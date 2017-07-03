₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,729 members, 3,632,902 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 10:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? (7906 Views)
Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant / Advice Me: How Should I React To My Wife About TTC / Signs That Your Child Is Being Sexually Abused (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 8:11pm On Jul 02
I packed into a new compond last week. Everybody is okay or minding their business which i like about the place because i like to mind my business too. But there is this family that has a child that don't have single respect in her.
One instance is when i washed my cloth and spread on the wire. When she washed her own she pile my wet cloth on each other and spread her own. i didnt say anything.
second time is when i kept my rat gum in front of my house and went to get pipe to remove the rat. she was sweeping and swept sand all over the gum and useless it. when i protest she said it is a mistake and she is not going to apologize for an ordinary mistake. i almost flog her with the pipe.
This is a girl of 22 that claim to be a graduate but no sense at her age. I dont want to involve the parents but i want to find a way to deal with her and teach her respect for the elderly. how do i go about this?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by originals1(m): 8:15pm On Jul 02
space booked
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by adetoroamos(m): 8:18pm On Jul 02
1 Like
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by decatalyst(m): 8:19pm On Jul 02
Op, from the tone of your write up, I think you are single
You can't blame the poor girl for youthful exuberance or youthful inquisitiveness, it a way of trying to figure out who you are.
Besides, who knows if u are already giving the impression that you have a big banana and the little girl has been praying for the fulfilment of Davido's song in her life .
So, let banana fall on her!
101 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by dayo2me(m): 8:23pm On Jul 02
deal with her thoroughly in accordance with the ehm.....
1 Like
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by Caustics: 8:23pm On Jul 02
tie her with rope
1 Like
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by itiswellandwell: 8:25pm On Jul 02
This will be interesting. Wanna learn too.
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 8:31pm On Jul 02
decatalyst:please nothing like this.
2 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 8:31pm On Jul 02
dayo2me:in accordance with what?
1 Like
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by dayo2me(m): 8:35pm On Jul 02
stressedout:with what she did of course.
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by Jiang(m): 8:37pm On Jul 02
The girl likes you, she wants you to notice her but too prideful to make a direct move
41 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by sisisioge: 8:38pm On Jul 02
Oga, biko respect yourself before them wash you for the new house o. The line you spread your cloths on was hung by you? Biko, go and find a space to raise yours.
Then learn to greet them curtly and absolutely mind your business. You shouldn't get yourself saddled with other people's disrespectful children .
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by Ishilove: 8:45pm On Jul 02
sisisioge:The said 'child' is 22. That's a grown ass adult.
Stressedout report to her parents. It's not hard na
12 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by mrjojo: 8:48pm On Jul 02
A 22 yrs old is definitely not a child
5 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by HenryDion: 9:01pm On Jul 02
A 22yrs old girl isn't a child. Deduced from your write up, I think the girl is just seeking an attention from you. If you like her, give her a hint.
10 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by sisisioge: 9:07pm On Jul 02
Ishilove:
Wetin he wan report? Let him stay in his room biko.
5 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by Ishilove: 9:10pm On Jul 02
sisisioge:Ha, he should report her so that when sheet hits the roof her parents will know that water don pass gari. If he wozes her, people will ask him 'why didn't you report?'
I can't stand rude people and I will do what I have advised him if I were in his shoes.
3 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by Richy4(m): 9:23pm On Jul 02
The best way to deal with this situation is to hit the ignore button.....Stooping a little bit low to her level is not an option here.......she is into you....It's up to you to show some class or not to...Remember, dating a neighbor got a lot of disadvantage.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by sisisioge: 9:28pm On Jul 02
Ishilove:
OK o. If I were him, anything she does will no longer be acknowledged. Nothing go reach level wey I go wan woz am. As I don know say she be rudie...I go just gently mind my own. Besides, the girl fit dey crush on am sef
4 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 9:33pm On Jul 02
Richy4:
HenryDion:
Jiang:i never saw it like that o. what you guys said might be true but i dont want to involve myslef with anybody in that compound not to talk of a girl still living with her parents.
4 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 9:39pm On Jul 02
Ishilove:i dont really relate with the parents. just normal everyday greeting. this is not the kind of things i want to talk with them on first discussion as the look like petty things.
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 9:41pm On Jul 02
sisisioge:let me try ignoring her for now. i like to mind my business . thanks
2 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by ifyalways(f): 9:50pm On Jul 02
Oga three spoons of milk
You Don rent house now now or squatting with another family? If you are squatting with someone jokingly bring up her insubordination and antics to the main house owner and watch their reaction. That should give you pointers on your next step. No go fight/invite trouble that would get you thrown out again.
However, if you rented your own house then go report her to her dad
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by lepasharon(f): 9:56pm On Jul 02
It's the 3 spoons of milk guy
14 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by lepasharon(f): 9:59pm On Jul 02
stressedout:
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by Richy4(m): 10:10pm On Jul 02
stressedout:
I'm glad for you
1 Like
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 11:02pm On Jul 02
ifyalways:of course its my personal house. i even have generator.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by stressedout: 11:03pm On Jul 02
lepasharon:you see what am talking about. No respect
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by lepasharon(f): 11:06pm On Jul 02
cc lalasticlala, mynd44, OAM4J
mr 3 spoons of milk has a question for us again
2 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by lepasharon(f): 11:09pm On Jul 02
HenryDion:
you guys didnt read where he said he is elderly?
2 Likes
|Re: My Neighbor's Child Is Disrespecting Me. How Do I React? by FortuneTeller(f): 2:10am
Milk man, you seem to complain often. Didn't you just get thrown out of someone else's home? Please remain quiet for a while, before you are thrown out again. What if you are accused of sexual harassment? Stay away from the young WOMAN.
22 Likes
What Do I Do To This Kind Of Wife? / Can't Find A Wife / The 21st Century Woman; A Recipe For Temptation
Viewing this topic: Damola00, samju100(m), Giantslayer, AmeerahFKI(f), wildrose21(m), Teagirl(f), ranson(m), Tlake(m), shegxi(m), akraym(m), GloryIsaac(m), Sexytzee1, morgan100(m), arsyga, 1metre, Oluwapeldon(m), willjoe, emmbet, okedepare, egopersonified(f), Tiboi, omis15(m), Chumani, doctore89, dignity33, Healthwellness0(m), charlsy(m), ichielynda(m), BigSarah(f), Wtfff, missystephen, UnicornPrincess, conyema12(m), yamunla(m), omotoronike0902, Airee, jayebros01(m), JuneOctober(f), Afamed, guardian09(m), Racing(m), maadman, OlatunjiKazeem(m), hillsiderfak(m), obinon(m), doctorEkene, kufzy(m), mctowel01, MustiizRaja, Emdee590(m), maradelkitchen(f), Tempelof, Paentera(m), Empredboy(m), LordOfNaira, adexolit(f), rungikutta, einsteine(m), olaolulazio(m), randomperson, arizonalusa, Olusharp(m), Toscoas2(m), Hope1, misterh(m), rennylaw(m), Abduljohn(m), odebbs(m), SafetyFirst(m), kollydeb(m), melodyj(m), Tittos, rugipp(m), kingsony, Stefan00, childofGod29, Style007(m), isarumah(m), dhesmond(m), Thedruggist, lalo128, JaypeeAnics(m), phnibeogu, hammiddanimmam, alex81(m), nann4sure, arafone(m), AmaechiLinus(m), JackieMay(f), Rukkydelta(f), Blackfire(m), akdam, Haywhey, denceann, olypharm, eakenbor, DoyenExchange, AuroraB(f) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20