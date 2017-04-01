₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by ebusfav: 3:28pm
A Ugandan Man and a Facebook user, Alex Baale Gattusso, did what no one expected by sharing a photo of all the girls he has slept with. He also did put all the women he has slept with on blast.
The photo he shared, got him on the bad side of some Facebook users who ripped him apart. According to some of those who commented, sharing the photos makes him an idiot, and it's unthinkable to imagine that some people are supporting him.
However we couldn't get a screenshot of some of the comments on the post because it was pulled down, but here are some of the comments culled from Ugandanblog;
Caroline Leitch: I am sure his muma loves him, but that is a skinny yet also somehow flabby looking wretch. One that 90% of those photos, “his” women are scowering, real unhappy looking and the rest he is groping. I mean how low does it have to go that even unhappy looking women are ….gotta post that!
Jacob Sawasawa Munande: Some of yall niggas out here talking poo about this dude but most of yall wish yo bust all kind of nuts just like him but yall get none.
Citar Mignon: and that why h.i.v is so damn rampant in the Nigerian community and nobody says a word
Bianco Solomons: Cheating is disrespectful and disgusting… it doesn’t make you look ‘cool’ YOU’RE JUST AN IDIOT…I can’t believe some guys actually ‘support’ this kind of behavior..
Banjo Abims: Free the guy Abeg, what is he offering the hoes that they are all flocking around him…….. HIV indeed, how many Hoes Tiger Wood had?….. He should just watch out cos he is gonna end up with the baddest of them all, and that one is going to Bleep his life up…. That’s how it all ends….. All these falafolo ends up badly
More photos after the cut;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/facebook-man-shares-photos-of-all-girls_10.html
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by madridguy(m): 3:30pm
Misplaced priorities.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by HARDDON: 3:33pm
op this is not a man! nothing but a discombobulated lil fvckboy!
4 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by vicky6: 3:40pm
what will he gain from this act
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:40pm
See this guy who has a variety collections of ashewo
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by auntysimbiat(f): 3:51pm
WATCH VIDEO: Baale Alex Gattusso Singing Hymn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11irJfvE6NY
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by BreezyCB(m): 3:52pm
Iranu
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by eminikansoso(m): 4:00pm
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by lonelydora(m): 4:01pm
Kenya and Uganda are the same
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Turks: 4:01pm
Sigh.
Men are the new 'Beeches'
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by fpeter(f): 4:01pm
Silly old man!
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Doctorfitz(m): 4:01pm
Lols.
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by unclezuma: 4:01pm
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Rilwayne001: 4:01pm
Lol
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Dongreat(m): 4:02pm
Dude is a living beacon for ugly ladies. It's either he meet em ugly or the ladies became ugly after he slept with em.
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by itiswellandwell: 4:02pm
Nice one. E ku ise. Aids is real Sha ooo
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by 2shur: 4:03pm
Wr all af fuckd diff pussys
So wtf is dis a big deal.
This muyen go check im financial life
Na dead.
Abegi
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by pussypounder(m): 4:03pm
Stages:
I. If you don't want to be a father yet, don't creamp1e even if you keep your nuts hanging out, Instead you can cream pie her assssshole
II. Let her sit on your face before you teabag unless it smells like rotten fish or it is a thick forest
III. Once the snail is already slimy, you can put just the mushroom tip inside but don't explode inside even though it's too sweet
IV. Never keep your nuts hanging out for too long unless you will mistakenly put your akamu inside the pot
V. Then you can decide to bury the hammer so deep that the next explorer would think it was a dagger
Thank me later
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by pennytrate: 4:03pm
♣ • → how can this bullshît fetch him 25M?? °°
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by sekem: 4:03pm
Achievement
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Angeleena(f): 4:03pm
kiss and tell niggas,are no men at all...soo disgusting.
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by meezynetwork(m): 4:03pm
Anumanu
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Franzinni: 4:03pm
the truth is.... This man has NO fault.... The girls agreed to be in the pictures without stress... As for the man.... He must have posted it online because that might be his highest achievement in life and hence the pride in nonesense.... But I don't blame him One bit!
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Nigeriadondie: 4:03pm
See him beards like he-goat. Na small d guy take resemble that honorouable he-goat Dino Melaye. Na so that one they use constituency project to pursue Kogi and Abuja babes apart from motor wey d guy dey flaunt
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by dprice(m): 4:03pm
A
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by easzypeaszy(m): 4:04pm
Girls won't lik dis...fr d guys dem go just dey feel d guy say badt guy...u mean say he cane dt one wt swt bubby too...yeh
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by cathodekazim: 4:04pm
am sure na money hin dey use deceive d gels
women money n sex r lik rice n salt
|Re: Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook by Niccoloimhotep: 4:04pm
His prick,......his biz
My car,..........my biz
2003 toks camry available for sale
Check out the ride here on this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/3719139/pure-tokunbo-2003-toyota-camry
Location: Ibadan
Price: 1.7 M
08034290032
