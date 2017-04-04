Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? (1148 Views)

some will say yes and others will say no...give us a solid reason

Yes, i don't have a solid reason, only gaseous reason 4 Likes

hehehe....what of liquid? 1 Like

Incase she wants to fuçk..



Yes.. 1 Like 1 Share

you no well shaa

No



na so my yeye gf dey tel me yesterday say she can never love a man than d way she loves her ex



they still meet at my back sha bt i know



all i need from her is to open let me slot anytime i need her



shikena 1 Like

like you ain't seeing another girl besides her....you both are just playing the same game bro

obiorathesubtle:

but be careful ooo cos she might serve the soup in a changed way with periwinkles and Bush meat and you end up marrying her and having kids

Yeah....we talk sometimes.

The Bible says "Make peace with all men"and i never can tell where we'll meet I just might needs is help or he needs mine... 1 Like

correct talk

Yeah because I still love them 1 Like

AyamConfidence:

My guy.. I be juju..



Juju no dy work against juju

If she doesn't have many male freinds, then yes, buh if she has plenty, omo no oooooo



And i don't like repeating mistakes.



Let by-gone be by-gone. I see them as a "mistake"
And i don't like repeating mistakes.

remember the question is if you can be friends and not you guys getting back together

Aderola15:

How many

Divay22:



How many

3 Crazie pipu

Yes oh...



I'll remain friends with them...although we'll now have well defined boundaries.. .



I have no time, no energy to waste nor any resources to worry on irrelevant things.



I don't have that space for enemies.. .. 1 Like 1 Share

all hail the Oracle himself



Tuaile baba

And i swear, this is the only reason guys would wanna remain friends with their exes.

Yea, a friend with benefit ;

why not?







afterall, we were friends before we started dating.





or.... maybe I think like that coz i have never had any messy breakup.

Yes with limit

yes we are pretty good friends

If it was someone who was true yes were adults.He was a good person just not for me, if it was an ex that was a Dick. Go screw yourself. Excuse my language.......

no

god forbid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





If she no get..even make she fine like mammy water..

Get boobs like roman goddess..carry nyash like uriel..



If she get ororo for brain..why not.
If she no get..even make she fine like mammy water..
Get boobs like roman goddess..carry nyash like uriel..
Omo she dey her lane o..and will always be EX

Yes...for her to see more of what she has missed.