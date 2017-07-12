Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 10 Positive Things That Would Quickly Happen If Nigeria Restructures... (9872 Views)

10 positive things that would quickly happen if Nigeria restructures...



I had never been a fan of the restructuring debate mainly because I had not really thought much about it. However, the more I ruminate on it the more excited I get (since I choose to see the good in every situation).



Going back to the national structure of 1960 before the military did their work might not be a bad idea o. Stay with me...



If Nigeria restructures into regions/provinces (i.e Northern, Middle Belt, Western, Eastern and South-South) and the FCT, I see (predict?) 10 positive things that would happen in quick succession (primarily due to inter-province competition)...



1. The first province to experience economic explosion would obviously be the Western Province. The Odudua Master plan will be revealed. There would be trans-regional 4g internet fiber connection/rail/subways/highways/power grids etc. Yoruba will become the 2nd official language. They are relatively united. They have oil. They own academia. They have mega corporations. The WP would be the first to have stable 24/7 power supply! Foreign money will flood the province. More Forbes recognised billionaires will arise. Some of them will be internet billionaires. Lagos will be relieved a little from overpopulation as railway lines from other states will make living elsewhere and working in Lagos a breeze.



2. The Northern Province will have stronger islamic laws. Sharia will be entrenched and this will make the NP become the least corrupt province. The middle east (Arab) nations will move in to partner with them, bringing major development. Jaiz bank and Unity Bank will become mega banks. Arabic and Hausa will compete with English for dominance in schools. This province will generate more solar power than any other province. After the west, this province will be the 2nd to have 24/7 electricity. They will start exporting food as a major revenue generator.



3. The Middle Belt Province will have a development conference. Focus will be given to solid minerals development/exports, tourism development and food production/exports. This will become a food hub in West Africa. They will export more food than any other province. Mega mining and food corporations will arise. This province will have foreign inflows through tourism development greater than any other province. It will host the most beautiful places to live in Nigeria.



4. The Eastern Province will transform into the Auto Industry Hub of Africa. Indigenous manufacturing of vehicles that will start competing with foreign vehicles will commence in earnest. This will grow to manufacturing of aeroplanes, helicopters, tractors, cranes, heavy duty construction equipment etc. Forbes recognised billionaires living in Anambra will arise. The Biafra agitation will fizzle out since formation of the EP will be seen as a Biafra success in another form. There would be so much development that villages (as we currently know them) will quickly cease to exist. This province will be the first to semi-urbanize all their rural areas as all the Igbos living abroad will rush back to take advantage of the changes.



5. The South-South Province will take the Uyo blueprint and run with it. An abundance of oil wealth and opening up of major sea ports at Rivers and Uyo will enable this region to revamp their infrastructure quickly. There will be more monorails here than anywhere else. This will be the 3rd province to achieve 24/7 electricity generation in Nigeria (mainly from gas turbine technology).



6. With provincial security forces in control, kidnapping, Armed robbery, Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and the Niger delta militancy attacks will all fizzle out. Nigeria will become the most secure and peaceful African nation; thus attracting more foreigners.



7. Each Province will have their own airline professionally managed. And with better roads/rail, air and land transport costs will crash.



8. With the rapid development occurring all over, Nigerias GDP will shoot up. Obtaining visas to travel out will become easy as more people will want to come in than go out. A worldwide immigration into Nigeria will commence, as Nigerians living abroad will be struggling with foreigners to enter the country. ''Nigeria will become the most desirable Nation to live in"



9. The central government at the FCT will become smaller and less powerful. There will be a mini-exodus from Abuja to the provinces as the action is now elsewhere. The outskirts of Abuja will no longer be heavily overpopulated. Abuja will become awesome again.



