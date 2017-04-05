₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:15pm On Apr 05
Just when you think you are moving forward in life, something, someone will just drop some details that will draw you back, give you a hiatus and make you ponder.
A popular Twitter page(@TheGabbieshow) penned 'If guys knew how many times girls wore the same bra without washing it they'd never want to Bleep them again'
And then Internet users where shocked when ladies started asking whether the are meant to wash the bras, someone said she has been wearing hers for 3 months without washing it.
Checkout the comments
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:18pm On Apr 05
Na inside brezz we dey put preek?
39 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by bjt(m): 7:19pm On Apr 05
.
I have also been wearing this boxers for 2wks
26 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by bjt(m): 7:20pm On Apr 05
SINZ:Some dey put inbetween
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Divay22(f): 7:21pm On Apr 05
I only wear bra when I'm going out But if at home :Dna free to air o
21 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:22pm On Apr 05
bjt:Just to jonze themselves.. There's very little pleasure in it.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Dextology: 7:23pm On Apr 05
Hehehehe Ladies, na wa o
Some guys de prefer to buy black or brown singlet so that dem no go change am
6 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:23pm On Apr 05
SINZ:lol...u no dey use ur mouth sumtyms?? Or u be sharp sharp man
1 Like
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:25pm On Apr 05
The breast doesn't expel anything beside when a woman is breast feeding. So for that reason it doesn't smell, unlike the vagina. That girl isn't making sense.
14 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:25pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:
Lol, bruh, I don't use my mouth on random women.
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:25pm On Apr 05
Benita27:what about sweat from the body.
11 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by megareal(f): 7:25pm On Apr 05
It's a lie. Bras give off an offensive smell if you wear them more than twice. I can easily perceive a dirty bra from miles away.
Ladies as a general rule are mainly neat when it comes to their undies.
Modified *
It's amazing how many ladies and guys down this thread be claiming I'm lying. I just discovered from this thread that lots of ladies here think there is nothing wrong with wearing a bra beyond two days in a row. It's amazing how dumb they sound trying to insult me while displaying an apparent lack of basic sanitary knowledge.
All the ladies around me operate same way I operate. If I go to the gym, market, do intensive hse chores, that bra is over for me that day cos of sweat.
I clap for those who can do all the above, and still keep using the bra after days on end. As a rule of thumb, bras aren't supposed to be used daily so as to preserve its elasticity. You're even killing the bra by overstretching it through continous usage.
Ya'll be abusing me anywhere you like. It isn't my fault that I'm a neatness freak. So do your dirt, let me do mine. It's worked so far for me.
I really now see why some ladies bras stink when you stand around them.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:26pm On Apr 05
SINZ:@ ur signature..ur knee by now..
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:28pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:It still doesn't mean bra should be washed daily. The only exception should be white bra.
3 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:29pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:
I dey mad? Na song be that o.
You want make my knee peel because I wan form James Bond.
Na from sofa to bed I dey do.
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by coolebux(m): 7:30pm On Apr 05
What are these gals not telling us
1 Like
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:31pm On Apr 05
megareal:So you wash your bra after your second outing?. I wear bra more than twice and it doesn't smell as you're putting it.
3 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by megareal(f): 7:39pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
Yea, I wash it after using twice. If used for a whole day, I discard it same day. It itches if I repeat beyond that.I have a powerful nose and sensitive skin.
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:41pm On Apr 05
So long as the bra is off during bedroom acrobatic, and the tittays dont fall pass their belly buttons, who cares if they wash it or not.
3 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:44pm On Apr 05
Okay, the thread don turn to bra discussion thread
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by iamkingzlee(m): 7:44pm On Apr 05
megareal:Oh yeah?
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:45pm On Apr 05
megareal:You wash your skin, use "roll on" on your armpit, cologne on your clothes, then I wonder why anyone should smell that much?. Naturally, girls have more pants than bra because the body parts are different.
I can go on my bra for a week and not smell.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:45pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Jacksparr0w127: 7:46pm On Apr 05
SINZ:You don't suck b(.)(.)bs?
1 Like
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Benita27(f): 7:48pm On Apr 05
SINZ:Lol, even the white girls commenting are sincere. We dey form too much.
11 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Jacksparr0w127: 7:48pm On Apr 05
MrBrownJay1:
8 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by Fmartin(m): 7:51pm On Apr 05
some babes on this forum cn testify
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:51pm On Apr 05
Jacksparr0w127:
On random chics, no. I just fo.ndle and play with it.
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by ruggedtimi(m): 7:51pm On Apr 05
SINZ:lol handler
2 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:52pm On Apr 05
ruggedtimi:Na fon.dle I write bruh
2 Likes
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by SINZ(m): 7:54pm On Apr 05
Benita27:
Seriously!
|Re: 'If Guys Knew How Many Times Girls Wore The Same Bra Without Washing It' - by decatalyst(m): 7:55pm On Apr 05
I feel like vomiting right now
Guys, Can U Date A Girl With Hips Like This?? / Man Caught His Wife Sleeping Wit Their Landlady / Name The Most Coolest Moniker You Have Seen On Nairaland
