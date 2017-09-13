₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by nwakibie3(m): 1:12pm
Human Right and Activist lawyer, Femi Falana has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the soldiers who allegedly invaded residence of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Aba town in Abia State to “withdraw and return to their barracks forthwith.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/13/biafra-buhari-must-tell-nigerian-soldiers-regarding-nnamdi-kanu-falana/
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Pythondancef: 1:14pm
I have been a silent reader on Nairaland but I had to register just to tell how disappointed I am with Buhari and the military. I have traveled far and wide and I tell you that it's very hard to see military men(in uniforms) in other countries. I traveled to the US last year and I didn't see a single soldier throughout my stay. I only saw soldiers on TV but never did I see them on the streets.
It's totally unacceptable and unconstitutional of the Nigerian Army to invade civilian areas in a show of force. You don't intimidate civilian populace with weapons, especially in an area where the tension is high. It's complete terrorism on the part of the Army and I would like to advise them to stop whatever they are doing. The police should be deployed in cases like this.
It's just like a lion threatening to eat a rat and then few weeks later the lion comes closer to the rats house all in the name of "Show of force". Don't you think the rat would attack the lion just to gurrantee its safety? Don't you think the rat has reasons to attack first because of fear? This provocation by the Nigerian Army should stop, this Biafran issue should not be escalated further. The military should leave the court to decide Kanu's fate, they cannot take laws into their own hands.
I am not a Biafran supporter in anyway. All reasonable Nigerians should be against this madness. If we don't condemn the Nigerian military now, they will do this over and over again with impunity and you wouldn't know when it's going to be your turn. You might praise the army and condemn the Igbos now, but remember that we live in a world of karma.
I agree with Falana and all Nigerians APC or PDP should do the same..
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by madridguy(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by IgboSubmarine: 1:17pm
The Mr 97% and 5% President has killed One Nigeria
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by MrIrohKenedy: 1:17pm
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by smartty68(m): 1:19pm
The sound of the war drum. Hope you're now seeing how clueless Buhari is!
Buhari is anti-humanitarian terrorist
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by smartty68(m): 1:19pm
Pythondancef:My Body, Soul & Spirit are disappointed with Buhari and his administration
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by ExpiredNigeria: 1:20pm
That thing they call buhari is more stupid than buhari
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by ClitRaider: 1:20pm
Are you not aware that in 1979, Igbo has only two states, Anambra and Imo whereas Yoruba has four states.
Today Igbo has five states and Yoruba has six states.
Are you not aware that Igbo has six senators in 1979 whereas Yoruba has twelve senators. Today they have fifteen senators whereas we have eighteen senators. Calculate the percentage increase. Let us ask, who has been marginalized?
They will come to us that those Hausas are bad they are not educated, they are Muslims, they want to Islamise Nigeria, they are this and that yet they will go behind to form an alliance with them.
Strategically they have been reducing our economic potential because they have been able to increase their slots in geometric progression and ours is in arithmetic progression. More slots in Federal appointments whereas ours have continued to reduce.
Are you aware that the land mass that makes up the five Eastern states is not up to old Oyo state yet they have been able to create five states out of it.
The first group of people that started trading in spare parts are Yoruba particularly our people from Ijebu-Ode but they have been muscled out of the business.
The idea of Geo-political Zone was mooted by Ojukwu to favour the Igbo. Now through Jonathan conference they said they are being marginalized because they are the only Geo-political zone with five states. Can you imagine that? From two states. That is what I called strategic thinking. Unfortunately, Yorubas that went to that conference agreed with them foolishly particularly afenifere in the likes of Yinka Odumakin, Sen. Adefuye. What a tragedy. Let's ask them, what did Yorubas that attended the conference brought home? The answer is nothing.
The issue of Biafra being championed by Kanu is not by accident, it is a grand design to negotiate for more. Now it is coming out, South East Development commission. Why don't we ask, to be funded by who? If it is agreed they will continue to reduce our economic potential in the Nigerian state.
But, come to think of it why don't you let Biafra be. They are adding no value to us and I can bet you that nobody will miss them. Remember that they fired the first shot that started Nigerian civil war. Killing Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and some notable Yorubas.
Of recent, Chinue Achebe wrote a book "There was a Country". Accusing Awolowo of committing Progrom. What a tragic write up. The question to ask is who started the war? Can I continue to feed my enemy to have more strength to battle me.
Igbo would never change. Domination is in their blood and they can only be satisfied if they have what belongs to you and you have not
.
Yoruba E Ronu yin o.
