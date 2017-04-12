Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Masquerade Proposes To Girlfriend In Abia State (Photo) (18957 Views)

Masquerade proposal Wonders shall never end!

Girls can say 'yes' to even demon sef.

Not surprised. 79 Likes 1 Share

ugly girls and poor man 3 Likes 1 Share

Tank u Mr film maker 7 Likes

#lobatan 3 Likes

As she corners side mermaid, dodge spirit, hide from juju priest she can never run from masquerade. Dark world need your effort









I see no ring. 1 Like

I see no ring. 1 Like

21st century Masquerade 2 Likes

new trend

Boya na una sister ni..una no go tell me

Orisirisi 2 Likes 1 Share

even, the girl look spiritual....na even,inside bush dem dey....the Oracle must hear this!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

And you think you made sense

Wedlock of the gods 4 Likes

Op And who told u dat it is in abia state....... Mtcheeew 2 Likes

lol , who cares about bush if he can drop 30billion in her account ?

Shut up and suffer.

Who is the masquerade and who is the girl?

Shut up and suffer.

I will tell that to your Dad

What's our business??

Nothing wrong with it.



People purpose wearing suits, tuxedos, jalabia, garments, what is wrong wearing our cultural spiritual out fit to purpose. 1 Like

Is that the masquerade they call Shuku Obuko Abiama?



Konji wan kill their god inside bush, no wonder DSS caught Nnamdi Kanu at Ipodo hotel in Lagos doing skin with one olosho. 2 Likes

What the meaning of this

Lmao



Lady looks like masquerade too

Na dis One be the real spirit husband wey dem dey talk about.