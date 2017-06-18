₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Passy089(m): 1:31pm
Advice a friend
A married friend who got married 4 years ago but his wife who is yet to conceive suddenly brought up this strange idea of committing the act into the hands of God before having sex....
she will ask God to direct them and reveal to them divine methods that will work and also cover the sperms with his blood and direct them safety into her etc.
he usually loses interest at the end of her long and tiresome prayers,he has complained to her but she wouldn't bulge because its her pastors instruction.
Is This normal? and how can he endure this and enjoy sex with his wife once again.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by professorfal: 1:32pm
Yeah
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Ehiscotch(m): 1:34pm
When you thought you have seen it all.
Why didn't the pastor just advise the use of anointing oil?
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by RoyalBlak007: 1:35pm
It's a Journey, So you gotta pray
...to CÛM back safely
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by raphy(m): 1:36pm
its not a bad thing to pray be for sex.as its ya wify u want to bleep.
God in heaven will answer such prayer.because he was the one that join n the Union in the first place.
am still single but I believe God will provide good girl for me when the tym is right.so happy suday .GUys.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by pressplay411(m): 1:42pm
Don't worry if you hit it right she'll see heavens and call unto God!
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by braimeddy: 1:42pm
It Ok for married couple that re looking for fruit of the womb to pray before intercourse. But don't do doggy or snake in d monkey shadow o . God allows only missionary style
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Jaynom(m): 1:58pm
WTF? That would kill my mood for 2weeks! I was láshing this girl, she moaned and said "oh god", my díck collapsed immediately
Heck! I can't even smooch if there's a Bible in plain sight. Pray Gini?
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by flexrivers(m): 2:04pm
Prayer before meal
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Mhissgaga(f): 2:11pm
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by MsRoe(f): 2:17pm
Of course! So you mean you've not been praying before sex?
You're supposed to bless the instruments and ask that your activities would be pleasing in the eyes of God. And also thank God that he has made it possible for you to enjoy his precious gift, where others are unable to.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by dlondonbadboy: 2:30pm
MsRoe:
Lol..smh
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Passy089(m): 2:32pm
Nawao
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by 2O17: 2:37pm
yes, you must pray.
should they die during action, God might forgive them and let them continue in afterlife
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Chiefly(m): 2:37pm
Passy089:
Hehe.. Big WaaO
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Dandeson1(m): 2:37pm
even kidnapper Evans dey pray before he enter streets talk less of sex
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by BoosBae(f): 2:37pm
Na food??
Wonderful!!!
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by DeutschJunge: 2:37pm
islamically you don't do anything in this world without saying a prayer, I mean nothing.
It could be going to the bathroom, eating or even putting on ur cloths or shoe. There's a prayer!
So to answer your question yes, it is encouraged to keep the devil away from your potential offspring
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Tolubory(m): 2:37pm
Passy089:Seriously !!!!
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by ifeanyija(m): 2:37pm
Yea, if u are looking for a baby
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Nymbols1(m): 2:37pm
For what exactly?
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by onadana: 2:38pm
I hope they are okay...I mean mentally?
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by jauntty: 2:38pm
Looooool...... As funny as it sounds, I can understand her standpoint. I wouldn't blame her if she kept reciting Psalms 51 during the action..... As long as can conceive and have her own kids. #NoJudging
But if it's not your wify, then it's an absurd idea.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by handsomeclouds(m): 2:38pm
No
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by wins18(m): 2:38pm
Imagine asking God to come and join you people, watch over u guys and direct his joystick into her honeypot,
Invite Him over to see all the whole atrocities, una dey mad? una wan put God for temptation, una think say body na firewood?
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Giyerte(m): 2:38pm
Islamically, yes.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by teamsynergy: 2:38pm
dafuk.?? pray before sex... do you pray before cooking too.... for the fact that it was her pastor advised that, am Neva gonna takee that from ma woman
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Flexherbal(m): 2:39pm
They should go and see a doctor.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:39pm
Mhissgaga:Say something Miss...
let's hear your point.
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by Evidence1000(m): 2:40pm
What would somebody not hear in this life?
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by wayne4loan: 2:40pm
This is haram
|Re: Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? by airforce1pikin(m): 2:41pm
lol
