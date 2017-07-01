₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by rem44: 5:18pm
Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has just arrived Kano to condole with the State Government and the people of the state over the demise of Dan Masanin Kano Yusif Maitama Sule.He also visited the palace of Emir of Kano Emir Sanusi
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/late-maitama-suleosinbajo-arrives-kano.html
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Raptureminded(m): 5:25pm
We are strongly behind you sir... Our Acting President... Please don't allow all this chaos in the legislative or whatever disturb your dreams and vision for our dear country....
God bless President Mohammed Buhari
God bless Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
God bless Federal republic of Nigeria
One Nigeria is non negotiable
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Philistine(m): 5:26pm
my amiable ag president
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by rem44: 5:29pm
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by MrMystrO(m): 5:36pm
These Guys will still not Allow me to be FTC for once! Na waa o!
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by nerodenero: 5:43pm
Small but mighty, ride on.
PYO might be intelligent but not a smart politician. He should be careful with these Babariga-wearing Northern polithiefcians. They'd kill to exit you from Aso rock.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:41pm
Maitama gone
Buhari next,
Then IBB,
Then Gowon
Then OBJ
Then Tinubu
Finally Rochas.
And the spiritual cleansing would have been completed.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by barart: 6:42pm
Ok
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Naijaguy12345(m): 6:42pm
Ride on sir , we are solidly behind you, forget about the developers making monkey noise and chest beating here and there.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 6:42pm
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:42pm
Went there to beg on behalf of tinubu
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by kokosin: 6:42pm
all dis slay queens driving parked cars
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Franzinni: 6:43pm
see V. P in that chair like he is waiting for his report card in the principals office and deep in his heart he already knows the result....
He is just praying it is not f9 parallel..
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by kolafolabi(m): 6:43pm
He is more preferable than sai baba..He is agile, brave, fit and of course loyal
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Tapout(m): 6:43pm
i don't trust all those mallams smiling and shaking him at all
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Newbiee: 6:45pm
Good one!
The acting President is learning very fast
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 6:47pm
See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Qyubee(m): 6:47pm
kokosin:
badt guy! But must ppl impress?
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by CharlotteFlair: 6:49pm
Philistine:Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg!
If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Philistine(m): 6:50pm
CharlotteFlair:worthlesss ipod yoot
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by bbm2016(m): 6:51pm
The acting president chair ehn..
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by MrMcJay(m): 6:52pm
A professor of Law, a pastor, an SAN.
Wehdone Sir!
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by experimentist: 6:53pm
Tapout:and who gives a fly f u c k about who you trust nigga?
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by dreezybines: 6:53pm
kokosin:
The mumu left the hand break up and Gear in park...
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by MrMcJay(m): 6:53pm
CharlotteFlair:
You call Buhari a vegetable and Osinbajo a mere Commissioner, Wehdone sir!
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by successinlife: 6:58pm
DonFreshmoney:
Height is not a disease.The brain is intact,I am sure he is taller than Aki & Pawpaw.It is no beans to be called ''The Vice President of Nigeria''.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by anyebedgreat: 6:58pm
I wonder why all these our bloodas always shiver when they see a hausa man in babariga . I just can't understand.
nerodenero:
TheKingdom:
CharlotteFlair:
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 7:02pm
successinlife:
Are you like him in height?? Na why u dey defend him come dey use vice president as an excuse. Oga park well, defender of the universe
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Tapout(m): 7:02pm
experimentist:
the few people that have liked that post I guess
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by mayordj4real: 7:06pm
You can never achieve what he has achieved in life
DonFreshmoney:
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by TheKingdom: 7:09pm
All i can say is that Osinbajo went to a FOREIGN country where he has nothing much in common with them.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 7:10pm
mayordj4real:
Lol. But I can boldly say am more richer than him