10. The 10th positive thing that would quickly happen is?...



You tried shaa 7 Likes

Sarrki where are you Nnwaimakpe nko? 1 Like

Kenmatt:

You tried shaa

Thanks... Thanks... 1 Like

A question for you..Where will the WP get their power from..as you claim they will be the first to have 24/7 power? They need gas... The EP has Geometeric already....It just needed to be extended to the areas in the province... 22 Likes 1 Share

I don't think it would be beneficial to delve into federalism at once without making plans for it, else it would fail. We must start with state police and devolution of powers and create policies that would help poorer states or regions which depend mostly on federal allocation.

We must take it step by step to acheive this in 3-5 years.

Back to the topic, l agree with you and l have nothing else to add. We have more to gain from federalism than what we may suffer. 16 Likes 1 Share

Cooly100:

A question for you..Where will the WP get their power from..as you claim they will be the first to have 24/7 power? The EP has Geometeric already....It just needed to be extended to the areas in the province...

Heavy foreign investments in power generation from a mixture of hydro and gas turbines will do the job. Heavy foreign investments in power generation from a mixture of hydro and gas turbines will do the job. 10 Likes

Trill2b:





Heavy foreign investments in power generation from a mixture of hydro and gas turbines will do the job.

Gas from where...? You need to construct a dam for hydro system...The EP has huge gas and coal...already...so...? Gas from where...? You need to construct a dam for hydro system...The EP has huge gas and coal...already...so...? 13 Likes

One major benefit is that the regions would have complete autonomy and would be in full control. There would be Abuja to act as a mediator or provide support where necessary.

There would be 6 regions with 6 premiers for each region and same would play an equally dual role as vice presidents of Nigeria(6 vice presidents). Each region is free to have her NASS and almost everything else without interference except where it could be dangerous or lead to disunity.

There should be awards every year for the best performing premiers of each region, state Governors, and local Government heads, these people would then stand a good chance of being promoted to the next level.

All regions would act like independent countries with very minimal restrictions that mainly have to do with visa and foreign affairs.

It would be better for us in my opinion. 6 Likes 1 Share

Are you imaging after the RAPTURE or what? Nigerians already have a corrupt mind, nothing good can come out of Nigeria if restructured, just rotate the table for some people to eat. 8 Likes

Temidayo9:

Are you imaging after the RAPTURE or what? Nigerians already have a corrupt mind, nothing good can come out of Nigeria if restructured, just rotate the table for some people to eat. Restructuring would reduce the appetite for political positions because they would have to think of ways to develop their regions with the resources they have. It would make these political positions less attractive, and help us diversify faster. However before we go into restructuring, Abuja(Federal Government) should not be totally fuelled by oil money, and we must reduce our dependence on it to an extent or at least make the Niger Delta contribute a larger percentage to the federal Government for the first few years until we diversify properly.

Oil would soon be less relevant anyway. Restructuring would reduce the appetite for political positions because they would have to think of ways to develop their regions with the resources they have. It would make these political positions less attractive, and help us diversify faster. However before we go into restructuring, Abuja(Federal Government) should not be totally fuelled by oil money, and we must reduce our dependence on it to an extent or at least make the Niger Delta contribute a larger percentage to the federal Government for the first few years until we diversify properly.Oil would soon be less relevant anyway. 12 Likes

Cooly100:





Gas from where...? You need to construct a dam for hydro system...The EP has huge gas and coal...already...so...?

Power generation is no big deal where there's capital and political will. Negotiations and deals will be made to get it done. Power generation is no big deal where there's capital and political will. Negotiations and deals will be made to get it done. 6 Likes 1 Share

Trill2b:





Power generation is no big deal where there's capital and political will. Negotiations and deals will be made to get it done.

We know all that...I just needed to know why they would be the first to have power 24/7 that other provinnce...Also if it is no big deal, why is it so difficult now... We know all that...I just needed to know why they would be the first to have power 24/7 that other provinnce...Also if it is no big deal, why is it so difficult now... 14 Likes 1 Share

You guys are just saying things that are confusing people.



