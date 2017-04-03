₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Sylverly(m): 5:58am
Hon. Engr. Solomon Adaelu Education Endowment/Scholarship Fund, invites the indigent students of the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency who are interested in obtaining the 2017 JAMB FORM to proceed to the following;
*their Traditional Rulers,
*Local Government Area Chairmen of Ugwunagbo, Osisioma and Obingwa
*Hon. Solomon Adaelu Constituency Office at 295 Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State, to collect forms (Free of Charge), that will enable them to be registered for the UTME 2017 Examination.
All completed forms must be returned on or before 9th of April, 2017 to the various points of collection or the Constituency office. Note, please attach photocopy of O'level Results and two recent passport photographs.
Signed:
Dr. Ikechukwu Nwabeke,
Chairman, Ad-Hoc Committee.
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Desammyst(m): 6:36am
that's cool, by the honourable o. Front page things.
Cc. Lalasticlala, Mynd44, do your work na
1 Like
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by edidiongmichael(m): 6:48am
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by nony43(m): 12:29pm
Nice one sir, Have you worked the road to your hux sir? The last time I crossed there it was so horrible
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by zainabxel(f): 12:29pm
Mug shot
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by uzoclinton(m): 12:30pm
I Applaud you
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by chris4gold(m): 12:30pm
You tried small
Meanwhile imagine these guys dey advertise their allowances the way them dey broadcast dere goods deeds, We for dey stone dem oooo
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by CarlosTheJackal: 12:30pm
What about setting up a Scholarship foundation to cater for those who can't pay their tuition
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by mrvitalis(m): 12:30pm
Seriously that's just less than 2 million ..smh we should stop celebrating rubbish
U pocket 20 million per month that belongs to people now u spend 2 million per year and wants to be celebrated ...
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by princeking2(m): 12:31pm
well done
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Tenim47(m): 12:31pm
helping hand international
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by KayTash(m): 12:31pm
I have a question to ask....Is the money coming from his basic salary/allowances or from the constituency's allocation ?
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by ogastone(m): 12:31pm
Good scores to this man
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Joysmith2: 12:31pm
..
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by ahizih(m): 12:31pm
Honorable nice one
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by GreenMavro: 12:42pm
What BUHARI CANNOT DO
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Phiniter(m): 12:47pm
Cool Igbo people and education be like agegebread and jam
1 Like
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by abbeybiodun: 12:48pm
oga o
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by abbeybiodun: 12:49pm
mrvitalis:He stil better than some rogues in the chamber
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by magoo10: 12:51pm
Welcome development
May God grant you more power
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by aguiyi2: 12:56pm
Ezinwa Adaelu, what of your bro Chinkata Adaelu?.Nice one.
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by sheDD(m): 12:57pm
nony43:purchase sense coz u need em
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Sylverly(m): 1:02pm
CarlosTheJackal:That's the kick off... Full time scholarship on the way..info. From a reliable source
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Sylverly(m): 1:03pm
Sample of form I got..
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by Sylverly(m): 1:04pm
mrvitalis:Did you say 2 million?
Just multiply ,lets say 5000 by 300. Just for form
|Re: Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates by mrvitalis(m): 1:06pm
Sylverly:1.5 million but the form is 6500 making it 1.95milliion and so ??
(0) (Reply)
