See earlier thread when they wedded 2 years ago . http://www.nairaland.com/2438236/see-wedding-photos-bride-groom



The lady who used a frame to represent her groom on their wedding day, is now a mom. Tola became a viral sensation after her wedding pictures hit the Internet, some years ago in which she used a frame to get married in the absence of her husband who was abroad then. Two years, later, she's thanking God for her blessed marriage. .Read what she shared below;



"2 Years And HE Still Remains The Same Yesterday, Today And Forever. I Married My Own Husband Because He's Baba Overdo .Frame Or No Frame, Your Happiness Is What Should Be Paramount To You Irrespective Of How It Goes Down. .Destiny Must Take It's Own Cause. If YOU DINE WITH THE PIGS, PEOPLE WILL REFER TO YOU AS ONE. Only God Deserves All The GLORY."....

I don't see were this rubbish has a link to us 11 Likes

Na them 1 Like

Na photo she wed so? 1 Like

you asked me, na who i go ask?

So dis is it.

That's why you should never judge because God works still....

I no dey sure say dis kind thing fit happen for Naija bcuz na mouth people go use finish you before dey wedding go finish.



Amebo~ Na wo, you know say dis woman get mind oo, you dey sure say her village people no dey follow her





Na dem sabi

Cute, the baby be like 8 Likes

Understanding lo mata

me I no try am o...... dat kin love ehn

this one strong ooo

Make sense



Time dey fly gan wait oh,,it don reach 2 years already... na wa ohTime dey fly gan

Q

*in falz' voice*



This is a MAD-NEIZZ

I don't see were this rubbish has a link to us







WHO BE "US" YOU BE LEGION?





Which kind frustration go make am marry photo?



How u go dey say I do to picture



If d guy no dey around...we go wait! If my sister try dis kind nonsense ennn.Which kind frustration go make am marry photo?How u go dey say I do to pictureIf d guy no dey around...we go wait! 2 Likes

I no dey sure say dis kind thing fit happen for Naija bcuz na mouth people go use finish you before dey wedding go finish.



Amebo~ Na wo, you know say dis woman get mind oo, you dey sure say her village people no dey follow her





I get friend who did the same thing

He no dey Naija and he want to marry.So, na him pic dem use for the marriage here in Akure I get friend who did the same thingHe no dey Naija and he want to marry.So, na him pic dem use for the marriage here in Akure

Provided she's happy ,no qualms .The marriage will even last compared to some celebrity's marriages

Who follow am recite marriage vows....



Love of cash ! 2 Likes

Na them

I rebuke this foolishness I rebuke this foolishness

Who is the mod that moved this thing to frontpage

I get friend who did the same thing

He no dey Naija and he want to marry.So, na him pic dem use for the marriage here in Akure

Ewooooo I no know say dis kind thing fit happen



dey person no fit wait for dey guy to return



who dem go give dey ring to, and how she go take exchange vows





See as them kari portrait like say Na funeral procession . Thank God for her, after some of her haters go Don laff her finish that period

most of the ppl who bashed her are prolly still single. we are always quick to judge ppl that is why we have remained backward. she the woman we all insulted is happy in her marriage. u wey dey see ur bf or gf present why he/she never marry u?...sense fall on us all 2 Likes

but that move was too desperate shaa



haba... whoever thought of it

Just passing by

But I yam not understanding, why couldn't she wait to get married to him in person? What was the rush or hurry? Mehn babes just dey like desperado these days..