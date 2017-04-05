₦airaland Forum

'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:15pm On Apr 05
Just when you think you are moving forward in life, something, someone will just drop some details that will draw you back, give you a hiatus and make you ponder.

A popular Twitter page(@TheGabbieshow) penned 'If guys knew how many times girls wore the same bra without washing it they'd never want to Bleep them again'

And then Internet users where shocked when ladies started asking whether the are meant to wash the bras, someone said she has been wearing hers for 3 months without washing it.

Checkout the comments











1 Like 1 Share

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:18pm On Apr 05
Na inside brezz we dey put preek?

39 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by bjt(m): 7:19pm On Apr 05
shocked shocked.
I have also been wearing this boxers for 2wks grin grin

26 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by bjt(m): 7:20pm On Apr 05
SINZ:
Na inside brezz we dey put preek?
Some dey put inbetween wink

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Divay22(f): 7:21pm On Apr 05
I only wear bra when I'm going out But if at home cheesy cheesy cheesy :Dna free to air o grin grin grin cheesy grin

21 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:22pm On Apr 05
bjt:
Some dey put inbetween wink
Just to jonze themselves.. There's very little pleasure in it. undecided

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Dextology: 7:23pm On Apr 05
Hehehehe grin grin grin grin Ladies, na wa o

Some guys de prefer to buy black or brown singlet so that dem no go change am

6 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:23pm On Apr 05
SINZ:
Na inside brezz we dey put preek?
lol...u no dey use ur mouth sumtyms?? Or u be sharp sharp man

1 Like

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:25pm On Apr 05
The breast doesn't expel anything beside when a woman is breast feeding. So for that reason it doesn't smell, unlike the vagina. That girl isn't making sense.

14 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:25pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:
lol...u no dey use ur mouth sumtyms?? Or u be sharp sharp man

Lol, bruh, I don't use my mouth on random women.
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:25pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
The breast doesn't expel anything beside when a woman is breast feeding. So for that reason it doesn't smell, unlike the vagina. That girl isn't making sense.
what about sweat from the body.

11 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by megareal(f): 7:25pm On Apr 05
It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.

Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies.

Modified *

It's amazing how many ladies and guys down this thread be claiming I'm lying. I just discovered from this thread that lots of ladies here think there is nothing wrong with wearing a bra beyond two days in a row. It's amazing how dumb they sound trying to insult me while displaying an apparent lack of basic sanitary knowledge.

All the ladies around me operate same way I operate. If I go to the gym, market, do intensive hse chores, that bra is over for me that day cos of sweat.

I clap for those who can do all the above, and still keep using the bra after days on end. As a rule of thumb, bras aren't supposed to be used daily so as to preserve its elasticity. You're even killing the bra by overstretching it through continous usage.

Ya'll be abusing me anywhere you like. It isn't my fault that I'm a neatness freak. So do your dirt, let me do mine. It's worked so far for me.

I really now see why some ladies bras stink when you stand around them.

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:26pm On Apr 05
SINZ:


Lol, bruh, I don't use my mouth on random women.
@ ur signature..ur knee by now..
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:28pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:
what about sweat from the body.
It still doesn't mean bra should be washed daily. The only exception should be white bra.

3 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:29pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:
@ ur signature..ur kneel by now..

I dey mad? Na song be that o. gringrin
You want make my knee peel because I wan form James Bond. grin

Na from sofa to bed I dey do. cheesy
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by coolebux(m): 7:30pm On Apr 05
What are these gals not telling us

1 Like

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:31pm On Apr 05
megareal:
It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.

Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies.
So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you're putting it.

3 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by megareal(f): 7:39pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you' putting it.

Yea, I wash it after using twice. If used for a whole day, I discard it same day. It itches if I repeat beyond that.I have a powerful nose and sensitive skin. grin
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:41pm On Apr 05
So long as the bra is off during bedroom acrobatic, and the tittays dont fall pass their belly buttons, who cares if they wash it or not.

3 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:44pm On Apr 05
Okay, the thread don turn to bra discussion thread grin
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by iamkingzlee(m): 7:44pm On Apr 05
megareal:
It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.

Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies.
Oh yeah?
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:45pm On Apr 05
megareal:


Yea, I wash it after using twice. If used for a whole day, I discard it same day. It itches if I repeat beyond that.I have a powerful nose and sensitive skin. grin

You wash your skin, use "roll on" on your armpit, cologne on your clothes, then I wonder why anyone should smell that much?. Naturally, girls have more pants than bra because the body parts are different.

I can go on my bra for a week and not smell.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:45pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you' putting it.

gringrin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Jacksparr0w127: 7:46pm On Apr 05
SINZ:
Na inside brezz we dey put preek?
You don't suck b(.)(.)bs? shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:48pm On Apr 05
SINZ:


gringrin
Lol, even the white girls commenting are sincere. We dey form too much. grin

11 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Jacksparr0w127: 7:48pm On Apr 05
MrBrownJay1:
So long as the bra is off during bedroom acrobatic, and the tittays dont fall pass their belly buttons, who cares if they wash it or not.

8 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Fmartin(m): 7:51pm On Apr 05
some babes on this forum cn testify
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:51pm On Apr 05
Jacksparr0w127:
You don't suck b(.)(.)bs? shocked shocked

On random chics, no. I just fo.ndle and play with it. cool
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:51pm On Apr 05
SINZ:


On random chics, no. I just handle and play with it. cool
lol handler

2 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:52pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:
lol handler
Na fon.dle I write bruh grin

2 Likes

Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:54pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
Lol, even the white girls commenting are sincere. We dey form too much. grin

Seriously!
Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by decatalyst(m): 7:55pm On Apr 05
shocked

I feel like vomiting right now shocked

