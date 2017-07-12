Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / CONGRATULATIONS Makarfi, But PDP Is DEAD!!! (10706 Views)

By TonyeBarcanista







The game of politics is about interest, interest ranges from that of the overall populace, a group of people, individuals etc. A close look at both the ruling APC, the Sheriff factional PDP and that of the victorious Markafi camp clearly point to the interest they all represent- The Political Elite



When you look at both the PDP and APC constitutions, they clearly tilt to favor the political elite in both parties. In fact, it is difficult (if not impossible) for an outsider to emerge candidate through a transparent process without the dictate of political gladiators or godfathers in both parties. These aspirants emerge candidates, win elections and continue to protect the same interest of the elitist group. Hence, the phrase, "All of them are the same".



Before the launch of APDA on June 5, 2017, I was of the opinion that the party is neither a PDP fall-back or a plan B for the Markafi camp, the judgement has clearly given the APDA an opportunity to affirm what they stand for as a party.



The APDA, unlike the APC and PDP, has a constitution that surrenders power to their the people. This is a party whose constitution erode delegate system to entrench direct primary system that will see all members of the party to partake in the election of party leaders, candidates and other elective representative.



The APDA as a party allows for a minimum of 25% elective and appointive slots of members of Youth age (18-35) in all public and party offices. It further state a minimum of 30% for women and 5% for people living with disabilities.



Why then should Nigeria people, youths and women continue to waste their time, resources and votes on the parties (APC, PDP) and factions (Sheriff and Markafi) that only protect the interest of the political elite at the expense of the common man?



I am very happy that PDP crises has settled and PDP political heavyweights will concentrate on their party. I am very happy that the Nigeria electorates will now have the privilege to discern that APDA as a party means business.



One truth we must tell ourselves is that, whether Markafi or Sheriff, PDP is DEAD!!! It has gone 6 feet in the Northwest, it is hopeless in the Northeast, it is the equivalent of Ebola in the Southwest, in the Southeast Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB calls the shot even when PDP controls government (due to the fact that APC is/was no option). In the Southsouth, the governments in power are as incompetent as the government at the center, the story is not different in the Northcentral.



The ruling APC has failed but the only option for Nigeria in 2019 is to embrace a party that they can be active stakeholders in determining candidates for elective positions, so as to have emergence of leaders whose loyalty will be to the Nigeria people not the political elite.







We are STRONGER TOGETHER!!!













May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria

Tonye is the National Coordinator of APDA Youth Frontier, the Youth group of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)



Uncle tony are you sure pdp is dead 10 Likes 1 Share

PDP is not dead yet. So mr national coordinator, you still have plenty works to do for your new party. 32 Likes

Chaiii



In as much as I am not a supporter of any political party, i pray for the survival of pdp. If not for anything at least to mount pressure on Apc lead government to do the right thing.



Apc needs a strong opposition party to keep then on track So far only pdp have what it takes to be one. 33 Likes 1 Share

swagagolic01:

Ass licker, pdp is back for good, I expect ya new parry to rejoin them in d coming weeks Taaaah!!! That will NEVER happen!!! Taaaah!!! That will NEVER happen!!! 2 Likes

Babysnow1:

Uncle tony are you sure pdp is dead 100% sure boss. 100% sure boss. 2 Likes 1 Share





Why not continue your campaign for your newly found friends/APDA and allow PDP to settle their differences Seems the OP is afraid of losing his expected 'pot of soup' in the new APDA should PDP bounce back.Why not continue your campaign for your newly found friends/APDA and allow PDP to settle their differences 50 Likes 2 Shares

Nice write up. 1 Like

7 Likes

I thought Tonye was pro PDP? 9 Likes

TheFreeOne:

Seems the OP is afraid of losing his expected 'pot of soup' in the new APDA should PDP bounce back.



Why not continue your campaign for your newly found friends/APDA and allow PDP to settle their differences Which part of the article did I stand against whatever activities of the failed/dead PDP? A party that refused to even adopt a Committee report that we all praised? A party that is still controlled by godfathers and powerful heavyweights at the expense of Nigerians? Cut us some some slack boss



Modified:



Dokpesi is/was a floor member in APDA. He is not the Chairman, he is NOTHING!!!



