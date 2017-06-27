Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Are The Craziest Things You've Ever Done For Love? (7482 Views)

Tell me what have you done for love.





For me, i have the craziest things which are



1] Drive @ 2.00am in the Morning to see my EX - craziest, lol



2] Give my only Laptop for love



3] Spent my allowance on a woman



4] left school to be with a woman - silly



5] Slept in a car waiting for my woman to come back from hanging with d gurls



6] Risked my life a million times to travel just to see a man ( Night Bus runz)



7] Abandoned my friends to be with anyone i was with



in the End, i am not with any of this people. when person love sha, mumu dey do am



I Fell in It. 3 Likes 1 Share

I think op is homophobic

Back then in school, I gave the hoe 30 Naira to buy indomie after handling her. 1 Like

dude! 30 Naira? Oh, come on bro ikp120:

Back then in school, I gave the hoe 30 Naira to buy indomie after handling her. dude! 30 Naira? Oh, come on bro

megrimor:

I think op is homophobic I think he is also terribly confused. I think he is also terribly confused. 1 Like

megrimor:

I think op is homophobic I think he is also terribly confused. I think he is also terribly confused.

ikp120:

Are you "bigender"? You typed man in number 6. use your mind Na, I meant woman Jor use your mind Na, I meant woman Jor 2 Likes

Splinz:





I think he is also terribly confused. don't start, ain't gah no time for this don't start, ain't gah no time for this

I stole my sister's new shoes and gave it to my girl b'cos I was broke. 10 Likes

obamabinladen:

I stole my sister's new shoes and gave it to my girl b'cos I was broke. Lol... Wetin she do u? Lol... Wetin she do u? 1 Like

obamabinladen:

I stole my sister's new shoes and gave it to my girl b'cos I was broke. wondering what she did when she found out wondering what she did when she found out 1 Like

I met a chic I liked she was a student, we had a convo asked for her no she told me her fone was spoilt I called my sales consultant and ordered a fone on the spot for her, I removed my sim and gave her my main fone to use in the interim. My ex still misses me coz I would wake up early use a cab to take her to the park and pay her bus fare anytime she needed to travel(her school was at least 50kms from the park) I transfer money at will to any chic that catches my fancy I buy gifts and all that I am slowing down a bit these days 12 Likes 1 Share

Obiomon:

wondering what she did when she found out

She was going bk to school and have arranged her things not knowing that I have carefully removed her new shoes from her well arranged luggage. She was confused, till tomorrow she don't know how the shoes got lost. She was going bk to school and have arranged her things not knowing that I have carefully removed her new shoes from her well arranged luggage. She was confused, till tomorrow she don't know how the shoes got lost. 21 Likes

obamabinladen:





She was going bk to school and have arranged her things not knowing that I have carefully removed her new shoes from her well arranged luggage. She was confused, till tomorrow she don't know how the shoes got lost. Aww poor her , wish I was there to expose your lil stealing ass ! But u wicked sha why of all her shoes u pick the new one? Una fight ni ? Aww poor her, wish I was there to expose your lil stealing ass! But u wicked shawhy of all her shoes u pick the new one? Una fight ni ? 2 Likes

Obiomon:

Aww poor her , wish I was there to expose your lil stealing ass ! But u wicked sha why of all her shoes u pick the new one? Una fight ni ?



Lol, na one those things naa.



I targeted the new one to avoid bn suspected by my girl, you no understand?. Lol, na one those things naa.I targeted the new one to avoid bn suspected by my girl, you no understand?. 2 Likes 1 Share

obamabinladen:







Lol, na one those things naa.



I targeted the new one to avoid bn suspected by my girl, you no understand?. oh tell me in one way or the other

, you guys FINALLY broke up oh tell me in one way or the other, you guys FINALLY broke up

Gave my girl all my allowie in camp and still wanna do more. This love sha. She really hold my mumu button 5 Likes

Obiomon:

oh tell me in one way or the other , you guys FINALLY broke up Yea, on a mutual ground. Yea, on a mutual ground. 1 Like

I've not done shiit for love and that's because I've never felt it yet.

but i've surely done the most incredible things for lust.

My neighbor's mom has the fattest ass in the world and she has a crush on me,still single tho.

i would kill for that ass and i had a chance to do so. she once asked me to come chill with her one hot afternoon when her lil daughter was at school. My body,soul and penìs accepted the offer.

i was almost at her apartment when i was accosted by two ne'er do wells who were about to launch into a pointless discussion spiced with arguments.

Mehn, those guys almost killed me because i advised them not to waste my time.

Well, i still got to smash ass that day sha.. 3 Likes

Gave a girl my room and packed out after graduation, even when my rent is not due and when I wasn't supposed to leave school yet

Almost take an oath with my ex.... That would have been the greatest prison ever.

ikeepitreal:

I've not done shiit for love and that's because I've never felt it yet.

but i've surely done the most incredible things for lust.

My neighbor's mom has the fattest ass in the world and she has a crush on me,still single tho.

i would kill for that ass and i had a chance to do so. she once asked me to come chill with her one hot afternoon when her lil daughter was at school. My body,soul and penìs accepted the offer.

i was almost at her apartment when i was accosted by two ne'er do wells who were about to launch into a pointless discussion spiced with arguments.

Mehn, those guys almost killed me because i advised them not to waste my time.

Well, i still got to smash ass that day sha.. liar liar liar liar 6 Likes 1 Share

StunnerG:

liar liar pants on fire. pants on fire.

climbed fence and window to see her. But thunder wan fire me when her perents catch me.

I still knack am sha 4 Likes



The craziest thing I've ever done for love is acting and behaving like I'm actually in love



I'm not stupid enough to do foolish stuff because of love



Women are naturally dumb and they don't even know what they want, i wouldn't waste my precious time on women



I will kill myself if i fall in love with any girl or spend money or gift on any girl 1 Like





The craziest thing I've done for love is



Pretend I am sane. The craziest thing I've done for love isPretend I am sane. 1 Like 1 Share

I forgot who I was and I lost myself

I am here to read comnents...

The most captivating comment will get a price from me.