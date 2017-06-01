₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,965 members, 3,622,520 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine (4634 Views)
EU Slams Google With Record High $2.7b Antitrust Fine - BREAKING NEWS / Banks Deliberately Sabotaging Nigeria’s Economy - Former Minister, Kenneth Gbagi / CBN Sanctions Nine Banks For Failing To Remit $2.3bn NNPC Funds (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by exlink10(m): 11:17pm On Jun 27
The world’s most famous internet search engine, Google has been slammed a record $2.7 billion fine by Europe’s anti-trust agency over foul play in in dominating searches and smartphones.
The fine signalled a tough stance by the agency in the first of three investigations into the company’s dominance in searches and smartphones. It is the biggest fine the EU has ever imposed on a single company in an anti-trust case, exceeding a 1.06-billion-euro sanction handed down to U.S. chipmaker Intel in 2009, Reuters reported.
The European Commission said the world’s leading technology company has 90 days to stop favouring its own shopping service or face a further penalty per day of up to 5 percent of Alphabet’s average daily global turnover.
The fine, equivalent to 3 percent of Alphabet’s turnover, is the biggest regulatory setback for Google, which settled with U.S. enforcers in 2013 without a penalty after agreeing to change some of its search practices.bThe EU competition enforcer has also charged Google with using its Android mobile operating system to crush rivals, a case that could potentially be the most damaging for the company, with the system used in most smartphones.
The company has also been accused of blocking rivals in online search advertising.
The Commission found that Google, with a market share in searches of over 90 percent in most European countries, had systematically given prominent placement in searches to its own comparison shopping service and demoted those of rivals in search results.
“What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Google said its data showed people preferred links taking them directly to products they want and not to websites where they have to repeat their search.
“We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission’s decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case,” Kent Walker, Google’s general counsel, said in a statement.
more info @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/06/google-fined-27b-for-deliberately.html
cc lalasticlala
2 Shares
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by KratosCorp: 11:56pm On Jun 27
Greedy european cucks. While the US climate, Sergey and Page were busy fostering innovasion you dumb asses were busy formulating dumb political theories that had zero bearings on reality. Now yoy are looking for whom to rip off for your incompetency. What a bunch of leeches?
But, Google, I hope you are learning that your political correctness is a poo when it comes to the Socialist Cum Islamic Caliphate of Europe?
Nof said.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by itiswellandwell: 7:28am
That's a whole lot of money. Not sure Google will pay that.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
3 Likes
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by emmyquan: 7:29am
Google must pay
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Beejayx: 7:29am
Oooops
1 Like
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by dingbang(m): 7:29am
Time to create Africa's own search engine...
www.amadioha.com
3 Likes
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Pheals(f): 7:29am
OK na for those who don't really know what Google was fine for... this is it ( press the middle soft button of your android phone... probably android 6and above
2 Likes
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Sunymoore(m): 7:30am
Old news
1 Like
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by bsideboii(m): 7:30am
If google actually do such.They are not being fair. l'm itching to see how this plays out.
1 Like
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by BroZuma: 7:30am
Those are the building blocks of capitalism...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by TroubleMaker47(m): 7:30am
Mehn!
That's a fine!
Those anti trusts guys are thieves joor!
2 Likes
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by vizboy(m): 7:31am
Here
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by dhope001(m): 7:31am
.
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by mosmartini(m): 7:31am
What kind of domination is this by Google.
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Robbin7(m): 7:31am
EU make money again.
Let's pour some wine to that.
3 Likes
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by bridgesjnr: 7:31am
these anti-trust guys mean business.... at the same time this is what you get when you allow an individual organisation to take monopoly of a sector... they do as they see fit...
In Other news, For your 3D printing needs and services, visit www.brainwire-ng.com
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Yomit71: 7:31am
its not too much
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by cuntento(m): 7:32am
that's good. Say NO to anti-competitive measures. EU keep ripping them off. Though Google will surely appeal
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by matotoide(m): 7:32am
They already have 90% of the search space, why stifle the other 10%? Monopoly is never good for business.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Goahead(m): 7:34am
That was a political move by European commission, they're on a revenge mission for volkswagen and British bank fine by the US.
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by AlanTuringAI: 7:35am
So they expect Google to use their platform to promote their rivals? It isn't a day's job that Google made themselves the search engine of choice worldwide. They worked their asses off technically and otherwise to achieve that confidence amongst people. All of that won't be sacrificed in promoting bing and the likes. Isn't it about business anymore?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by bigsmoke2(m): 7:36am
see beefing shey na crime to to succeed?
1 Like
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by abumeinben(m): 7:36am
Europe is one region American tech giants dread alot. The tech policies, especially on users security and privacy, is out of this world.
They couldn't just cook up a story to nail Google. Google must have violated a section of the policy and hence, got to pay.
For those condemning the fine, look at this:
You pay a site, say site A, to ad your product. You google a movie to download. Instead of Google to redirect you to the site where the ad is, it goes straight to the file, or bypass the ad page. The person that paid to ad thier products on site A wouldn't do that next time, instead would go straight to google to add their products.
Too bad for site A, right?
On the other news, why is nairaland home page always a problem to load these days? Been experiencing this for the past 3 weeks.
2 Likes
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by KEVIND: 7:36am
$2.4 billion not 2.7
1 Like
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by IamNat: 7:36am
Google don enter am.
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by emmyquan: 7:37am
dingbang:
1 Like
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Rexnegro: 7:37am
imagine ehn greed
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by Ehiscotch(m): 7:38am
How many years of the sum total of Nigeria's budget? Even as a major oil producing nation.
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by DniggaJoe(m): 7:38am
na dem sabi
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by OLUJOSHINS(m): 7:40am
huge.
|Re: Google Fined $2.7b For Deliberately Demoting Competitors On Their Search Engine by martineverest(m): 7:40am
More are still coming.... EU IS ALSO planning to slap €5billion on Google for Android monopoly and and anti competition
I think it's a retaliatory move on America for fining billions of of dollars on Volkswagen
It will be a sad year for Google as America and Russian govts are also investigating google
Sport Bet Agent / Clearing Agent / Bank Phb, Spring Bank And Etb Mds & Eds Axed By Cbn - New Mds Appointed!
Viewing this topic: Apoztl3(m), tafiya, ultrazone(m), LastSurvivor11, oluwaseyi000(m), BeenieB, bandely(m), kasalingo, Mentholated, Yildiz, kellystech(m), alancash01(m), Icedprince1d(m), pitapromiz, COdeGenesis, haykinzz(m), nameoh, Chiadikaobi(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), huxman(m), martinsaba, chimdi101, einsteino(m), claremont(m), woflex(m), SirKriz(m), Afiastikal(m), holuphisayor(m), Geogeo1, bmaks, Spacey(m), sleemoon(m), Dtarmon(m), macpetrus(m), oluwamitomisin, mikeoh, SilverG33k, alaamword, WiseFool2(m), FADEO, gbolzdaboss, validman7(m), AkinseteK(m), Alhkerimu(m), Adekdammy, Prymestrr(m), abiwabor, blueblood1(m), Kobicove(m), IBIAM001(m), PeaceGord, Markikus, Primebuilders(m), punchyy, IgweBUIKE1(m), boneruns(m), louwie(m), Jiang(m), pedestal82(m), Abbey1987, emmauc(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29