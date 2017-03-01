₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,453 members, 3,451,036 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 02:56 PM

Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River (3386 Views)

Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos To The Bedroom / Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The Toilet (Photos) / Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The 'Other Room' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by PapiNigga: 1:57pm
And these pre-wedding photos of a thing is fast becoming a National issue... Lol

This lovely couple had a pre-wedding photo session like never before, as they hit the River for their romantic Argungu festival. #Chimezzy2017



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/lovely-couple-turn-fishermen-as-they.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Ashleydolls(f): 2:03pm
The rate at which couples are taking pre-wedding photos to another level, I hope none of them will take it to the cemetery

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Epositive(m): 2:03pm
and the lord made the lady a fisher of men cool


beautiful couple cheesy
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by sisisioge: 2:05pm
This is lovely although fishermen don't dress like this to fish o. Cool.
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by soberdrunk(m): 2:09pm
Kai!! I need to "walk into love" ASAP!!!! angry
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Arsenalholic(m): 2:11pm
That lady's bobbi can be used as a bait to foncuse the destiny of fishes shocked

Forgive me oh, I jes luff bobbi. HML in advance

3 Likes

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by mployer(m): 2:14pm
They no even catch any fish

4 Likes

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by SNOWCREAM(m): 2:14pm

I like this concept, simple and natural. Unlike those ones staring at the ass of a girl several NL mods have bleeped undecided

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by GreatMahmud: 2:43pm
Rubbish..
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by balancediet(m): 2:43pm
PRE Wedding woman fit follow u go abbatoir go snap inside cow shiit. Wait till after wedding. Den u go wonder wether nor be who u know b4.
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by jashar(f): 2:43pm
grin

What will we not see in all these pre-wedding pictures sef?

I'm waiting for 'Couple pose Nude for pre-wedding picture', or 'Cute Couple take cute pre-wedding pictures as LAWMA Agents'

grin grin grin
cheesy cheesy
grin
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by xpensivNas(m): 2:43pm
Ashleydolls:
The rate at which couples are taking pre-wedding photos to another level, I hope none of them will take it to the cemetery
lol
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Epositive(m): 2:44pm
mployer:
They no even catch any fish

fish plenty for lagoon now, go fetch your own tongue tongue



































































na joke o grin grin grin grin
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by paschal47(m): 2:44pm
Ashleydolls:
The rate at which couples are taking pre-wedding photos to another level, I hope none of them will take it to the cemetery
is it your cemetery


Besides when are we seeing yours?


Just wish them well and forge ahead
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by obembet(m): 2:44pm
Nice but unable But catch a single fish..
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by MRBENZENE(m): 2:44pm
at the end they didn't catch one fish, thats good
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by www19565x: 2:44pm

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by BruzMoney(m): 2:44pm
nothng we no go see

1 Like

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by GreenMavro: 2:44pm
cheesy

The Pre wedding pic will be more interesting assuming the babe fall into the river then the guy try to rescue her with the net grin grin grin

INSIDE THE NET wink wink wink

1 Like

Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by fasdtrak: 2:45pm
Nice concept
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by tyle: 2:45pm
Ashleydolls:
The rate at which couples are taking pre-wedding photos to another level, I hope none of them will take it to the cemetery
I suggest that they should go to the refinery
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by columbus007(m): 2:45pm
Choi,dis babe is cute for dis guy,more like doctors prescription for him,3 times daily.
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by jzaina(f): 2:45pm
They look cute together tho
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by chuks34(m): 2:46pm
them for add Jesus join
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Sirpaul(m): 2:46pm
where some cannot even afford to take pictures at the real wedding!.....
poo!...
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:46pm
I will marry soon...If you are a single girl kindly reply.
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by judejac(m): 2:46pm
mehn...that lady is what we call complete package
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Jay542(m): 2:47pm
Everybody wants to stand outsmiley
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by piperson(m): 2:47pm
you people should rest nau,, any pic u see online is now a pre-wedding foto, person can nor do foto-shoot again?
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by MrTypist: 2:48pm
Nice concept though.
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by XwhY(m): 2:48pm
Congrats
Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by nengibo: 2:49pm
My guy dey cast net waterside

(0) (1) (Reply)

Have U Checked This Site Today? / Help! / Make Cool Cash From Our Suger Mummies/daddies

Viewing this topic: khoyejo, tenmillion(m), Religiondb(m), olandoboy(m), Mcowubaba, Rashelany, nacksonjoeo, GreenMavro, afilaka(f), Donbabaj, tolex34(m), www19565x, Yunisa001(m), divinelove(m), yommytino(m), juncheng, bettymatty, TRADELYN, samuel900(m), Rilwayne001, bilazego(m), livinus009(m), MNSE, SharpD, Dezz143(m), Austinbass12, michresa(m), IFAA(m), durojaiye105, NanaF, abnice2004, Agbogashi, garryi, shawolin2020(m), Beey(f), sakalisis(m), Firstcitizen, MrTypist, georgekingsley, MrAdroit(m), Balloo22(m), delemay2004yah, curiox007, jbix(m), Bliss955(m), bezimo(m), TheMetabolite(f), aigjoey(m), Shakitibob0, Afriifa(m), matrixme(m), iykebest1(m), RickyRoSss, Queenserah26(f), obailala(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), Marcus01, Opemipo011, joezy23(m), Brunosamel(m), jahlud, duke2017, Speed007(m), georgyman, Miyo190, gpercuxionz(m), doctimonyeka(m), dannyville2(m), amynoacid(m), Olucheye(m), ahmodu4real(m), Michaellegend(m), nkemdi89(f), Morkavictor, Fiwasayo(f), Edwin984(m), jey4all(m), Joe4real701(m), bamideleolushol(m), directonpc(m), ridonebabat(m), Ademoore07(m), realblaze(m), lartty(f), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), oyinD1, Lordnath(m), aryormi(m), dimexy247(m), cuttestprince(m), kin8744(m), Fynline(m), elijah81288(m), specimenG(m), olayemm(f), Nintee, myadekunle, IBpaul(m), kidaberry(f), busoye19, Mykel4God(m), DrIkB and 162 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.