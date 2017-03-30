₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by ijustdey: 7:41am
Femi Asu

Nigeria has lost some of its market share in Europe, its biggest regional market, as crude oil exports from the United States penetrate more destinations.

The US had in December 2015 removed the 40- year -old restrictions on its crude exports following the rapid growth of its oil production from 2013 to 2015.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday that the country exported crude oil to 26 different countries in 2016, compared with 10 countries the previous year.

Among the countries were buyers of Nigeria crude including Netherlands, China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Singapore, Peru, France and Spain.

The US crude oil exports averaged 520,000 barrels per day in 2016, 55, 000 bpd or 12 per cent above the 2015 level, despite a year -over - year decline in domestic crude oil production, the EIA said.

According to the agency, in 2015, 92 per cent of the US crude oil exports went to Canada, which was exempt from the US crude oil export restrictions. After restrictions were lifted , Canada remained the top destination but received only 58 per cent of the US crude exports in 2016.

The EIA said, “ Aside from Canada, European destinations such as the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France rank high on the list of the US crude oil export destinations.

“ The second - largest regional destination is Asia, including China, Korea, Singapore, and Japan. In 2016, the United States exported to eight different Central and South American destinations, including Curacao, Colombia, and Peru. ”

The Netherlands , which is one of the biggest European buyers of Nigerian crude , received 38, 000 bpd of the US crude oil in 2016, making it the second -largest destination after Canada.

The country’ s monthly import of Nigerian crude oil plunged to an average of 3.7 million barrels last year , up from 9.1 million barrels in 2015, data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation showed.

Italy bought 23, 000 bpd of the US crude oil; China imported 22, 000 bpd, while the UK and Colombia purchased 17, 000 bpd and 9,000bpd, respectively.

Singapore received 11, 000 bpd of the US crude oil; Peru, 7,000 bpd; France, 7,000 and Spain bought 4, 000 bpd, the EIA data indicated.

Spain saw its monthly import of Nigerian crude fall to an average of 4.7 million barrels in 2016 from 6.1 million barrels, while that of France averaged 3. 4 million barrels compared to 4.1 million barrels in 2015, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’ s data showed.

According to the EIA, several factors appear to have contributed to the rise in the US crude oil exports in 2016.

It said increased crude oil imports in 2016 substituted for some domestic crude oil at the US refineries, allowing higher exports despite lower US production and increased refinery runs.

Low tanker rates for most of 2016 helped to narrow the price spread needed to allow for an economically attractive trade between the US and overseas markets.

“With the average daily volume of crude imports more than 12 times the average daily volume of crude exports, many tankers were available for ‘back -haul’ voyages at rates significantly below regular tanker rates, likely further reducing the cost of reaching export markets, ” the EIA said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to rise to 1.66 million bpd in May, according to a loading programme compiled by Reuters on Tuesday.

The country’s crude oil programme for the month is up from April ’ s revised loadings and puts Nigeria just above Angola’s planned exports of 1.61 million bpd in May.

While Nigeria had consistently been Africa ’ s largest oil exporter, its loadings have fallen below those of Angola several times over the past year as it dealt with militant attacks on oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

The increase to 54 May cargoes from 52 in April, or 1.61 million bpd, came in part from rising exports of Bonga and Antan, both of which were hit earlier in the year for scheduled maintenance.



Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Korrection(m): 7:52am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Keneking: 10:53am
Ok, one reason why Emefiele would soon introduce another policy keeping the Naira at N450/$
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by loadedvibes: 10:54am
Lol. Hahahaha.. USA don change the game on naija
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by switstiv(m): 10:54am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by lampard01: 10:54am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by AnyibestDede(m): 10:55am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by hobermener: 10:55am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Fifthcolumnist(m): 10:55am
The light at the end of the tunnel wanes even darker still...

which way naija? We really have to look inwards and stop getting ourselves beat up over oil. There's a lot of human potential still untapped. 200m no be beans
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by darfay: 10:56am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by NextGovernor(m): 10:56am
So Nigeria is finally useless in everything?

Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by hobermener: 10:56am
Keneking:
Ok, one reason why Emefiele would soon introduce another policy keeping the Naira at N450/$
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by dunkem21(m): 10:57am
I just hope we no put mouth for their matter sad
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by iamnicer: 10:57am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by ALAYORMII: 10:57am
Crude oil has done more harms than good to Nigeria
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by AlphaStyles(m): 10:57am
and it's under which rule?
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by MeloJayEnt: 10:57am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by maxiuc(m): 10:57am
Everytime buhari enters government one bad thing or the other must happen

let the truth be spoken
buhari is a badluck to Nigeria nd west Afrcan as a whole

Zombie bewarned dnt quote me leave me to my opinion
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by hucienda: 10:58am
"I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created." - President Trump

Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by knuckbuck(m): 10:58am
I work in the Oil and Gas Sector in the US and boy, we are resuming drilling full force! Rigs have picked up in the Permian Basin around Texas and New Mexico. South Texas too has picked up.

Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by martineverest(m): 10:59am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Amberon: 11:00am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by dingbang(m): 11:00am
grin e don be for buhari
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by DollarAngel(m): 11:00am
Good for us
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by profedet: 11:00am
Guys this is a belated info, please check the dates (2015) and (2016). Today is the 30th of March 2017, I seem to to see how current real time macroeconomic dynamics relate with this stale information, except it was brought up to create unnecessary fear.
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Fabulosdave01: 11:00am
All because of trump and his America first rhetoric
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by motherfucker: 11:01am
knuckbuck:
I work in the Oil and Gas Sector in the US and boy, we are resuming drilling full force! Rigs have picked up in the Permian Basin around Texas and New Mexico. South Texas too has picked up.
Exxon Mobil just bought the Bass Family Oil company few months back.
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Nathan2016: 11:02am
Maybe this is that prayer, I have been praying for
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by uther948(m): 11:02am
hian...this is bad
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by knuckbuck(m): 11:03am
motherfucker:
Exxon Mobil just bought the Bass Family Oil company few months back.

Yes ExxonMobil did and they are in the process of trying to buy out BP. They are still negotiating though. I very much doubt if they will buy out BP completely. They may buy out some of their interests but not all of them.

