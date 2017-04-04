₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Ihechikara(m): 7:57pm
some will say yes and others will say no...give us a solid reason
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:01pm
Yes, i don't have a solid reason, only gaseous reason
4 Likes
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Ihechikara(m): 8:03pm
hehehe....what of liquid?
1 Like
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by obiorathesubtle: 8:11pm
Incase she wants to fuçk..
Yes..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Ihechikara(m): 8:13pm
you no well shaa
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Young03: 8:18pm
No
na so my yeye gf dey tel me yesterday say she can never love a man than d way she loves her ex
they still meet at my back sha bt i know
all i need from her is to open let me slot anytime i need her
shikena
1 Like
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Ihechikara(m): 8:21pm
like you ain't seeing another girl besides her....you both are just playing the same game bro
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by AyamConfidence(m): 8:21pm
obiorathesubtle:but be careful ooo cos she might serve the soup in a changed way with periwinkles and Bush meat and you end up marrying her and having kids
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Divay22(f): 8:26pm
Yeah....we talk sometimes.
The Bible says "Make peace with all men"and i never can tell where we'll meet I just might needs is help or he needs mine...
1 Like
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Ihechikara(m): 8:32pm
correct talk
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Aderola15(f): 8:35pm
Yeah because I still love them
1 Like
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by obiorathesubtle: 8:35pm
AyamConfidence:
My guy.. I be juju..
Juju no dy work against juju
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by jonaifame22(f): 8:40pm
If she doesn't have many male freinds, then yes, buh if she has plenty, omo no oooooo
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by CplusJason(m): 8:42pm
I see them as a "mistake"
And i don't like repeating mistakes.
Let by-gone be by-gone.
1 Like
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Ihechikara(m): 8:44pm
remember the question is if you can be friends and not you guys getting back together
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Divay22(f): 8:51pm
Aderola15:How many
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Aderola15(f): 8:54pm
Divay22:
3 Crazie pipu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by kaboninc(m): 9:01pm
Yes oh...
I'll remain friends with them...although we'll now have well defined boundaries.. .
I have no time, no energy to waste nor any resources to worry on irrelevant things.
I don't have that space for enemies.. ..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by AyamConfidence(m): 10:08pm
obiorathesubtle:all hail the Oracle himself
Tuaile baba
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by firstking01(m): 10:18pm
obiorathesubtle:And i swear, this is the only reason guys would wanna remain friends with their exes.
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Unbeliever(m): 10:22pm
I
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Moreoffaith(m): 10:22pm
Yea, a friend with benefit ;
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by sammieguze(m): 10:22pm
why not?
afterall, we were friends before we started dating.
or.... maybe I think like that coz i have never had any messy breakup.
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by ipreach(m): 10:22pm
Yes with limit
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by whitebeard(m): 10:23pm
yes we are pretty good friends
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by BSoul1001(f): 10:23pm
If it was someone who was true yes were adults.He was a good person just not for me, if it was an ex that was a Dick. Go screw yourself. Excuse my language.......
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by paradigmshift(m): 10:23pm
no
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by CriticMaestro: 10:24pm
bi
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by muller101(m): 10:24pm
god forbid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by bounty007(m): 10:24pm
If she get ororo for brain..why not.
If she no get..even make she fine like mammy water..
Get boobs like roman goddess..carry nyash like uriel..
Omo she dey her lane o..and will always be EX
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by onadana: 10:24pm
Yes...for her to see more of what she has missed.
|Re: Would You Remain Friends With An Ex? by Qabt(m): 10:24pm
Just let her move on... Delete her whatsapp number... It won't make you miss her
