Sodienye Mbatumukeke; The Accused Murderer,Jumia delivery man, failed parenting, society and the role of religion!





Lately, we were all surprised and shocked when we saw the body of a man brought out from a septic thank somewhere in Port Harcourt, Rivers State! One of the accused , Sodienye Mbatumukeke, the Accused Murderer Of Mr. Chukwuma Eleje, the Jumia delivery man. He ordered for iPhone and based on Jumia delivery company policy which is pay on delivery. The delivery man with the items that was ordered and apart from the delivery, he delivered is life ? Having gotten myself out of shock. We did a background research on the said young man , his taste for good life ,failed parenting and role of religion ,but what we haven’t taken time to research is his lifestyle, failure of parents, role of the society in shaping his character and finally how church contributed to his character that culminated to the gruesome murder of the delivery man.



Here are a few details about about Sodienye Mbatumukeke the person who ordered for iPhone from Jumia and later brutally

murdered the Jumia Delivery Man, Mr. Chukwuma Eleje. His female accomplice is an online slay queen and would be showcased in the second part of the report.

A brief dossier of the accused :



1. His Name is Sodienye Mbatumukeke but his facebook username is Brain Jelly.(www.facebook.com/BRAIN999)

2. He Is a Member of Deeper Life Bible Church.

3. He is a Video Director/Editor.

4. He lives in Lagos, but he is from Port Harcourt.

5. He was born in 12 July 1991.

6. His girlfriend’s name is Joy Eluwa. (www.facebook.com/joy.eluwa.180)

7. His father is a barrister.

8. His FB intro states: “i am Jelly. D most amazing guy I have ever met… DECIPHER IS A devil…”



A brief dossier of the victim :



His victim, Mr Chukwuma Eleje is married with 4 kids. He hails from Ozizza, Afikpo, Ebonyi state. I spoke with his wife 2 days ago, she lamented that the family of the killer has yet to reach out to them and that from the way things are looking his barrister father might just get the murderer released.



Another prominent thing about the accused is the fact that he is a child of an educated man and legal personality. What we can’t ascertain at this point in time is if he dropped out from school. Nobody will be in school and have all the time in the world to do the extricate tattoos he drew and spend most time in saloon and beautifying himself. Probably, he must be staying with his parents and we are wondering what role the parents played .







Another people to blame is the media, from his Facebook page, you can deduce that he is always talking riches. The society we are in has made wealth ( material acquisition not Character) to determine who will be celebrated. As an impressionable young man, the best way for the accused is the short cut. Having an iPhone is a status symbol and you will see today many young boys and girls clutching such a gadget without visible means of income .





The society does ask such questions these days. Hard work isn’t encouraged but flamboyant lifestyle . Ask most young man , all want to be in entertainment ! We rarely hear “I want to be a journalist, doctor etc” from the young ones but what you will be hearing is that ” I want to be an entertainer,video director etc” the young ones of today have sent that you can drop out of school and be a millionaire and also be respected. They have seen that you can drop out of school and still be voted in or you can also by pass basic criteria like WAEC and still be voted in. So ,who cares about burning the proverbial midnight candle ? Who cares about solving permutations and probability ? Who cares about cramming the chemical formulae? Who cares if they misbehave ? Who cares about how they are seen in public even if they drew the biggest tattoo that will make the African Americans living in Brooklyn projects grow green with envy or the Japanese mafia seems like a learner ? Who really gives a damn! Once the media present the cool picture of the young man that has blown without asking how he blew ? The society is to be blamed !



Another pointer to this young man accused is his attitude to life without working for it. He was showing and sharing one of his prayers where a popular man of God said a prayer that isn’t feasible but bothers on materialism and forgetting the concept of faith without good work is useless. Today’s churches , especially of the Pentecostal denominations that might be divuating from mainstream Christianity to full time brainwashing and materialism. This is evident from the young man’s shared prayers. Though the said Man of God might have made an innocent prayer to encourage his members to have faith. But , the members might have a “get rich or die trying ” mentality which the church might or not be liable to. A simple prayer is a prayer from the heart and that is the heart of prayer. But, what message is it conveying. We get a lot of this type of messages everyday. But, what about faith with good works ? Do we blame the church, sender of the message or the receiver of the message ? Materialistic leaning must be discontinued and discouraged in our churches today and emphasis must be on salvation!



