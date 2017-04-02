₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,604 members, 3,454,308 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 02:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) (25758 Views)
Nine-Month-Old Buhari Muhammad Undergoes joystick Surgery (Graphic Photo) / Rat Removed From A Patient’s Belly In Abia State (graphic Photo) / 'Knockout' Tears Boy’s Hand In Asaba (Very Graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 6:43pm On Apr 01
Gory picture attached please.
Doctors in the house pls come to my aid.
Has this gone beyond bed sore?
Is there any hope for my dad to get healed?
Is there a remedy for the wound on us back to get healed again?
Is this beyond medical prognosis?
Should we look for alternative?
Please mod do the needful.
4 Shares
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by wahles(m): 6:43pm On Apr 01
Wow
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by wahles(m): 6:46pm On Apr 01
Wow! I wish him quick recovery# lemme make way for in-house doc
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by mymadam: 6:48pm On Apr 01
NL is NOT a hospital. Please, I beg you in the name of God, if this post is genuine, quickly get him to a hospital immediately. You cannot do much to help him on your own. Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.
48 Likes
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:51pm On Apr 01
Woooooh that's a decubitus ulcer ...That's very painful ...why u let this happen to him ?
6 Likes
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by youngest85(m): 6:53pm On Apr 01
This is village people at work
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 6:55pm On Apr 01
He has been in a private hospital in the north for about a month now. It seems the doctors don't know what to do right about now. I just got in from Lagos yesterday... All I am asking for is a third party view after all we all here are family..
mymadam:
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 6:57pm On Apr 01
I never knew it has gotten to this extent He's my dad. Is there a solution to it?
QueenSuccubus:Is there any good hopital around the north you can recommend?
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by SURElee(f): 7:02pm On Apr 01
Jesus! That is bed sore o! Caused by Pseodomonas aureginosa, when a patient has been in lying position in hospital, they have to make efforts to treat this infection please and always change patient's position. It kills more than the initial disease the patient was initially admitted for. OP! Speedy recovery for your Dad, am so sad right now.
41 Likes
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:03pm On Apr 01
BiniShrine:
U better seek for proper medical help...he's old and let's face it that this kind of ulcer won't heal immediately since its looks severe in the picture...
Please put a bed cover & changre it every day Coz that plastic bed is very hot...juz turn or change his position often ...
4 Likes
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by thorpido(m): 7:23pm On Apr 01
What ailment is your dad being treated for?He seems to be bed-ridden and poor management has given him that decubitous ulcer.
From the picture I see,he might need what is called a debridment and might even require a skin graft to manage that properly.
You might need to move your dad to a teaching hospital.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 7:37pm On Apr 01
I have been kept in the dark for a while now. Even when I tried knowing what the main ailment is the doc refused to. He was abandoned by the medical personel in Bauchi Teaching Hospital, that was why my peeps took him to a private hospital. Sir, he was previously treated for prostrate cancer which made him bedridden.... He came out of it and walked for months but later relapse... This is the result....
thorpido:
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by subtlemee(f): 7:38pm On Apr 01
Don't fret OP,it's pressure or bed sore it's just that you guys didn't know and kept him on his back for long reducing blood flow to the area causing it to ulcerate to become a sore and that rubber mackintosh is not helping..start first by getting a cotton bedsheet you lay it without crease to avoid friction on the skin,get a nurse to be doing daily dressing if you guys can't go to the hospital,any time he poos or pees use water to clean the area so it won't further contaminate the area and continue using the powder I saw it's good or use vaseline jelly after bathing him daily..then make sure you turn him like 4hrly to increase blood flow to all the areas
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 7:41pm On Apr 01
It started from the state teaching hospital. I just got in from Lagos since three years ago
Is there a solution to this? Because I could see his spinal cord showing already and the sore stinkes awfully.
subtlemee:
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by subtlemee(f): 7:47pm On Apr 01
BiniShrine:
Make sure he gets daily bath and daily wound dressing and a good dose of antibiotics from a qualified health personnel and be changing his positions,if the private clinic he's currently in can't do this change him to a better one
From the picture the wound is not being well taken care of because that slough (loose dead skin)shouldn't be on it it hinders healing
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 7:53pm On Apr 01
I only moved him to that bed to give way for me to wash and change his bed spread. We bathe him with dettol in water. Thanks KS for the advice sir.
[aquote author=subtlemee post=55171073]Don't fret OP,it's pressure or bed sore it's just that you guys didn't know and kept him on his back for long reducing blood flow to the area causing it to ulcerate to become a sore and that rubber mackintosh is not helping..start first by getting a cotton bedsheet you lay it without crease to avoid friction on the skin,get a nurse to be doing daily dressing if you guys can't go to the hospital,any time he poos or pees use water to clean the area so it won't further contaminate the area and continue using the powder I saw it's good or use vaseline jelly after bathing him daily..then make sure you turn him like 4hrly to increase blood flow to all the areas[/quote]
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by thorpido(m): 8:03pm On Apr 01
BiniShrine:The main problem is the prostate cancer then which is not well managed.
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 8:05pm On Apr 01
What's the way forward?
thorpido:
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by subtlemee(f): 8:08pm On Apr 01
[quote author=BiniShrine post=55171443]I only moved him to that bed to give way for me to wash and change his bed spread. We bathe him with dettol in water. Thanks KS for the advice sir.
