They were both arrested and taken in custody. The incident reportedly happened yesterday night in Uganda.



According to reports, the singer who is married - just welcomed a new baby with his wife last week.



Online users have reacted to this - with many saying the police were wrong in arresting the man and his lover because they are both adults and can do whatever they like..



The wife is probably waiting for him like 29 Likes 1 Share

Seems its not only Nigeria police that is useless after all 37 Likes

Seems its not only Nigeria police that is useless after all

What's useless there What's useless there 1 Like

Lol...





but i dont think that one has the freedom to make love where ever he wants..

What's useless there

What is their crime? What is their crime? 20 Likes

Lack of Decency.





It is safe to call them goats. 5 Likes

What is their crime?

1. They can die of Carbon Monoxide poisoning





2. Having sex in public





3. Pre marital sex





4. Adultery





1. They can die of Carbon Monoxide poisoning
2. Having sex in public
3. Pre marital sex
4. Adultery
5. Public indecency

monitoring spirit police officers

Seems like the officers are looking for their fvck..







Is there fvck really missing?



Are they sure this particular one is their fvck? 3 Likes

1. They can die of Carbon Monoxide poisoning Its their life dia choice



2. Having sex in public[/quote]

So people DAT are homeless have no right to sex even wen dey do it in secret places?



3. Pre marital sex[/quote]



And when did DAT become a crime

4. Adultery





5. Public indecency[/quote]

Even after doing it at night after people re asleep in their house, with d fact DAT its in dia private car



Its their life dia choice
So people DAT are homeless have no right to sex even wen dey do it in secret places?
And when did DAT become a crime
Even after doing it at night after people re asleep in their house, with d fact DAT its in dia private car
Mtchew

Its their life dia choice

It's their life but they're not the only ones that have rights on their life. The governmet have rights, their Families and the society at large.



So people DAT are homeless have no right to sex even wen dey do it in secret places?

being homeless doesn't give you the right to have sex in public. Having sex in public is a purnishable offence



And when did DAT become a crime

It's religiously and morally wrong to have pre marital sex



Even after doing it at night after people re asleep in their house, with d fact DAT its in dia private car

How did the police caught them then if they were'nt in an open community





Mtchew

It's their life but they're not the only ones that have rights on their life. The governmet have rights, their Families and the society at large.
being homeless doesn't give you the right to have sex in public. Having sex in public is a purnishable offence
It's religiously and morally wrong to have pre marital sex
How did the police caught them then if they were'nt in an open community
Mtchew mtchewer mtchewest

Is that really a crime?



Is that really a crime?
Chic cleverly covered her face.

Biko what's the crime here? What concerns police with couple making out in the car? 2 Likes

1. They can die of Carbon Monoxide poisoning





2. Having sex in public





3. Pre marital sex





4. Adultery





5. Public indecency

I'm not sure about 1 and 3 being a crime. But I know they will definitely be charged on 2 and 5 those are punishable offences. As for 4, that's not a crime. The wife can only file for divorce. The police cannot arrest you for commiting adultry as long as there is no rape or minor involved.



They shouldn't have arrested them
By the way what will he tell his wife...All these kind of men can never be satisfied no matter how much their wives fvck them

They shouldn't have arrested them

By the way what will he tell his wife...All these kind of men can never be satisfied no matter how much their wives fvck them







I need you to understand something.

Sleeping outside has nothing to do with satisfaction;

It is a men thing; all men do it.

Or rather, all healthy real men do it.



Most men who stick to one woman do it because they lack the fitness, stamina or projectility. So they'd rather save themselves the embarrassment of performing poorly outside.



As long as a man is healthy 'down-below', he MUST diversify the pockets he pots his snooker balls into.



Besides, no snake lives in one hole all through it's lifetime.

No snake!

I need you to understand something.
Sleeping outside has nothing to do with satisfaction;
It is a men thing; all men do it.
Or rather, all healthy real men do it.
Most men who stick to one woman do it because they lack the fitness, stamina or projectility. So they'd rather save themselves the embarrassment of performing poorly outside.
As long as a man is healthy 'down-below', he MUST diversify the pockets he pots his snooker balls into.
Besides, no snake lives in one hole all through it's lifetime.
No snake!
Ask Lala.

What's useless there Please tell us their crime... Please tell us their crime...

Ugandan police should please come to Nigeria and help us arrest all this uncircumcised fulanis that are causing havoc up and down.our own police force are overwhelmed by this dirty niggaz

What crime did they commit

Africa is really dumb. Its happened in the Western world like normal. It was even in the night and can't be regarded as public nuisance

What crime did they commit

I already did

Africa is really dumb. Its happened in the Western world like normal. It was even in the night and can't be regarded as public nuisance

Just because the westerners do it doesn't mean we should or it's good, We are Africans, this is Africa. Let the Westerners behave the way they like it's their culture. Lets not lose our cultural heritage while copying the westerners

Konjiii...Greatest weapon ever..





So they can't have sex in peace again.

What will they charge them for ?