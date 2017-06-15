Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / When A Man Is Richer Vs When A Woman Is Richer (7187 Views)

When A Man Vs When A Woman Goes Shopping (photo) / He Has Been After Her For 4 Years.......She's More Educated, Older And Richer / When She Jokes About You Vs When You Joke About Her..photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

When a man is richer (by statics 80% of men) he don't make a big deal out it to take take of the family/relationship. However he sees it as his responsibility. He only gets reacted if the woman/wife is not respecting him or the woman/wife was forced on him.



But when a woman is richer (by statics 80 women) its hell for everybody in the family. Most especially the man. The woman sees it like she is doing him a favor. So with this she gets rude at any slight provocation. It always leads to disunity to every one in the house. 14 Likes 2 Shares





But the rest of the girls ?



They be like:



It is your work.

You must provide for every single Nigerian



And you when you do the little you can, while she's at home doing nothing, they be like:



Is that all ?

And you call yourself a man.

No sex for you today. Feminists would see nothing wrong with this.But the rest of the girls ?They be like:It is your work.You must provide for every single NigerianAnd you when you do the little you can, while she's at home doing nothing, they be like:Is that all ?And you call yourself a man.No sex for you today. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Asin

The first sensible thread u created in the year 2017... Applause 6 Likes

To chop woman money worse pass to chop small pikin money, u go pay till u enter grave 21 Likes 1 Share



I remember a lady i dated few years ago, she's​ the general manager of a multi million dollar company



She's 300 times richer than me



This stupid ass lady always bugs to give her money, take her on vacations, buy gifts for her



I've never see $1 from this idiot



Women are naturally dumb



All of them don't know what they want 2 Likes 1 Share

All these women bashing threads. Sigh. 2 Likes

typing...90% Done

its beta when d man is richer...it commands respect 1 Like

feminist will start saying trash now

patriarchy is what obtains in Africa.. meaning that a man is suppose to take care of his family needs. of the case is reversed the man is going to be under a lot of pressure from the society and the woman is gonna be very vulnerable cos the man might get cocky ...so for Africa, a man better make money and rule his family...







simple 1 Like





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irKcqqpAXvo&itct=CA8QpDAYASITCLeR0cWNvNQCFdCAVQodwAAC6VIbbmFpamEgZWxlY3Rpb24gYnkgZ2lmdGVkYXJ0&gl=NG&client=mv-google&hl=en My latest comedy cartoon animation is now available on youtube, feel free to watch and correct me because we are still learning thank 1 Like

Okay

well, i dnt see any big deal with d woman being richer, communication and understanding shud be key between couples 1 Like

True to some extent

Don't ever pray for your woman to be richer than you. It's gonna be pretty hard to have a proper relationship under that kind of situation. If you give a woman an inch, chances of her taking a mile, would occur at least, 80% of the time.



Nb: when I mean "don't pray for your woman to be richer than you", I don't mean you shouldn't pray for her to succeed. Just don't start nursing the idea of wanting to be married to a lady who is richer. If fate brings you guys together, fine. But if you have an opinion, don't go for one. Not all ladies can handle such a relationship. Most allow their finances to get into their head. 1 Like

I've been trying to ponder on where the mentality came from.

Slay queens that are financially, morally, technically, socially, spiritually, mentally, academically and economically poor ain't even humble. Imagine if she is richer, for your entire family to be her maid will top her wish list. 1 Like

Op, they are coming for you. Dem feminist.

Women

Hmmmmm

[b][/b][i][/i]our prayer as a man is that GOD should give us the strengt to always being a real Man

smardray:

The first sensible thread u created in the year 2017... Applause

How do men handle being richer? tyranny?

Was it not on this same NL a thread was created asking people if they'll like to marry men like their fathers, and most people said no?

Citing how their father bossed everyone around because he is the sole provider? When a man is richer, he immediately crowns himself god, everyone falls into place. Isn't it this providing you men keep using to disturb someone's ear, why can't the woman feel important when she's assumes same role?



When a woman is richer, you expect her to belittle her achievements to please the man, she'll buy a car and has to tell people it's the husband that bought it _ that's the only way to look humble.



As far as I am concerned, the problem of most Nigerian men is ego. Aside their manhood and money, they feel useless. They have been brought up to feel they must provide and earn more. The moment they are not living up to that, insecurity sets in. Even the wife's footstep will be likened to pride .



I don't blame women that go for richer men at all!!!!

Work on your fecking insecurities and stop looking for a woman to control with money. 8 Likes

Regardless, I go still marry woman wey rich pass me ......

I don't like d idea of the woman being richer..... But if it happens......it takes d grace and fear of God for d woman to be 100% submissive.

God help all women out there and provide bountifully for our men

In a lot of cases she would keep dropping statements that she is the one in charge...