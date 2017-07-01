Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer (5726 Views)

Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra – APC’s National Treasurer, Moghalu



National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu has told Igbos to forget the agitation for secession of Biafra. Moghalu stated that the Igbos would stand to lose the most if it became a reality



He however called on them to embrace the call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Speaking at an Anambra Consensus Forum in Awka, Moghalu argued that 50% of the property in Abuja and Lagos were owned by the Igbo, wondering where the secessionists would be accommodated in view of the few states that made up Igboland.



He also said the decision of the Niger Delta states to distance themselves from the Biafra project, makes it worse. He also added that he was worried that most of those fighting for Biafra, were also demanding for Igbo presidency in 2023.



“You can’t be talking about Igbo presidency in 2023 and at the same time talking about Biafran secession,” he said



As if Igbos are your mate? This is the kind of insult Igbos receive in this country. Do you think Igbos are ordinarily black people? Igbos that bounced back from the civil war with nothing, and will now suffer in their own country with all their financial war chest? SMH As if Igbos are your mate? This is the kind of insult Igbos receive in this country. Do you think Igbos are ordinarily black people? Igbos that bounced back from the civil war with nothing, and will now suffer in their own country with all their financial war chest? SMH 66 Likes 5 Shares

How does their sufferings concern you?



Someone wants to suffer why not let him go and suffer?



Is igbos suffering more than your senatorial zone? How has their stay in Nigeria lifted up their suffering? 40 Likes 3 Shares

We did not suffer when u killed millions of innocent children.



We did not suffer when u took away everything we had nd gave us only 20pounds.



We did not suffer when your qaouta system refused to create a level playing ground.



We did not suffer when u with Britain nd all Arab ally's destroyed everything in Igbo land.





With massive brown rooms in SW



IDP camp in the north.

Oga tell me, who is suffering now.



Oga pls go nd sleep, wake up again nd talk 2 m 44 Likes 3 Shares

The Biafra situation is similar to

A man that is drinking Tea and he's still eyeing another man's custard 4 Likes

Bubus dead body fall on APC 12 Likes

They are crying more than the Igbos. These idiots do not know that secession does not mean relocation of assets. Individuals will live where they want. They can decide to own dual citizenship. How did all idiots end up in APC ? 55 Likes 3 Shares

Suffer ni



As if the suffering isn't more than enough already... The simple truth is that no matter how tough it seems Nigerians Endures.



APC are just deluded 21 Likes

sean1000x:





As if Igbos are your mate? This is the kind of insult Igbos receive in this country. Do you think Igbos are ordinarily black people? Igbos that bounced back from the civil war with nothing, and will now suffer in their own country with all their financial war chest? SMH u still refuse to reason continue..! u still refuse to reason continue..! 2 Likes

Tell them flatinos 1 Like

Who is George Moghalu? How stupid is he? 8 Likes 1 Share

As if your own people are not suffering in Nigeria of today.



Stupidity fall on you 25 Likes





U think Igbos are ordinary race Bia this old Fool what are u smoking over there?U think Igbos are ordinary race 21 Likes





Dual citizenship of the zoo and beerfraud



You cannot eat your cake and have it.



If beeefraud goes, then igbos living in the zoo must leave! I heard someone say "dual citizenship"Dual citizenship of the zoo and beerfraudYou cannot eat your cake and have it.If beeefraud goes, then igbos living in the zoo must leave! 7 Likes 2 Shares

There's no insult igbos won't receive from every riff Raff. They think igbos are Afonjas that are thieves and parasites. Taking what doesn't belong to them. 11 Likes 1 Share

Rucheen:

Who is George Moghalu? How stupid is he?



His stupidity is immeasurable, maybe we should liken him to a man that went to the toilet to demand for the return of the poo he excreted in the toilet. His stupidity is immeasurable, maybe we should liken him to a man that went to the toilet to demand for the return of the poo he excreted in the toilet. 4 Likes

Useless man talking 3 Likes

Did Nigeria start suffering today? Was is not this same APC that magnified the unprecedented suffering & hardship in the land.Let Biafra,Middle Belt,Oduduwa Republic be actualize first to isolate these parasitic leech then let's see who laugh last.This is how USSR were before they split and they are now better off.So STFU. 7 Likes

They will not suffer more than they are currently doing in Nigeria a failed nation that cannot get their citizens out of poverty 16 Likes

Igbos:

I heard someone say "dual citizenship"

Dual citizenship of the zoo and beerfraud

You cannot eat your cake and have it.

If beeefraud goes, then igbos living in the zoo must leave!

And your zoo brothers living in other countries should stay abi?. And your zoo brothers living in other countries should stay abi?. 11 Likes 1 Share

Who is this one? 1 Like

We agree, let's go first. We didn't ask for your opinion Moghalu. 3 Likes

....all I know is that 2019 would come and go and there would be elections and all this noise will gradually go silent ....all I know is that 2019 would come and go and there would be elections and all this noise will gradually go silent 1 Like 1 Share





Political influenced speech...



Lies run in the blood of our politicians



Just like they lied to us about the sun



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDmeZmjesiM Lie from the pit of hell....Political influenced speech...Lies run in the blood of our politiciansJust like they lied to us about the sun 2 Likes



Ha si na Igbo di anya ukwu

Ha si na Igbo enweghi uru ha bara



Mana Ihe gbasara Igbo na echu ha ura ututu na abali!



Nwata si na NNE ya agaghi ehi ura...



Igbo amaka

Anyi anaghi ara nsi nkita

Anyi anaghi agbara yoloba odibo



Rapunu igbo na Biafra, maka ndu unu o



#proudlyIgbo# Ha si na Igbo di njoHa si na Igbo di anya ukwuHa si na Igbo enweghi uru ha baraMana Ihe gbasara Igbo na echu ha ura ututu na abali!Nwata si na NNE ya agaghi ehi ura...Igbo amakaAnyi anaghi ara nsi nkitaAnyi anaghi agbara yoloba odiboRapunu igbo na Biafra, maka ndu unu o#proudlyIgbo# 11 Likes

Let them go first naa. Igbo people are resilient and will always excel against all odds where others fail 5 Likes

Please got a Serious question house. If Biafra becomes a reality, won't they become like Lesotho or Swaziland, dependent on Nigeria for customs, defence and possible power too?

This is a question for matured minds only so don't spew trash at me 1 Like

!!! adonbilivit!!!

Oga treasurer is it your suffering? are they enjoying in Nigeria, pls park well and stop chatting nonsense 6 Likes