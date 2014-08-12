Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / “I Found Out My He Has Slept With 3 Of My Bridesmaids Few Days To Our Wedding” (5036 Views)

She revealed her fiance is from a rich family, and she has gotten gifts from his family… But the problem is he has slept with 3 of her bridesmaids..



Read her story below:

“This is concise as I’m too distraught to type. I’m meant to get married soon. My fiancee is from a rich family. His fam bought me a car, land amongst other things for wedding gift.”



“As at today I have millions in my account from wedding money as gift. He was dreamy to me. My all. But I’m in a quandary now. I don’t know if I should go ahead with the wedding. My family thinks I should. I realize people change when they see money.”



“I realize people change when they see money. My family doesn’t care about the cheating because they know I’ll be financially secure. Cutting the story short.”



“I found out my fiancee has slept with 3 of my friends on my bridal train. I saw this in a text he was sending to his friends and bragging. I’m so ripped apart. I can’t eat or sleep.”



“I confronted him and I said I needed time to rethink. He has been crying. I love my girls but I’m not mad at them. Is it weird I’m mad at him alone. He sleep with them all while we were dating. Please public opinion matters.”



He is also man na... Trying his powress... A beg move on and forget that incident... Just have it at the back of your mind that might sleep with your sisters and house helps 17 Likes 2 Shares

Ok naaaa! Vet on with the wedding jaaaare and think out your next strategy.

Hmmmmm. No be small tory ooooo 1 Like

There is nothing shocking about this story Joro.



Because you are reflection of your friends who are all gold diggers that didn't mind as long as he gives them enough cash.



Both the bride & 2 ladies on bridal train are the same.



please go ahead & marry him. That's who you deserve. 10 Likes 4 Shares





If she shld continue with d marriage, the least of those he's still gonna fück is her siblings..





gold diggers. I must get money for this life and fvck all you hoes.

back to topic, Marry him for his money and be fvcking his friends behind him. perfect 2 Likes

duduade:

He is also man na... Trying his powress... A beg move on and forget that incident... Just have it at the back of your mind that might sleep with your sisters and house helps

naa, i doubt if he will sleep with house helps. the man obviously has Class & enough money. he has better options. naa, i doubt if he will sleep with house helps. the man obviously has Class & enough money. he has better options. 1 Like

Wat if u didn't find out?? Just forgive him and continue with ur wedding plans.

If a man doesn't communicate to you that he is polyamorous or polygamous



Then cheating is a form of emotional abuse.





A growing number of Nigerian men have suffer from sex addiction. They have no self control. 1 Like

eskorbrown:

Wat if u didn't find out?? Just forgive him and continue with ur wedding plans. forgive you say ?

nigga slept with not 1 but 3 bridesmaid. have you taken your meds ? forgive you say ?nigga slept with not 1 but 3 bridesmaid. have you taken your meds ? 3 Likes

I dont even know what to say

jamariwolf:

forgive you say ?

nigga slept with not 1 but 3 bridesmaid. have you taken your meds ?

okay, if you were the lady. what will you do?



Biko, let her go ahead with the marriage oh. don't put sand in her garri. okay, if you were the lady. what will you do?Biko, let her go ahead with the marriage oh. don't put sand in her garri. 2 Likes





He's been crying since you confronted him, that's being remorseful.



For your family to change because of money, they may have tested the other side of life and don't wanna go back to it.



If you stop the marriage, a lot of people will be badly hurt including you.



Forgive and move on but expect more cheating though.



I have my own confusions to think about now biko. He slept with them and bragged about it, that is being childish.He's been crying since you confronted him, that's being remorseful.For your family to change because of money, they may have tested the other side of life and don't wanna go back to it.If you stop the marriage, a lot of people will be badly hurt including you.Forgive and move on but expect more cheating though.I have my own confusions to think about now biko. 8 Likes

jamariwolf:

forgive you say ?

nigga slept with not 1 but 3 bridesmaid. have you taken your meds ? He didn't sleep with dem wen dey became her bridesmaids,he did wen dey were not.I'm not trying to justify dat.if he has asked for forgiveness,then she shud do dat.A thief cannot be called a thief until wen caught.Which still begs d question;Wat if she didn't find out?? He didn't sleep with dem wen dey became her bridesmaids,he did wen dey were not.I'm not trying to justify dat.if he has asked for forgiveness,then she shud do dat.A thief cannot be called a thief until wen caught.Which still begs d question;Wat if she didn't find out??

He's just sampling, while waiting for the real order. Forgive him, after all he didn't deny.



