearing my throat
|Re: Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday Cake (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:49pm
The great Jagaban of Africa... RESPECT SIR!
1 Like
