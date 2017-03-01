₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by PapiNigga: 1:57pm
And these pre-wedding photos of a thing is fast becoming a National issue... Lol
This lovely couple had a pre-wedding photo session like never before, as they hit the River for their romantic Argungu festival. #Chimezzy2017
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Ashleydolls(f): 2:03pm
The rate at which couples are taking pre-wedding photos to another level, I hope none of them will take it to the cemetery
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Epositive(m): 2:03pm
and the lord made the lady a fisher of men
beautiful couple
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by sisisioge: 2:05pm
This is lovely although fishermen don't dress like this to fish o. Cool.
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by soberdrunk(m): 2:09pm
Kai!! I need to "walk into love" ASAP!!!!
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Arsenalholic(m): 2:11pm
That lady's bobbi can be used as a bait to foncuse the destiny of fishes
Forgive me oh, I jes luff bobbi. HML in advance
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by mployer(m): 2:14pm
They no even catch any fish
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by SNOWCREAM(m): 2:14pm
I like this concept, simple and natural. Unlike those ones staring at the ass of a girl several NL mods have bleeped
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by GreatMahmud: 2:43pm
Rubbish..
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by balancediet(m): 2:43pm
PRE Wedding woman fit follow u go abbatoir go snap inside cow shiit. Wait till after wedding. Den u go wonder wether nor be who u know b4.
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by jashar(f): 2:43pm
What will we not see in all these pre-wedding pictures sef?
I'm waiting for 'Couple pose Nude for pre-wedding picture', or 'Cute Couple take cute pre-wedding pictures as LAWMA Agents'
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by xpensivNas(m): 2:43pm
Ashleydolls:lol
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Epositive(m): 2:44pm
mployer:
fish plenty for lagoon now, go fetch your own
na joke o
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by paschal47(m): 2:44pm
Ashleydolls:is it your cemetery
Besides when are we seeing yours?
Just wish them well and forge ahead
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by obembet(m): 2:44pm
Nice but unable But catch a single fish..
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by MRBENZENE(m): 2:44pm
at the end they didn't catch one fish, thats good
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by www19565x: 2:44pm
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by BruzMoney(m): 2:44pm
nothng we no go see
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by GreenMavro: 2:44pm
The Pre wedding pic will be more interesting assuming the babe fall into the river then the guy try to rescue her with the net
INSIDE THE NET
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by fasdtrak: 2:45pm
Nice concept
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by tyle: 2:45pm
Ashleydolls:I suggest that they should go to the refinery
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by columbus007(m): 2:45pm
Choi,dis babe is cute for dis guy,more like doctors prescription for him,3 times daily.
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by jzaina(f): 2:45pm
They look cute together tho
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by chuks34(m): 2:46pm
them for add Jesus join
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Sirpaul(m): 2:46pm
where some cannot even afford to take pictures at the real wedding!.....
poo!...
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:46pm
I will marry soon...If you are a single girl kindly reply.
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by judejac(m): 2:46pm
mehn...that lady is what we call complete package
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by Jay542(m): 2:47pm
Everybody wants to stand out
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by piperson(m): 2:47pm
you people should rest nau,, any pic u see online is now a pre-wedding foto, person can nor do foto-shoot again?
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by MrTypist: 2:48pm
Nice concept though.
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by XwhY(m): 2:48pm
Congrats
|Re: Couple Turn Fishermen As They Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The River by nengibo: 2:49pm
My guy dey cast net waterside