- _forwarded as copied_
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by GogetterMD(m): 1:21pm
Pythondancef:Okay
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by ComrdDRS: 1:24pm
Terrorist President get Ear Infection
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by TundeHashim(m): 1:24pm
I completely and wholeheartedly agree with Messrs Falana. I've repeated it on several occasions and on different fora that I do not support Nnamdi Kanu and in extension, the "current" Biafra agitation. Although in as much as i believe every people are entitled to self determination, igbo people can, in my humble opinion, seek for an independent country BUT that shouldn't be done using hate speeches, chest-beating, calling others skull miners and other derogatory names. It should be done by advancing logical argument and trying to get both national and international sympathy towards achieving self independence. Also, I don't think the Army is needed for this operation. it is a bad political move on the part of anyone responsible for this. at least, it has drawn many people who are on the fence to sympathize with Kanu. When one looks at life retrospectively with the view that everything we have (and even ourselves) would one day come to naught, is it safe if we ask is there anything really worth killing ourselves for
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Bari22(m): 1:28pm
let nmandi surrender himself to the Nigerian army now
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Temidayo9(m): 1:33pm
TundeHashim:
To every action there is equal and opposite reaction, that's wat is happening now. Peace is precious.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by paiz(m): 1:33pm
May God help us
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by babyfaceafrica: 1:40pm
Whybshould they return?.. Falana go to court abeg..you no sabi anything
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Pythondancef: 1:42pm
babyfaceafrica:See who's talking. Watin you sabi? Even your papa sef no fit clean Falana shoe.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Pythondancef: 1:43pm
Bari22:Surrender himself to the Army because? Are you confused or what? They are saying the Army has no right to even come close to Kanu, you are saying he should surrender to the Army.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by profolaolu: 1:45pm
When KANU was busy throwing tantrums and hate speech here and there falana kept quiet, so now when buhari want to test maybe he has power or not people are complaining,I thought d guy on TV was from Sudan
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Olu20090: 1:50pm
Pythondancef:
Thank you.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Olu20090: 1:50pm
profolaolu:
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by attackgat: 1:51pm
Temidayo9:
And in which situation have you seen the Nigerian Army out in force an there is peace? The Army are not trained for peace, that is why they should not be deployed to where peace already exists
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by RareDiamond: 1:51pm
Nigeria's federal government under Buhari is currently one of the most tribalistic, nepolistic, biased, islamic fanatical, debased, dictatorial, cluessless and id1otic government in Africa.
IT WILL NOT BE WELL WITH BUHARI AND THE MASTERMINDERS OF THE NIGERIAN ARMY RASCALITY, BRUTALITY AND STUP1DITY IN THE SOUTH EAST.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by 989900: 1:52pm
One side of the story.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by profolaolu: 1:53pm
[quote author=Olu20090 post=60416721][/quote] This man is more popular than ur father, I think U should use ur father's pix
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by akthedream(m): 1:56pm
Pythondancef:SO he is no afonj today? What is your other moniker?
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Pythondancef: 2:00pm
akthedream:I don't engage in tribal wars. I am neither from the South West or the South East.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by Pythondancef: 2:02pm
profolaolu:What do you mean by hate speech? You cannot punish people for what they say, the law holds you accountable for your actions and not your thoughts. You have to understand this, you cannot beat me up because I insulted you, It means you have assaulted me.
So it's unreasonable for Buhari (I voted for him) and the military to go to Kanu's house with weapons because of hate speech.
|Re: Femi Falana: "Buhari Should Withdraw Soldiers From Nnamdi Kanu's Residence" by MikeBetty(m): 2:03pm
Ota Piapia Is Very Cheap And Affordable. Do urself A Favour And Get 1 Bottle [quote author=ClitRaider post=60415657]Are you not aware that in 1979, Igbo has only two states, Anambra and Imo whereas Yoruba has four states.
Today Igbo has five states and Yoruba has six states.
Are you not aware that Igbo has six senators in 1979 whereas Yoruba has twelve senators. Today they have fifteen senators whereas we have eighteen senators. Calculate the percentage increase. Let us ask, who has been marginalized?
They will come to us that those Hausas are bad they are not educated, they are Muslims, they want to Islamise Nigeria, they are this and that yet they will go behind to form an alliance with them.
Strategically they have been reducing our economic potential because they have been able to increase their slots in geometric progression and ours is in arithmetic progression.
Are you aware that the land mass that makes up the five Eastern states is not up to old Oyo state yet they have been able to create f
