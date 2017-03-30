Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) (6437 Views)

Woman Posts Ex-Boyfriend’s Manhood On Facebook (photo) / Wife Catches Her Husband With Mistress And Beat The Hell Out Of Her (photos) / White Man Spotted In Benin Market Shopping For Nigerian Wife (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The lady who made a Facebook post with the screenshot of the lady's profile, tagged the mutual friends she has with the alleged mistress to the post.





Here's what she wrote;





"My people pls beware of this girl she is going about disturbing people's husbands on Facebook.....Lagoon is calling somebody very soon oooo, I just tagged the mutual friends she has with me.....make una no vex. "





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-wife-calls-out-her-husbands.html A Nigerian wife, UC Keres, who couldn't bottle up things, took to Facebook this evening, to call out her Husband's mistress who she alleged disturbs people's husband on social media.The lady who made a Facebook post with the screenshot of the lady's profile, tagged the mutual friends she has with the alleged mistress to the post.Here's what she wrote;"My people pls beware of this girl she is going about disturbing people's husbands on Facebook.....Lagoon is calling somebody very soon oooo, I just tagged the mutual friends she has with me.....make una no vex. " 1 Share





If it were a guy disturbing a man's wife on Facebook, the man will never give the guy free publicity. He'll track him and fvck him up big time





10 Likes

Not again !!

A woman would work like you, and come back late. Rushes into the kitchen to prepare dinner. Bathes the kids, checks their assignment and prepares for the next day. She does this all through the week days,weekend she is up again doing house chores and cooking.



She goes to church and the time she should use praying for the family's' progress, she spends it praying against side chicks.



Will some of you male folks die if you have a lil conscience and treat your wives the way you want to be treated? Why add to her problems and worries. These side chicks have never been through labour or nursing a child. Then you feel it's right to compare them to your wives? I know it's not easy _but women should stop killing themselves for community husbands. You'll die and he'll marry the next week!



Wicked people everywhere!! This goes out to both gender, be just in your dealings. There'll always be someone hotter than your spouse, whatsoever change you wanna see in your spouse, communicate in love and work towards it together. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm!



Who will investigate the matter?

YEYEDEYSMELL WAS HERE. 3 Likes

Flexherbal:

Hmmm!



Who will investigate the matter? Madam KOO but unfortunately she's behind bars Madam KOO but unfortunately she's behind bars

what's this woman's problem? is it her fault that your husband is investing heavily in her bore hole company? Oya gerrara here as I dey see u so 4 Likes 1 Share

xoxo001:

what's this woman's problem? is it her fault that your husband is investing heavily in her bore hole company? Oya gerrara here as I dey see u so SMH SMH 4 Likes

I made a promise to start minding my own business....lehme comman be going

PaperLace:

Not again !!

A woman would work like you, and come back late. Rushes into the kitchen to prepare dinner. Bathes the kids, checks their assignment and prepares for the next day. She does this all through the week days,weekend she is up again doing house chores and cooking.



She goes to church and the time she should use praying for you guys progress she spends it praying against side chicks.



Will some of you male folks die if you have a lil conscience and treat your wives the way you want to be treated? Why compound to her problems and worries. These side chicks have never been through labour or nursing a child. Then you feel it's right to compare them to your wives? I know it's not easy _but women should stop killing themselves for community husbands. You'll die and he'll marry the next week!



Wicked people everywhere!! This goes out to both gender, be just in your dealings. There'll always be someone hotter than your spouse, whatsoever change you wanna see in your spouse, communicate in love and work towards it together.

Only like 2 percent of guys do what you said above the remaining 98 percent are very good, decent and responsible but then again who wants a decent man? Only like 2 percent of guys do what you said above the remaining 98 percent are very good, decent and responsible but then again who wants a decent man? 2 Likes

xoxo001:

what's this woman's problem? is it her fault that your husband is investing heavily in her bore hole company? Oya gerrara here as I dey see u so Shut up. Shut up. 9 Likes

BoleAndFish:

Shut up. werey re o. what is your problem? I borrowed data from you. Respect yourself o werey re o. what is your problem? I borrowed data from you. Respect yourself o 1 Like 1 Share

tensazangetsu20:



Only like 2 percent of guys do what you said above the remaining 98 percent are very good, decent and responsible but then again who wants a decent man? Please, let's stop deceiving ourselves. I don't know where you saw women that don't want 'decent' men. Every sane human desires a decent partner. Well, decent is subjective...



2% of guys?

You should be preaching more to your male folks. 98% of them are the ones trying so hard to convince us that men are 'polygamous' and incapable of controlling their 3rd legs. That we should buy condoms for our husbands to sleep with other women, at least no diseases _like they'll be there to make him wear it. Women shouldn't trust their husbands and always expect the worst.



Any woman that argues with them is considered immature and not ready to face life/reality.



The 2% men that try to counter them are called 'sissies' and women pleasers. Please, let's stop deceiving ourselves. I don't know where you saw women that don't want 'decent' men. Every sane human desires a decent partner. Well, decent is subjective...2% of guys?You should be preaching more to your male folks. 98% of them are the ones trying so hard to convince us that men are 'polygamous' and incapable of controlling their 3rd legs. That we should buy condoms for our husbands to sleep with other women, at least no diseases _like they'll be there to make him wear it. Women shouldn't trust their husbands and always expect the worst.Any woman that argues with them is considered immature and not ready to face life/reality.The 2% men that try to counter them are called 'sissies' and women pleasers. 7 Likes

O ye side chic, verily I say on to you, be glad and rejoice when 10 years into your marriage your husband



1) Picks a girl 20 years younger

2) Buys her 200k hair

3) Buys her iPhone 30

3) Pays for her rent in a high end environment

4) Sleeps at home only 2 days a week



What goes around definitely comes around. #karma 2 Likes

Rubbish, she can't call out her own husband to take his damn marriage seriously. If he leaves this side chick and jump to another then another, is that how she will go harassing those ones also? Na she go tire.

