New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ChangeIsCostant: 9:33pm
See earlier thread when they wedded 2 years ago . http://www.nairaland.com/2438236/see-wedding-photos-bride-groom

The lady who used a frame to represent her groom on their wedding day, is now a mom. Tola became a viral sensation after her wedding pictures hit the Internet, some years ago in which she used a frame to get married in the absence of her husband who was abroad then. Two years, later, she's thanking God for her blessed marriage. .Read what she shared below;

"2 Years And HE Still Remains The Same Yesterday, Today And Forever. I Married My Own Husband Because He's Baba Overdo .Frame Or No Frame, Your Happiness Is What Should Be Paramount To You Irrespective Of How It Goes Down. .Destiny Must Take It's Own Cause. If YOU DINE WITH THE PIGS, PEOPLE WILL REFER TO YOU AS ONE. Only God Deserves All The GLORY."....

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-used-frame-get-married-absence-groom-now-mom-photos.html

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ChangeIsCostant: 9:33pm
See more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-used-frame-get-married-absence-groom-now-mom-photos.html

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ChangeIsCostant: 9:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:37pm
I don't see were this rubbish has a link to us undecided

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by jay2pee(m): 9:39pm
Na them

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by divinehand2003(m): 9:40pm
Na photo she wed so?

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ajibolabd: 9:53pm
divinehand2003:
Na photo she wed so?
you asked me, na who i go ask?

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by TITOBIGZ(m): 10:06pm
So dis is it.
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Leonbonapart(m): 10:08pm
That's why you should never judge because God works still....
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ExpensiveG: 10:08pm
I no dey sure say dis kind thing fit happen for Naija bcuz na mouth people go use finish you before dey wedding go finish.

Amebo~ Na wo, shocked you know say dis woman get mind oo, you dey sure say her village people no dey follow her undecided


Na dem sabi
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by bbbabes(f): 10:09pm
Cute, the baby be like

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Oluwasegun664: 10:10pm
Understanding lo mata
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Eromzi: 10:10pm
me I no try am o...... dat kin love ehn
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by faorex(m): 10:10pm
this one strong ooo
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
Make sense
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ItzWonderz(m): 10:10pm
wait oh,,it don reach 2 years already... na wa oh undecided
Time dey fly gan
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by hoover420: 10:10pm
Q
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by blessedweapon(m): 10:11pm
*in falz' voice*

This is a MAD-NEIZZ
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by babseg(m): 10:11pm
slimthugchimee2:
I don't see were this rubbish has a link to us undecided



WHO BE "US" YOU BE LEGION?

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by KenModi(m): 10:12pm
If my sister try dis kind nonsense ennn.

Which kind frustration go make am marry photo?

How u go dey say I do to picture

If d guy no dey around...we go wait!

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by seunny4lif(m): 10:12pm
ExpensiveG:
I no dey sure say dis kind thing fit happen for Naija bcuz na mouth people go use finish you before dey wedding go finish.

Amebo~ Na wo, shocked you know say dis woman get mind oo, you dey sure say her village people no dey follow her undecided


Na dem sabi
I get friend who did the same thing
He no dey Naija and he want to marry.So, na him pic dem use for the marriage here in Akure
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Philinho(m): 10:12pm
Provided she's happy ,no qualms .The marriage will even last compared to some celebrity's marriages
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Kurisigamo(m): 10:12pm
Who follow am recite marriage vows....

Love of cash !

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by michael142(m): 10:13pm
jay2pee:
Na them

I rebuke this foolishness
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by hoover420: 10:14pm
Who is the mod that moved this thing to frontpage

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by ExpensiveG: 10:15pm
seunny4lif:

I get friend who did the same thing
He no dey Naija and he want to marry.So, na him pic dem use for the marriage here in Akure

Ewooooo shocked I no know say dis kind thing fit happen

dey person no fit wait for dey guy to return

who dem go give dey ring to, and how she go take exchange vows

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by UnknownT: 10:15pm
See as them kari portrait like say Na funeral procession shocked . Thank God for her, after some of her haters go Don laff her finish that period
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by mikyke(m): 10:15pm
most of the ppl who bashed her are prolly still single. we are always quick to judge ppl that is why we have remained backward. she the woman we all insulted is happy in her marriage. u wey dey see ur bf or gf present why he/she never marry u?...sense fall on us all

Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by doskie(m): 10:17pm
but that move was too desperate shaa

haba... whoever thought of it
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Blessytee(f): 10:21pm
Just passing by
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Fresca(f): 10:22pm
But I yam not understanding, why couldn't she wait to get married to him in person? What was the rush or hurry? Mehn babes just dey like desperado these days..
Re: New Photos Of The Lady Who Used Frame To Get Married In Absence Of Her Groom by Eaglesence(f): 10:26pm
slimthugchimee2:
I don't see were this rubbish has a link to us undecided



ITS FOR THE.BIG MOUTHED PEOPLE' WHO THOUGHT THE PICTURE FRAME WEDDING WONT WORK.