The main problem of this country is that there is no equity, justice and fairness. So before we talk about restructuring we have to first have a consensus where we will agree to conditions for peaceful coexistence. Let us sit on a round table and plan and implement a future for this country.



Our government will continue to fail because there is no peace and our constitution, in my opinion is a disaster. 4 Likes

op

where the centre govt. charge will be discharged? opwhere the centre govt. charge will be discharged? 1 Like

Cooly100:





We know all that...I just needed to know why they would be the first to have power 24/7 that other provinnce...Also if it is no big deal, why is it so difficult now...

Centralised funding at the needed scale will only be possible in the WP. Only this province will be able to quickly raise the billions needed. Centralised funding at the needed scale will only be possible in the WP. Only this province will be able to quickly raise the billions needed. 4 Likes

mars123:



The main problem of this country is that there is no equity, justice and fairness. So before we talk about restructuring we have to first have a consensus where we will agree to conditions for peaceful coexistence. Let us sit on a round table and plan and implement a future for this country.





That meeting has already been held. That meeting has already been held. 3 Likes

but why is op self?

answer my question

where the charge of the center govt. be discharged?

freshest4live:



Restructuring would reduce the appetite for political positions because they would have to think of ways to develop their regions with the resources they have. It would make these political positions less attractive, and help us diversify faster. However before we go into restructuring, Abuja(Federal Government) should not be totally fuelled by oil money, and we must reduce our dependence on it to an extent or at least make the Niger Delta contribute a larger percentage to the federal Government for the first few years until we diversify properly.

Oil would soon be less relevant anyway.

Those that have been ruling your region now, did they come from other place? No. Each state now have , Gov. Senators, etc... from same state. Same thing will also happen if Nigeria is restructured but other Thief may just opportune to join the current thief. Those that have been ruling your region now, did they come from other place? No. Each state now have , Gov. Senators, etc... from same state. Same thing will also happen if Nigeria is restructured but other Thief may just opportune to join the current thief. 8 Likes 1 Share

Trill2b:





That meeting has already been held. believe me, it hasn't. I say so because none of the conferences of the past has been implemented so it is as good as not done.



You know why they are not been implemented? Because our leaders are not ready to make Nigeria better. believe me, it hasn't. I say so because none of the conferences of the past has been implemented so it is as good as not done.You know why they are not been implemented? Because our leaders are not ready to make Nigeria better. 3 Likes

Temidayo9:





Those that have been ruling your region now, did they come from other place? No. Each state now have , Gov. Senators, etc... from same state. Same thing will also happen if Nigeria is restructured but other Thief may just opportune to join the current thief.

I'm talking about regional Government. I do not deny there would always be theives but the policies of those who want to do well would be easily felt by the people, even if the state Governors are messing up, the ultimate decisions now lie with the president of the region who is now like a president over a small country. It would bring the Government closer to the people and make them more accountable. I'm talking about regional Government. I do not deny there would always be theives but the policies of those who want to do well would be easily felt by the people, even if the state Governors are messing up, the ultimate decisions now lie with the president of the region who is now like a president over a small country. It would bring the Government closer to the people and make them more accountable. 3 Likes

the OP tried.......... 1 Like

oladeebo:



op

where the centre govt. charge will be discharged?

the federal govt will be in charge of ECONOMY, MILITARY, INTELLIGENCE and overseeing the remaining regional governments. the federal govt will be in charge of ECONOMY, MILITARY, INTELLIGENCE and overseeing the remaining regional governments. 1 Like

Op you are not bias with you map. I love your map the way it is, unlike some ops that will invade other states into their tribe. Op you are not bias with you map. I love your map the way it is, unlike some ops that will invade other states into their tribe. 2 Likes

