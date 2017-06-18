Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 18-Year-Old Girl Remanded In Prison For Threatening Her Boss Over Unpaid Salary (9533 Views)

According to PM Express, the teenager has since been remanded in prison custody after she failed to meet her bail condition. It was gathered that the embattled sales girl finished her secondary school and started working as a sale girl at Adeola’s boutique located at Duduyemi street, market bus stop in Egbeda.



It was learnt that they agreed on a monthly salary of N9,000 before Angela traveled to her village for a burial.

According to Angela, before she traveled, Adeola only gave her N3,000 out of her N9,000 salary remaining N6,000 only.

She said when she returned from the burial, Adeola had employed another worker while she asked her the balance of her salary but she refused to pay her.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that following the refusal by Adeola to pay her, she wrote threat messages through her phones and gave the complainant her account number at Fidelity Bank Plc.



She warned the complainant that if she did not pay the money, Adeola’s family will face danger.



The complainant became afraid that Angela knew much about her family and she might plan something evil against the family.

According to Adeola, “when I received the text messages, I contacted my husband in Abuja who immediately contacted the police at Idimu Command.”



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the police tracked Uzordima through the bank and arrested her and took her to the station.



At the station, she admitted that she sent the text messages and explained that she worked for Adeola but she refused to pay her. However, the police insisted that she committed an offence and charged her before the court under the Criminal Code.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr A.O Ogbe granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till July 2017.







Ok

nonsense the madam doesn't want to pay her after the young girl has worked for d money.

Pay the girl her balance jor 54 Likes

People should fear God o. 16 Likes

The Magistrate sef...

How person wan take pay 50k from 3k earned.



Injustices everywhere for Naija 62 Likes 2 Shares

Don't know how the story really happened. But it is obvious that Adeola woman is wicked. She owed the girl over half of her wages and refused to pay. It's just 9k! And those sales girls labour Monday-Thursday. People wey sabi contact police. In the end they'll settle the police with over 6k.

The girl shouldn't have threatened on phone though. But she is a kid. Desperate times 38 Likes 4 Shares

This is another case of "He who pays the piper...."

I wonder what charge the madam filed against her & on what basis was she remanded; for threaten then madam or making legal demands for payment? 2 Likes

God punish the madam and the judge 26 Likes

Pathetic 2 Likes 1 Share





That girl should be really punished..for being insensitive.





Why should she threaten her madam Over unpaid salaries..

Doesn't she know that we are in a recession. That girl should be really punished..for being insensitive.Why should she threaten her madam Over unpaid salaries..Doesn't she know that we are in a recession. 1 Like 1 Share

Naija I hail o. I say make I hail Una. I hail o 3 Likes

if am the sales girl with all sincerity after leaving the prison i will kill my madam. 7 Likes

I hate this country always bias and one sided and who will arrest the boss for owning herI hate this country always bias and one sided 14 Likes

Poverty is bad. Just imagine what the poor suffers in the hands of the rich.... Though she committed an offense, the stupeed madam is just wicked.



Only N6000 oh! 4 Likes

hmm she was owed 6000 Naira and asked to pay 50,000 Naira for bail while our politicians will steal for example 50 million Naira and asked to pay 5million Naira as bail condition. I throwey salute to our judiciary system ooo. this girl Wey dem suppose give community service and if she's to be fined she should have been fined not more than 20000 and enlightened about her actions cos I'm sure she was ignorant. 9 Likes 2 Shares

people just like trouble i, sure she will pay policemen more than 6000 to get the poor girl arrested 4 Likes

The boss is foolish! and should be the one arrested!!!



Why wont she pay her worker!!!



Rubbish! 4 Likes

Haba! This is unfair. Her Employer is a callous woman. She wanted to travel, you agreed to it only for you to replace (Which I understand) and not pay her. She's 18 and naïve and I believe she threatened her Employer out of frustration(the economy's bad), Naivety got the best of her. Oga Judge didn't temper justice with mercy at all. Madam employer agreement is agreement o! If she had N50,000 she wouldn't be a sales girl in the first place. Kai! And they say the judiciary is the last hope of the Common Man. Smh 5 Likes 1 Share

(dats if her story was true anyway atlst dominique felt odawise with proof)







dey dnt knw this is naija whr are those guys advising lifeispeace yeatanyt(dats if her story was true anyway atlst dominique felt odawise with proof)dey dnt knw this is naija

madam and the judge e no go better for una, make una come arrest me join, fools 4 Likes

Nigeria I hail thee

Incarcerating a minor, this police sef no get brain.

The judge got this one wrong, you can not remand a girl this young in prison and a case that look civil. Bearing in mind no previous conviction against her and she must have been of good character hence she got the job. The judge should have release her on bail on condition she report at her local police station every week or come back to the police with sureties. This is an example of how a state manufacture criminals. My cousin in uk went to prison for 6 weeks, when he came out he had all the contacts in the dark world from this to that , all made in prison. 3 Likes

Ontop her sweat

Injustice in zoo, very annoying

If anyone has contact of the girl or the whoever please make public here. This is injustice, intimidation of the poor and powerless...I cant judge or curse them but I am sure the day of reckoning will surley come for them. 3 Likes

50k for 6k? It was just clear it was an empty threat. It's good she reported to the police but that would have been after paying the 6k

Hiss

What nonsense!!



God will not forgive anyone that turns this into a tribal war.



The police were quick to see the girl's fault but they failed to notice the woman contravened our Labour laws. If you sack someone, you pay the person off!! Withholding the wage is tantamount to stealing. The girl can even sue for unfair termination of job. 3 Likes