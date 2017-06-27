Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? (5469 Views)

Uptown Courts Estate Ibeju Lekki Around Industrial Belt Of Lagos State (c Of O) / The Changing Skyline Of Lagos: 10 Buildings To Look Out For In 2016 / The Dubai-fication Of Lagos - Hot New Structures Under Construction (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.

Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:

*Constant Light

*Serenity

*Moderate Security

*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)



Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):

*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)

*No flooding

*Good Road Network

lalasticlala, lawyer, seun, mynd44. epp me 2 Likes

Ikeja...

Anthony

or you come to myside Isolo...

But house rent na die ooo 4 Likes 1 Share

BiafraBushBoy:

Ikeja...



Anthony



or you come to myside Isolo...



But house rent na die ooo thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?



someone said ketu, what do you think? thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?someone said ketu, what do you think?

Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work. 10 Likes 1 Share

themonk:

thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?

someone said ketu, what do you think? No go Ketu ooo... Hold up will kill you...

Go to Anthony side or Palmgroove or Surulere.

those are the best places.. No go Ketu ooo... Hold up will kill you...Go to Anthony side or Palmgroove or Surulere.those are the best places..

spinna:

Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work. i think yaba is the best option i had till someone i know that stays there told me they barely have light where he stays at yaba. are there areas in yaba that have light? if yes please ill like to know their names.



how do these tech hubs work, is it somewhere i can go and plug my system and work when the is no light and do i have to pay to use them? i think yaba is the best option i had till someone i know that stays there told me they barely have light where he stays at yaba. are there areas in yaba that have light? if yes please ill like to know their names.how do these tech hubs work, is it somewhere i can go and plug my system and work when the is no light and do i have to pay to use them?

BiafraBushBoy:





No go Ketu ooo... Hold up will kill you...



Go to Anthony side or Palmgroove or Surulere.



those are the best places.. okay, thank you. okay, thank you.

themonk:



i think yaba is the best option i had till someone i know that stays there told me they barely have light where he stays at yaba. are there areas in yaba that have light? if yes please ill like to know their names.



how do these tech hubs work, is it somewhere i can go and plug my system and work when the is no light and do i have to pay to use them?

A hub is basically a shared office space. Internet workers use hubs as spaces where they can work. Hubs in Nigeria usually cost from 15-25k for membership and provide a quiet and comfortable working space with constant power supply. A hub is basically a shared office space. Internet workers use hubs as spaces where they can work. Hubs in Nigeria usually cost from 15-25k for membership and provide a quiet and comfortable working space with constant power supply. 4 Likes

help me too

Yahoo Yahoo people, 22 Likes

my mother's kitchen

ajegunle 2 Likes

oshodi

BiafraBushBoy:

Ikeja...



Anthony



or you come to myside Isolo...



But house rent na die ooo Rent at Ikeja and Anthony is even costlier than that of Isolo.



Op should take Alausa Ikeja. Power supply there is almost constant, security is strong, and it is a bubbling city.

3 Likes

Ojo

Festac, gbagada or satellite 1 Like

You can work from home from anywhere in Lagos. 2 Likes

themonk:

I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.

Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:

*Constant Light

*Serenity

*Moderate Security

*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)



Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):

*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)

*No flooding

*Good Road Network

I could accomdate u at my house. Free house rent!

Just show me how to work from home.

Please I really want to learn how to work from home I could accomdate u at my house. Free house rent!Just show me how to work from home.Please I really want to learn how to work from home 12 Likes

spinna:

Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work. Teach me how! PLEASE Teach me how! PLEASE

come to Victoria Island. I'm impressed with the light we have here.Sometimes I feel I'm not taking full advantage...

Ajaokuta

Adeniran.







Wey NwaAmaikpe oo ?



#FreeNwaAmaikpe 4 Likes

Makoko or ikorodu 2 Likes 1 Share

Mushin or ajegule will be fine for u, everytin is contant there, just name it

themonk:

I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.

Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:

*Constant Light

*Serenity

*Moderate Security

*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)



Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):

*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)

*No flooding

*Good Road Network



http://www.nairaland.com/3885330/flatmate

BiafraBushBoy:

Ikeja...



Anthony



or you come to myside Isolo...



But house rent na die ooo

Bush boy, so you stay in afonja town and still have the gut to insult them ? Bush boy, so you stay in afonja town and still have the gut to insult them ? 4 Likes

themonk:



thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?



someone said ketu, what do you think? Who is that wicked person! Ketu ke. Be coming to Ipaja or Command. YOu won't even feel like you're staying in Lagos. It's serene and hassle-free Who is that wicked person! Ketu ke. Be coming to Ipaja or Command. YOu won't even feel like you're staying in Lagos. It's serene and hassle-free

The whole of Lagos is overrated

I wish you good luck though

themonk:

I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.

Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:

*Constant Light

*Serenity

*Moderate Security

*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)



Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):

*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)

*No flooding

*Good Road Network









AJAH is what you need live... 18-22 hours light.. but you will dealwith some flooding ( just during wet seasons )

Good road network



intellectual and young generation to mingle with



Cost for rentals 220-250k rentals plus service fees AJAH is what you need live... 18-22 hours light.. but you will dealwith some flooding ( just during wet seasons )Good road networkintellectual and young generation to mingle withCost for rentals 220-250k rentals plus service fees

Your village