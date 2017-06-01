₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by JamieBlog(m): 12:00pm
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu shared pictures of their Father's Days Celebration.
See Photos below
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/see-how-femi-fani-kayode-and-girlfriend.html
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by DoyenExchange: 12:03pm
Handsome and beautiful!
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by mykemiley(f): 1:02pm
Oak....Next pls
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by MediumStout(m): 1:03pm
This man like biafra toto no be small see the gold digger sef smiling like a Christmas goat. If the man be civil servant collecting 70k per month, she won't even look him twice. Money made the Biafran hoe marry an Afonja wey be her papa mate
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Keneking: 1:10pm
When is Fani going back to court sef
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by blaquebelle: 1:10pm
No wonder he has been chuking mouth in Biafura matters.
D woman is pretty, looks 15 years younger sha. Scratch that, he looks like her father
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 1:10pm
She's almost suffocating that man with those lactating boobs.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by exlinklodge: 1:10pm
U see \
Him dey dey enjoy him wife
come dey wine Ipob agitators from the comfort of his home
while agitators go dey street they shout.
If you doubt me, step out to any news paper vendor in Lagos u will see what i mean
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Beverages: 1:10pm
Truth be told, This woman is so so pretty and beautiful!
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by ShitHead: 1:10pm
Snow White and the Huntsman.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by etzskillz(m): 1:10pm
pussy freaking nigga
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by goldenarrow: 1:10pm
Wehdone Sir.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Victornezzar(m): 1:11pm
Wow i must admit igbo girls are naturally beautiful
same goes 4 odas too
but ow is dis news
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by sukkot: 1:11pm
i dont think he loves this woman. if he did he would not be getting himself locked up all the time
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by sweetkev(m): 1:11pm
Afonja bleeping biafra punny since 1800. They are so cheap to Bleep. I've lost count of how many igbo ladies I have wipe with little money.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by ENDTIMEgist(m): 1:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:quote me when you make d final comment
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Nickymezor(f): 1:11pm
Shez cute... didnt knw he married an igbo woman.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by sapphey(m): 1:12pm
Ffk na kolo
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by EVILFOREST: 1:12pm
Beverages:Yes oooo ooooo
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by EVILFOREST: 1:12pm
MediumStout:Hahahahahahaha
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Slai1: 1:12pm
Beautiful. Haters learn to appreciate good things.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Beverages: 1:12pm
EVILFOREST:I dey tell you.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by woodcook: 1:13pm
MediumStout:
Why not? Since all the ones in SW have fish-like smell. Who no like better thing.
When the time comes, I will take fresh one from IPOB rather than the smelling ones being paraded all over SW.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by BroZuma: 1:13pm
Okay
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 1:13pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by ignis(f): 1:13pm
BEAUTIFUL LADY
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by fpeter(f): 1:15pm
Snow white kwa
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by mark0020: 1:15pm
She go get one bobo , outside oo, cos the man old to rough her
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by magoo10: 1:18pm
femi fani kayode one of the bravest and boldest men in nigeria today,some people call him names ,some call him parrot and some call him a drugist,but the truth remains that he his very bold and we rarely have people in nigeria like him today
a man who can accuse an influential foreigner for the death of a nigerian and still walk free is not an ordinary man.most time people attack him thereby leaving his message and finding out if it is through or not.i know so many men FFK is greater than
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by MrImole(m): 1:21pm
God bless you Olufemi Fani-Kayode!
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Loved Up In New Photos by Ejirochocho: 1:21pm
Nice
Peter Obi Of Anambra State Is Working, At Least On Roads / Breaking!! Economic Shutdown As Crude Drops To 800,000 Barrels/Day!! / Where Is The Ancestral Home Of All Igbos And Who Is The Ruler..?
