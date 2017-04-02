Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help! My Dad Is Rotting Away (Graphic Photo) (25758 Views)

Gory picture attached please.



Doctors in the house pls come to my aid.



Has this gone beyond bed sore?



Is there any hope for my dad to get healed?



Is there a remedy for the wound on us back to get healed again?



Is this beyond medical prognosis?



Should we look for alternative?

NL is NOT a hospital. Please, I beg you in the name of God, if this post is genuine, quickly get him to a hospital immediately. You cannot do much to help him on your own. Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.







Woooooh that's a decubitus ulcer ...That's very painful ...why u let this happen to him ?

He has been in a private hospital in the north for about a month now. It seems the doctors don't know what to do right about now. I just got in from Lagos yesterday... All I am asking for is a third party view after all we all here are family..

Woooooh that's a decubitus ulcer ...That's very painful ...why u let this happen to him ? Is there any good hopital around the north you can recommend? I never knew it has gotten to this extent He's my dad. Is there a solution to it?Is there any good hopital around the north you can recommend? 1 Like

Jesus! That is bed sore o! Caused by Pseodomonas aureginosa, when a patient has been in lying position in hospital, they have to make efforts to treat this infection please and always change patient's position. It kills more than the initial disease the patient was initially admitted for. OP! Speedy recovery for your Dad, am so sad right now.

I never knew it has gotten to this extent He's my dad. Is there a solution to it?



U better seek for proper medical help...he's old and let's face it that this kind of ulcer won't heal immediately since its looks severe in the picture...



U better seek for proper medical help...he's old and let's face it that this kind of ulcer won't heal immediately since its looks severe in the picture...

Please put a bed cover & changre it every day Coz that plastic bed is very hot...juz turn or change his position often ...

What ailment is your dad being treated for?He seems to be bed-ridden and poor management has given him that decubitous ulcer.

From the picture I see,he might need what is called a debridment and might even require a skin graft to manage that properly.

You might need to move your dad to a teaching hospital. 11 Likes 2 Shares

What ailment is your dad being treated for?He seems to be bed-ridden and poor management has given him that decubitous ulcer.

From the picture I see,he might need what is called a debridment and might even require a skin graft to manage that properly.

You might need to move your dad to a teaching hospital. I have been kept in the dark for a while now. Even when I tried knowing what the main ailment is the doc refused to. He was abandoned by the medical personel in Bauchi Teaching Hospital, that was why my peeps took him to a private hospital. Sir, he was previously treated for prostrate cancer which made him bedridden.... He came out of it and walked for months but later relapse... This is the result.... 1 Like

Don't fret OP,it's pressure or bed sore it's just that you guys didn't know and kept him on his back for long reducing blood flow to the area causing it to ulcerate to become a sore and that rubber mackintosh is not helping..start first by getting a cotton bedsheet you lay it without crease to avoid friction on the skin,get a nurse to be doing daily dressing if you guys can't go to the hospital,any time he poos or pees use water to clean the area so it won't further contaminate the area and continue using the powder I saw it's good or use vaseline jelly after bathing him daily..then make sure you turn him like 4hrly to increase blood flow to all the areas





Is there a solution to this? Because I could see his spinal cord showing already and the sore stinkes awfully.



Don't fret OP,it's pressure or bed sore it's just that you guys kept him on his back for long and that rubber mackintosh is not helping It started from the state teaching hospital. I just got in from Lagos since three years agoIs there a solution to this? Because I could see his spinal cord showing already and the sore stinkes awfully.

It started from the state teaching hospital. I just got in from Lagos since three years ago



Is there a solution to this? Because I could see his spinal cord showing already and the sore stinkes awfully.





Make sure he gets daily bath and daily wound dressing and a good dose of antibiotics from a qualified health personnel and be changing his positions,if the private clinic he's currently in can't do this change him to a better one



Make sure he gets daily bath and daily wound dressing and a good dose of antibiotics from a qualified health personnel and be changing his positions,if the private clinic he's currently in can't do this change him to a better one

From the picture the wound is not being well taken care of because that slough (loose dead skin)shouldn't be on it it hinders healing

I only moved him to that bed to give way for me to wash and change his bed spread. We bathe him with dettol in water. Thanks KS for the advice sir.

I have been kept in the dark for a while now. Even when I tried knowing what the main ailment is the doc refused to. He was abandoned by the medical personel in Bauchi Teaching Hospital, that was why my peeps took him to a private hospital. Sir, he was previously treated for prostrate cancer which made him bedridden.... He came out of it and walked for months but later relapse... This is the result.... The main problem is the prostate cancer then which is not well managed. The main problem is the prostate cancer then which is not well managed.

The main problem is the prostate cancer then which is not well managed. What's the way forward?

I'm not sir o pls I am F,secondly bathing him with dettol isn't too good as we have two kinds of micro organisms on the skin,the harmful ones and the useful ones that sometimes feed on the harmful ones and by the time you kill them all you further expose the skin to the harmful ones to thrive



Thirdly there's a very big difference between washing a wound and dressing a wound,in the later they are special things to be done and special solutions used in dressing that helps to free the wound of harmful micro organisms,remove the sloughs,make the pus to collect in one place if there's any for better cleaning at the end healing takes place..



So go get a qualified health personal to help you out

Thanks for the advice.

Subtlemee has said as much as you should know.

That level of sore needs the attention of a plastic surgeon, which I doubt is available in ATBU or FMC Azare.

His condition should be multidisciplinary in approach, hence he would do better in a tertiary hospital.

I would advise that if you have some cash, take him to either AKTH(Kano) or UDUTH.( Sokoto), as those are the ideal referral centres closer to bauchi.

Don't let your dad suffer this much.

Subtlemee has said as much as you should know.

That level of sore needs the attention of a plastic surgeon, which I doubt is available in ATBU or FMC Azare.

His condition should be multidisciplinary in approach, hence he would do better in a tertiary hospital.

I would advise that if you have some cash, take him to either AKTH(Kano) or UDUTH.( Sokoto), as those are the ideal referral centres closer to bauchi.

Don't let your dad suffer this much. Thank you so much I will start making enquiry ASAP on those two hospitals you just recommended. Or do you have a contact there?

Nah, I don't. Did my housemanship there a long time ago, my contacts have left as well

The main problem is the prostate cancer then which is not well managed. @post

Your dad cannot walk anymore, am I right ?

Metastasis to the vertebral column is common in terminal prostate cancer.

Make the poor old man comfortable for the final moments. Pain management is very essential now.

I lost a dear friend recently from this very same disease .



@post

Your dad cannot walk anymore, am I right ?

Metastasis to the vertebral column is common in terminal prostate cancer.

Make the poor old man comfortable for the final moments. Pain management is very essential now.

I lost a dear friend recently from this very same disease .

Take heart.

This is village people at work Must u display ur foolishness every time

Must u display ur foolishness every time

it's an emergency case

He'd definitely survive it. Be positive

He has been in a private hospital in the north for about a month now. It seems the doctors don't know what to do right about now. I just got in from Lagos yesterday... All I am asking for is a third party view after all we all here are family..

I don't believe this is for private hospital, you should take him to govt hospitals that have the means including specialists. And pls not any govt. hospital, do your research and act fast like right now. May God help you all in making the right decision.