Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Normal To Pray Before Sex? (12110 Views)

Christians Allow Muslims To Pray Inside Church After Mosque's Closure / Apostle Suleman To Pray With Donald Trump And Mayor Of Washington. / Is It Right To Pray Before Having Sex With Your Boyfriend/girlfriend? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Advice a friend





A married friend who got married 4 years ago but his wife who is yet to conceive suddenly brought up this strange idea of committing the act into the hands of God before having sex....

she will ask God to direct them and reveal to them divine methods that will work and also cover the sperms with his blood and direct them safety into her etc.

he usually loses interest at the end of her long and tiresome prayers,he has complained to her but she wouldn't bulge because its her pastors instruction.



Is This normal? and how can he endure this and enjoy sex with his wife once again. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Yeah



Why didn't the pastor just advise the use of anointing oil? When you thought you have seen it all.Why didn't the pastor just advise the use of anointing oil? 113 Likes 2 Shares

It's a Journey, So you gotta pray





...to CÛM back safely 151 Likes 5 Shares

its not a bad thing to pray be for sex.as its ya wify u want to bleep.



God in heaven will answer such prayer.because he was the one that join n the Union in the first place.



am still single but I believe God will provide good girl for me when the tym is right.so happy suday .GUys. 29 Likes

Don't worry if you hit it right she'll see heavens and call unto God! 6 Likes

. God allows only missionary style It Ok for married couple that re looking for fruit of the womb to pray before intercourse. But don't do doggy or snake in d monkey shadow o. God allows only missionary style 17 Likes 3 Shares





Heck! I can't even smooch if there's a Bible in plain sight. Pray Gini? WTF? That would kill my mood for 2weeks! I was láshing this girl, she moaned and said "oh god", my díck collapsed immediatelyHeck! I can't even smooch if there's a Bible in plain sight. Pray Gini? 15 Likes 2 Shares

Prayer before meal 3 Likes





You're supposed to bless the instruments and ask that your activities would be pleasing in the eyes of God. And also thank God that he has made it possible for you to enjoy his precious gift, where others are unable to.



Of course! So you mean you've not been praying before sex?You're supposed to bless the instruments and ask that your activities would be pleasing in the eyes of God. And also thank God that he has made it possible for you to enjoy his precious gift, where others are unable to. 12 Likes 1 Share

MsRoe:

Of course! So you mean you've not been praying before sex?



You're supposed to bless the instruments and ask that your activities would be pleasing in the eyes of God. And also thank God that he has made it possible for you to enjoy his precious gift, where others are unable to.







Lol..smh Lol..smh 10 Likes

Nawao 1 Like

yes, you must pray.

should they die during action, God might forgive them and let them continue in afterlife 4 Likes

Passy089:

Nawao



Hehe.. Big WaaO Hehe.. Big WaaO 2 Likes

even kidnapper Evans dey pray before he enter streets talk less of sex 2 Likes





Wonderful!!! Na food??Wonderful!!! 1 Like

islamically you don't do anything in this world without saying a prayer, I mean nothing.

It could be going to the bathroom, eating or even putting on ur cloths or shoe. There's a prayer!

So to answer your question yes, it is encouraged to keep the devil away from your potential offspring 12 Likes 1 Share

Passy089:

Advice a friend





A married friend who got married 4 years ago but his wife who is yet to conceive suddenly brought up this strange idea of committing the act into the hands of God before having sex....

she will ask God to direct them and reveal to them divine methods that will work and also cover the sperms with his blood and direct them safety into her etc.

he usually loses interest at the end of her long and tiresome prayers,he has complained to her but she wouldn't bulge because its her pastors instruction.



Is This normal? and how can he endure this and enjoy sex with his wife once again. Seriously !!!! Seriously !!!!

Yea, if u are looking for a baby 1 Like

For what exactly?

I hope they are okay...I mean mentally? I hope they are okay...I mean mentally? 6 Likes

Looooool...... As funny as it sounds, I can understand her standpoint. I wouldn't blame her if she kept reciting Psalms 51 during the action..... As long as can conceive and have her own kids. #NoJudging





But if it's not your wify, then it's an absurd idea.

No

Imagine asking God to come and join you people, watch over u guys and direct his joystick into her honeypot,

Invite Him over to see all the whole atrocities, una dey mad? una wan put God for temptation, una think say body na firewood? 5 Likes

Islamically, yes. 1 Like

... do you pray before cooking too.... for the fact that it was her pastor advised that, am Neva gonna takee that from ma woman dafuk.?? pray before sex... do you pray before cooking too.... for the fact that it was her pastor advised that, am Neva gonna takee that from ma woman

They should go and see a doctor. 1 Like

Mhissgaga:

Say something Miss...

let's hear your point. Say something Miss...let's hear your point.

What would somebody not hear in this life?

This is haram 1 Like