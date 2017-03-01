Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River (3386 Views)

This lovely couple had a pre-wedding photo session like never before, as they hit the River for their romantic Argungu festival. #Chimezzy2017







This lovely couple had a pre-wedding photo session like never before, as they hit the River for their romantic Argungu festival. #Chimezzy2017

The rate at which couples are taking pre-wedding photos to another level, I hope none of them will take it to the cemetery 6 Likes 1 Share







beautiful couple and the lord made the lady a fisher of men

This is lovely although fishermen don't dress like this to fish o. Cool.

Kai!! I need to "walk into love" ASAP!!!!





Forgive me oh, I jes luff bobbi. HML in advance

They no even catch any fish 4 Likes



I like this concept, simple and natural. Unlike those ones staring at the ass of a girl several NL mods have bleeped





Rubbish..

PRE Wedding woman fit follow u go abbatoir go snap inside cow shiit. Wait till after wedding. Den u go wonder wether nor be who u know b4.





What will we not see in all these pre-wedding pictures sef?



I'm waiting for 'Couple pose Nude for pre-wedding picture', or 'Cute Couple take cute pre-wedding pictures as LAWMA Agents'









lol lol

They no even catch any fish

na joke o

is it your cemetery





Besides when are we seeing yours?





Just wish them well and forge ahead

Nice but unable But catch a single fish..

at the end they didn't catch one fish, thats good

nothng we no go see 1 Like





The Pre wedding pic will be more interesting assuming the babe fall into the river then the guy try to rescue her with the net



INSIDE THE NET

Nice concept

I suggest that they should go to the refinery

Choi,dis babe is cute for dis guy,more like doctors prescription for him,3 times daily.

They look cute together tho

them for add Jesus join

where some cannot even afford to take pictures at the real wedding!.....

poo!...

I will marry soon...If you are a single girl kindly reply.

mehn...that lady is what we call complete package

Everybody wants to stand out

you people should rest nau,, any pic u see online is now a pre-wedding foto, person can nor do foto-shoot again?



Nice concept though.

Congrats