The bolded is where i m confused. If you talk about the ss province, I no they have the capital to run their province and they even have gas for 24/7 power generation. Where will the sw generate this money to Carter all these? Cos I no ,if Nigeria is restructured, so many of those company in the west will relocate to ss cos this region has the money because of the the oil, and revenue in Lagos will reduce due to more seaport that will b build from the south. How will sw generate 24/7 power when they don't have gas.? The bolded is where i m confused. If you talk about the ss province, I no they have the capital to run their province and they even have gas for 24/7 power generation. Where will the sw generate this money to Carter all these? Cos I no ,if Nigeria is restructured, so many of those company in the west will relocate to ss cos this region has the money because of the the oil, and revenue in Lagos will reduce due to more seaport that will b build from the south. How will sw generate 24/7 power when they don't have gas.? 7 Likes

beamtopola:



The bolded is where i m confused. If you talk about the ss province, I no they have the capital to run their province and they even have gas for 24/7 power generation. Where will the sw generate this money to Carter all these? Cos I no ,if Nigeria is restructured, so many of those company in the west will relocate to ss cos this region has the money because of the the oil, and revenue in Lagos will reduce due to more seaport that will b build from the south. How will sw generate 24/7 power when they don't have gas.? power generation does not necessarily come from gas, remember; lagos is surrounded by water.....they can easily find a site to put up a hydro-electrical power generation dam.

Ghana gets some gas from Nigeria..so, what make SW Nigeria not to get gas from the SS?

dangote refinery will be there and has the ability to produce 12,000mw of electricity.

if there's a will............there's a way.

oyo state govt has initiated a 1000mw power generation from waste too.



in terms of GDP..............it will drastically shoot up cos all regions will be contributing to it. power generation does not necessarily come from gas, remember; lagos is surrounded by water.....they can easily find a site to put up a hydro-electrical power generation dam.Ghana gets some gas from Nigeria..so, what make SW Nigeria not to get gas from the SS?dangote refinery will be there and has the ability to produce 12,000mw of electricity.if there's a will............there's a way.oyo state govt has initiated a 1000mw power generation from waste too.in terms of GDP..............it will drastically shoot up cos all regions will be contributing to it. 9 Likes

shervydman:



power generation does not necessarily come from gas, remember; lagos is surrounded by water.....they can easily find a site to put up an hydro-electrical power generation dam.

Ghana gets some gas from Nigeria..so, what make SW Nigeria not to get gas from the SS?

dangote refinery will be there and has the ability to produce 12,000mw of electricity.

if there's a will............there's a way.

oyo state govt has initiated a 1000mw power generation from waste too.



in terms of GDP..............it will drastically shoot up cos all regions will be contributing to it. If sw can buy gas from ss, why do you think they can generate power than ss that will sell them the gas? Remember ss is also surrounded by water apart from edo. If sw can buy gas from ss, why do you think they can generate power than ss that will sell them the gas? Remember ss is also surrounded by water apart from edo. 9 Likes

Number 1 is true, no doubt. But you'll be taxed to death. 2 Likes 1 Share

freshest4live:



I'm talking about regional Government. I do not deny there would always be theives but the policies of those who want to do well would be easily felt by the people, even if the state Governors are messing up, the ultimate decisions now lie with the president of the region who is now like a president over a small country. It would bring the Government closer to the people and make them more accountable.

During the last regional government, Some state like my state were cheated, Our leaders then carry the proceeds of Cocoa from Ondo/Ekiti to build Ibadan, built 25 stories , built OAU, start Investment, but the sources of the money left unattended to. During the last regional government, Some state like my state were cheated, Our leaders then carry the proceeds of Cocoa from Ondo/Ekiti to build Ibadan, built 25 stories , built OAU, start Investment, but the sources of the money left unattended to. 3 Likes

beamtopola:



If sw can buy gas from ss, why do you think they can generate power than ss that will sell them the gas? Remember ss is also surrounded by water apart from edo. lol........its not a power generation competition now, I'm only giving u the ways at which the SW can generate power. lol........its not a power generation competition now, I'm only giving u the ways at which the SW can generate power. 3 Likes