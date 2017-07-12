₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:44pm
By TonyeBarcanista
The game of politics is about interest, interest ranges from that of the overall populace, a group of people, individuals etc. A close look at both the ruling APC, the Sheriff factional PDP and that of the victorious Markafi camp clearly point to the interest they all represent- The Political Elite
When you look at both the PDP and APC constitutions, they clearly tilt to favor the political elite in both parties. In fact, it is difficult (if not impossible) for an outsider to emerge candidate through a transparent process without the dictate of political gladiators or godfathers in both parties. These aspirants emerge candidates, win elections and continue to protect the same interest of the elitist group. Hence, the phrase, "All of them are the same".
Before the launch of APDA on June 5, 2017, I was of the opinion that the party is neither a PDP fall-back or a plan B for the Markafi camp, the judgement has clearly given the APDA an opportunity to affirm what they stand for as a party.
The APDA, unlike the APC and PDP, has a constitution that surrenders power to their the people. This is a party whose constitution erode delegate system to entrench direct primary system that will see all members of the party to partake in the election of party leaders, candidates and other elective representative.
The APDA as a party allows for a minimum of 25% elective and appointive slots of members of Youth age (18-35) in all public and party offices. It further state a minimum of 30% for women and 5% for people living with disabilities.
Why then should Nigeria people, youths and women continue to waste their time, resources and votes on the parties (APC, PDP) and factions (Sheriff and Markafi) that only protect the interest of the political elite at the expense of the common man?
I am very happy that PDP crises has settled and PDP political heavyweights will concentrate on their party. I am very happy that the Nigeria electorates will now have the privilege to discern that APDA as a party means business.
One truth we must tell ourselves is that, whether Markafi or Sheriff, PDP is DEAD!!! It has gone 6 feet in the Northwest, it is hopeless in the Northeast, it is the equivalent of Ebola in the Southwest, in the Southeast Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB calls the shot even when PDP controls government (due to the fact that APC is/was no option). In the Southsouth, the governments in power are as incompetent as the government at the center, the story is not different in the Northcentral.
The ruling APC has failed but the only option for Nigeria in 2019 is to embrace a party that they can be active stakeholders in determining candidates for elective positions, so as to have emergence of leaders whose loyalty will be to the Nigeria people not the political elite.
We are STRONGER TOGETHER!!!
May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria
Tonye is the National Coordinator of APDA Youth Frontier, the Youth group of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Babysnow1: 12:46pm
Uncle tony are you sure pdp is dead
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by venai(m): 12:52pm
PDP is not dead yet. So mr national coordinator, you still have plenty works to do for your new party.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Joeblack01: 12:53pm
Chaiii
In as much as I am not a supporter of any political party, i pray for the survival of pdp. If not for anything at least to mount pressure on Apc lead government to do the right thing.
Apc needs a strong opposition party to keep then on track So far only pdp have what it takes to be one.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:53pm
swagagolic01:Taaaah!!! That will NEVER happen!!!
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:54pm
Babysnow1:100% sure boss.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TheFreeOne: 12:54pm
Seems the OP is afraid of losing his expected 'pot of soup' in the new APDA should PDP bounce back.
Why not continue your campaign for your newly found friends/APDA and allow PDP to settle their differences
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by madridguy(m): 12:55pm
Nice write up.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by IbnSultaan(m): 12:56pm
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Ehiscotch(m): 12:56pm
I thought Tonye was pro PDP?
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:58pm
TheFreeOne:Which part of the article did I stand against whatever activities of the failed/dead PDP? A party that refused to even adopt a Committee report that we all praised? A party that is still controlled by godfathers and powerful heavyweights at the expense of Nigerians? Cut us some some slack boss
Modified:
Dokpesi is/was a floor member in APDA. He is not the Chairman, he is NOTHING!!!
He can associate anywhere or even leave the party, it won't stop APDA. Most of us are in APDA to ensure that we use the power of the youths and women to get what is of benefit to Nigerians and not to ass-lick any supposed Big Man.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by lytech1(m): 12:59pm
Another strategy to divert our attention on BIAFRA issue.
Kolewek....
Markafi or No markafi!!!
No BAIFRA,No election come November.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Whynotthetruth(m): 12:59pm
Ehiscotch:
He has decamped to APDA... Unfortunately for him Even Dokpesi the owner of APDA was in court to cheer PDP and he's here deluding himself Wonderful days ahead...!!!
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Ehiscotch(m): 1:00pm
So we should now queue behind APDA that is now a refugee camp for PDP immigrants such as you?
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by tuniski: 1:00pm
Even the founders of APDA were in the court today to celebrate the rebirth of pdp.
@tonye is here forming analyst. Well you will be welcome back at the appropriate time. But next time be firm!
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Ehiscotch(m): 1:01pm
Whynotthetruth:APDA that is another faction of PDP. LOL
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by KahlDrogo(m): 1:01pm
TonyeBarcanista:Just tell the house you made a mistake jumping ship because you thought pdp is dead. Now it seems they would weather the storm and you are embarrassed in advance because you would soon go back to your vomit, confirming what most people say about you.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TheFreeOne: 1:01pm
swagagolic01:
And the dude talked about interests. I wonder whose interest he's fighting for by joining APDA
She na my interest abi his own
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Dcomrade(m): 1:02pm
Nice one... ..
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by tuniski: 1:02pm
TonyeBarcanista:Wake up bro day don break PDP has resurrected.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Whynotthetruth(m): 1:03pm
swagagolic01:
Even the owner of his new party(Dokpesi) was in court to cheer PDP ...
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by deji68: 1:03pm
na u kill am, if they offer u small choppis u go port back....
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by ALCOHOLKILLS: 1:03pm
shame on you tony
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Mynd44: 1:03pm
Ehiscotch:
These yoots are politically confused
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Ehiscotch(m): 1:05pm
Op, stop deluding yourself.
All the goodies that you were promised won't hold water they are just paper weight to deceive people like you.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Whynotthetruth(m): 1:05pm
Ehiscotch:
No, Dokpesi wanted to be incharge and provide alternative platform for others to join Incase Sheriff wins...
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Splashme: 1:06pm
This guy is laughable
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:07pm
deji68:Lol I was a core insider in PDP before I left when I saw opportunities in APDA. I am in politics to serve Nigerians not the elite.
Remember, I was part of those that made some contributions during PDP Strategy and Interparty affairs Committee and also the Construction amendment
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Splashme: 1:07pm
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Whynotthetruth(m): 1:08pm
Babysnow1:
And they just won a seat in Osun state
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! by Amarabae(f): 1:09pm
APDA was created incase sheriff wins, now that makarfi has been reaffirmed by the supreme court.
Dokpesi will port back to PDP.