I'm not sir o pls I am F,secondly bathing him with dettol isn't too good as we have two kinds of micro organisms on the skin,the harmful ones and the useful ones that sometimes feed on the harmful ones and by the time you kill them all you further expose the skin to the harmful ones to thrive
Thirdly there's a very big difference between washing a wound and dressing a wound,in the later they are special things to be done and special solutions used in dressing that helps to free the wound of harmful micro organisms,remove the sloughs,make the pus to collect in one place if there's any for better cleaning at the end healing takes place..
So go get a qualified health personal to help you out
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by bunnae(f): 8:15pm On Apr 01
Wish him speedy recovery
4 Likes
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by yanshDoctor: 8:16pm On Apr 01
men this is gory. I promise never to look it again. sorry I can't render any help as its beyond my limitations. but I sometimes wondered why little things degenerate to something like this? is it carelessness or what?
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 8:22pm On Apr 01
Thanks for the advice.
[quote author=subtlemee post=55171806][/quote]
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by olrotimi(m): 7:32am
Subtlemee has said as much as you should know.
That level of sore needs the attention of a plastic surgeon, which I doubt is available in ATBU or FMC Azare.
His condition should be multidisciplinary in approach, hence he would do better in a tertiary hospital.
I would advise that if you have some cash, take him to either AKTH(Kano) or UDUTH.( Sokoto), as those are the ideal referral centres closer to bauchi.
Don't let your dad suffer this much.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by BiniShrine(m): 9:12am
Thank you so much I will start making enquiry ASAP on those two hospitals you just recommended. Or do you have a contact there?
olrotimi:
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by olrotimi(m): 10:19am
BiniShrine:Nah, I don't. Did my housemanship there a long time ago, my contacts have left as well
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by lollarj(f): 12:26pm
thorpido:@post
Your dad cannot walk anymore, am I right ?
Metastasis to the vertebral column is common in terminal prostate cancer.
Make the poor old man comfortable for the final moments. Pain management is very essential now.
I lost a dear friend recently from this very same disease .
Take heart.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by Mr2kay3: 12:43pm
Was about to talk about my peer to peer creation prowess but op so sorry for your dad.Old age ehn
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by Victornezzar(m): 12:43pm
youngest85:Must u display ur foolishness every time
it's an emergency case
11 Likes
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 12:45pm
He'd definitely survive it. Be positive
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by adatemi: 12:47pm
BiniShrine:
I don't believe this is for private hospital, you should take him to govt hospitals that have the means including specialists. And pls not any govt. hospital, do your research and act fast like right now. May God help you all in making the right decision.
|Re: Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) by izValentino(m): 12:48pm
please take him to A.B.U Zaria or chika Zaria in Kaduna.
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
How Do My Fiance Burn Fat In Belly? / Japan Develops Ebola Detector (see Photo) / Reasons Why You Should Replace Sugar With Honey
Viewing this topic: sunnykalu125, Raphwise(m), ANNOY(m), LuckyLadolce(m), symnuk(f), nc201016(m), biolabog(m), cutieisme(m), Majikals(m), Josiah1150(m), dermmy, xzibukz(m), BIDOO(m), akanbisnr, Tinoasprilla, katoto, Tadeus(m), babsdeebabs(m), twilliamx, LUMY7, optm(m), antieverything(m), haywhyb(m), teejarny(m), lanremayo, Ujuhot(f), ebisazu(m), rush2mac(m), Jacseyi(m), phemiee1810, kayceerilyn(f), cdoffx(m), henryomez(m), toxoid(m), CORELDRAW(m), stevegreatest(m), dammyblaze, sheunsheun(m), crowntoro(f), SirMichael1, PaulCI(m), Sunny360, ibrosantus(m), BabaCommander, Bengurion1, GodofGrace(m), DBlackCeazer(m), lankywizar(m), mrlongtin31, Physicist(m), ahmstrng(m), Gentle2015, Next2Bezee(m), orwell2615(m), tolma28(m), ojietu, bouquiy(f), Marthaodion(f), dquantom, CYBERCRIME(m), DaStunz(m), akeemakinremi(m), henrynoble33(m), skilfulsagei, Pivot, ezer20, sundyjoe, atrix4g(m), sammy042(m), sloo1, Elmuaz(m), Enouwem(m), spaggyy(m), kaycexx(m), lovechizzy(f), justhenry(m), Emekus92(m), harthonder(m), temi05, Ayodhejjy(m), Okeytus(m), skoles007(m), archieandrews1, bankole200(m), bassette(m), Freelancer007(m), dasdexter(m), leksmedia, darealez(m), unlimited2(m), OKUCHI11(m), royal231(m), deagbotola(m), KristyK, david22uu(m), Victorakats(m), imexg(m), bobbybrown007(m), khaniku(m), Johnnyhoo(m), abtywo(m), Trendytessy(f), abiola081(m), adeowo84(m), Bibidear(f), Lizzieorex(f), seungbanja, QueenSuccubus(f), Abakeade, vicdamm(m), iamflourish, kitchen(m), Swissheart(f), youseuph(m), kuzoma(m), IhfazConsult, jey4all(m), SweetJoystick(m), rukidanty, BiniShrine(m), abiolag(m), johnson232, careytommy7(m), sgtponzihater, odunkha(m), Aldebaran(m), Blackbeetle, ojkalito(m), eghuan1(m), uglodoh(f), joesir, Jessestunch, prettigurl16(f), Vicyace, dominique(f), Timmmy(m), obicaddy(m), Divay22(f), Student125(m), omitade123, verygudbadguy(m), rockyeweka(m), chelsea2014, Bush2013, oscarvicto, emeks02, Askseek(f), Sobal2112, felixzo1(m), AmuDimkpa, Sierusvirus(m), Richkid97, Nmaudu, mygeeZ(m), LEERICIST(m) and 189 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13