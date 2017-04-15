₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by peteregwu(m): 1:38am
The controversy surrounding the ownership of the N13bn ($43.4m, N23m and £27,000) found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, took a dramatic turn on Friday evening when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the National Intelligence Agency claimed ownership of the money.
https://punchng.com/wike-nia-fight-over-ownership-of-n13bn-seized-by-efcc/amp/
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by southniyikaye(m): 2:06am
Wike said if the money is returned,it will be project galore.
He is surely high on some weed and burukutu.
How many projects has he executed?
They way he is even claiming the money is funny.very silly way of claiming money.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by mayorb4real: 3:15am
there is more to the money story only known to the who is who ......... So the money was lying waste, while government was strugling to pay salaries........make i no hear recession again....
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by DickDastardly(m): 3:17am
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Jabioro: 3:19am
As usual, contradictory from government agencies in Nigeria is a norm... Wike should chilled for now you can't lay claimed, your proved is still on lamed lane.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by schoolmaster: 3:46am
southniyikaye:
are u talking about Mr project himself? I think wike has tried in d area of projects so far. however, manar of claiming d money is poor.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by schoolmaster: 3:50am
i wonder why is taking efcc so long tracing and naming d owner of this money. or atleast tell Nigerians the owner of d apartment d money was found.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by factsandfigures: 4:00am
The sad reality is that the blood of APC has washed away all the sins of Rotimi Amaechi and he has been declared a saint. I heard a voice from AZO rock: Touch not my anointed
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by unclezuma: 4:14am
This is another distraction building up to an anticlimactic ending with multiple plot twists...
When will this reality show watchers wake-up there is no Federal Republic of Nigeria? All I see is Nigeria and Co LLC, a business entity that was created by the Eastern Niger Company and is being run to the ground by the natives.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by kingphilip(m): 5:23am
Also , the Executive Secretary , Anti- Corruption Network, Ebenezer Oyetakin , said , “ The fight against corruption must be total , unambiguous, true in character and content , transparent in outlook and must not be cloudy in presentation to the public . ”
This is what the fight against corruption should be all about and not just what we're witnessing today
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by JayJohnson: 5:31am
Wike the wicked clown is at it again. Like Fayose, like Wike! While one is set to liberate the republic of biafrauud that is without a purposeful and visionary leader, the other is set to complete a monorail that does not belong to his administration from the awoof money.
Still waiting for Fayose to claim the money belongs to Ekiti state government or to pdp
Shameless clowns
Pdp house, full of clowns
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by woodcook: 6:20am
FG should look for a better story and stop saying that the money belong to NIA
How can NIA with the scope of their job had no idea that one of their stash houses would be raided? What kind of stupid intelligence have they been gathering if they can't even keep their stash house secret?
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Nbote(m): 6:38am
Why is dis govt so intent on fooling nigerians? Now dat BBN is over dey bring up something else to kip nigerians busy with.. So u got tips about huge sums stashed in a building u have no idea who d owner is but u somehow have d KEYS (including d spare) to d safe.. Again a so called intelligence agency had no clue one of their stash house was being raided? I was patiently waiting for dem to somehow link d story to d past govt nd quite predictably so dey have... I just pity d gullible ones who dey kip busy with all these tales by moonlight and cover ups...
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by greatgod2012(f): 6:40am
Honestly, this Nigeria should be called "home of comedy" and our leaders are the comedians!
Imagine, NIA, National Intelligence Agency, claiming they're the owner of that money, an intelligence agency that wasn't intelligent enough that such huge money shouldn't be kept in a politician's apartment and also not intelligent enough to know that EFCC can storm into such apartment anytime!
As for Wike, he might be right, because Ameachi has been mentioned as one of the prime suspects, and as we all know, he's the immediate past governor of Rivers state, so, it's possible that money belongs to Rivers state, however, the way and manner Wike is claiming that money is totally wrong!
Our politicians have finished this country! All of them, no exception, be it in PDP or APC...... all of them!
