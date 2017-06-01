₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by 24hourNigeriane(f): 1:41pm
Two sisters Aramide and Bukola are set to tie the knot with their respective partners same day in Lagos. Their parents must be thrilled. Check out their pre-wedding photos after the cut...
Photo credit: Klalaphotography
Source http://www.lasticblog.com/2017/06/photos-two-nigerian-sisters-set-to-wed.html
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 1:54pm
if dem like make dem fuck_on the same day too.
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Lailablog(f): 2:01pm
Wow
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Mhissgaga(f): 2:07pm
And this is beautiful
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by alfred007(m): 2:07pm
ok
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:14pm
Nothing special about it. Just another wedding business
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by sirugos(m): 2:40pm
The first pic. The guy at the right looks like Rv. KING
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by talk2archy: 2:40pm
Wetin be my own, am just here waiting for the latest Evans update.
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:40pm
Good 4 them
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 2:41pm
and so?
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by MrIcredible: 2:41pm
Oh Allah!
Where is my missing rib
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 2:41pm
So we wud eat just one plate of jollof in two weddings?
Nooooo
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:41pm
This is beautiful
I pray they divorce on the same day too.....
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by habefeh(m): 2:41pm
Ok...am api 4 them
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Tahrah(f): 2:42pm
NICE,e make sense for this recession period.
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:42pm
After giving them belle abi?
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:42pm
dope...
don't know y I always love mature women.... dey are kinda more appealing ....
God bless their union....
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by chinoxstock(f): 2:43pm
Tahrah, would you marry me?
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by permsec: 2:43pm
Why are they holding hands in the first pix.... are they
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by PlanetAjose(m): 2:44pm
avoidance of double spending
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 2:44pm
Na dem business
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Gten(m): 2:45pm
Car snatched at gunpoint in Abuja, any info call 08068175272 08072755384. Thanks
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by permsec: 2:45pm
teamsynergy:Body size doesnt Equal maturity.
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Horlawoomey(m): 2:45pm
My thought before opening the thread is that they are Muslims and likely Yoruba. That has been confirmed.
In Ilorin, we can give out 10 ladies from the same family house in the same day. God's Baraqah is what matter most.
I pray God bless their union.
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:46pm
May Allah bless their Union.
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 2:47pm
Ok
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 2:48pm
IamLEGEND1:grow up bro
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 2:49pm
Gten:I wish you recover the car soon but you supposed to have tracker on it
|Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:51pm
permsec:dont u see their faces abi dey get old gene??
