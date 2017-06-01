₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by sar33: 8:47pm On Jun 19
Popular Abuja pastor Bro Joshua Iginla was in Israel with his mother Mama Iginla.He took his mother to Jordan River, the same place where Jesus Christ was baptised by John the Baptist and baptised her.Mama Iginla marched forward to be baptised by her beloved and revered son, Bro Joshua Iginla. To her, it was a dream come true as this has been the day she has been waiting for in life.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/bro-joshua-iginla-baptises-his-mother.html
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by sar33: 8:47pm On Jun 19
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Khd95(m): 8:50pm On Jun 19
wait,na dis portor portor water dem use baff Jesus
wonderment
11 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by cursedAbiola: 8:50pm On Jun 19
with money you can even have access to Jesus bedroom nowadays
sadly poor men cannot enjoy this luxury
an irony of what Jesus represents while on earth
10 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by hopefulLandlord: 9:01pm On Jun 19
interesting
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by adepeter26(m): 9:10pm On Jun 19
Praise to Lucifer
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by hopefulLandlord: 9:12pm On Jun 19
adepeter26:Hail Satan!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by EVILFOREST: 9:14pm On Jun 19
..it is finished
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Ehiscotch(m): 9:48pm On Jun 19
If you like baff in River Jordan, Nile , Benue , Babylon.
All the rivers in isreal, it would all be worthless if you are not obeying the scriptures.
11 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Rick9(m): 11:29pm On Jun 19
But why the river be like that na, someone should explain.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by brunofarad(m): 11:29pm On Jun 19
Was she not baptised before ?
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:29pm On Jun 19
Jesus is Lord.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by icemann(m): 11:29pm On Jun 19
LOL,
No more Evans The kidnapper story? or are you guys tired of the distractions?
Lets Talk about
[b]1. Biafra
2. Missing President Buhari
3. Change is school Curriculum.[/b]
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Lilaex: 11:29pm On Jun 19
the water sha the second pic be like God watin this ppl wan do me
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Idy4joe(f): 11:29pm On Jun 19
It makes no sense...mtttccchhheeewwww
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:29pm On Jun 19
brunofarad:your point being?
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by koxi: 11:31pm On Jun 19
brunofarad:
Guy the tin no tire you?
Someone got baptised and NL sent it straight to front page...
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by borntoexcel2000(m): 11:35pm On Jun 19
Lol
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by SirLewis(m): 11:36pm On Jun 19
Why is the water dirty??
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by sunnysunny69: 11:40pm On Jun 19
The water colour get as he, maybe they sold it to the Chinese.
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by NicoBaba(m): 11:41pm On Jun 19
River Jordan? hmmm could dis be true. Nigerians in diaspora fit fake anything o to scam tourists.. esp d ......shhhh!
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by thenny312(m): 11:45pm On Jun 19
First it was boboriskys bleached fingers now it's a woman being baptized
I wonder what comes next
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by flyover30(m): 11:46pm On Jun 19
the reason of babtism is a public declaration of total submission to God,and a change of old personality to a new one.Jesus was 30 yrs wen he got babtised setting the model for Christians.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by flyover30(m): 11:48pm On Jun 19
adepeter26:am sorry
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by dinggle: 11:48pm On Jun 19
Dem first call America God's own country....we reach there see say na one way to hell for black people ..... Black life no get meaning ...now na river jordan....Israel steal Palestine land finish dem say na God give dem, very soon even religionist go dey confess wetin dem do humanity.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by zephry(m): 11:50pm On Jun 19
so wetin dis wan mean
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Nma27(f): 11:51pm On Jun 19
D water is quite dirty though
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Nma27(f): 11:51pm On Jun 19
flyover30:Tell us what we don't know
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by kelvinrhs(m): 11:54pm On Jun 19
hopefulLandlord:I see u are an atheist! But why do u believe in satan?
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by kelvinrhs(m): 11:55pm On Jun 19
Lilaex:Checked noted and confirmed
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by Hoodfriend(m): 11:59pm On Jun 19
This is my beloved woman, in whom i am well pleased ;DThis is my beloved woman, in whom i am well pleased
|Re: Joshua Iginla Baptises His Mother At River Jordan Where Jesus Was Baptised(p by spaggyy(m): 11:59pm On Jun 19
I know at that point the pastor will be feeling like he is John the Baptist
And the mother will be feeling like Jesus
Of all the water wet dey naija...una still no baptize unaself
U went to isreal go baptize...and ur dull followers will be baptized in one reservoir here in Nigeria
Kwantinue
