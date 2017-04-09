Lord have mercy on these churches



Only tithers receive prayers against devourers in our churches #Why?



Many times you go to church and the Pastor command the minority Tithers to stand, he showers them with prayers and command devourers to stay clear of these ones standing only.



I wonder, so the majority sitting down can go to hell with devourers, they can face devourer head on, hell can unleash it's​ content in the lives of those none tithers right.



I mean devourers should jump and pass-by the tithers and descend heavily on the none tithers until they begin to bring their tithes to church.



Is this the reason for their Hypocritical prayers? To make us feel bad and condemned to devourers? ...



I honestly don't understand such hypocrisy in a place they call the house of God, a good Shepard won't be so comfortable with this divisive prayers. Even Jesus prayed for those who crucified him.



Thank God for grace shaa, God is not a man otherwise attacks by devours would have consumed 90% of genuine Christians today.



Our blessings are not tied to the pastors mouth, we are already blessed and protected from Creation by the creator himself.



They tagged most of the modern technology "Worldly thing" but they still watch TV, enter vehicles, make calls with Mobile Phones etc.



God have mercy on us all...... 4 Likes