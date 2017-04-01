



The photo he shared, got him on the bad side of some Facebook users who ripped him apart. According to some of those who commented, sharing the photos makes him an idiot, and it's unthinkable to imagine that some people are supporting him.



However we couldn't get a screenshot of some of the comments on the post because it was pulled down, but here are some of the comments culled from Ugandanblog;





Caroline Leitch: I am sure his muma loves him, but that is a skinny yet also somehow flabby looking wretch. One that 90% of those photos, “his” women are scowering, real unhappy looking and the rest he is groping. I mean how low does it have to go that even unhappy looking women are ….gotta post that!



Jacob Sawasawa Munande: Some of yall niggas out here talking poo about this dude but most of yall wish yo bust all kind of nuts just like him but yall get none.



Citar Mignon: and that why h.i.v is so damn rampant in the Nigerian community and nobody says a word



Bianco Solomons: Cheating is disrespectful and disgusting… it doesn’t make you look ‘cool’ YOU’RE JUST AN IDIOT…I can’t believe some guys actually ‘support’ this kind of behavior..



Banjo Abims: Free the guy Abeg, what is he offering the hoes that they are all flocking around him …….. HIV indeed, how many Hoes Tiger Wood had?….. He should just watch out cos he is gonna end up with the baddest of them all, and that one is going to Bleep his life up…. That’s how it all ends….. All these falafolo ends up badly





