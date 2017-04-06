₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by ariesbull: 2:18am
Sodienye Mbatumukeke; The Accused Murderer,Jumia delivery man, failed parenting, society and the role of religion!
http://etimes.com.ng/2017/04/06/sodienye-mbatumukeke-the-accused-murdererjumia-delivery-man-failed-parenting-society-and-the-role-of-religion/
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Caseless: 3:04am
He was showing and sharing one of his prayers where a popular man of God said a prayer that isn’t feasible but bothers on materialism and forgetting the concept of faith without good work is useless. Today’s churches , especially of the Pentecostal denominations that might be divuating from mainstream Christianity to full time brainwashing and materialism. This is evident from the young man’s shared prayers.
If I was a Christian(thank God I'm not), I'd have become an atheist long before now. It's too fictitious in so many ways to be real. Too many fake teaching...
I respect the Catholic folks though.
One thing is certain, the dog that that killed the delivery man will be left off the hook . We can still remember the aluu 4 tragic event. When we the last time we heard about the perpetrators of the heinous crime again? Ours is a society of amnesiac justice system and population; we can forget anything with time. And that's why no example is set and moral values eroded from our national space.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by meezynetwork(m): 3:41am
Hmmm
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by ObaEwuare: 3:42am
So the guy is one of those stup!d people that rush to type ''amem'' on Facebook.
Wicked people
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Jabioro: 4:01am
No matter how powerful his parents might be, the case is a national crime case, anybody that try to doctor it for any interest may go with it.. he has confessed.. the media are watching, Jumia would not sleep and human right activist are monitoring it someone like you OP plus folk like me and many millions ordinary citizens have interest.. he won't escape gallow man..
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by hycode: 5:49am
Just another kid who made wrong choices!!! Bad parenting is not the be all end all, what if you have a child that doesn't listen. Our community has grown too materialistic. Sadly in Nigeria cases like this disappear after a while.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by woodcook: 6:04am
Sorry to the op the write does not qualified to be passed as investigative work no depth at all. I could gather same info within two hours from the convert of my room.
What happened to real journalism?
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by 1shortblackboy: 8:13am
yes the crime is henious but the OPs sharing of blames is utter rubbish. that RCCG post cant be pastor adeboye cause he wont be beging for people to type amen or share the post. RUBBISH POST !
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Daintelectual(m): 8:33am
Is that account the verified account of RCCG?
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by ruggedtimi(m): 8:42am
How is that girl "joy eluwa" a slay queen ..with her v leg....finally she is the queen of slayers, when you check the meaning of "slayers" in dictionary and you will know what am talking about.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by obaaderemi: 8:52am
Caseless:But you are taught to kill for a god who can't defend himself.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Macmoni(m): 9:11am
Caseless:if I was a Muslim (which I can Neva b) I could have gone to sambisa and surrender my life to shekau cos Islam is a reek to humanity.... u think u guys are living ryt?? even ur leader shakau do qoute quran
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by veekid(m): 9:14am
ayam not even understanding
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by YorubaMuslims: 9:14am
hmm
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Talk2Bella(f): 9:14am
pikin wey wqn spoil go spoil forget parents and religion biko, I know so many people who were brought up in very religious households most of them are freaks "espc dp" good freaks tho sometimes parents just give up they can't kill themselves when you're hell bent on destroying your life okwaya
I blame religion for a lot of things but definitely not this, I blame bad parenting for a lot of things but definitely not this one this guy is a stone cold killer if he was being spoilt or pampered by his parents he won't be killing a father husband brother cousin nephew etc over iPhone 7
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Tazdroid(m): 9:15am
Hmm
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Tazdroid(m): 9:16am
Caseless:
That ALUU matter shaaaaa. I wonder what the families of the victims have been doing to get justice. Perhaps they've been shut out completely by the authorities. So sad
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Iamwrath: 9:16am
What again ?
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Afam4eva(m): 9:17am
.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by yeyeboi(m): 9:17am
Ok
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by airminem(f): 9:17am
God Is Not A Religion But A Spiritual Bond... Smh
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by goldenceo1: 9:18am
Among the 12 there must be a Judas. You just can't stop that one child from bringing shame to the Family name. He is a wasted sperm
Meanwhile Efe for the Molla
#EfeNation
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Macmoni(m): 9:18am
jamislaw:Islam is to real that shakau practise his Mohammed teaching (killing and raping for virgins) Islam is more dan a mistake to dey world causing trouble since dere creation usless and sensely religion
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by frisky2good(m): 9:19am
Let's blame the parents, the church, the society. In fact let's blame everyone else apart from the murderer. There are many people from bad homes that ended up doing well in life. A father cannot stop his own life just to monitor a grown up man. We can say whatever we like but at the end of the day that boy is responsible for his actions.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by Iamwrath: 9:19am
My brother , You are not well
haahahahahahahahahahah
You have ZERO chill Haba !!!!!
Funlordmaniac:
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by sapientia(m): 9:19am
Take them to court after investigations.
Give us good governance.
|Re: Sodienye Mbatumukeke: Accused Murderer Of Jumia Delivery Man, Failed Parenting by iamtiredoflife: 9:19am
