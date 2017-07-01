₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,928 members, 3,660,716 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 10:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor (16396 Views)
Lady Goes Braless In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man: See Reactions / Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking / Teddy Skitt 'After Sex Video & Photo', Says Her Man "Made Her Night" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by PapiNigga: 5:11pm
Kinda romantic one would say...
This couple's wedding photoshoot has got the internet buzzing with hilarious memes and captions coming in from people.
Give it your own caption?
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/viral-photoshoot-of-bride-dragging-her.html?m=1
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by VoltageDivida(m): 5:12pm
This one na by fire by force marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by coolesmile: 5:16pm
Orishirishi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by M2dX(m): 5:16pm
Hia, i don't get this one oh
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Oyindidi(f): 5:20pm
You must marry me
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Tahrah(f): 5:21pm
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Fadiga24(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by VargasVee(m): 5:24pm
Nothing we won't see. Now all everyone looks forward to is doing mental things for pre-wedding shoots and not the actual marriage itself.
SMH
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by NairalandCS(m): 5:35pm
VargasVee:
And how did you come to this conclusion ?
A creative pre-wedding photo don't hurt nobody.
Learn to live a little.
12 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:36pm
After pulling him to marry u..still that mitch will keep eating different NUNU
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Bossontop(m): 5:41pm
D guy bn start dey reason am say na mistake....lol
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Caustics: 5:42pm
IamKashyBaby:please what is nunu? i wasnt taught this in agric or biology class
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:45pm
Caustics:
NUNU= PUNAN!
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Caustics: 5:47pm
IamKashyBaby:
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Fadiga24(m): 5:50pm
Bossontop:
When you realize your mistake at the last minute.Lol
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by AlexCk: 5:51pm
The pix tho,
Reminds me of Scorpion's "Get over here!!!" statement. (Mortal Kombat)
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by VanNistelrooy24: 5:54pm
......Till death do us part.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Ehiscotch(m): 6:10pm
This is by far the most creative pre-wedding photo shoot I have seen. SO UNIQUE.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by mrslim1991: 6:30pm
The guy soji at the last minute
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Bossontop(m): 6:31pm
Fadiga24:I dey teh yuu
d guy b lyk.....beta late dan neva
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by ennon92(m): 6:52pm
Awon arindin
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by veekid(m): 9:24pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Leonbonapart(m): 9:24pm
Wedding sef na play nowadays
something that was suppose to be sacred
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by ymee(m): 9:25pm
VoltageDivida:
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by itiswellandwell: 9:27pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Nutase(f): 9:27pm
Desperado
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by tana4gud(f): 9:27pm
I wonder what they are trying to portray
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Iloveafrica: 9:27pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by cinoedhunter: 9:28pm
It's ok
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by davodyguy: 9:29pm
Even in the church?
Madness.
Nigerians would soon try it
|Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by ybalogs(m): 9:29pm
NAH BY FORCE TO MARRY?
9 Secret Things Men Can't Resist In Women / Should Parents Kiss In Front Of Children? / Help!!,i Impregnated A Girl.
Viewing this topic: ajokebelle(f), fellowtee1(m), whizcartel(m), walejummy, Oluola89(m), adrianstylez(m), jonnyp(m), peculiar3(m), osas800(m), manisgood, bobman(m), kally32(m), shugacane(f), olayinka63, Movichabiodun(m), papoose180(m), Evablizin(f), Bencochris, Shukushuku, Mailthaddeus(m), 9jageekz(m), atookss87, owolabi3699(m), akoff123, Calyb(m), Respect11(m), ilemobayo40, aforbaje, solpat(m), dr4dre, Akpa234, Francis95(m), fremzy25, Emmyemmy1, Chirolechick, Sholexyz(m), Heymorse(m), EiiBeeCee, Fynline(m), epaulo, sammied(m), uluocha, olutop(m), Obeby(m), Agbgift(f), kingofchess(m), Imustexcel, tommyopera, Prognose, Adedeji013(m), joganut(m), Puffyado, Emmayen(m), mushaffah(m), se0un(m), KENFERDYOORI(m), protocoll(m), adekolaabiodun, SAVEDBABA(m), Besko(m), pizzy77(m), tokuboeric(m), Alabi1997(m), Stevolarlah(m), mastar111(m), Ladybianca(f), princessG35, excorperwheezy(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 223