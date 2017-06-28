₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by solaugo1: 11:22am
HAPPENING NOW!!!
Long Convoy of Biafra Supporters Throng Nnamdi Kanu's Resident in Umuahia (See Photos)
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Chimez1: 11:23am
we must continue
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by RisingSun1: 11:24am
Ride on Umuchineke
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:26am
The sun is rising from the east
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Airtimex(m): 11:34am
This is seriously serious
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 11:38am
All dis tuketuke vehicles na em u dey call convoy
dis Op is high on osogbo weed
And 2 all dose people quoting me dat I am not an igbo boy.....can't u all just get it 2 ur dumb heads dat not all easterners are in support of biafra
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by greenermodels: 11:56am
Victornezzar:
after the Hausa vs Yoruba clash at ife,only yorubas were arrested including an oba,they're still unjustly detained till today plus many other problems affecting the yorubas but you hardly see them agitate or discuss their problems rather they would be moving from one igbo thread to another spewing hatred over what is not their concern. a famous sage said that "an unexamined life is not worth living"
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 11:58am
greenermodels:mr man hope dis ur post ain't directed at me
am an igbo boy but I won't be deceived by Biafra
d way out is restructuring
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Emusan(m): 12:07pm
Victornezzar:
And restructuring will be given to you by hidden insidr your house and kept mute.
Have you ever wondered and asked yourself, why some people are afraid of restructuring? Why some people want to give their last blood to stop restructuring?
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 12:08pm
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by greenermodels: 12:20pm
Victornezzar:Ndi gboo siri na onye ajuru aju,adiro aju onwe ya.Nigeria enweghi olile anya idi kwa mma ozo,oge erugo ka ndi obuna ga ekewapu zoba onwe fa.ife mu kwuru bu eziokwu kwu oto.
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by prolove22(m): 12:27pm
is too late Nigeria you score your own goal ,you can not save it
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Agumbankembu: 12:31pm
..
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Guestlander: 12:36pm
Majority of the people I see here are not light skinned, why are some Igbo using skin color to proclaim their Jewish identity?
The Osu caste system is bad enough why are they trying to add another form of prejudice based on skin color?
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by positivelord: 1:04pm
We are about 70million ...I do not know how less than 100,000 anu mpama them should be regarded as entire Igbo..ndi ara
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by honourhim: 1:22pm
positivelord:
Its the Nigeria government that gave ipob touts popularity. They should have ignored the fools. They dont listen to the voice reason. They are just mumu for Nnamdi Kanu.
You non igbos should just treat them as miscreants. Stop giving them a large image as if they represent igbos. This are things that makes feel important.
They are not representing Igbo.
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Splashme: 1:27pm
kingzizzy:
Buhari's ethno-religious bigotry and deep hatred for Ibos caused this for our beloved country
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by joeyfire(m): 1:31pm
Kanu's place in history is sure. No matter what happens even if we don't get our country this joke called Nigeria will surely be restructured soon
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by PDJT: 1:47pm
honourhim:
-Why don't you go and lead an Anti-Biafra protest in any Igbo community of your choice? Let's see how you get on. I would happily pay $1,000 to any charity of your choice.
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by kingzizzy: 1:48pm
Splashme:
Which beloved country? The one Lugard created so he could make money or the one that killed over 3 million Igbos?
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by presented007(m): 2:03pm
Kkk
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by TheAngry1: 2:03pm
You mean jobless youths? Tell me please, how many people who are legitimately working are there? Where are the traders who are hustling in Upper Iweka? Where are the bankers and school teachers? The man is just hatching on the availability of jobless loafers like him. By the way, I want a Biafran to come here and tell me what Nnamdi does for a living...does he just sit at home and receive jobless visitors? At least we knew Ojukwu as an Oxford-trained thoroughbred. Wetin be Nnamdi work abeg? Nonsense!
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by netoc65(m): 2:03pm
Ok
I thought he was at PH though
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 2:03pm
Na this ones be biafrans no be the one them show us from Port Harcourt
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:04pm
Beautiful...
If only Nnamdi Kanu could start collecting gate fees.
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by SAVEDBABA(m): 2:04pm
even church bus
|Re: Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 2:04pm
Only the poor, jobless and hungry people are in support of biafra. Their big men don't want it,ask ekweremadu and okorocha
