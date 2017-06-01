₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,834 members, 3,621,993 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 10:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) (26422 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Royal Sword At His Residence In Abia State. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu Poses With Friends As He's Freed From Kuje Prison In Abuja.PICS/VID / Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Mrspycee: 7:35pm
The leader of indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu strikes a pose with his gallant guards.
See photos below;
More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/06/nnamdi-kanu-poses-with-his-special.html
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:40pm
This whole drama is gradually turning to comedy...
299 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by bamdly(m): 7:41pm
this 1 don become god for igboland abi na biafraland
102 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by nototribalist: 7:43pm
We need to supply them with serious weapons against our enemies from SW and Northerners.
In case you don't know these security guys are called agulere. They look simple but extremely dangerous. They're the same agulere group we use in dealing with touts that come to disturb ladipo market in Lagos.
When fashola was showing himself, trying to destroy igbo markets in Lagos he didn't know the boys protecting our boys are agulere. If you wan try agulere boys go to ladipo market and start trouble. Afonjas know how far, them no dey near that side. Cowards!!
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:44pm
Lol..all this ones that if something happen to them, KANU will just dump them. Ask the ones that still in jail. nah all this ones get the zombie infection pass..
92 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by donsteady(m): 7:45pm
Useful idiott.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by BlackDBagba: 7:45pm
And his friends in jail?
8 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by OVI75(m): 7:45pm
Will Biafra Be A Better Nation ?
10 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:45pm
nototribalist:who is after him, abi he is the one after Nigeria.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:46pm
People fail to see the light in things.. There is no country that has ever divided without war except u want war then Nigeria can be divided.. But me i strongly say #NO TO WAR.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by hmbassey1960(m): 7:57pm
Lol! i wanna laff mehn, make una cum watch Nollywood movie
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Escalze(m): 7:57pm
It is unlawful to be lawful in a lawless country...Fidel Castro
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by hammerF: 7:59pm
With the exceptional leadership shown by Kanu, many of us are determined to give our life in place of his.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Kyase(m): 8:02pm
whitebeard:guy God bless you for that picture.amen.kikiki very inspiring
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by ellapius(f): 8:03pm
All these things are makeup. Where are the guns. They hide the guns for pics abi.or are they Kondo carrying guards
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:04pm
Biafra, IPOB Leader Nnamdi KANU in port Harcourt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1NKnjg949k
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by whitebeard(m): 8:05pm
Kyase:lol.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by hmbassey1960(m): 8:05pm
Just one sound of my AK47 i for like to see their action,example dis audio
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Kyase(m): 8:08pm
whitebeard:i just the laugh only me for toilet
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:14pm
I laugh loud walahi
This man is a very brilliant psychologist who within a very short time, rammed an idea into a few people and came out of a supposed confinement, became the lord and king of a whole kindred. They bow, worship and serve him. KANU WANTS TO SERVED AND WORSHIPPED... and he is getting that.
Well, these hoodrats can't stop his arrest if he goes against the law.
NB: I respect right to self determinism but NK is just a joke who want to use his people to achieve an end.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 8:17pm
I dunno if I'm the only one that saw a lady or maybe not.....
6 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Pavore9: 8:18pm
Make I laugh!
11 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by StOla: 8:23pm
Hahahaha!
Kanu my crooked guy. Continue to kowonje.
The dictator emperor.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by mynuel(m): 8:29pm
Laugh wan kill me abeg stop these joke....they resemble food servers at mama put.
Sense fall on all of them in form of coconut.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by SirJeffry(m): 8:37pm
Now this is becoming stupidity. I had thought he was serious and focused about this struggle so why all these senseless show-off in recent days?
23 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:42pm
SirJeffry:
.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:43pm
SirJeffry:
He has evidently lost the plot. My guess is that he will soon self destruct.
Anyway, the issue of restructuring is greater than him and not even an IPOB thing.
14 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by ESDKING: 8:48pm
This is Nnamdi Kanu real speciall trained guards. Those people are only saluting him like other groups salute influential people in the society. Mischievous people are free to say whatever they like.
No big deal.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) by Deltagiant: 8:48pm
Yes, he should have some protection, possibly armed.
2 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Kidnappers Demand N200m Ransom For Okonjo-iweala’s Mother / FG To Go Tough On Private Jet Owners / Justice Ayo Salami Retires
Viewing this topic: olawunmi05(f), chukey277(f), leviaka, Dimmamaero, sefiureal(m), Geniero, EgboroloNupe(m), respect80(m), Nzenzemulu(m), lalabrother, gratefulalways, nonhuman(m), origima, Ayomax(m), ordainbuzz, Zandha(m), obrut(m), Mife5nv, KeLcHeE(m), Sardauna24(m), CeoMYN, Dewtor(m), seyiogunele25, Lonelysand, chadwickafred(m), Realist5, DAMILAREY85, Imoy(m), SHEEGO2015(m), GlassDoc, engrchykae(m), Jeand(m), Eziokwu1, seniorklop, ABAMOWA, bizza45, greatcid02(m), LOUIS6(m), shakol91(m), Chemcrown, davidque007(m), Spiritmask, biggyT, phenom101, adsamsom, adamubk(m), obaival(m), ojkalito(m), samogo1, Ishilove, victorvezx(m), Garifuna, passwelle, Drsheddy(m), cyt, gensteejay(m), sonya4all(m), slinkman(m), trigar12(m), Flamezreal(m), chic2pimp(m), citas(f), Xbee007(m), African101(m), Zamoo, Wahlz(m), dualprince0280, tifany89(m), chmeze(m), GbonkaaEbiri(m), kkboy, CharlesObi01(m), Olamilite, Morenikeji070, Brimmie(m), Nazacent, Naijablade, equilibrum(m), africanman85, Queenlovely, donlucabrazi(m), sydneyobioha(m), Annivers, chatom143, Austinobisnr(m), Sanchez01, Immunity1555, graphiti, Abeycity97(m), sagon1(m), dacblogger(f), Odney(m), Henry213, auxioneer(m), OlufemiWhit(m), coollove, Maawitemi, isalie(m), Organs(m), Xeedorf, pesty100(m), chichi254, am0s(m), horlla(m), chuksdewigs(m), nely4me, Geestunnar(m), Omeny, FKseun(m), davidif, Olive33, Obidikeatuegwu(m), theuniqueone(m), nedu2000(m), kenex4ever(m), bigazu(m), gprincead, firo08(m), otokx(m), geronimoedeh1(m), BigDealz, hardywaltz(m), Optimisticgondy(m), Dondbuzor, akmusty(m), okeladey20, gbale1(m), riffson(m), Ajewealth123(m), tydi(m), jaiyejina(m), LannisterIMP, Bestico(m), realgideon(m), Akinwerndey, hajlat2(m), handoys1(m), lordkay10(m), Exxonme(m), Mboi2, Bode69(m), eddiegate(m), Keegan, Gohee(m), JETROYA(m), vincent09(m), Prinsola(m), MTbaba, Chuksprince, bocajunior37, Usernamee, Ezemarcel(m), ijewejones, cydophobia(m), orimsamsam(m), magaliyu(f), Jolar101(m), Mozegee, obidevine(m), jeffdaniel(m), haymekus, tobbies, GreatSE, Ronnicute(m), Areaboyfriend(m), areteox(m), justcallmenuel(m), osahonmk(m), babaniyen1(m), mrjoeessien and 234 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11