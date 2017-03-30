₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:26pm On Mar 30
A Nigerian wife, UC Keres, who couldn't bottle up things, took to Facebook this evening, to call out her Husband's mistress who she alleged disturbs people's husband on social media.
The lady who made a Facebook post with the screenshot of the lady's profile, tagged the mutual friends she has with the alleged mistress to the post.
Here's what she wrote;
"My people pls beware of this girl she is going about disturbing people's husbands on Facebook.....Lagoon is calling somebody very soon oooo, I just tagged the mutual friends she has with me.....make una no vex. "
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-wife-calls-out-her-husbands.html
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:27pm On Mar 30
If it were a guy disturbing a man's wife on Facebook, the man will never give the guy free publicity. He'll track him and fvck him up big time
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by PaperLace(f): 10:29pm On Mar 30
Not again !!
A woman would work like you, and come back late. Rushes into the kitchen to prepare dinner. Bathes the kids, checks their assignment and prepares for the next day. She does this all through the week days,weekend she is up again doing house chores and cooking.
She goes to church and the time she should use praying for the family's' progress, she spends it praying against side chicks.
Will some of you male folks die if you have a lil conscience and treat your wives the way you want to be treated? Why add to her problems and worries. These side chicks have never been through labour or nursing a child. Then you feel it's right to compare them to your wives? I know it's not easy _but women should stop killing themselves for community husbands. You'll die and he'll marry the next week!
Wicked people everywhere!! This goes out to both gender, be just in your dealings. There'll always be someone hotter than your spouse, whatsoever change you wanna see in your spouse, communicate in love and work towards it together.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:31pm On Mar 30
Hmmm!
Who will investigate the matter?
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by YeyeDeySmell1: 10:33pm On Mar 30
YEYEDEYSMELL WAS HERE.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 10:36pm On Mar 30
Flexherbal:Madam KOO but unfortunately she's behind bars
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by xoxo001(m): 10:40pm On Mar 30
what's this woman's problem? is it her fault that your husband is investing heavily in her bore hole company? Oya gerrara here as I dey see u so
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 10:42pm On Mar 30
xoxo001:SMH
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by petux(m): 11:15pm On Mar 30
I made a promise to start minding my own business....lehme comman be going
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by tensazangetsu20(m): 11:33pm On Mar 30
PaperLace:Only like 2 percent of guys do what you said above the remaining 98 percent are very good, decent and responsible but then again who wants a decent man?
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by BoleAndFish: 11:59pm On Mar 30
xoxo001:Shut up.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by xoxo001(m): 12:05am
BoleAndFish:werey re o. what is your problem? I borrowed data from you. Respect yourself o
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by PaperLace(f): 12:11am
tensazangetsu20:Please, let's stop deceiving ourselves. I don't know where you saw women that don't want 'decent' men. Every sane human desires a decent partner. Well, decent is subjective...
2% of guys?
You should be preaching more to your male folks. 98% of them are the ones trying so hard to convince us that men are 'polygamous' and incapable of controlling their 3rd legs. That we should buy condoms for our husbands to sleep with other women, at least no diseases _like they'll be there to make him wear it. Women shouldn't trust their husbands and always expect the worst.
Any woman that argues with them is considered immature and not ready to face life/reality.
The 2% men that try to counter them are called 'sissies' and women pleasers.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by Lunagirl(f): 12:41am
O ye side chic, verily I say on to you, be glad and rejoice when 10 years into your marriage your husband
1) Picks a girl 20 years younger
2) Buys her 200k hair
3) Buys her iPhone 30
3) Pays for her rent in a high end environment
4) Sleeps at home only 2 days a week
What goes around definitely comes around. #karma
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by dominique(f): 2:56am
Rubbish, she can't call out her own husband to take his damn marriage seriously. If he leaves this side chick and jump to another then another, is that how she will go harassing those ones also? Na she go tire.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 3:05am
SNOWCREAM:hehehe the fùcking up will be the news on facebook
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by pressplay411(m): 5:05am
PaperLace:
It's bad, we know. Can we promise we'll stop? No
Don't worry, we'll put in more effort so you'll never find out.
Promise the wifey will always come first, pun intended.
Sharing is Karen.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by 7footre(m): 5:11am
Karma has taken note
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 5:30am
If you were a good wife your hubby wouldn't have gone outside.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by ednut1(m): 6:06am
i still dont understand y ladies are desperate for marriage. u get in. d guy turns u to baby factory nd konji reliever, after 2-3 years he starts going for side chicks. bt if d woman also goes for side guy she will be sent packing. iranu abasha
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by suzan404(f): 6:19am
Some ladies are so desperate....well a good wife should satisfy his husband so he wouldn't look out....lol,the post is very funny ...
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by HateU2(f): 7:14am
and she didn't call out the husband .
Rubbish of the highest e . No be your husband dey chase girls all around . Get your husby back eddiot and build your home. Some Married men are known for this
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by UncleJudax(m): 8:18am
PaperLace:The 98% men with uncontrollable third leg...Na men dem de please?
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by tensazangetsu20(m): 9:15am
PaperLace:You can't stereotype with the men on nairaland. They aren't even up to 0.1 percent of Nigerian men. 98 percent of Nigerian men are very good and responsible. Just you women should stop dating the yahoo boys and porn star wannabes.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by PaperLace(f): 10:07am
tensazangetsu20:Don't get me wrong. I am not in anyway stereotyping Nigerian men, I know lots of good Nigerian men _inclusive of Nairalanders and I always stand for the good men.
I am yet to get the correlation. You mean all the cheating husbands are into yahoo yahoo and porn?
Smh...
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by Idydarling(f): 10:33am
na wa oo
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by tensazangetsu20(m): 10:44am
PaperLace:Yahoo yahoo and porn are kinda like examples.
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by kateskitty(f): 2:34pm
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by jashar(f): 2:34pm
Is it not the husband she should be calling out?
Is the man a child that doesn't know right from wrong?
Mtsheeeww......
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by airminem(f): 2:36pm
Wouldn't you be more comfortable in a different profession? One where people's lives were not dependent on you?
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by friimarket01: 2:36pm
well na their life, and na their calling out
|Re: Wife Calls Out Her Husband's Mistress On Facebook (Photo) by megareal(f): 2:37pm
PaperLace:
Well said. That's why I always salute the people who know the dynamics of marriage and work towards making it better.
