Just when you think you are moving forward in life, something, someone will just drop some details that will draw you back, give you a hiatus and make you ponder.



A popular Twitter page(@TheGabbieshow) penned 'If guys knew how many times girls wore the same bra without washing it they'd never want to Bleep them again'

And then Internet users where shocked when ladies started asking whether the are meant to wash the bras, someone said she has been wearing hers for 3 months without washing it.



Checkout the comments

Na inside brezz we dey put preek? 39 Likes

I have also been wearing this boxers for 2wks I have also been wearing this boxers for 2wks 26 Likes

SINZ:

Na inside brezz we dey put preek? Some dey put inbetween Some dey put inbetween 8 Likes 2 Shares

:Dna free to air o I only wear bra when I'm going out But if at home:Dna free to air o 21 Likes

bjt:

Some dey put inbetween Just to jonze themselves.. There's very little pleasure in it. Just to jonze themselves.. There's very little pleasure in it. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ladies, na wa o



Some guys de prefer to buy black or brown singlet so that dem no go change am HeheheheLadies, na wa oSome guys de prefer to buy black or brown singlet so that dem no go change am 6 Likes

SINZ:

Na inside brezz we dey put preek? lol...u no dey use ur mouth sumtyms?? Or u be sharp sharp man lol...u no dey use ur mouth sumtyms?? Or u be sharp sharp man 1 Like

The breast doesn't expel anything beside when a woman is breast feeding. So for that reason it doesn't smell, unlike the vagina. That girl isn't making sense. 14 Likes

ruggedtimi:

lol...u no dey use ur mouth sumtyms?? Or u be sharp sharp man

Lol, bruh, I don't use my mouth on random women. Lol, bruh, I don't use my mouth on random women.

Benita27:

The breast doesn't expel anything beside when a woman is breast feeding. So for that reason it doesn't smell, unlike the vagina. That girl isn't making sense. what about sweat from the body. what about sweat from the body. 11 Likes

It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.



Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies.



Modified *



It's amazing how many ladies and guys down this thread be claiming I'm lying. I just discovered from this thread that lots of ladies here think there is nothing wrong with wearing a bra beyond two days in a row. It's amazing how dumb they sound trying to insult me while displaying an apparent lack of basic sanitary knowledge.



All the ladies around me operate same way I operate. If I go to the gym, market, do intensive hse chores, that bra is over for me that day cos of sweat.



I clap for those who can do all the above, and still keep using the bra after days on end. As a rule of thumb, bras aren't supposed to be used daily so as to preserve its elasticity. You're even killing the bra by overstretching it through continous usage.



Ya'll be abusing me anywhere you like. It isn't my fault that I'm a neatness freak. So do your dirt, let me do mine. It's worked so far for me.



I really now see why some ladies bras stink when you stand around them. 30 Likes 2 Shares

SINZ:





Lol, bruh, I don't use my mouth on random women. @ ur signature..ur knee by now.. @ ur signature..ur knee by now..

ruggedtimi:

what about sweat from the body. It still doesn't mean bra should be washed daily. The only exception should be white bra. It still doesn't mean bra should be washed daily. The only exception should be white bra. 3 Likes

ruggedtimi:

@ ur signature..ur kneel by now..

I dey mad? Na song be that o.

You want make my knee peel because I wan form James Bond.



Na from sofa to bed I dey do. I dey mad? Na song be that o.You want make my knee peel because I wan form James Bond.Na from sofa to bed I dey do.

What are these gals not telling us 1 Like

megareal:

It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.



Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies. So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you're putting it. So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you're putting it. 3 Likes

Benita27:

So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you' putting it.

Yea, I wash it after using twice. If used for a whole day, I discard it same day. It itches if I repeat beyond that.I have a powerful nose and sensitive skin. Yea, I wash it after using twice. If used for a whole day, I discard it same day. It itches if I repeat beyond that.I have a powerful nose and sensitive skin.

So long as the bra is off during bedroom acrobatic, and the tittays dont fall pass their belly buttons, who cares if they wash it or not. 3 Likes

Okay, the thread don turn to bra discussion thread

megareal:

It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.



Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies. Oh yeah? Oh yeah?

megareal:





Yea, I wash it after using twice. If used for a whole day, I discard it same day. It itches if I repeat beyond that.I have a powerful nose and sensitive skin.



You wash your skin, use "roll on" on your armpit, cologne on your clothes, then I wonder why anyone should smell that much?. Naturally, girls have more pants than bra because the body parts are different.



I can go on my bra for a week and not smell. You wash your skin, use "roll on" on your armpit, cologne on your clothes, then I wonder why anyone should smell that much?. Naturally, girls have more pants than bra because the body parts are different.I can go on my bra for a week and not smell. 2 Likes 1 Share

Benita27:

So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you' putting it.

8 Likes 1 Share

SINZ:

Na inside brezz we dey put preek? You don't suck b(.)(.)bs? You don't suck b(.)(.)bs? 1 Like

SINZ:





Lol, even the white girls commenting are sincere. We dey form too much. Lol, even the white girls commenting are sincere. We dey form too much. 11 Likes

MrBrownJay1:

So long as the bra is off during bedroom acrobatic, and the tittays dont fall pass their belly buttons, who cares if they wash it or not. 8 Likes

some babes on this forum cn testify

Jacksparr0w127:

You don't suck b(.)(.)bs?

On random chics, no. I just fo.ndle and play with it. On random chics, no. I just fo.ndle and play with it.

SINZ:





On random chics, no. I just handle and play with it. lol handler lol handler 2 Likes

ruggedtimi:

lol handler Na fon.dle I write bruh Na fon.dle I write bruh 2 Likes

Benita27:

Lol, even the white girls commenting are sincere. We dey form too much.

Seriously! Seriously!