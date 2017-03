Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lagos Babe Who Gets Angry When Ugly Ladies Succeed More Than Her (16287 Views)

Niki wrote on Twitter:



I get angry and when I see people that aren't very physically appealing succeeding more than me.



Mumu... 32 Likes 1 Share

she`s not well 21 Likes 1 Share

chai, na dis type of lady dey make guyz tink say ladies no get brain 64 Likes 4 Shares

Side effects of inhaling too much 'fake' Mary Kay powder, with her face like Binatone stabilizer....... 112 Likes 8 Shares

Sorry bae, your beauty is a curse.







Bimbos everywhere 3 Likes

FLAT HEAD LADY 12 Likes

shior

Why are you telling us then?















Your problem is a problem









But based on logistics, I can say she is an olosho 3 Likes

Superficial person, she is

lol. succeeding?? you mean getting more attention from guys and spoiling your olosho business. gerrarahia. 21 Likes 2 Shares

She's probably a prostitute cos that's the only profession where your physical appearance determines your wage 41 Likes

Mstchew...





Make she go hug transformer or if that's not feasible, let her go and drink poison... 2 Likes

It's obvious she's just seeking for attention 2 Likes

She no sabi wer 3rd mainland bridge dey again make she jump if too vex 7 Likes 1 Share

...use your brain lady A pretty lady without brain,is that one a pretty lady...use your brain lady 6 Likes 2 Shares

Aunty you ain't even that physically appealing tho.

No hating. 11 Likes

How's this even a news?

You think say the world dey revolve around your fine face.



Hollup! 5 Likes

Hand her a face wipe and then let her make that statement again 12 Likes 1 Share

Coming from a gal with crayon enhanced face. 12 Likes

u sabi wella. Her face is even lighter than her chest

Aunty you ain't even that physically appealing tho.



Guess she hasn't looked in the mirror lately

She no fine sef 2 Likes





Aunty you ain't even that physically appealing tho.



No hating.

Aswear!! Even that avater for your dp fine pass her die!!! Black is bae jor Iranu

But you are not beautiful naw

Lmao.

I would slap marykay out of your shaking foundation 5 Likes

Lmao.



Your DP hahazz

you can relate?

She need a slap to reset her brain

Lmao. I would slap marykay out of her shaking foundation

Your DP