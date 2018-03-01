₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by Angelanest: 1:56pm
A singer, Barbie Jay and his lover were arrested after they were caught having sex in the middle of the night by police officers. According to reports, the police operatives spotted the pair having sex after seeing the movement of the vehicle which there were in.
They were both arrested and taken in custody. The incident reportedly happened yesterday night in Uganda.
According to reports, the singer who is married - just welcomed a new baby with his wife last week.
Online users have reacted to this - with many saying the police were wrong in arresting the man and his lover because they are both adults and can do whatever they like..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-lover-arrested-police-caught-sex-car-photos.html
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by Angelanest: 1:57pm
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by Angelanest: 1:57pm
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by XhosaNostra(f): 1:59pm
The wife is probably waiting for him like
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by ajoyeleke(m): 2:10pm
Seems its not only Nigeria police that is useless after all
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MDsambo: 2:16pm
ajoyeleke:
What's useless there
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by amakadihot87(f): 2:19pm
Lol...
but i dont think that one has the freedom to make love where ever he wants..
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by ajoyeleke(m): 2:20pm
MDsambo:
What is their crime?
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by JasonScolari: 2:24pm
Lack of Decency.
It is safe to call them goats.
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MDsambo: 2:27pm
ajoyeleke:
1. They can die of Carbon Monoxide poisoning
2. Having sex in public
3. Pre marital sex
4. Adultery
5. Public indecency
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MJBOLT(m): 2:34pm
monitoring spirit police officers
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by ZombieTAMER: 2:39pm
Seems like the officers are looking for their fvck..
Is there fvck really missing?
Are they sure this particular one is their fvck?
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by ajoyeleke(m): 2:39pm
MDsambo:Its their life dia choice
2. Having sex in public[/quote]
So people DAT are homeless have no right to sex even wen dey do it in secret places?
3. Pre marital sex[/quote]
And when did DAT become a crime
4. Adultery
5. Public indecency[/quote]
Even after doing it at night after people re asleep in their house, with d fact DAT its in dia private car
Mtchew
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MDsambo: 2:56pm
ajoyeleke:
It's their life but they're not the only ones that have rights on their life. The governmet have rights, their Families and the society at large.
So people DAT are homeless have no right to sex even wen dey do it in secret places?
being homeless doesn't give you the right to have sex in public. Having sex in public is a purnishable offence
And when did DAT become a crime
It's religiously and morally wrong to have pre marital sex
Even after doing it at night after people re asleep in their house, with d fact DAT its in dia private car
How did the police caught them then if they were'nt in an open community
Mtchew
Mtchew mtchewer mtchewest
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by PrimadonnaO(f): 3:03pm
Is that really a crime?
Chic cleverly covered her face.
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by CaptainJeffry: 3:15pm
Biko what's the crime here? What concerns police with couple making out in the car?
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by 912(m): 3:29pm
MDsambo:
I'm not sure about 1 and 3 being a crime. But I know they will definitely be charged on 2 and 5 those are punishable offences. As for 4, that's not a crime. The wife can only file for divorce. The police cannot arrest you for commiting adultry as long as there is no rape or minor involved.
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MhizzAJ(f): 3:34pm
They shouldn't have arrested them
By the way what will he tell his wife...All these kind of men can never be satisfied no matter how much their wives fvck them
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by Purewatermeji(m): 4:31pm
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by NwaAmaikpe: 4:31pm
MhizzAJ:
I need you to understand something.
Sleeping outside has nothing to do with satisfaction;
It is a men thing; all men do it.
Or rather, all healthy real men do it.
Most men who stick to one woman do it because they lack the fitness, stamina or projectility. So they'd rather save themselves the embarrassment of performing poorly outside.
As long as a man is healthy 'down-below', he MUST diversify the pockets he pots his snooker balls into.
Besides, no snake lives in one hole all through it's lifetime.
No snake!
Ask Lala.
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by toseen7: 4:32pm
MDsambo:Please tell us their crime...
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by lastempero: 4:32pm
Ugandan police should please come to Nigeria and help us arrest all this uncircumcised fulanis that are causing havoc up and down.our own police force are overwhelmed by this dirty niggaz
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by sotall(m): 4:33pm
What crime did they commit
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by kizias: 4:33pm
ajoyeleke:Africa is really dumb. Its happened in the Western world like normal. It was even in the night and can't be regarded as public nuisance
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by sotall(m): 4:33pm
What crime did they commit
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MDsambo: 4:34pm
toseen7:I already did
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by MDsambo: 4:34pm
kizias:
Just because the westerners do it doesn't mean we should or it's good, We are Africans, this is Africa. Let the Westerners behave the way they like it's their culture. Lets not lose our cultural heritage while copying the westerners
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by sexaddict08(m): 4:35pm
Konjiii...Greatest weapon ever..
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by meant4all: 4:35pm
So, someone cannot have sex in peace again? After all,no be rape na
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by roqrules04(m): 4:36pm
So they can't have sex in peace again.
What will they charge them for ?
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by Proxic: 4:37pm
|Re: Ugandan Man And Lover Caught Having Sex In A Car, Arrested By Police by AstuteAyo: 4:37pm
