Source: Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has just arrived Kano to condole with the State Government and the people of the state over the demise of Dan Masanin Kano Yusif Maitama Sule.He also visited the palace of Emir of Kano Emir SanusiSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/late-maitama-suleosinbajo-arrives-kano.html 2 Likes

We are strongly behind you sir... Our Acting President... Please don't allow all this chaos in the legislative or whatever disturb your dreams and vision for our dear country....

God bless President Mohammed Buhari

God bless Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

God bless Federal republic of Nigeria

One Nigeria is non negotiable 33 Likes 3 Shares

my amiable ag president 4 Likes

These Guys will still not Allow me to be FTC for once! Na waa o! 1 Like

Small but mighty, ride on.



PYO might be intelligent but not a smart politician. He should be careful with these Babariga-wearing Northern polithiefcians. They'd kill to exit you from Aso rock. 6 Likes







Maitama gone

Buhari next,

Then IBB,

Then Gowon

Then OBJ

Then Tinubu

Finally Rochas.







Maitama gone

Buhari next,

Then IBB,

Then Gowon

Then OBJ

Then Tinubu

Finally Rochas.

And the spiritual cleansing would have been completed.

Ride on sir , we are solidly behind you, forget about the developers making monkey noise and chest beating here and there. 6 Likes

Went there to beg on behalf of tinubu

all dis slay queens driving parked cars 19 Likes 2 Shares

see V. P in that chair like he is waiting for his report card in the principals office and deep in his heart he already knows the result....



He is just praying it is not f9 parallel..

He is more preferable than sai baba..He is agile, brave, fit and of course loyal 3 Likes

i don't trust all those mallams smiling and shaking him at all 4 Likes

The acting President is learning very fast

See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him. 3 Likes

kokosin:

all dis slay queens driving parked cars

badt guy! But must ppl impress?

Philistine:

my amiable ag president Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg!



Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg!

If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.

CharlotteFlair:

Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg!



worthlesss ipod yoot

The acting president chair ehn..

A professor of Law, a pastor, an SAN.



Wehdone Sir! 1 Like

Tapout:

and who gives a fly f u c k about who you trust nigga?

kokosin:

all dis slay queens driving parked cars

The mumu left the hand break up and Gear in park...

CharlotteFlair:

Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg!



If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.

You call Buhari a vegetable and Osinbajo a mere Commissioner, Wehdone sir!

DonFreshmoney:

See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him.

Height is not a disease.The brain is intact,I am sure he is taller than Aki & Pawpaw.It is no beans to be called ''The Vice President of Nigeria''.

nerodenero:

Small but mighty, ride on.



PYO might be intelligent but not a smart politician. He should be careful with these Babariga-wearing Northern polithiefcians. They'd kill to exit you from Aso rock. TheKingdom:

All i can say is that Osinbajo went to a FOREIGN country where he has nothing much in common with them.



CharlotteFlair:

Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg!



I wonder why all these our bloodas always shiver when they see a hausa man in babariga . I just can't understand.

successinlife:





Height is not a disease.The brain is intact,I am sure he is taller than Aki & Pawpaw.It is no beans to be called ''The Vice President of Nigeria''.

Are you like him in height?? Na why u dey defend him come dey use vice president as an excuse. Oga park well, defender of the universe

experimentist:

and who gives a fly f u c k about who you trust nigga?



the few people that have liked that post I guess



DonFreshmoney:

See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him. You can never achieve what he has achieved in life 1 Like

All i can say is that Osinbajo went to a FOREIGN country where he has nothing much in common with them.