Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Special Security Guards (photos) (26422 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Poses With His Royal Sword At His Residence In Abia State. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu Poses With Friends As He's Freed From Kuje Prison In Abuja.PICS/VID / Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below;



More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/06/nnamdi-kanu-poses-with-his-special.html The leader of indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu strikes a pose with his gallant guards.See photos below; 1 Like

This whole drama is gradually turning to comedy... 299 Likes 16 Shares

this 1 don become god for igboland abi na biafraland 102 Likes 2 Shares

We need to supply them with serious weapons against our enemies from SW and Northerners.







In case you don't know these security guys are called agulere. They look simple but extremely dangerous. They're the same agulere group we use in dealing with touts that come to disturb ladipo market in Lagos.



When fashola was showing himself, trying to destroy igbo markets in Lagos he didn't know the boys protecting our boys are agulere. If you wan try agulere boys go to ladipo market and start trouble. Afonjas know how far, them no dey near that side. Cowards!! 38 Likes 5 Shares

all this ones that if something happen to them, KANU will just dump them. Ask the ones that still in jail. nah all this ones get the zombie infection pass.. Lol..nah all this ones get the zombie infection pass.. 92 Likes 4 Shares

Useful idiott. 6 Likes 1 Share

And his friends in jail? 8 Likes

? Will Biafra Be A Better Nation 10 Likes

nototribalist:

We need to supply them with serious weapons against our enemies from SW and Northerners who is after him, abi he is the one after Nigeria. who is after him, abi he is the one after Nigeria. 39 Likes 2 Shares

People fail to see the light in things.. There is no country that has ever divided without war except u want war then Nigeria can be divided.. But me i strongly say #NO TO WAR. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Lol! i wanna laff mehn, make una cum watch Nollywood movie 5 Likes

It is unlawful to be lawful in a lawless country...Fidel Castro 12 Likes 1 Share

With the exceptional leadership shown by Kanu, many of us are determined to give our life in place of his. 7 Likes 1 Share

whitebeard:

who is after him, abi he is the one after Nigeria. guy God bless you for that picture.amen.kikiki very inspiring guy God bless you for that picture.amen.kikiki very inspiring 2 Likes

All these things are makeup. Where are the guns. They hide the guns for pics abi.or are they Kondo carrying guards 1 Like

Biafra, IPOB Leader Nnamdi KANU in port Harcourt





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1NKnjg949k 2 Likes

Kyase:

guy God bless you for that picture.amen.kikiki very inspiring lol. lol. 1 Like

Just one sound of my AK47 i for like to see their action,example dis audio 4 Likes

whitebeard:

lol. i just the laugh only me for toilet i just the laugh only me for toilet 3 Likes





This man is a very brilliant psychologist who within a very short time, rammed an idea into a few people and came out of a supposed confinement, became the lord and king of a whole kindred. They bow, worship and serve him. KANU WANTS TO SERVED AND WORSHIPPED... and he is getting that.



Well, these hoodrats can't stop his arrest if he goes against the law.



NB: I respect right to self determinism but NK is just a joke who want to use his people to achieve an end. I laugh loud walahiThis man is a very brilliant psychologist who within a very short time, rammed an idea into a few people and came out of a supposed confinement, became the lord and king of a whole kindred. They bow, worship and serve him. KANU WANTS TO SERVED AND WORSHIPPED... and he is getting that.Well, these hoodrats can't stop his arrest if he goes against the law.NB: I respect right to self determinism but NK is just a joke who want to use his people to achieve an end. 18 Likes 2 Shares

I dunno if I'm the only one that saw a lady or maybe not..... 6 Likes

Make I laugh! 11 Likes

Hahahaha!



Kanu my crooked guy. Continue to kowonje.



The dictator emperor. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Laugh wan kill me abeg stop these joke....they resemble food servers at mama put.





Sense fall on all of them in form of coconut. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Now this is becoming stupidity. I had thought he was serious and focused about this struggle so why all these senseless show-off in recent days? 23 Likes

SirJeffry:

Now this is becoming stupidity. I had thought he was serious and focused about this struggle so why all these senseless show-off in recent days?

.

SirJeffry:

Now this is becoming stupidity. I had thought he was serious and focused about this struggle so why all these senseless show-off in recent days?



He has evidently lost the plot. My guess is that he will soon self destruct.

Anyway, the issue of restructuring is greater than him and not even an IPOB thing. He has evidently lost the plot. My guess is that he will soon self destruct.Anyway, the issue of restructuring is greater than him and not even an IPOB thing. 14 Likes

This is Nnamdi Kanu real speciall trained guards. Those people are only saluting him like other groups salute influential people in the society. Mischievous people are free to say whatever they like.



No big deal. 2 Likes