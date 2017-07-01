₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by exlinkleads(f): 7:49am
Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra – APC’s National Treasurer, Moghalu
National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu has told Igbos to forget the agitation for secession of Biafra. Moghalu stated that the Igbos would stand to lose the most if it became a reality
He however called on them to embrace the call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Speaking at an Anambra Consensus Forum in Awka, Moghalu argued that 50% of the property in Abuja and Lagos were owned by the Igbo, wondering where the secessionists would be accommodated in view of the few states that made up Igboland.
He also said the decision of the Niger Delta states to distance themselves from the Biafra project, makes it worse. He also added that he was worried that most of those fighting for Biafra, were also demanding for Igbo presidency in 2023.
“You can’t be talking about Igbo presidency in 2023 and at the same time talking about Biafran secession,” he said
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by sean1000x: 7:49am
exlinkleads:
As if Igbos are your mate? This is the kind of insult Igbos receive in this country. Do you think Igbos are ordinarily black people? Igbos that bounced back from the civil war with nothing, and will now suffer in their own country with all their financial war chest? SMH
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by sirequity(m): 7:49am
How does their sufferings concern you?
Someone wants to suffer why not let him go and suffer?
Is igbos suffering more than your senatorial zone? How has their stay in Nigeria lifted up their suffering?
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by eastsidechillz: 7:50am
We did not suffer when u killed millions of innocent children.
We did not suffer when u took away everything we had nd gave us only 20pounds.
We did not suffer when your qaouta system refused to create a level playing ground.
We did not suffer when u with Britain nd all Arab ally's destroyed everything in Igbo land.
With massive brown rooms in SW
IDP camp in the north.
Oga tell me, who is suffering now.
Oga pls go nd sleep, wake up again nd talk 2 m
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by rummeh(m): 7:50am
The Biafra situation is similar to
A man that is drinking Tea and he's still eyeing another man's custard
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:51am
Bubus dead body fall on APC
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Billyonaire: 7:53am
They are crying more than the Igbos. These idiots do not know that secession does not mean relocation of assets. Individuals will live where they want. They can decide to own dual citizenship. How did all idiots end up in APC ?
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by smartty68(m): 7:54am
Suffer ni
As if the suffering isn't more than enough already... The simple truth is that no matter how tough it seems Nigerians Endures.
APC are just deluded
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by whitebeard(m): 8:03am
sean1000x:u still refuse to reason continue..!
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by OliviaYolanda: 8:03am
Tell them flatinos
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Rucheen(m): 8:04am
Who is George Moghalu? How stupid is he?
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by PointZerom: 8:06am
As if your own people are not suffering in Nigeria of today.
Stupidity fall on you
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Equal2DeTask: 8:06am
Bia this old Fool what are u smoking over there?
U think Igbos are ordinary race
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Flatties: 8:06am
I heard someone say "dual citizenship"
Dual citizenship of the zoo and beerfraud
You cannot eat your cake and have it.
If beeefraud goes, then igbos living in the zoo must leave!
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by nototribalist: 8:07am
There's no insult igbos won't receive from every riff Raff. They think igbos are Afonjas that are thieves and parasites. Taking what doesn't belong to them.
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by PointZerom: 8:10am
Rucheen:
His stupidity is immeasurable, maybe we should liken him to a man that went to the toilet to demand for the return of the poo he excreted in the toilet.
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Iykmann: 8:11am
Useless man talking
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Paperwhite(m): 8:12am
Did Nigeria start suffering today? Was is not this same APC that magnified the unprecedented suffering & hardship in the land.Let Biafra,Middle Belt,Oduduwa Republic be actualize first to isolate these parasitic leech then let's see who laugh last.This is how USSR were before they split and they are now better off.So STFU.
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Dainfamous: 8:13am
They will not suffer more than they are currently doing in Nigeria a failed nation that cannot get their citizens out of poverty
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by PointZerom: 8:13am
Igbos:
And your zoo brothers living in other countries should stay abi?.
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Neduzze5(m): 11:04am
Who is this one?
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by lonelydora(m): 11:05am
We agree, let's go first. We didn't ask for your opinion Moghalu.
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Ogashub(m): 11:05am
....all I know is that 2019 would come and go and there would be elections and all this noise will gradually go silent
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Solomonudofia(m): 11:05am
Lie from the pit of hell....
Political influenced speech...
Lies run in the blood of our politicians
Just like they lied to us about the sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDmeZmjesiM
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by faithugo64(f): 11:06am
Ha si na Igbo di njo
Ha si na Igbo di anya ukwu
Ha si na Igbo enweghi uru ha bara
Mana Ihe gbasara Igbo na echu ha ura ututu na abali!
Nwata si na NNE ya agaghi ehi ura...
Igbo amaka
Anyi anaghi ara nsi nkita
Anyi anaghi agbara yoloba odibo
Rapunu igbo na Biafra, maka ndu unu o
#proudlyIgbo#
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Integrityfarms(m): 11:06am
Let them go first naa. Igbo people are resilient and will always excel against all odds where others fail
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:06am
Please got a Serious question house. If Biafra becomes a reality, won't they become like Lesotho or Swaziland, dependent on Nigeria for customs, defence and possible power too?
This is a question for matured minds only so don't spew trash at me
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by Oladelson(m): 11:06am
adonbilivit !!!
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by sanpipita(m): 11:06am
Oga treasurer is it your suffering? are they enjoying in Nigeria, pls park well and stop chatting nonsense
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by DickDastardly2(m): 11:06am
|Re: Igbos Will Suffer If They Eventually Get Biafra - Apc’s National Treasurer by nototribalist: 11:07am
This APC government is useless o. They just want to continue to steal our OIL till there's nothing left to steal.
