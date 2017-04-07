Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) (13863 Views)

Relying on another whistle blower's tip -off, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recovered yet the sum of N250,558,670 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and seventy Naira) only, which is the parallel market naira value of the money recovered from a Bureau de Change operator in Balogun Market, Lagos today, April 10, 2017.



The recovery followed information that about N250 million cash was being moved somewhere in the market for conversion into foreign currency.



Operatives responded timely to the scene, met the money in the BDC office, but a large chunk of it had been converted into Euro and Pounds sterling.



The BDC operators found in possession of the monies claimed they were acting on behalf of their boss who sent the money to them from one of the Northern states in Nigeria.



The converted monies were €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500 which was to be converted, but for the coming of EFCC operatives.

Two persons were apprehended, and they are helping the commission in its investigation.

Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-recovers-another-250-million-cash.html 3 Likes

See money dey waste.if na me see that kind money,I go just by Geepee tank,burry am inside.

To hell with whistle blowing policy as long as our political office holders are still having a field day with our national treasure. 5 Likes





modified: magu the nightmare.. to wailers and their paymasters



I believe strongly that wailers are not happy with this news



That should be April salary for them 23 Likes 4 Shares

Google is your friend Google is your friend 3 Likes

Blow the whistle like a Referee 5 Likes

They will not garner enough investigation and evidence now before taking it to the media. Later they will loose in court again..



One thing is to catch a thief.

Another thing is to have concrete evidence that he stole.



Everybody wants this country to be a better place but can't happen the way this government is handling issues. 36 Likes 1 Share

The owner will come n claim it

N no story. 4 Likes





No peace for the looters..



God bless Magu...No peace for the looters.. 3 Likes

I don't understand....is it against the law for BDC to change that kind of money? Then what's the purpose of BDC if they keep arresting people changing money with them? If you don't BDC, a legal financial institution by the way, then abrogate the institution to stop all these nonsense. Personally I think they are responsible for the dollar scarcity...via hoarding 9 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 1 Share

see what one person stole, aye ma nika o see what one person stole, aye ma nika o 2 Likes

See as God dey do things, i just discovered that Efe is my long lost cousin.

Nigeria is fantastically corrupt. Period.



And later they will blame Buhari for poor economy.

Na seun I wan blow him whistle,i dey monitor am like a village witch 2 Likes

Some peeps will start calling that whistle blower a saboteur, a betrayer, wicked...but he has done the greater good even tho he might have done this out of spite or hate for the BDC...and i bet you, he knows the BDC man very well...

either way, let the money be judiciously used not just recovering and re-looting 1 Like

Jesu ooooooooooooooo

Why always Naija??



Looters are liable to die young o



I don't want genuine business men to be arrested o.

However, who does millions in cash transaction these days?



What's bank transfer for?

Maymnbe EFCC are right chasing people with huge chunk of cash 2 Likes

Make man just grab one or those money

Is it a crime to have money? Please if these monies are legitimate and the owners decide to bypass the banking system for whatever reason then this case of seeing huge sums of monies here and there is just plain dead on arrival. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

