Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by 24hourNigeriane(f): 1:41pm
Two sisters Aramide and Bukola are set to tie the knot with their respective partners same day in Lagos. Their parents must be thrilled. Check out their pre-wedding photos after the cut...

Photo credit: Klalaphotography

Source http://www.lasticblog.com/2017/06/photos-two-nigerian-sisters-set-to-wed.html

4 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 1:54pm
if dem like make dem fuck_on the same day too.

50 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Lailablog(f): 2:01pm
Wow

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Mhissgaga(f): 2:07pm
And this is beautiful

2 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by alfred007(m): 2:07pm
ok
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:14pm
Nothing special about it. Just another wedding business undecided

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by sirugos(m): 2:40pm
The first pic. The guy at the right looks like Rv. KING

6 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by talk2archy: 2:40pm
Wetin be my own, am just here waiting for the latest Evans update.

12 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:40pm
Good 4 them
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 2:41pm
and so?

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by MrIcredible: 2:41pm
Oh Allah!


Where is my missing rib

2 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 2:41pm
So we wud eat just one plate of jollof in two weddings?


Nooooo undecided

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:41pm
cool
This is beautiful

I pray they divorce on the same day too.....

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by habefeh(m): 2:41pm
Ok...am api 4 them
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Tahrah(f): 2:42pm
NICE,e make sense for this recession period.

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:42pm
After giving them belle abi?

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:42pm
dope...
don't know y I always love mature women.... dey are kinda more appealing ....

God bless their union....

4 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by chinoxstock(f): 2:43pm
Tahrah, would you marry me? angry angry
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by permsec: 2:43pm
Why are they holding hands in the first pix.... are they semiens siamese.
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by PlanetAjose(m): 2:44pm
avoidance of double spending
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 2:44pm
Na dem business
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Gten(m): 2:45pm
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by permsec: 2:45pm
teamsynergy:
dope...
don't know y I always love mature women.... dey are kinda more appealing ....

God bless their union....
Body size doesnt Equal maturity.

3 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Horlawoomey(m): 2:45pm
My thought before opening the thread is that they are Muslims and likely Yoruba. That has been confirmed.

In Ilorin, we can give out 10 ladies from the same family house in the same day. God's Baraqah is what matter most.

I pray God bless their union.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:46pm
May Allah bless their Union.

4 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 2:47pm
Ok
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 2:48pm
IamLEGEND1:
if dem like make dem fuck_on the same day too.
grow up bro undecided
Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 2:49pm
Gten:
Car snatched at gunpoint in Abuja, any info call 08068175272 08072755384. Thanks
I wish you recover the car soon but you supposed to have tracker on it

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:51pm
permsec:
Body size doesnt Equal maturity.
dont u see their faces abi dey get old gene??

