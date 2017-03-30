₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by ijustdey: 7:41am
Femi Asu
http://punchng.com/nigeria-loses-as-us-oil-attracts-more-buyers/
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Korrection(m): 7:52am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Keneking: 10:53am
Ok, one reason why Emefiele would soon introduce another policy keeping the Naira at N450/$
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by loadedvibes: 10:54am
Lol. Hahahaha.. USA don change the game on naija
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by switstiv(m): 10:54am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by lampard01: 10:54am
Abeg how this one take affect price of tramadol ?
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by AnyibestDede(m): 10:55am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by hobermener: 10:55am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Fifthcolumnist(m): 10:55am
The light at the end of the tunnel wanes even darker still...
which way naija? We really have to look inwards and stop getting ourselves beat up over oil. There's a lot of human potential still untapped. 200m no be beans
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by darfay: 10:56am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by NextGovernor(m): 10:56am
So Nigeria is finally useless in everything?
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by hobermener: 10:56am
Keneking:
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by dunkem21(m): 10:57am
I just hope we no put mouth for their matter
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by iamnicer: 10:57am
AS IF THIS NEWS AFFECT AN AVERAGE NIGERIAN CITIZEN
OUR CRIMINAL LEADERS KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING WITH OUR MONEY
NIGERIA IS ON OF TOP OIL RICH COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD
STILL YET WILL STILL SUFFERING
WHILE OUR LEADERS KEEP LOOTING
ITS OKAY
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by ALAYORMII: 10:57am
Crude oil has done more harms than good to Nigeria
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by AlphaStyles(m): 10:57am
and it's under which rule?
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by MeloJayEnt: 10:57am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by maxiuc(m): 10:57am
Everytime buhari enters government one bad thing or the other must happen
this is no wailers stuff
let the truth be spoken
buhari is a badluck to Nigeria nd west Afrcan as a whole
Zombie bewarned dnt quote me leave me to my opinion
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by hucienda: 10:58am
"I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created." - President Trump
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by knuckbuck(m): 10:58am
I work in the Oil and Gas Sector in the US and boy, we are resuming drilling full force! Rigs have picked up in the Permian Basin around Texas and New Mexico. South Texas too has picked up.
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by martineverest(m): 10:59am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Amberon: 11:00am
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by dingbang(m): 11:00am
e don be for buhari
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by DollarAngel(m): 11:00am
Good for us
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by profedet: 11:00am
Guys this is a belated info, please check the dates (2015) and (2016). Today is the 30th of March 2017, I seem to to see how current real time macroeconomic dynamics relate with this stale information, except it was brought up to create unnecessary fear.
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Fabulosdave01: 11:00am
All because of trump and his America first rhetoric
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by motherfucker: 11:01am
knuckbuck:Exxon Mobil just bought the Bass Family Oil company few months back.
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by Nathan2016: 11:02am
Maybe this is that prayer, I have been praying for
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by uther948(m): 11:02am
hian...this is bad
Re: Nigeria Loses As US Oil Attracts More Buyers by knuckbuck(m): 11:03am
motherfucker:
Yes ExxonMobil did and they are in the process of trying to buy out BP. They are still negotiating though. I very much doubt if they will buy out BP completely. They may buy out some of their interests but not all of them.
