Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Solomon Adaelu To Sponsor 300 JAMB Candidates (1608 Views)

Lady Who Sold Noodles & Egg To Sponsor Herself Through University. PICS / Graduate Sold Akamu To Sponsor Herself In University (pic / WAEC's Response To NGO Seeking To Sponsor Best Students (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hon. Engr. Solomon Adaelu Education Endowment/Scholarship Fund, invites the indigent students of the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency who are interested in obtaining the 2017 JAMB FORM to proceed to the following;



*their Traditional Rulers,

*Local Government Area Chairmen of Ugwunagbo, Osisioma and Obingwa

*Hon. Solomon Adaelu Constituency Office at 295 Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State, to collect forms (Free of Charge), that will enable them to be registered for the UTME 2017 Examination.



All completed forms must be returned on or before 9th of April, 2017 to the various points of collection or the Constituency office. Note, please attach photocopy of O'level Results and two recent passport photographs.



Signed:

Dr. Ikechukwu Nwabeke,

Chairman, Ad-Hoc Committee.

that's cool, by the honourable o. Front page things.

Cc. Lalasticlala, Mynd44, do your work na 1 Like

Nice one sir, Have you worked the road to your hux sir? The last time I crossed there it was so horrible

Mug shot

I Applaud you

You tried small





Meanwhile imagine these guys dey advertise their allowances the way them dey broadcast dere goods deeds, We for dey stone dem oooo

What about setting up a Scholarship foundation to cater for those who can't pay their tuition

Seriously that's just less than 2 million ..smh we should stop celebrating rubbish



U pocket 20 million per month that belongs to people now u spend 2 million per year and wants to be celebrated ...

well done

helping hand international

I have a question to ask....Is the money coming from his basic salary/allowances or from the constituency's allocation ?

Good scores to this man

..

Honorable nice one





What BUHARI CANNOT DO What BUHARI CANNOT DO

Cool Igbo people and education be like agegebread and jam 1 Like

oga o

mrvitalis:

Seriously that's just less than 2 million ..smh we should stop celebrating rubbish



U pocket 20 million per month that belongs to people now u spend 2 million per year and wants to be celebrated ... He stil better than some rogues in the chamber He stil better than some rogues in the chamber

Welcome development

May God grant you more power

Ezinwa Adaelu, what of your bro Chinkata Adaelu?.Nice one.

nony43:

Nice one sir, Have you worked the road to your hux sir? The last time I crossed there it was so horrible purchase sense coz u need em purchase sense coz u need em

CarlosTheJackal:

What about setting up a Scholarship foundation to cater for those who can't pay their tuition That's the kick off... Full time scholarship on the way..info. From a reliable source That's the kick off... Full time scholarship on the way..info. From a reliable source

Sample of form I got..

mrvitalis:

Seriously that's just less than 2 million ..smh we should stop celebrating rubbish



U pocket 20 million per month that belongs to people now u spend 2 million per year and wants to be celebrated ... Did you say 2 million?



Just multiply ,lets say 5000 by 300. Just for form Did you say 2 million?Just multiply ,lets say 5000 by 300. Just for form