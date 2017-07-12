₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ChangeIsCostant: 9:33pm
See earlier thread when they wedded 2 years ago . http://www.nairaland.com/2438236/see-wedding-photos-bride-groom
The lady who used a frame to represent her groom on their wedding day, is now a mom. Tola became a viral sensation after her wedding pictures hit the Internet, some years ago in which she used a frame to get married in the absence of her husband who was abroad then. Two years, later, she's thanking God for her blessed marriage. .Read what she shared below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-used-frame-get-married-absence-groom-now-mom-photos.html
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ChangeIsCostant: 9:33pm
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ChangeIsCostant: 9:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:37pm
I don't see were this rubbish has a link to us
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by jay2pee(m): 9:39pm
Na them
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by divinehand2003(m): 9:40pm
Na photo she wed so?
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ajibolabd: 9:53pm
divinehand2003:you asked me, na who i go ask?
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by TITOBIGZ(m): 10:06pm
So dis is it.
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Leonbonapart(m): 10:08pm
That's why you should never judge because God works still....
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ExpensiveG: 10:08pm
I no dey sure say dis kind thing fit happen for Naija bcuz na mouth people go use finish you before dey wedding go finish.
Amebo~ Na wo, you know say dis woman get mind oo, you dey sure say her village people no dey follow her
Na dem sabi
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by bbbabes(f): 10:09pm
Cute, the baby be like
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Oluwasegun664: 10:10pm
Understanding lo mata
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Eromzi: 10:10pm
me I no try am o...... dat kin love ehn
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by faorex(m): 10:10pm
this one strong ooo
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
Make sense
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ItzWonderz(m): 10:10pm
wait oh,,it don reach 2 years already... na wa oh
Time dey fly gan
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by hoover420: 10:10pm
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by blessedweapon(m): 10:11pm
*in falz' voice*
This is a MAD-NEIZZ
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by babseg(m): 10:11pm
slimthugchimee2:
WHO BE "US" YOU BE LEGION?
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by KenModi(m): 10:12pm
If my sister try dis kind nonsense ennn.
Which kind frustration go make am marry photo?
How u go dey say I do to picture
If d guy no dey around...we go wait!
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by seunny4lif(m): 10:12pm
ExpensiveG:I get friend who did the same thing
He no dey Naija and he want to marry.So, na him pic dem use for the marriage here in Akure
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Philinho(m): 10:12pm
Provided she's happy ,no qualms .The marriage will even last compared to some celebrity's marriages
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Kurisigamo(m): 10:12pm
Who follow am recite marriage vows....
Love of cash !
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by michael142(m): 10:13pm
jay2pee:
I rebuke this foolishness
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by hoover420: 10:14pm
Who is the mod that moved this thing to frontpage
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ExpensiveG: 10:15pm
seunny4lif:
Ewooooo I no know say dis kind thing fit happen
dey person no fit wait for dey guy to return
who dem go give dey ring to, and how she go take exchange vows
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by UnknownT: 10:15pm
See as them kari portrait like say Na funeral procession . Thank God for her, after some of her haters go Don laff her finish that period
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by mikyke(m): 10:15pm
most of the ppl who bashed her are prolly still single. we are always quick to judge ppl that is why we have remained backward. she the woman we all insulted is happy in her marriage. u wey dey see ur bf or gf present why he/she never marry u?...sense fall on us all
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by doskie(m): 10:17pm
but that move was too desperate shaa
haba... whoever thought of it
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Blessytee(f): 10:21pm
Just passing by
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Fresca(f): 10:22pm
But I yam not understanding, why couldn't she wait to get married to him in person? What was the rush or hurry? Mehn babes just dey like desperado these days..
|Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Eaglesence(f): 10:26pm
slimthugchimee2:
ITS FOR THE.BIG MOUTHED PEOPLE' WHO THOUGHT THE PICTURE FRAME WEDDING WONT WORK.
Biggest Butt Women Wants To Commit Suicide As Men Only Want To Sleep With Her / When A Man Can't Take A No For An Answer / How To Survive Valentine’s Day When You’re Single
