₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,612 members, 3,448,608 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady (24490 Views)
The Unaired Part Of Aisha Buhari's Interview, By Jaafar - Premium Times / Photos Of Aisha Buhari In Washington DC - Video / Buhari As A Young Cadet Officer In 1962 (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by EnkayDezign: 9:26pm On Mar 29
Throwback photo of wife of president Buhari, Aisha Buhari as a young lady. Date unknown
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/check-out-throwback-photo-of-aisha.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by datola: 9:27pm On Mar 29
Are you sure this was Aisha Buhari?
No resemblance at all.
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by slayminder(m): 9:30pm On Mar 29
Ftc
dedicate Dis to all d orphanages
she look tho
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by CriticMaestro: 9:31pm On Mar 29
kish
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by igbofocus: 9:36pm On Mar 29
and who gives a Bleep about this useless thread?
mtcheeewwwwwwwwwwww
15 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by emeijeh(m): 9:37pm On Mar 29
slayminder:
Eyah, better luck next time.
Btw, this can't be Aisha..... this is Afishetu
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by EnkayDezign: 10:05pm On Mar 29
datola:
Look well bro
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by Cekpo34(m): 10:29pm On Mar 29
She's beautiful with flat stomach... Bubu get taste sha
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by wtfCode: 11:32pm On Mar 29
Now she come bleach herself to the bone
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by EniHolar(f): 3:54am
You just snapped one Hausa girl in your area and call her Aisha.
Dem no resemble abeg.
22 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by jericco1(m): 6:43am
She's been beautiful.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by Alphaoscar: 7:10am
Op need to visit his doctor asap
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by EnkayDezign: 8:05am
Alphaoscar:
Eyes are good sir. Please refer to link I provided.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by cosmatika(m): 9:12am
This is not Aisha, it's Buhari's 1st wife, d one he tried using for money rituals but it went wrong
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by Tokziby: 9:13am
Are you saying that this is the same Aisha that Bubu referred to the "Oza room" or just one Aisha on the street
This does not look like Aisha one bit. Maybe if she had faced the camera we might see some resemblance.
Until Then Adonbilifit!!!
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by hakeem4(m): 9:13am
G
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by kingjabz(m): 9:13am
datola:
She's the one na, when she was with the herdsmen
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by spartan117(m): 9:13am
slayminder:U are not ftc bro
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by geostrata(m): 9:14am
Why she pose like person wey dem just rape finish
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by Victornezzar(m): 9:14am
EniHolar:Chai
U harsh sha
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by chelsea2014: 9:14am
this one no be Aisat Buhari oooo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by abbaapple(m): 9:14am
I smell lies and Hatrate, did hungry Lion can't be our mother.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by prela(f): 9:15am
This means when my money comes,I'll be so beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by abbaapple(m): 9:15am
I smell lies and Hatrate, diis hungry Lion can't be our mother.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by aviazuva: 9:15am
Hahaha. By that time there was no other room
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by CaptPlanet(m): 9:15am
I doubt it. Aisha that I know is a hottie even at her present age.
Not to talk of when she was young.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by Heromaniaa: 9:15am
abbaapple:
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by spartan117(m): 9:16am
EnkayDezign:I suggest u use dis
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by kingjabz(m): 9:16am
Ajekun iya Lo ma je if ur husband go try election for 2019 aje kun iya lema je
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by beardlessdude(m): 9:16am
Linda ikeji and lies!
How is this aisha now?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Aisha Buhari As A Young Lady by tellwisdom: 9:16am
Op, you want to give your sister Halima from lokoja fame, abi?
Buhari Wants Major Al-mustapha, Others Released / Family Announces Alamiyeseigha's Funeral Arrangements / Osinbajo Wants To Borrow $500m Eurobond
Viewing this topic: Klare(f), Flowerlady01, Elnida, kniru, Drabrah(m), sokus(m), CzarChris(m), ericok(m), gbolawhite, Simionesupremo, Ryabcool(m), bobuk, zoedicus, stingg(m), Rio84(m), golpen(m), Openreach, DrISD(m), Binb, Patrickker(m), Ekpono1(m), youngberry001(m), Heeyhun(f), yele66, adesqr(f), Iamabimbola, Destiny2020(m), zamani183, Silva79(f), yorubaboiy, yemaldo(m), chisombenedicta(f), redtosine(m), Rooney44(m), impeccable0(m), peaceway(m), DIKEnaWAR, bada007(m), oluwafreshkid(m), Ichechi(m), dimexilux(m), Mhizmario(f), inyang007(m), yeman05(m), sanniabiola(m), longjohnsilver, eloquency2004, AquaLalua, Rammycares, mdamsel, Naturallity, elijah81288(m), tunez075, eni4real(m) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3