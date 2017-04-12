₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM

Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) (18957 Views)

Guy Proposes To Girlfriend While She Was Complaining Of His Absence / Man Proposes To Girlfriend In SFC Jos (see Photos) / Photoshoot Trick: Man Proposes To Girlfriend After Tricking Her To Do Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by anwulica(f): 7:57pm
Wonders shall never end!

Masquerade proposal grin

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Davash222(m): 7:59pm
Girls can say 'yes' to even demon sef.
Not surprised.

79 Likes 1 Share

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by CuteJude: 8:00pm
ugly girls and poor man

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by youngest85(m): 8:00pm
Tank u Mr film maker

7 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:01pm
grin
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Bobbyjay001(m): 8:01pm
#lobatan

3 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by littlewonders: 8:05pm
As she corners side mermaid, dodge spirit, hide from juju priest she can never run from masquerade. Dark world need your effort




Hello Fam, I will be barbecuing some chicken with an assortment of drinks during the Easter holidays. It will be a nice and exciting weekend. If you are free and interested you can also do the same at your place. Thank you all.

2 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 8:06pm
I see no ring.

1 Like

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 8:07pm
ToriBlue:
I see no ring.

1 Like

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Philemhon(m): 8:07pm
21st century Masquerade

2 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 8:19pm
new trend
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by kiddoiLL(m): 8:30pm
Davash222:
Girls can say 'yes' to even demon sef.

Not surprised.
CuteJude:
ugly girls and poor man
Davash222:
Girls can say 'yes' to even demon sef.

Not surprised.
Boya na una sister ni..una no go tell me

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Prettythicksmi(f): 8:37pm
Orisirisi grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Angeleena(f): 8:40pm
even, the girl look spiritual....na even,inside bush dem dey....the Oracle must hear this!!!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Nollynude: 8:42pm
Davash222:
Girls can say 'yes' to even demon sef.

Not surprised.


And you think you made sense undecided

2 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by coolebux(m): 8:47pm
Wedlock of the gods grin

4 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Chuksdede(m): 8:48pm
Op And who told u dat it is in abia state....... Mtcheeew undecided

2 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Alphamale2017(m): 8:51pm
Angeleena:
even, the girl look spiritual....na even,inside bush dem dey....the Oracle must hear this!!!
lol , who cares about bush if he can drop 30billion in her account ? smiley

2 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Davash222(m): 8:56pm
Nollynude:


And you think you made sense undecided
Shut up and suffer.
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 8:59pm
Who is the masquerade and who is the girl?
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Nollynude: 9:04pm
Davash222:

Shut up and suffer.

I will tell that to your Dad
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by TeflonBlixx: 9:12pm
Amplified Bullchit. .

What's our business??
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by tintingz(m): 9:12pm
Nothing wrong with it.

People purpose wearing suits, tuxedos, jalabia, garments, what is wrong wearing our cultural spiritual out fit to purpose.

1 Like

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Okoyiboz1: 9:13pm
Is that the masquerade they call Shuku Obuko Abiama?

Konji wan kill their god inside bush, no wonder DSS caught Nnamdi Kanu at Ipodo hotel in Lagos doing skin with one olosho.

2 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by bobbyslim(m): 9:13pm
What the meaning of this
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Badgers14: 9:13pm
grin

7 Likes

Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Deseo(f): 9:13pm
Lmao
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by SuperSuave(m): 9:13pm
angry
Lady looks like masquerade too undecided
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by Warfibabe(f): 9:14pm
Na dis One be the real spirit husband wey dem dey talk about. grin
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by NotOfThis(f): 9:14pm
grin
Re: Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) by sisisioge: 9:14pm
grin grin

Na from this family this girl wan marry? I laugh in swiss!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How To Be Independent In A Relationship / Do Virgins Make Better Partners? / Why Guys Don't Value Nice Girls

Viewing this topic: BigBelleControl(m), chronique(m), SleekHoyeen(f), vera031(f), Eaa247(m), atuagbo, haybble(m), Jerryojozy(m), knostbrown01(m), uncleabbey(m), Paramount01(m), gsogbu(m), Harkindeylee(m), Ichiebillion1(m), bentlywills(m), caler, theecaus(m), Hades2016(m), pearlforlady(f), olamiday12(m), Goldmaxx(m), donproject(m), jaykalas, adebayo201, QUICKMOVE, GMTIII(m), oluwaVaz(m), NWANICHODE, Khadrenaline, Taofeekdboy(m), deprince4today(m), Usteen, Bronz(m), Ishaq319(m), Keky(m), Ahamziho1, humblemikel(f), yemi1261(m), Maspeky(m), baresy007(m), sipsip(m), Phizzlephizz(m), Mrsprof(f), dnawah, LilySopi(f), Prestigious1, Everblazinggg(f), Nancy2016, alyarmouk(m), fastguy10, warrenweste(m), igwe44(m), Aphrygian, glogirl(f), charlesremigius(m), CHOPUP411(m), SimpleMe07, Bucacious, micflo28(m), dunkem21(m), adahib, Jeffboi(m), Ekykool(m), Rayman5(m), afezy110, davymike(m), Nollyvin(m), splmosixx(m), relevanteism, Realsman405(m), ManTiger(m), Litwits(m), Jeromejnr(m), hayoholla(m), toast224, Ogexchi(f), yankeevibe, ymee(m), samdes02(m), Amanhasnoname, Firstboi01(m), citrate(f), georgyman and 136 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.