He can associate anywhere or even leave the party, it won't stop APDA. Most of us are in APDA to ensure that we use the power of the youths and women to get what is of benefit to Nigerians and not to ass-lick any supposed Big Man. Which part of the article did I stand against whatever activities of the failed/dead PDP? A party that refused to even adopt a Committee report that we all praised? A party that is still controlled by godfathers and powerful heavyweights at the expense of Nigerians? Cut us some some slack bossModified:Dokpesi is/was a floor member in APDA. He is not the Chairman, he is NOTHING!!!He can associate anywhere or even leave the party, it won't stop APDA. Most of us are in APDA to ensure that we use the power of the youths and women to get what is of benefit to Nigerians and not to ass-lick any supposed Big Man. 2 Likes

Another strategy to divert our attention on BIAFRA issue.



Kolewek....



Markafi or No markafi!!!

No BAIFRA,No election come November. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ehiscotch:

I thought Tonye was pro PDP?

He has decamped to APDA... Unfortunately for him Even Dokpesi the owner of APDA was in court to cheer PDP and he's here deluding himself Wonderful days ahead...!!! He has decamped to APDA... Unfortunately for him Even Dokpesi the owner of APDA was in court to cheer PDP and he's here deluding himselfWonderful days ahead...!!! 45 Likes 3 Shares

So we should now queue behind APDA that is now a refugee camp for PDP immigrants such as you? 4 Likes

Even the founders of APDA were in the court today to celebrate the rebirth of pdp.

@tonye is here forming analyst. Well you will be welcome back at the appropriate time. But next time be firm! 24 Likes 1 Share

Whynotthetruth:





He has decamped to APDA... Unfortunately for him Even Dokpesi the owner of APDA was in court to cheer PDP and he's here deluding himself Wonderful days ahead...!!! APDA that is another faction of PDP. LOL APDA that is another faction of PDP. LOL 1 Like

TonyeBarcanista:

swagagolic01:

Ass licker, pdp is back for good, I expect ya new parry to rejoin them in d coming weeks

And the dude talked about interests. I wonder whose interest he's fighting for by joining APDA



She na my interest abi his own And the dude talked about interests. I wonder whose interest he's fighting for by joining APDAShe na my interest abi his own 8 Likes

Nice one... ..

TonyeBarcanista:



Which part of the article did I stand against whatever activities of the failed/dead PDP? A party that refused to even adopt a Committee report that we all praised? A party that is still controlled by godfathers and powerful heavyweights at the expense of Nigerians? Cut us some some slack boss Wake up bro day don break PDP has resurrected. Wake up bro day don break PDP has resurrected. 5 Likes

swagagolic01:

Ass licker, pdp is back for good, I expect ya new parry to rejoin them in d coming weeks

Even the owner of his new party(Dokpesi) was in court to cheer PDP ... Even the owner of his new party(Dokpesi) was in court to cheer PDP ... 6 Likes

na u kill am, if they offer u small choppis u go port back.... na u kill am, if they offer u small choppis u go port back.... 3 Likes

shame on you tony 14 Likes

Ehiscotch:

I thought Tonye was pro PDP?

These yoots are politically confused These yoots are politically confused 6 Likes

Op, stop deluding yourself.

All the goodies that you were promised won't hold water they are just paper weight to deceive people like you. 2 Likes

Ehiscotch:



APDA that is another faction of PDP. LOL

No, Dokpesi wanted to be incharge and provide alternative platform for others to join Incase Sheriff wins... No, Dokpesi wanted to be incharge and provide alternative platform for others to join Incase Sheriff wins... 1 Like

This guy is laughable 2 Likes

deji68:

na u kill am, if they offer u small choppis u go port back.... Lol I was a core insider in PDP before I left when I saw opportunities in APDA. I am in politics to serve Nigerians not the elite.





Remember, I was part of those that made some contributions during PDP Strategy and Interparty affairs Committee and also the Construction amendment Lol I was a core insider in PDP before I left when I saw opportunities in APDA. I am in politics to serve Nigerians not the elite.Remember, I was part of those that made some contributions during PDP Strategy and Interparty affairs Committee and also the Construction amendment

TonyeBarcanista:

Babysnow1:

Uncle tony are you sure pdp is dead

And they just won a seat in Osun state And they just won a seat in Osun state 7 Likes