|Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by JamieBlog(m): 4:46pm
Nigerian Award Winning Female Musician and Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade dressed to kill as she went about her coaching duties at the recent episode of The Voice Nigeria.
The "Sugar and Spice" Crooner is a new member of the Voice Nigeria Panel as she replaces Innocent "2face" Idibia.
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by kowema(f): 4:58pm
Timi and Waje are the only voices / Coaches I acknowledge on dat show.
Better singers than d rest
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by makydebbie(f): 5:04pm
What's wrong with her leg, abeg I no understand this pose.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by praizephoto(m): 5:19pm
chaii see fine girl
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by femi4(m): 5:19pm
kowema:seconded
10 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by SUPERPACK: 6:25pm
femi4:thirded
9 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by LesbianBoy(m): 6:41pm
Yemi alade you see why I said you should stop allowing guys straff your pvssy, now you now have bow leg
3 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by Jacksparr0w127: 6:45pm
SUPERPACK:
'Fourthed'
9 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by VanBommel(m): 6:46pm
SUPERPACK:
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by Evablizin(f): 6:46pm
Ok she fine
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by Kokobeat: 6:46pm
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by dayleke(m): 6:46pm
She dey slay too?
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by adorablevic(f): 6:46pm
sugar mama
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by mikool007(m): 6:46pm
Look at her big
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by dessz(m): 6:46pm
Jacksparr0w127:FIFTHED
6 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by KingsoBabaTips(m): 6:47pm
Too much sex can change the shape of a lady o see legs k...
1 Like
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by Mayorsholly(m): 6:47pm
where is the cleavage
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by goshen26: 6:47pm
Jacksparr0w127:fourthed
1 Like
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by CheezyCharles(m): 6:47pm
this is what happens when a Yoruba blood mixes with igbo blood.... and u guys are always here fighting.if u like don't go and marry the nearest yoruba or igbo demon lol
1 Like
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by crazyABO(m): 6:48pm
She doesn't really have that killer body though
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by tundeaje35(m): 6:48pm
see her killer outfit plus she has nice legs
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by midehill(m): 6:49pm
this gel...she z jes being lucky...she sings trash nd she blow...hmmmn
3 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by wale2day: 6:49pm
isi agu jumper
2 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by phaphyz05(m): 6:50pm
dessz:Ok oooo Sixthed!!
6 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by Amechiwap(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by wisefizz(m): 6:50pm
dessz:
Sixthed...
5 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by Goldenheart(m): 6:52pm
too many negative vibes, nairaland is becoming a den of frustrated people
3 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by masada: 6:53pm
Mama Africa
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by shockwave91(m): 6:53pm
.
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by yurme(m): 6:54pm
wisefizz:seventhed
9 Likes
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by toseen7(m): 6:54pm
The show don start sef....
|Re: Voice Nigeria Coach, Yemi Alade wears cleavage baring outfit to the show. by DozieInc(m): 6:59pm
Ok
