Trump's White House will keep its guest book secret





The Trump administration will keep the records of who visits the White House secret, ending a practice started under the Obama administration of partially releasing visitor logs, a White House official said Friday.



Even though President Trump led chants of “drain the swamp” during the campaign and promised to protect government business from special interests, the decision makes it harder for the public to know who is influencing the president and his close advisors.



Keeping the visitor logs hidden from public view will protect the privacy of visitors and is meant to address security risks that may be posed if people are identified publicly as close to Trump, White House communications director Mike Dubke said Friday.



The public and the media will be able to file requests for the logs under the Freedom of Information Act, Dubke said. Such requests often require legal action that can delay the release of records for several years.



"Given the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the White House Office will disclose Secret Service logs as outlined under the Freedom of Information Act, a position the Obama White House successfully defended in federal court,” Dubke said in a statement.



The Secret Service conducts background checks and keeps a list of all visitors to the 18-acre White House grounds.



The Obama administration voluntarily released some visitor records, but often omitted the names of visitors that Obama’s aides considered sensitive, such as candidates for judicial posts and personal contacts, including celebrities and some Obama campaign donors.



congratulations, you just showed the world a very clear evidence. 15 Likes





Pathetic



Meanwhile, I didn't see any CLEAR EVIDENCE up there. 21st never reach to see photo evidence you don dey cry.PatheticMeanwhile, I didn't see any CLEAR EVIDENCE up there. 50 Likes 5 Shares

It may be possible to get approval to tour the White House but if anybody is showing you a list of people that will visit President Trump, they are just fraudsters.



This IPOB liars and their minions should really find better things to do. 35 Likes 1 Share

SirVintageCock:

21st never reach to see photo evidence you don dey cry.



Path

You guys should get serious, the same way you told us Trump was going to bring Biafra. Trump is selling the Nigerian government arms and giving training to the armed forces.



You are really delusional. You guys should get serious, the same way you told us Trump was going to bring Biafra. Trump is selling the Nigerian government arms and giving training to the armed forces.You are really delusional. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Bro, you shouldn't have done this.... Everybody knows them already to be involved in anything fake.. From fake embassies in 90 countries to fake biafran passports..





Na deir way 25 Likes 2 Shares

maclatunji:

It may be possible to get approval to tour the White House but if anybody is showing you a list of people that will visit President Trump, they are just fraudsters.



This IPOB liars and their minions should really find better things to do. Cry cry baby I want to see your mummy che che che shameeeeeeee Cry cry baby I want to see your mummy che che che shameeeeeeee 21 Likes

SirVintageCock:

Cry cry baby I want to see your mummy che che che shameeeeeeee

Oh my God, these IPOB minions are not only ignorant but detached from reality. #LOL Oh my God, these IPOB minions are not only ignorant but detached from reality. #LOL 25 Likes 3 Shares

maclatunji:





You guys should get serious, the same way you told us Trump was going to bring Biafra. Trump is selling the Nigerian government arms and giving training to the armed forces.



You are really delusional. The topic nefa reach front page finish for publicity you are crying all over people you hate sooo much. Why not allow them wallow in their "lies" and let them be.



Anyway .....,Odua republic is loading...... The topic nefa reach front page finish for publicity you are crying all over people you hate sooo much. Why not allow them wallow in their "lies" and let them be.Anyway .....,Odua republic is loading...... 11 Likes

Omofunaab2:

Bro, you shouldn't have done this.... Everybody knows them already to be involved in anything fake.. From fake embassies in 90 countries to fake biafran passports..





Na deir way

I am doing this because Nairaland tends to publish their falsehood thereby helping to dominate the public discussion for days if not weeks. It is an unproductive distraction that should not be encouraged. Besides, it is bad for our national image when millions of citizens show such cognitive dissonance. I am doing this because Nairaland tends to publish their falsehood thereby helping to dominate the public discussion for days if not weeks. It is an unproductive distraction that should not be encouraged. Besides, it is bad for our national image when millions of citizens show such cognitive dissonance. 14 Likes 2 Shares

i will soon release my own list of IPOB delegates going to visit Okija Shrine.



PM to send your donations. This battle for our freedom must be won both spiritually and physically. i will soon release my own list of IPOB delegates going to visit Okija Shrine.PM to send your donations. This battle for our freedom must be won both spiritually and physically. 4 Likes

maclatunji:





Oh my God, these IPOB minions are not only ignorant but detached from reality. #LOL reality is hitting you all over that's why you keep on dreaming of IPOB. Just imagine, sifting out things to post to denigrate IPOB early this morning. Isn't it pathetic, boy reality is hitting you all over that's why you keep on dreaming of IPOB. Just imagine, sifting out things to post to denigrate IPOB early this morning. Isn't it pathetic, boy 14 Likes

who no know say na lie in the first place 3 Likes

maclatunji:





I am doing this because Nairaland tends to publish their falsehood thereby helping to dominate the public discussion for days if not weeks. It is an unproductive distraction that should not be encouraged. Besides, it is bad for our national image when millions of citizens show such cognitive dissonance. What's your own sef? If Odua is published it is good .if Arewa or middle belt ohhhh Sh!t that's awesome. But mention IPOB all manner of ingrates with their fathers will be up in arms wetting their already soiled pants wtf.

Aren't you ashamed of yaself?? What's your own sef? If Odua is published it is good .if Arewa or middle belt ohhhh Sh!t that's awesome. But mention IPOB all manner of ingrates with their fathers will be up in arms wetting their already soiled pants wtf.Aren't you ashamed of yaself?? 16 Likes

holatin:

who no know say na lie in the first place Cry me a river, hyena and jackal. Cry me a river, hyena and jackal. 10 Likes





Don't mind the guy above and below me, they never had any meaningful thing to say. I know km going to see this soon, ipob and photoshop are like that zuma pictureDon't mind the guy above and below me, they never had any meaningful thing to say. 2 Likes

Liars!

Lol.



Clowns.



President Of US will not talk to clowns at the detriment of diplomatic relationship with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 7 Likes 2 Shares

maclatunji my Yoruba Muslim brother, kini tie pelu IPOB? As far as am concerned, I have no problem with them. no matter wetin dem dey do na for their head & its not a crime to seek for self determination. wetin I no understand is why you carry the matter for head. 15 Likes

Hahaha

first of all this dudes were scammed of there hard earned money for a fake passport that doesn't take you to Lagos State self... now it's there money for donation for nothing. Chai,,, I can only wish banana fall on this group of people... 1 Like

One Nigeria

I love 9ja so much

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till now.



NOT OUT DATED

set of confused peopel from the yeast

O boy see Bleep up ������





Na like say Biafra no dey fear dem, why dem wan carry our matter for head?



We say we dey leave Zoogeria, everybody begin fear



E be like say dem dey fear living on their own.



They all shout one 9ja, yet the North had been practicing Northocracy.



So we say we dey leave the Zoo make dem continue dem Northocracy without us, dem begin fear.



Abi no be one Nija when dem carry all posts go North?



UNITY BEGGARS ALL OF THEM Biafra true true dey fear these unity beggars ohNa like say Biafra no dey fear dem, why dem wan carry our matter for head?We say we dey leave Zoogeria, everybody begin fearE be like say dem dey fear living on their own.They all shout one 9ja, yet the North had been practicing Northocracy.So we say we dey leave the Zoo make dem continue dem Northocracy without us, dem begin fear.Abi no be one Nija when dem carry all posts go North?UNITY BEGGARS ALL OF THEM 9 Likes

And some simps have donated to the "cause", whatever that means. Common sense and critical thinking is very far from some youths abode.