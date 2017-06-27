₦airaland Forum

Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:15pm
I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.
Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:
*Constant Light
*Serenity
*Moderate Security
*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)

Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):
*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)
*No flooding
*Good Road Network
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:15pm
lalasticlala, lawyer, seun, mynd44. epp me

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:23pm
Ikeja...
Anthony
or you come to myside Isolo...
But house rent na die ooo

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:28pm
BiafraBushBoy:
Ikeja...

Anthony

or you come to myside Isolo...

But house rent na die ooo
thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?

someone said ketu, what do you think?
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by spinna: 12:36pm
Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work.

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:41pm
themonk:
thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?
someone said ketu, what do you think?
No go Ketu ooo... Hold up will kill you...
Go to Anthony side or Palmgroove or Surulere.
those are the best places..
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:42pm
spinna:
Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work.
i think yaba is the best option i had till someone i know that stays there told me they barely have light where he stays at yaba. are there areas in yaba that have light? if yes please ill like to know their names.

how do these tech hubs work, is it somewhere i can go and plug my system and work when the is no light and do i have to pay to use them?
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:43pm
BiafraBushBoy:


No go Ketu ooo... Hold up will kill you...

Go to Anthony side or Palmgroove or Surulere.

those are the best places..
okay, thank you.
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by chidozy15(m): 12:55pm
themonk:

i think yaba is the best option i had till someone i know that stays there told me they barely have light where he stays at yaba. are there areas in yaba that have light? if yes please ill like to know their names.

how do these tech hubs work, is it somewhere i can go and plug my system and work when the is no light and do i have to pay to use them?

A hub is basically a shared office space. Internet workers use hubs as spaces where they can work. Hubs in Nigeria usually cost from 15-25k for membership and provide a quiet and comfortable working space with constant power supply.

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by dayo2me(m): 1:21pm
help me too
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by uviesa(m): 1:51pm
Yahoo Yahoo people, grin grin shocked cool

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Abfinest007(m): 1:52pm
my mother's kitchen
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by sukkot: 1:52pm
ajegunle

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by buzquet(m): 1:52pm
oshodi
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by LastMumu: 1:52pm
BiafraBushBoy:
Ikeja...

Anthony

or you come to myside Isolo...

But house rent na die ooo
Rent at Ikeja and Anthony is even costlier than that of Isolo.

Op should take Alausa Ikeja. Power supply there is almost constant, security is strong, and it is a bubbling city.

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by lfleak: 1:52pm
Ojo
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Victornezzar(m): 1:52pm
Festac, gbagada or satellite

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Afam4eva(m): 1:52pm
You can work from home from anywhere in Lagos.

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by kelvinrhs(m): 1:52pm
themonk:
I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.
Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:
*Constant Light
*Serenity
*Moderate Security
*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)

Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):
*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)
*No flooding
*Good Road Network
I could accomdate u at my house. Free house rent!
Just show me how to work from home.
Please I really want to learn how to work from home

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by kelvinrhs(m): 1:53pm
spinna:
Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work.
Teach me how! PLEASE
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by bsideboii(m): 1:53pm
come to Victoria Island. I'm impressed with the light we have here.Sometimes I feel I'm not taking full advantage...
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Emu4life(m): 1:54pm
Ajaokuta
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by NairalandCS(m): 1:54pm
Adeniran.



Wey NwaAmaikpe oo ?

#FreeNwaAmaikpe

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by muller101(m): 1:55pm
Makoko or ikorodu

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by tballeyy(m): 1:55pm
Mushin or ajegule will be fine for u, everytin is contant there, just name it
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Uchihaitaci: 1:55pm
themonk:
I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.
Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:
*Constant Light
*Serenity
*Moderate Security
*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)

Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):
*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)
*No flooding
*Good Road Network

http://www.nairaland.com/3885330/flatmate
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Riduane: 1:55pm
BiafraBushBoy:
Ikeja...

Anthony

or you come to myside Isolo...

But house rent na die ooo

Bush boy, so you stay in afonja town and still have the gut to insult them ? undecided

Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by ebby9z(m): 1:56pm
themonk:

thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?

someone said ketu, what do you think?
Who is that wicked person! Ketu ke. Be coming to Ipaja or Command. YOu won't even feel like you're staying in Lagos. It's serene and hassle-free
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by slawomir: 1:56pm
The whole of Lagos is overrated
I wish you good luck though
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by connectpoint: 1:56pm
themonk:
I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.
Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:
*Constant Light
*Serenity
*Moderate Security
*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)

Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):
*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)
*No flooding
*Good Road Network




AJAH is what you need live... 18-22 hours light.. but you will dealwith some flooding ( just during wet seasons )
Good road network

intellectual and young generation to mingle with

Cost for rentals 220-250k rentals plus service fees
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by oxygen247(m): 1:56pm
Your village
Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Jaymaxxy(m): 1:56pm
Emu4life:
Ajaokuta
This one weak me o. Ajaokuta in Lagos? Okay.