And pray for dry and dusty harmattan thunder on top those bridal bikes you call train. They will just raise hand on your wedding day if you allow them follow you go church, or worse, laugh to your face during thanksgiving. �� 2 Likes 1 Share

jamariwolf:

gold diggers. I must get money for this life and fvck all you hoes.

back to topic, Marry him for his money and be fvcking his friends behind him. perfect Retards on NL Retards on NL 1 Like

cancel the wedding, but she will not because of money





*Modified*



Did I just read "I love my girls, I'm not mad at them"?



You ain't weird, you're stupid, very stupid sef. 30 billion for ya akant or an ideal marriage? Just choose one.*Modified*Did I just read "I love my girls, I'm not mad at them"?You ain't weird, you're stupid, very stupid sef. 6 Likes 1 Share

joro u can lie for Africa, I have watched this movie before 1 Like

Baby girl, call off the wedding irrespective of what your family members are saying, your happiness is key, not theirs. Besides, money isn't everything (and you already got enough to enjoy life without him) don't bother about what people would say, cos people will definitely say worse if you go ahead with the wedding and later have ish(many will call you a gold digger)as it might later be obvious to all you married him for his money.

And about your so called friends....hmmmm,I have no idea what to say, if possible ignore. Them, cut them off without giving them reasons why.

your marriage is supposed to be built on trust, but now you might never trust him again, don't wait until you get infected with incurable sexually diseases before you know you ought not to marry him

#myown2cent 2 Likes 1 Share

emeralddayo:

Baby girl, call off the wedding irrespective of what your family members are saying, your happiness is key, not theirs. Besides, money isn't everything (and you already got enough to enjoy life without him) don't bother about what people would say, cos people will definitely say worse if you go ahead with the wedding and later have ish(many will call you a gold digger)as it might later be obvious to all you married him for his money.

And about your so called friends....hmmmm,I have no idea what to say, if possible ignore. Them, cut them off without giving them reasons why.

your marriage is supposed to be built on trust, but now you might never trust him again, don't wait until you get infected with incurable sexually diseases before you know you ought not to marry him

#myown2cent Got many things to say to your quote but less time....hmm Got many things to say to your quote but less time....hmm

This is so pathetic, but consider that tarty million in your account first and move on with the wedding. After all, you're a woman, you should know how to handle him.



There is ALWAYS A PRICE to pay!

You can chose what you value most but l suspect that you wont want to giveup on all those millions, lands, car, e.t.c



Sleeping with your friends does not mean he dont love you, men are not emotionally attached to who they phuck, to them, its just an act of "adventure and conquer".

You can leave him but the next poor guy you meet, wil also phuck two of your neighbour, so what is the difference?

I even suspect one of your bridesmaid (that you are not mad at), is secretly 'fasting and praying' that you will call off the marraige so she can just step-in and become the new, official wife. 3 Likes

I don't still believe this, let's try him with your mum before I will comment.

jamariwolf:

gold diggers. I must get money for this life and fvck all you hoes.

back to topic, Marry him for his money and be fvcking his friends behind him. perfect and get many STD(s) except you would be f**ing them with condoms.. And using condoms is as boring and useless as masturbation. and get many STD(s) except you would be f**ing them with condoms.. And using condoms is as boring and useless as masturbation.

That's not strange.



Most Men sleep with their fiancee's or wives' friends

That's the reason smart women don't let their friends get famzy with their men.

Same reason, reasonable women don't advertise their men on social media.



In this case,you are just 1 of the few ladies to find out.

The guy is not remorseful,he will continue to fvck ur friends after the marriage.He is rich and women don't care as long as a man has the money,they will fall for him.





The choice is yours.



Meanwhile,whats the function/duty of bride maids?

I didn't have them during my wedding 2 Likes

He is only sorry he got caught. Advance at your own peril

emeralddayo:

Baby girl, call off the wedding irrespective of what your family members are saying, your happiness is key, not theirs. Besides, money isn't everything (and you already got enough to enjoy life without him) don't bother about what people would say, cos people will definitely say worse if you go ahead with the wedding and later have ish(many will call you a gold digger)as it might later be obvious to all you married him for his money.

And about your so called friends....hmmmm,I have no idea what to say, if possible ignore. Them, cut them off without giving them reasons why.

your marriage is supposed to be built on trust, but now you might never trust him again, don't wait until you get infected with incurable sexually diseases before you know you ought not to marry him

#myown2cent so impossible now. That's one hell of a decision to make. She should continue and start the relationship in marriage though afresh. Make promises and get better. so impossible now. That's one hell of a decision to make. She should continue and start the relationship in marriage though afresh. Make promises and get better.

