Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos)

Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos)

Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by rem44: 5:18pm
Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has just arrived Kano to condole with the State Government and the people of the state over the demise of Dan Masanin Kano Yusif Maitama Sule.He also visited the palace of Emir of Kano Emir Sanusi


Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Raptureminded(m): 5:25pm
We are strongly behind you sir... Our Acting President... Please don't allow all this chaos in the legislative or whatever disturb your dreams and vision for our dear country....
God bless President Mohammed Buhari
God bless Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
God bless Federal republic of Nigeria
One Nigeria is non negotiable

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Philistine(m): 5:26pm
my amiable ag president

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by rem44: 5:29pm
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by MrMystrO(m): 5:36pm
These Guys will still not Allow me to be FTC for once! Na waa o!

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by nerodenero: 5:43pm
Small but mighty, ride on.

PYO might be intelligent but not a smart politician. He should be careful with these Babariga-wearing Northern polithiefcians. They'd kill to exit you from Aso rock.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:41pm
shocked


Maitama gone
Buhari next,
Then IBB,
Then Gowon
Then OBJ
Then Tinubu
Finally Rochas.



And the spiritual cleansing would have been completed.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by barart: 6:42pm
Ok
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Naijaguy12345(m): 6:42pm
Ride on sir , we are solidly behind you, forget about the developers making monkey noise and chest beating here and there.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 6:42pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:42pm
Went there to beg on behalf of tinubu
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by kokosin: 6:42pm
all dis slay queens driving parked cars

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Franzinni: 6:43pm
see V. P in that chair like he is waiting for his report card in the principals office and deep in his heart he already knows the result....

He is just praying it is not f9 parallel..
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by kolafolabi(m): 6:43pm
He is more preferable than sai baba..He is agile, brave, fit and of course loyal

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Tapout(m): 6:43pm
i don't trust all those mallams smiling and shaking him at all

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Newbiee: 6:45pm
Good one!
The acting President is learning very fast
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 6:47pm
See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Qyubee(m): 6:47pm
kokosin:
all dis slay queens driving parked cars

grin grin badt guy! But must ppl impress?

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by CharlotteFlair: 6:49pm
Philistine:
my amiable ag president
Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg! grin

If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Philistine(m): 6:50pm
CharlotteFlair:
Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg! grin

If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.
worthlesss ipod yoot

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by bbm2016(m): 6:51pm
The acting president chair ehn.. cool grin
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by MrMcJay(m): 6:52pm
A professor of Law, a pastor, an SAN.

Wehdone Sir!

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by experimentist: 6:53pm
Tapout:
i don't trust all those mallams smiling and shaking him at all
and who gives a fly f u c k about who you trust nigga? cry
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by dreezybines: 6:53pm
kokosin:
all dis slay queens driving parked cars

grin grin grin The mumu left the hand break up and Gear in park...

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by MrMcJay(m): 6:53pm
CharlotteFlair:
Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg! grin

If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.

You call Buhari a vegetable and Osinbajo a mere Commissioner, Wehdone sir!
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by successinlife: 6:58pm
DonFreshmoney:
See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him.

Height is not a disease.The brain is intact,I am sure he is taller than Aki & Pawpaw.It is no beans to be called ''The Vice President of Nigeria''.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by anyebedgreat: 6:58pm
I wonder why all these our bloodas always shiver when they see a hausa man in babariga . I just can't understand.
nerodenero:
Small but mighty, ride on.

PYO might be intelligent but not a smart politician. He should be careful with these Babariga-wearing Northern polithiefcians. They'd kill to exit you from Aso rock.
TheKingdom:
All i can say is that Osinbajo went to a FOREIGN country where he has nothing much in common with them.

CharlotteFlair:
Hahahaha...The last pic got me lmao!! The way Osunbandes legs were hanging in the air! Omg! grin

If the mere commissioner likes, let him lap up water from the groove, the axe of the north will inevitably come down on him when the vegetable is flown back covered with a green white green piece of cloth.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 7:02pm
successinlife:


Height is not a disease.The brain is intact,I am sure he is taller than Aki & Pawpaw.It is no beans to be called ''The Vice President of Nigeria''.

Are you like him in height?? Na why u dey defend him come dey use vice president as an excuse. Oga park well, defender of the universe
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by Tapout(m): 7:02pm
experimentist:
and who gives a fly f u c k about who you trust nigga? cry


the few people that have liked that post I guess
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by mayordj4real: 7:06pm
You can never achieve what he has achieved in life
DonFreshmoney:
See how the midget sat on the seat, am sure if he was to be missing, no one would have seen him.

Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by TheKingdom: 7:09pm
All i can say is that Osinbajo went to a FOREIGN country where he has nothing much in common with them.
Re: Late Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Arrives Kano State For A Condolence Visit(photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 7:10pm
mayordj4real:
You can never achieve what he has achieved in life

Lol. But I can boldly say am more richer than him

