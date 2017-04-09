₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by todaynewsreview: 3:57pm
For sometime now, I've observed that many a time, you see JW members playing all sorts of secular music but frown at gospel tracks. This has raised series of questions as to the rationale behind such actions. I plead with oga the moderators to draw the attention of all in the known to give their opinions.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by joe4real12: 4:31pm
Wrong information. The ones I know don't even watch the type of video you post here.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by superior1: 4:33pm
Apart from your subjective observation, any serious way to validate your assertion?
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by Aburi001: 4:34pm
Lord have mercy on these churches
Only tithers receive prayers against devourers in our churches #Why?
Many times you go to church and the Pastor command the minority Tithers to stand, he showers them with prayers and command devourers to stay clear of these ones standing only.
I wonder, so the majority sitting down can go to hell with devourers, they can face devourer head on, hell can unleash it's content in the lives of those none tithers right.
I mean devourers should jump and pass-by the tithers and descend heavily on the none tithers until they begin to bring their tithes to church.
Is this the reason for their Hypocritical prayers? To make us feel bad and condemned to devourers? ...
I honestly don't understand such hypocrisy in a place they call the house of God, a good Shepard won't be so comfortable with this divisive prayers. Even Jesus prayed for those who crucified him.
Thank God for grace shaa, God is not a man otherwise attacks by devours would have consumed 90% of genuine Christians today.
Our blessings are not tied to the pastors mouth, we are already blessed and protected from Creation by the creator himself.
They tagged most of the modern technology "Worldly thing" but they still watch TV, enter vehicles, make calls with Mobile Phones etc.
God have mercy on us all......
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by smartty68(m): 4:34pm
OP na wetin be this? Olodo weed in action
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by jarkbauer: 4:34pm
One day JWs will sue Nairaland
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by industrious: 4:34pm
error of hasty generalization.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by megareal(f): 4:34pm
I'm not a JW, but I really doubt that.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by HelloBiafra: 4:34pm
False information!
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by DannyJ19(m): 4:34pm
Op u do mistake for dis picture ni
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by Dgunnerz(m): 4:35pm
Never seen a JW playing secular song..
Is the OP correct?
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by saccie1162: 4:35pm
I have never noticed this.. So u mean u want to lie for us because this is nairaland.com ba
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by BabaCommander: 4:35pm
It's because they are not Christians.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by yourexcellency: 4:36pm
and what's wrong in listening to secular music? abegi say something else!
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by elobyobi: 4:36pm
Hmm
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by babyfaceafrica: 4:36pm
OP and lies..I know JW who don't even like secular music
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by Rich4god(m): 4:36pm
DannyJ19:lol.... Me sef tayah....
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by kepal99(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by Tender1(m): 4:36pm
Because yam festival is drawing near.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by smartty68(m): 4:36pm
OP your assertion on this issue is cluesless
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by BabaSaint: 4:37pm
On what basis did u arrive at such a conclusion?
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by tspun(m): 4:37pm
Where is the op, why his he no responding?
Better come here and tell us where you got this stupid information from.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by tonio2wo: 4:37pm
but op what has ur inquisitiveness got go do with all these pictures u posted?
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by Onwardvic(m): 4:37pm
Their case,their problem none of my business
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by OMOTOWO(m): 4:37pm
That means you are rolling with end time Jehovah witness who are children of the world.Jehovah witnesses I know are children of heaven..what I know about their ladies is that they can Bleep from morning till night .won le do igo...as in igo coke.this is one of them
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by smilingfortune(m): 4:37pm
This is a highly inaccurate information please.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by otswag(m): 4:37pm
Very false info. Besides, many of the worst behaved people I know are self righteous "original" christians who disturb their neighbors with Loud gospel music everyday.
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by celestialAgent(m): 4:38pm
The JW people I know are even more religious than deeper lifes.
So get if your weed are reason accurately
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by Vorigo: 4:38pm
The mods must be crazy ..... Including the big guy ..... Someone please remind me what his name is again.
Transporting crap straight to FP. I'm no JW but this is disrespectful and 100℅ lies
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by softboiy: 4:38pm
bcus I buy paypal funds
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by SherylMiracle(m): 4:38pm
Confused Set Of People
|Re: Why Do Jehovah's Witnesses Prefer Secular Music To Gospel Music? by nenergy(m): 4:38pm
Because their own "Gospel" is different. They don't consider themselves Christians, so Christian (Gospel) music is against their religion. Hence, they'll prefer Adele to Tope Alabi.
