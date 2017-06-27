₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 5:51pm
Just wanted to know things we all do or have done for Love, how Embarrassed has it made you thinking back to the past and if you are still sacrificing alot in the name of Love do you think its worth it.
Tell me what have you done for love.
For me, i have the craziest things which are
1] Drive @ 2.00am in the Morning to see my EX - craziest, lol
2] Give my only Laptop for love
3] Spent my allowance on a woman
4] left school to be with a woman - silly
5] Slept in a car waiting for my woman to come back from hanging with d gurls
6] Risked my life a million times to travel just to see a man ( Night Bus runz)
7] Abandoned my friends to be with anyone i was with
in the End, i am not with any of this people. when person love sha, mumu dey do am
When i think back on this i laugh my head off. i am not glad i did it but i was really stupid! ;DConfession time everyone.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by NairalandCS(m): 5:55pm
I Fell in It.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by ikp120(m): 5:57pm
Obiomon:Are you "bigender"? You typed man in number 6.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by megrimor(m): 5:59pm
I think op is homophobic
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by ikp120(m): 5:59pm
Back then in school, I gave the hoe 30 Naira to buy indomie after handling her.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 6:10pm
dude! 30 Naira? Oh, come on bro
ikp120:
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Splinz(m): 6:14pm
megrimor:I think he is also terribly confused.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Splinz(m): 6:14pm
megrimor:I think he is also terribly confused.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 6:15pm
ikp120:use your mind Na, I meant woman Jor
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 6:19pm
Splinz:don't start, ain't gah no time for this
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by obamabinladen(m): 6:26pm
I stole my sister's new shoes and gave it to my girl b'cos I was broke.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by AndriaRich(m): 6:31pm
obamabinladen:Lol... Wetin she do u?
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 6:32pm
obamabinladen:wondering what she did when she found out
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Piiko(m): 6:36pm
I met a chic I liked she was a student, we had a convo asked for her no she told me her fone was spoilt I called my sales consultant and ordered a fone on the spot for her, I removed my sim and gave her my main fone to use in the interim. My ex still misses me coz I would wake up early use a cab to take her to the park and pay her bus fare anytime she needed to travel(her school was at least 50kms from the park) I transfer money at will to any chic that catches my fancy I buy gifts and all that I am slowing down a bit these days
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by obamabinladen(m): 6:39pm
Obiomon:
She was going bk to school and have arranged her things not knowing that I have carefully removed her new shoes from her well arranged luggage. She was confused, till tomorrow she don't know how the shoes got lost.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 6:43pm
obamabinladen:Aww poor her , wish I was there to expose your lil stealing ass ! But u wicked sha why of all her shoes u pick the new one? Una fight ni ?
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by obamabinladen(m): 6:52pm
Obiomon:
Lol, na one those things naa.
I targeted the new one to avoid bn suspected by my girl, you no understand?.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Obiomon: 6:55pm
obamabinladen:oh tell me in one way or the other
, you guys FINALLY broke up
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by henro4niger: 7:02pm
Gave my girl all my allowie in camp and still wanna do more. This love sha. She really hold my mumu button
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by obamabinladen(m): 7:15pm
Obiomon:Yea, on a mutual ground.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by ikeepitreal(m): 7:15pm
I've not done shiit for love and that's because I've never felt it yet.
but i've surely done the most incredible things for lust.
My neighbor's mom has the fattest ass in the world and she has a crush on me,still single tho.
i would kill for that ass and i had a chance to do so. she once asked me to come chill with her one hot afternoon when her lil daughter was at school. My body,soul and penìs accepted the offer.
i was almost at her apartment when i was accosted by two ne'er do wells who were about to launch into a pointless discussion spiced with arguments.
Mehn, those guys almost killed me because i advised them not to waste my time.
Well, i still got to smash ass that day sha..
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by jay2pee(m): 7:16pm
Gave a girl my room and packed out after graduation, even when my rent is not due and when I wasn't supposed to leave school yet
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by plenitude(m): 7:25pm
Almost take an oath with my ex.... That would have been the greatest prison ever.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by StunnerG(m): 7:39pm
ikeepitreal:liar liar
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by ikeepitreal(m): 7:45pm
StunnerG:pants on fire.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Crauxx(m): 7:50pm
climbed fence and window to see her. But thunder wan fire me when her perents catch me.
I still knack am sha
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by GossipHeart(m): 7:50pm
The craziest thing I've ever done for love is acting and behaving like I'm actually in love
I'm not stupid enough to do foolish stuff because of love
Women are naturally dumb and they don't even know what they want, i wouldn't waste my precious time on women
I will kill myself if i fall in love with any girl or spend money or gift on any girl
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by NwaAmaikpe: 7:51pm
The craziest thing I've done for love is
Pretend I am sane.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by freemanbubble: 7:51pm
I forgot who I was and I lost myself
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by tonysony59(m): 7:51pm
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by ignis: 7:52pm
I am here to read comnents...
The most captivating comment will get a price from me.
|Re: What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? by Evaberry(f): 7:52pm
..
I have done so many bleeped up things for love
love doesn't exist
men are scum
be with someone you can tolerate
love is fu.ckingly overrated.....
