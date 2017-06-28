Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) (13601 Views)

Security Agents Attack The Convoy Of Wike - PDP / Pro-Biafra Supporters At London Hospital In Search Of Buhari (Photos) / China-africa Summit; Pro-biafra Supporters Protest In South Africa. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Long Convoy of Biafra Supporters Throng Nnamdi Kanu's Resident in Umuahia (See Photos)







http://newsnownigeria.com.ng/long-convoy-biafra-supporters-throng-nnamdi-kanus-resident-umuahia-see-photos/ HAPPENING NOW!!!Long Convoy of Biafra Supporters Throng Nnamdi Kanu's Resident in Umuahia (See Photos) 10 Likes 3 Shares

we must continue 37 Likes 1 Share

Ride on Umuchineke 37 Likes 1 Share

The sun is rising from the east The sun is rising from the east 43 Likes 2 Shares

This is seriously serious 27 Likes 1 Share



dis Op is high on osogbo weed

And 2 all dose people quoting me dat I am not an igbo boy.....can't u all just get it 2 ur dumb heads dat not all easterners are in support of biafra All dis tuketuke vehicles na em u dey call convoydis Op is high on osogbo weedAnd 2 all dose people quoting me dat I am not an igbo boy.....can't u all just get it 2 ur dumb heads dat not all easterners are in support of biafra 31 Likes 1 Share

Victornezzar:

All dis tuketuke vehicles na em u dey call convoy

dis Op is high on osogbo weed

after the Hausa vs Yoruba clash at ife,only yorubas were arrested including an oba,they're still unjustly detained till today plus many other problems affecting the yorubas but you hardly see them agitate or discuss their problems rather they would be moving from one igbo thread to another spewing hatred over what is not their concern. a famous sage said that "an unexamined life is not worth living" after the Hausa vs Yoruba clash at ife,only yorubas were arrested including an oba,they're still unjustly detained till today plus many other problems affecting the yorubas but you hardly see them agitate or discuss their problems rather they would be moving from one igbo thread to another spewing hatred over what is not their concern. a famous sage said that "an unexamined life is not worth living" 92 Likes 10 Shares

greenermodels:





after the Hausa vs Yoruba clash at ife,only yorubas were arrested including an oba,they're still unjustly detained till today plus many other problems affecting the yorubas but you hardly see them agitate or discuss their problems rather they would be moving from one igbo thread to another spewing hatred over what is not their concern. a famous sage said that "an unexamined life is not worth living" mr man hope dis ur post ain't directed at me

am an igbo boy but I won't be deceived by Biafra

d way out is restructuring mr man hope dis ur post ain't directed at meam an igbo boy but I won't be deceived by Biafrad way out is restructuring 21 Likes 1 Share

Victornezzar:



mr man hope dis ur post ain't directed at me

am an igbo boy but I won't be deceived by Biafra

d way out is restructuring



And restructuring will be given to you by hidden insidr your house and kept mute.



Have you ever wondered and asked yourself, why some people are afraid of restructuring? Why some people want to give their last blood to stop restructuring? And restructuring will be given to you by hidden insidr your house and kept mute.Have you ever wondered and asked yourself, why some people are afraid of restructuring? Why some people want to give their last blood to stop restructuring? 47 Likes 2 Shares

Victornezzar:



mr man hope dis ur post ain't directed at me

am an igbo boy but I won't be deceived by Biafra

d way out is restructuring

Ndi gboo siri na onye ajuru aju,adiro aju onwe ya.Nigeria enweghi olile anya idi kwa mma ozo,oge erugo ka ndi obuna ga ekewapu zoba onwe fa.ife mu kwuru bu eziokwu kwu oto. Ndi gboo siri na onye ajuru aju,adiro aju onwe ya.Nigeria enweghi olile anya idi kwa mma ozo,oge erugo ka ndi obuna ga ekewapu zoba onwe fa.ife mu kwuru bu eziokwu kwu oto. 40 Likes 3 Shares

is too late Nigeria you score your own goal ,you can not save it 40 Likes 4 Shares

.. 33 Likes

Majority of the people I see here are not light skinned, why are some Igbo using skin color to proclaim their Jewish identity?

The Osu caste system is bad enough why are they trying to add another form of prejudice based on skin color? 11 Likes 3 Shares

We are about 70million ...I do not know how less than 100,000 anu mpama them should be regarded as entire Igbo..ndi ara 5 Likes

positivelord:

We are about 70million ...I do not know how less than 100,000 anu mpama them should be regarded as entire Igbo..ndi ara

Its the Nigeria government that gave ipob touts popularity. They should have ignored the fools. They dont listen to the voice reason. They are just mumu for Nnamdi Kanu.



You non igbos should just treat them as miscreants. Stop giving them a large image as if they represent igbos. This are things that makes feel important.

They are not representing Igbo. Its the Nigeria government that gave ipob touts popularity. They should have ignored the fools. They dont listen to the voice reason. They are just mumu for Nnamdi Kanu.You non igbos should just treat them as miscreants. Stop giving them a large image as if they represent igbos. This are things that makes feel important.They are not representing Igbo. 7 Likes 2 Shares

kingzizzy:

The zoo must fall!

Buhari's ethno-religious bigotry and deep hatred for Ibos caused this for our beloved country Buhari's ethno-religious bigotry and deep hatred for Ibos caused this for our beloved country 10 Likes

Kanu's place in history is sure. No matter what happens even if we don't get our country this joke called Nigeria will surely be restructured soon 14 Likes

honourhim:





Its the Nigeria government that gave ipob touts popularity. They should have ignored the fools. They dont listen to the voice reason. They are just mumu for Nnamdi Kanu.



You non igbos should just treat them as miscreants. Stop giving them a large image as if they represent igbos. This are things that makes feel important.

They are not representing Igbo.



-Why don't you go and lead an Anti-Biafra protest in any Igbo community of your choice? Let's see how you get on. I would happily pay $1,000 to any charity of your choice. -Why don't you go and lead an Anti-Biafra protest in any Igbo community of your choice? Let's see how you get on. I would happily pay $1,000 to any charity of your choice. 30 Likes

Splashme:





Buhari's ethno-religious bigotry and deep hatred for Ibos caused this for our beloved country

Which beloved country? The one Lugard created so he could make money or the one that killed over 3 million Igbos? Which beloved country? The one Lugard created so he could make money or the one that killed over 3 million Igbos? 11 Likes

Kkk

You mean jobless youths? Tell me please, how many people who are legitimately working are there? Where are the traders who are hustling in Upper Iweka? Where are the bankers and school teachers? The man is just hatching on the availability of jobless loafers like him. By the way, I want a Biafran to come here and tell me what Nnamdi does for a living...does he just sit at home and receive jobless visitors? At least we knew Ojukwu as an Oxford-trained thoroughbred. Wetin be Nnamdi work abeg? Nonsense! 8 Likes 1 Share









I thought he was at PH though OkI thought he was at PH though

Na this ones be biafrans no be the one them show us from Port Harcourt





Beautiful...



If only Nnamdi Kanu could start collecting gate fees. Beautiful...If only Nnamdi Kanu could start collecting gate fees.

even church bus