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Saheed9: 6:43am
ameachi has been very silent about this, I'm suspecting
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by abescom: 6:57am
Magu is such a man. He rejected the claim of NIA which is very good. Now they can return the money to CBN and can reapply for the funds and it usage monitored.
Wike can go and die. If he has any evidence let him go to court.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Omagago(m): 7:00am
Hahaahhahahaha
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by ificatchmodeh: 7:28am
All na stories..
na dem dem.. just dey stage us anyhow..
APC i hail eeh.. una too much.
criminals!
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Splashme: 7:33am
Chai!!!
Buhari's govt and hypocrisy!
There's God ooo...........
Magu has hit them by mistake.
Now, they are looking for a way to cover up their tracks.
Thief Amaechi caught pants down
BMC crew how market?
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by jessykings(f): 7:34am
'Laughter junction' season 1,episode 3. Patiently waiting for d remaining part of d series
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by signz: 7:38am
BMC and Sahara reporters have been trying to pin this money on GEJ and PDP. Unfortunately for them the money has been traced to be owned by one of their masters in APC.
What more evidence do we need before we know that there's no fight against corruption going on under the administration of "messiah" Buhari. This is the final burial of anti corruption fight under Buhari.
Nigerians don't be deceived by BMC agents on Nairaland. The Ikoyi money is owned by a chieftain of APC.
Meanwhile, Magu is going. He'll be used as scape goat. He has shown he's more incompetent than we even imagined.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Earth2Metahuman: 7:50am
If the money belongs to amaechi, he should come and explain how he made so much money and why he didn't put it in the bank like pej.
Then subjected to jungle justice afterwards. No time to support any corrupt bastard.
Its funny how the pdp internet boiz and wailing destroyer now believe efcc found money because amaechi is involved (one ediot is even asking how efcc got the key to the drawer), same way they told chibok is a scam then turn around and abuse buhari for not finding the so called scam.
Those people are the biggest hypocritical bastards I have seen in my life.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by smartty68(m): 8:27am
Dramatic drama
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Tbillz(m): 8:27am
Shameful act becoming a comic relief!
Politicians milking Nigeria dry since 60's......even if na cow e go don die!!!
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Evergreen4(m): 8:28am
Na wa for this money self, if they don't know the real owner of money , they should just share the money to all nigerians since every body dey deny.
From NNPC madam > former pdp chairman > his aid > Amechi and his alleged girl friend and now to wike
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Sisqoman(m): 8:28am
Another Episode!
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by smartty68(m): 8:28am
Why should raw cash be stashed in a building when there are banks
Chai! This people deserve dead sentence. Even devil the fear our leaders sef. devil will be like "guy I've got my eyes on you"
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by hobermener: 8:28am
Recall that ameachi's response to the allegations leveled against him was retorting to insults and tantrums like a guilty child. Wike sounds more convincing, and is willing to tow the path of hard and incontrovertible evidence in order to reclaim the looted funds for the good people of rivers state. Ameachi is a criminal known to all, even the commander in chief, but he's also know to be one of the untouchables in an anti corruption government headed by the certificateless king of dullards himself.
And the effc can continue in this excessive display of stupidity and ludicrous charade of displaying "recovered funds", endless trials and baseless allegations all over the media, while the infinitely gullible masses watch with reverent awe.
The destructive deeds being currently perpetuated by this demonic government will take millions of years to be undone!!!!
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by ceeethru: 8:28am
Why would the agency money be in a locked up apartment? Why not in a bank. These people really think we are homo habilis Abi.
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by wizzywisdom(m): 8:29am
As everyone rejected the "lost but found" $43m ikoyi house money, I have decide to claimed it. The money is mind, I misplaced it in that apartment!!!
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by chiefolododo(m): 8:29am
In fact I go join the fight , na me own am . navmy hard earned currency
|Re: Wike, NIA Fight Over Ownership Of N13bn Seized By EFCC by Justuceleague2: 8:29am
Why?