Though, Sodienye Mbatumukeke has been accused, with the position of his family , we don’t know if he get out of this the way many of rich children will always go Scot free. Unlike USA where he concept of “if you do the crime you do the time ” is in full swing. The society must all be blamed for this inglorious and inhuman act. From the parents to the church and media. All must be brain and all must go back and mould the leaders of tomorrow. In him we all failed , the society failed



http://etimes.com.ng/2017/04/06/sodienye-mbatumukeke-the-accused-murdererjumia-delivery-man-failed-parenting-society-and-the-role-of-religion/ 3 Likes 1 Share

So the guy is one of those stup!d people that rush to type ''amem'' on Facebook.





Wicked people 7 Likes 1 Share

No matter how powerful his parents might be, the case is a national crime case, anybody that try to doctor it for any interest may go with it.. he has confessed.. the media are watching, Jumia would not sleep and human right activist are monitoring it someone like you OP plus folk like me and many millions ordinary citizens have interest.. he won't escape gallow man.. 13 Likes 1 Share

Just another kid who made wrong choices!!! Bad parenting is not the be all end all, what if you have a child that doesn't listen. Our community has grown too materialistic. Sadly in Nigeria cases like this disappear after a while. 3 Likes

Sorry to the op the write does not qualified to be passed as investigative work no depth at all. I could gather same info within two hours from the convert of my room.



What happened to real journalism? 8 Likes

yes the crime is henious but the OPs sharing of blames is utter rubbish. that RCCG post cant be pastor adeboye cause he wont be beging for people to type amen or share the post. RUBBISH POST ! 4 Likes 1 Share

Is that account the verified account of RCCG? 1 Like

..with her v leg....finally she is the queen of slayers, when you check the meaning of "slayers" in dictionary and you will know what am talking about. How is that girl "joy eluwa" a slay queen..with her v leg....finally she is the queen of slayers, when you check the meaning of "slayers" in dictionary and you will know what am talking about. 2 Likes

pikin wey wqn spoil go spoil forget parents and religion biko, I know so many people who were brought up in very religious households most of them are freaks "espc dp" good freaks tho sometimes parents just give up they can't kill themselves when you're hell bent on destroying your life okwaya



I blame religion for a lot of things but definitely not this, I blame bad parenting for a lot of things but definitely not this one this guy is a stone cold killer if he was being spoilt or pampered by his parents he won't be killing a father husband brother cousin nephew etc over iPhone 7 1 Like

That ALUU matter shaaaaa. I wonder what the families of the victims have been doing to get justice. Perhaps they've been shut out completely by the authorities. So sad That ALUU matter shaaaaa. I wonder what the families of the victims have been doing to get justice. Perhaps they've been shut out completely by the authorities. So sad 1 Like

God Is Not A Religion But A Spiritual Bond... Smh 1 Like

Among the 12 there must be a Judas. You just can't stop that one child from bringing shame to the Family name. He is a wasted sperm



jamislaw:

christainity is too fake to die for, it consists of fraudsters that did not even understand what their practising. Islam is to real that shakau practise his Mohammed teaching (killing and raping for virgins) Islam is more dan a mistake to dey world causing trouble since dere creation usless and sensely religion Islam is to real that shakau practise his Mohammed teaching (killing and raping for virgins) Islam is more dan a mistake to dey world causing trouble since dere creation usless and sensely religion 2 Likes

Let's blame the parents, the church, the society. In fact let's blame everyone else apart from the murderer. There are many people from bad homes that ended up doing well in life. A father cannot stop his own life just to monitor a grown up man. We can say whatever we like but at the end of the day that boy is responsible for his actions. 3 Likes







Funlordmaniac:







If I was a muslim? That also means by now I may have also had my body parts strewn all over one dusty market somewhere in yobe as a result of the comedic and avatar style teachings I would have received most Fridays from one pained bearded fellow in a kettle shaped building since childhood about virgin _orgies in heaven, marrying kids, putting gold in my mouth like a rapper from atlantas mean streets and ensuring my skull looks as if it was shot at by a snipers rifle!



I respect the Arabs though....



Funny thing wishes aren't they? My brother , You are not wellhaahahahahahahahahahahYou have ZERO chill Haba !!!!! 1 Like

Take them to court after investigations.



Give us good governance.