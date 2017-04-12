₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) (18957 Views)
Guy Proposes To Girlfriend While She Was Complaining Of His Absence / Man Proposes To Girlfriend In SFC Jos (see Photos) / Photoshoot Trick: Man Proposes To Girlfriend After Tricking Her To Do Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by anwulica(f): 7:57pm
Wonders shall never end!
Masquerade proposal
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Davash222(m): 7:59pm
Girls can say 'yes' to even demon sef.
Not surprised.
79 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by CuteJude: 8:00pm
ugly girls and poor man
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by youngest85(m): 8:00pm
Tank u Mr film maker
7 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:01pm
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Bobbyjay001(m): 8:01pm
#lobatan
3 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by littlewonders: 8:05pm
As she corners side mermaid, dodge spirit, hide from juju priest she can never run from masquerade. Dark world need your effort
Hello Fam, I will be barbecuing some chicken with an assortment of drinks during the Easter holidays. It will be a nice and exciting weekend. If you are free and interested you can also do the same at your place. Thank you all.
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 8:06pm
I see no ring.
1 Like
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 8:07pm
ToriBlue:
1 Like
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Philemhon(m): 8:07pm
21st century Masquerade
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 8:19pm
new trend
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by kiddoiLL(m): 8:30pm
Davash222:
CuteJude:
Davash222:Boya na una sister ni..una no go tell me
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Prettythicksmi(f): 8:37pm
Orisirisi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Angeleena(f): 8:40pm
even, the girl look spiritual....na even,inside bush dem dey....the Oracle must hear this!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Nollynude: 8:42pm
Davash222:
And you think you made sense
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by coolebux(m): 8:47pm
Wedlock of the gods
4 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Chuksdede(m): 8:48pm
Op And who told u dat it is in abia state....... Mtcheeew
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Alphamale2017(m): 8:51pm
Angeleena:lol , who cares about bush if he can drop 30billion in her account ?
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Davash222(m): 8:56pm
Nollynude:Shut up and suffer.
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 8:59pm
Who is the masquerade and who is the girl?
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Nollynude: 9:04pm
Davash222:
I will tell that to your Dad
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by TeflonBlixx: 9:12pm
Amplified Bullchit. .
What's our business??
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by tintingz(m): 9:12pm
Nothing wrong with it.
People purpose wearing suits, tuxedos, jalabia, garments, what is wrong wearing our cultural spiritual out fit to purpose.
1 Like
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Okoyiboz1: 9:13pm
Is that the masquerade they call Shuku Obuko Abiama?
Konji wan kill their god inside bush, no wonder DSS caught Nnamdi Kanu at Ipodo hotel in Lagos doing skin with one olosho.
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by bobbyslim(m): 9:13pm
What the meaning of this
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Badgers14: 9:13pm
7 Likes
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Deseo(f): 9:13pm
Lmao
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by SuperSuave(m): 9:13pm
Lady looks like masquerade too
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Warfibabe(f): 9:14pm
Na dis One be the real spirit husband wey dem dey talk about.
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by NotOfThis(f): 9:14pm
|Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by sisisioge: 9:14pm
Na from this family this girl wan marry? I laugh in swiss!
1 Like
How To Be Independent In A Relationship / Do Virgins Make Better Partners? / Why Guys Don't Value Nice Girls
Viewing this topic: BigBelleControl(m), chronique(m), SleekHoyeen(f), vera031(f), Eaa247(m), atuagbo, haybble(m), Jerryojozy(m), knostbrown01(m), uncleabbey(m), Paramount01(m), gsogbu(m), Harkindeylee(m), Ichiebillion1(m), bentlywills(m), caler, theecaus(m), Hades2016(m), pearlforlady(f), olamiday12(m), Goldmaxx(m), donproject(m), jaykalas, adebayo201, QUICKMOVE, GMTIII(m), oluwaVaz(m), NWANICHODE, Khadrenaline, Taofeekdboy(m), deprince4today(m), Usteen, Bronz(m), Ishaq319(m), Keky(m), Ahamziho1, humblemikel(f), yemi1261(m), Maspeky(m), baresy007(m), sipsip(m), Phizzlephizz(m), Mrsprof(f), dnawah, LilySopi(f), Prestigious1, Everblazinggg(f), Nancy2016, alyarmouk(m), fastguy10, warrenweste(m), igwe44(m), Aphrygian, glogirl(f), charlesremigius(m), CHOPUP411(m), SimpleMe07, Bucacious, micflo28(m), dunkem21(m), adahib, Jeffboi(m), Ekykool(m), Rayman5(m), afezy110, davymike(m), Nollyvin(m), splmosixx(m), relevanteism, Realsman405(m), ManTiger(m), Litwits(m), Jeromejnr(m), hayoholla(m), toast224, Ogexchi(f), yankeevibe, ymee(m), samdes02(m), Amanhasnoname, Firstboi01(m), citrate(f), georgyman and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6