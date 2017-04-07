₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by LivingHuman: 8:25pm
Relying on another whistle blower's tip -off, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recovered yet the sum of N250,558,670 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and seventy Naira) only, which is the parallel market naira value of the money recovered from a Bureau de Change operator in Balogun Market, Lagos today, April 10, 2017.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-recovers-another-250-million-cash.html
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by eezeribe(m): 8:26pm
See money dey waste.if na me see that kind money,I go just by Geepee tank,burry am inside.
To hell with whistle blowing policy as long as our political office holders are still having a field day with our national treasure.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by Fmartin(m): 8:26pm
source
modified: magu the nightmare.. to wailers and their paymasters
#whonoknowgoknow..
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by LivingHuman: 8:27pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by sarrki(m): 8:29pm
I believe strongly that wailers are not happy with this news
That should be April salary for them
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by sarrki(m): 8:30pm
Fmartin:
Google is your friend
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by ClassCaptain(m): 8:30pm
Blow the whistle like a Referee
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by Fmartin(m): 8:35pm
sarrki:who is google?
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by NextGovernor(m): 8:40pm
They will not garner enough investigation and evidence now before taking it to the media. Later they will loose in court again..
One thing is to catch a thief.
Another thing is to have concrete evidence that he stole.
Everybody wants this country to be a better place but can't happen the way this government is handling issues.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by koladebrainiac(m): 8:43pm
The owner will come n claim it
N no story.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by Garrithe1st: 8:48pm
God bless Magu...
No peace for the looters..
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by sarrki(m): 8:50pm
Fmartin:
He lives in wadata plaza
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by deomello: 8:50pm
NextGovernor:
It doesn't matter what evidence you have, you have no case before the corrupt Nigerian judiciary.
Stop blaming the efcc for the Nigerian crooked and corrupt judiciary.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by drake2000x: 8:51pm
I don't understand....is it against the law for BDC to change that kind of money? Then what's the purpose of BDC if they keep arresting people changing money with them? If you don't BDC, a legal financial institution by the way, then abrogate the institution to stop all these nonsense. Personally I think they are responsible for the dollar scarcity...via hoarding
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by anwulica: 8:54pm
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 9:37pm
see what one person stole, aye ma nika o
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by madgoat(m): 9:37pm
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by favourmic(m): 9:38pm
See as God dey do things, i just discovered that Efe is my long lost cousin.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by wellmax(m): 9:38pm
Nigeria is fantastically corrupt. Period.
And later they will blame Buhari for poor economy.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by Debaddest(m): 9:38pm
sarrki:
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by BABANGBALI: 9:38pm
Na seun I wan blow him whistle,i dey monitor am like a village witch
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by holysainbj(m): 9:38pm
Some peeps will start calling that whistle blower a saboteur, a betrayer, wicked...but he has done the greater good even tho he might have done this out of spite or hate for the BDC...and i bet you, he knows the BDC man very well...
either way, let the money be judiciously used not just recovering and re-looting
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by Alasi20(m): 9:39pm
Jesu ooooooooooooooo
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by XX17: 9:39pm
Why always Naija??
Looters are liable to die young o
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by davodyguy: 9:39pm
I don't want genuine business men to be arrested o.
However, who does millions in cash transaction these days?
What's bank transfer for?
Maymnbe EFCC are right chasing people with huge chunk of cash
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by neonly: 9:39pm
Make man just grab one or those money
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by macaranta(m): 9:39pm
Is it a crime to have money? Please if these monies are legitimate and the owners decide to bypass the banking system for whatever reason then this case of seeing huge sums of monies here and there is just plain dead on arrival.
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by JayJohnson: 9:39pm
Ok
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by dukeolumde(m): 9:40pm
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:40pm
To th
Re: EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) by Awoo88: 9:40pm
All of a sudden Magu and efcc are recovering monies. From who they will no tell.