SNOWCREAM:







If it were a guy disturbing a man's wife on Facebook, the man will never give the guy free publicity. He'll track him and fvck him up big time





hehehe the fùcking up will be the news on facebook hehehe the fùcking up will be the news on facebook 1 Like

PaperLace:

Not again !!

A woman would work like you, and come back late. Rushes into the kitchen to prepare dinner. Bathes the kids, checks their assignment and prepares for the next day. She does this all through the week days,weekend she is up again doing house chores and cooking.



She goes to church and the time she should use praying for the family's' progress, she spends it praying against side chicks.



Will some of you male folks die if you have a lil conscience and treat your wives the way you want to be treated? Why add to her problems and worries. These side chicks have never been through labour or nursing a child. Then you feel it's right to compare them to your wives? I know it's not easy _but women should stop killing themselves for community husbands. You'll die and he'll marry the next week!



Wicked people everywhere!! This goes out to both gender, be just in your dealings. There'll always be someone hotter than your spouse, whatsoever change you wanna see in your spouse, communicate in love and work towards it together.



It's bad, we know. Can we promise we'll stop? No

Don't worry, we'll put in more effort so you'll never find out.

Promise the wifey will always come first, pun intended.

Sharing is Karen.

It's bad, we know. Can we promise we'll stop? NoDon't worry, we'll put in more effort so you'll never find out.Promise the wifey will always come first, pun intended.Sharing is Karen.

Karma has taken note 2 Likes

If you were a good wife your hubby wouldn't have gone outside.

i still dont understand y ladies are desperate for marriage. u get in. d guy turns u to baby factory nd konji reliever, after 2-3 years he starts going for side chicks. bt if d woman also goes for side guy she will be sent packing. iranu abasha 1 Like

... Some ladies are so desperate....well a good wife should satisfy his husband so he wouldn't look out....lol,the post is very funny...

and she didn't call out the husband .

Rubbish of the highest e . No be your husband dey chase girls all around . Get your husby back eddiot and build your home. Some Married men are known for this 1 Like 1 Share

PaperLace:



Please, let's stop deceiving ourselves. I don't know where you saw women that don't want 'decent' men. Every sane human desires a decent partner. Well, decent is subjective...



2% of guys?

You should be preaching more to your male folks. 98% of them are the ones trying so hard to convince us that men are 'polygamous' and incapable of controlling their 3rd legs. That we should buy condoms for our husbands to sleep with other women, at least no diseases _like they'll be there to make him wear it. Women shouldn't trust their husbands and always expect the worst.



Any woman that argues with them is considered immature and not ready to face life/reality.



The 2% men that try to counter them are called 'sissies' and women pleasers. The 98% men with uncontrollable third leg...Na men dem de please? The 98% men with uncontrollable third leg...Na men dem de please?

PaperLace:



Please, let's stop deceiving ourselves. I don't know where you saw women that don't want 'decent' men. Every sane human desires a decent partner. Well, decent is subjective...



2% of guys?

You should be preaching more to your male folks. 98% of them are the ones trying so hard to convince us that men are 'polygamous' and incapable of controlling their 3rd legs. That we should buy condoms for our husbands to sleep with other women, at least no diseases _like they'll be there to make him wear it. Women shouldn't trust their husbands and always expect the worst.



Any woman that argues with them is considered immature and not ready to face life/reality.



The 2% men that try to counter them are called 'sissies' and women pleasers. You can't stereotype with the men on nairaland. They aren't even up to 0.1 percent of Nigerian men. 98 percent of Nigerian men are very good and responsible. Just you women should stop dating the yahoo boys and porn star wannabes. You can't stereotype with the men on nairaland. They aren't even up to 0.1 percent of Nigerian men. 98 percent of Nigerian men are very good and responsible. Just you women should stop dating the yahoo boys and porn star wannabes.

tensazangetsu20:



You can't stereotype with the men on nairaland. They aren't even up to 0.1 percent of Nigerian men. 98 percent of Nigerian men are very good and responsible. Just you women should stop dating the yahoo boys and porn star wannabes. Don't get me wrong. I am not in anyway stereotyping Nigerian men, I know lots of good Nigerian men _inclusive of Nairalanders and I always stand for the good men.



I am yet to get the correlation. You mean all the cheating husbands are into yahoo yahoo and porn?

Smh... Don't get me wrong. I am not in anyway stereotyping Nigerian men, I know lots of good Nigerian men _inclusive of Nairalanders and I always stand for the good men.I am yet to get the correlation. You mean all the cheating husbands are into yahoo yahoo and porn?Smh...

na wa oo

PaperLace:



Don't get me wrong. I am not in anyway stereotyping Nigerian men, I know lots of good Nigerian men _inclusive of Nairalanders and I always stand for the good men.



I am yet to get the correlation. You mean all the cheating husbands are into yahoo yahoo and porn?

Smh... Yahoo yahoo and porn are kinda like examples. Yahoo yahoo and porn are kinda like examples.





Is it not the husband she should be calling out?



Is the man a child that doesn't know right from wrong?



Mtsheeeww......

Wouldn't you be more comfortable in a different profession? One where people's lives were not dependent on you?

well na their life, and na their calling out