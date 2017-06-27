₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:15pm
I am opportuned to have a job which i have the option of working from home. Please, I need to know which part of lagos which will perfectly suit the option of working from home.
Non-negotiable characteristics the place should have:
*Constant Light
*Serenity
*Moderate Security
*total cost of acquiring property is 200K to 300K for either self contain or miniflat( this should include service charges and agreement fees if any)
Negotiable Charateristics(i can accept a compromise on these):
*Having intellectuals as neigbours(i really need people i can reason with)
*No flooding
*Good Road Network
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:15pm
lalasticlala, lawyer, seun, mynd44. epp me
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:23pm
Ikeja...
Anthony
or you come to myside Isolo...
But house rent na die ooo
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:28pm
BiafraBushBoy:thanks for replying, cant i get somewhere with rent about 300k in those places?
someone said ketu, what do you think?
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by spinna: 12:36pm
Yaba is probably your best bet because it has some tech hubs so if you have internet or power or need a collaborator/help for your work issues you can go to the hub to work. Not sure of power supply in Yaba though..My bro in Gbagada says that their light never goes, light is your top priority. I work from home too and at present light comes and stays all night so i work all night and sleep at 6am to wake up around 10. then i have a nice hotel where i go with laptop to work.
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:41pm
themonk:No go Ketu ooo... Hold up will kill you...
Go to Anthony side or Palmgroove or Surulere.
those are the best places..
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:42pm
spinna:i think yaba is the best option i had till someone i know that stays there told me they barely have light where he stays at yaba. are there areas in yaba that have light? if yes please ill like to know their names.
how do these tech hubs work, is it somewhere i can go and plug my system and work when the is no light and do i have to pay to use them?
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by themonk: 12:43pm
BiafraBushBoy:okay, thank you.
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by chidozy15(m): 12:55pm
themonk:
A hub is basically a shared office space. Internet workers use hubs as spaces where they can work. Hubs in Nigeria usually cost from 15-25k for membership and provide a quiet and comfortable working space with constant power supply.
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by dayo2me(m): 1:21pm
help me too
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by uviesa(m): 1:51pm
Yahoo Yahoo people,
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Abfinest007(m): 1:52pm
my mother's kitchen
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by sukkot: 1:52pm
ajegunle
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by buzquet(m): 1:52pm
oshodi
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by LastMumu: 1:52pm
BiafraBushBoy:Rent at Ikeja and Anthony is even costlier than that of Isolo.
Op should take Alausa Ikeja. Power supply there is almost constant, security is strong, and it is a bubbling city.
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by lfleak: 1:52pm
Ojo
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Victornezzar(m): 1:52pm
Festac, gbagada or satellite
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Afam4eva(m): 1:52pm
You can work from home from anywhere in Lagos.
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by kelvinrhs(m): 1:52pm
themonk:I could accomdate u at my house. Free house rent!
Just show me how to work from home.
Please I really want to learn how to work from home
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by kelvinrhs(m): 1:53pm
spinna:Teach me how! PLEASE
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by bsideboii(m): 1:53pm
come to Victoria Island. I'm impressed with the light we have here.Sometimes I feel I'm not taking full advantage...
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Emu4life(m): 1:54pm
Ajaokuta
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by NairalandCS(m): 1:54pm
Adeniran.
Wey NwaAmaikpe oo ?
#FreeNwaAmaikpe
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by muller101(m): 1:55pm
Makoko or ikorodu
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by tballeyy(m): 1:55pm
Mushin or ajegule will be fine for u, everytin is contant there, just name it
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Uchihaitaci: 1:55pm
themonk:
http://www.nairaland.com/3885330/flatmate
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Riduane: 1:55pm
BiafraBushBoy:
Bush boy, so you stay in afonja town and still have the gut to insult them ?
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by ebby9z(m): 1:56pm
themonk:Who is that wicked person! Ketu ke. Be coming to Ipaja or Command. YOu won't even feel like you're staying in Lagos. It's serene and hassle-free
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by slawomir: 1:56pm
The whole of Lagos is overrated
I wish you good luck though
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by connectpoint: 1:56pm
themonk:
AJAH is what you need live... 18-22 hours light.. but you will dealwith some flooding ( just during wet seasons )
Good road network
intellectual and young generation to mingle with
Cost for rentals 220-250k rentals plus service fees
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by oxygen247(m): 1:56pm
Your village
|Re: Which Part Of Lagos Is The Best To Stay If You Have To Work From Home? by Jaymaxxy(m): 1:56pm
Emu4life:This one weak me o. Ajaokuta in Lagos? Okay.
