Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant / Advice Me: How Should I React To My Wife About TTC / Signs That Your Child Is Being Sexually Abused

This is a girl of 22 that claim to be a graduate but no sense at her age. I dont want to involve the parents but i want to find a way to deal with her and teach her respect for the elderly. how do i go about this? I packed into a new compond last week. Everybody is okay or minding their business which i like about the place because i like to mind my business too. But there is this family that has a child that don't have single respect in her.One instance is when i washed my cloth and spread on the wire. When she washed her own she pile my wet cloth on each other and spread her own. i didnt say anything.second time is when i kept my rat gum in front of my house and went to get pipe to remove the rat. she was sweeping and swept sand all over the gum and useless it. when i protest she said it is a mistake and she is not going to apologize for an ordinary mistake. i almost flog her with the pipe.This is a girl of 22 that claim to be a graduate but no sense at her age. I dont want to involve the parents but i want to find a way to deal with her and teach her respect for the elderly. how do i go about this? 4 Likes 1 Share

You can't blame the poor girl for youthful exuberance or youthful inquisitiveness, it a way of trying to figure out who you are.



Besides, who knows if u are already giving the impression that you have a big banana and the little girl has been praying for the fulfilment of Davido's song in her life .



You can't blame the poor girl for youthful exuberance or youthful inquisitiveness, it a way of trying to figure out who you are.

Besides, who knows if u are already giving the impression that you have a big banana and the little girl has been praying for the fulfilment of Davido's song in her life .

So, let banana fall on her!

deal with her thoroughly in accordance with the ehm..... 1 Like

tie her with rope tie her with rope 1 Like

This will be interesting. Wanna learn too.

Op, from the tone of your write up, I think you are single



You can't blame the poor girl for youthful exuberance or youthful inquisitiveness, it a way of trying to figure out who you are.



Besides, who knows if u are already giving the impression that you have a big banana and the little girl has been praying for the fulfilment of Davido's song in her life .



So, let banana fall on her! please nothing like this. please nothing like this. 2 Likes

deal with her thoroughly in accordance with the ehm..... in accordance with what? in accordance with what? 1 Like

in accordance with what? with what she did of course. with what she did of course.

The girl likes you, she wants you to notice her but too prideful to make a direct move 41 Likes





Oga, biko respect yourself before them wash you for the new house o. The line you spread your cloths on was hung by you? Biko, go and find a space to raise yours.



Oga, biko respect yourself before them wash you for the new house o. The line you spread your cloths on was hung by you? Biko, go and find a space to raise yours.

Then learn to greet them curtly and absolutely mind your business. You shouldn't get yourself saddled with other people's disrespectful children .

Oga, biko respect yourself before them wash you for the new house o. The line you spread your cloths on was hung by you? Biko, go and find a space to raise yours.



Then learn to greet them curtly and absolutely mind your business. You shouldn't get yourself saddled with other people's disrespectful children . The said 'child' is 22. That's a grown ass adult.



Stressedout report to her parents. It's not hard na The said 'child' is 22. That's a grown ass adult.Stressedout report to her parents. It's not hard na 12 Likes

A 22 yrs old is definitely not a child 5 Likes

A 22yrs old girl isn't a child. Deduced from your write up, I think the girl is just seeking an attention from you. If you like her, give her a hint. 10 Likes

The said 'child' is 22. That's a grown ass adult.



Stressedout report to her parents. It's not hard na

Wetin he wan report? Let him stay in his room biko. Wetin he wan report? Let him stay in his room biko. 5 Likes

Wetin he wan report? Let him stay in his room biko. Ha, he should report her so that when sheet hits the roof her parents will know that water don pass gari. If he wozes her, people will ask him 'why didn't you report?'



Ha, he should report her so that when sheet hits the roof her parents will know that water don pass gari. If he wozes her, people will ask him 'why didn't you report?'

I can't stand rude people and I will do what I have advised him if I were in his shoes.

The best way to deal with this situation is to hit the ignore button.....Stooping a little bit low to her level is not an option here.......she is into you....It's up to you to show some class or not to...Remember, dating a neighbor got a lot of disadvantage. 26 Likes 1 Share

Ha, he should report her so that when sheet hits the roof her parents will know that water don pass gari. If he wozes her, people will ask him 'why didn't you report?'



I can't stand rude people and I will do what I have advised him if I were in his shoes.

OK o. If I were him, anything she does will no longer be acknowledged. Nothing go reach level wey I go wan woz am. As I don know say she be rudie...I go just gently mind my own. Besides, the girl fit dey crush on am sef

The best way to deal with this situation is to hit the ignore button.....Stooping a little bit low to her level is not an option here.......she is into you....It's up to you to show some class or not to...Remember, dating a neighbor got a lot of disadvantage. HenryDion:

A 22yrs old girl isn't a child. Deduced from your write up, I think the girl is just seeking an attention from you. If you like her, give her a hint. Jiang:

The girl likes you, she wants you to notice her but too prideful to make a direct move i never saw it like that o. what you guys said might be true but i dont want to involve myslef with anybody in that compound not to talk of a girl still living with her parents. i never saw it like that o. what you guys said might be true but i dont want to involve myslef with anybody in that compound not to talk of a girl still living with her parents. 4 Likes

Ha, he should report her so that when sheet hits the roof her parents will know that water don pass gari. If he wozes her, people will ask him 'why didn't you report?'



I can't stand rude people and I will do what I have advised him if I were in his shoes. i dont really relate with the parents. just normal everyday greeting. this is not the kind of things i want to talk with them on first discussion as the look like petty things. i dont really relate with the parents. just normal everyday greeting. this is not the kind of things i want to talk with them on first discussion as the look like petty things.

OK o. If I were him, anything she does will no longer be acknowledged. Nothing go reach level wey I go wan woz am. As I don know say she be rudie...I go just gently mind my own. Besides, the girl fit dey crush on am sef let me try ignoring her for now. i like to mind my business . thanks let me try ignoring her for now. i like to mind my business. thanks 2 Likes





You Don rent house now now or squatting with another family? If you are squatting with someone jokingly bring up her insubordination and antics to the main house owner and watch their reaction. That should give you pointers on your next step. No go fight/invite trouble that would get you thrown out again.



Oga three spoons of milk

You Don rent house now now or squatting with another family? If you are squatting with someone jokingly bring up her insubordination and antics to the main house owner and watch their reaction. That should give you pointers on your next step. No go fight/invite trouble that would get you thrown out again.

However, if you rented your own house then go report her to her dad

It's the 3 spoons of milk guy 14 Likes

i want to find a way to deal with her and teach her respect for the elderly. how do i go about this?



i never saw it like that o. what you guys said might be true but i dont want to involve myslef with anybody in that compound not to talk of a girl still living with her parents.



I'm glad for you I'm glad for you 1 Like

Oga three spoons of milk



You Don rent house now now or squatting with another family? If you are squatting with someone jokingly bring up her insubordination and antics to the main house owner and watch their reaction. That should give you pointers on your next step. No go fight/invite trouble that would get you thrown out again.



However, if you rented your own house then go report her to her dad of course its my personal house. i even have generator. of course its my personal house. i even have generator. 8 Likes 1 Share

you see what am talking about. No respect you see what am talking about. No respect





mr 3 spoons of milk has a question for us again cc lalasticlala, mynd44, OAM4Jmr 3 spoons of milk has a question for us again 2 Likes

HenryDion:

A 22yrs old girl isn't a child. Deduced from your write up, I think the girl is just seeking an attention from you. If you like her, give her a hint.

you guys didnt read where he said he is elderly? you guys didnt read where he said he is elderly? 2 Likes