Kinda romantic one would say...





This couple's wedding photoshoot has got the internet buzzing with hilarious memes and captions coming in from people.





Give it your own caption?



This one na by fire by force marriage. 1 Like

Orishirishi 2 Likes 1 Share

Hia, i don't get this one oh 3 Likes 1 Share

You must marry me 1 Like

Nothing we won't see. Now all everyone looks forward to is doing mental things for pre-wedding shoots and not the actual marriage itself.



SMH 6 Likes

And how did you come to this conclusion ?



A creative pre-wedding photo don't hurt nobody.



Learn to live a little. And how did you come to this conclusion ?A creative pre-wedding photo don't hurt nobody.Learn to live a little. 12 Likes





After pulling him to marry u..still that mitch will keep eating different NUNU 1 Like

D guy bn start dey reason am say na mistake....lol 3 Likes

After pulling him to marry u..still that mitch will keep eating different NUNU please what is nunu? i wasnt taught this in agric or biology class please what is nunu? i wasnt taught this in agric or biology class 2 Likes

NUNU= PUNAN! 5 Likes

NUNU= PUNAN! 1 Like

D guy bn start dey reason am say na mistake....lol

When you realize your mistake at the last minute.Lol When you realize your mistake at the last minute.Lol 2 Likes 1 Share





Reminds me of Scorpion's "Get over here!!!" statement. (Mortal Kombat) The pix tho,Reminds me of Scorpion's "Get over here!!!" statement. (Mortal Kombat) 1 Like

......Till death do us part.

This is by far the most creative pre-wedding photo shoot I have seen. SO UNIQUE. 3 Likes

The guy soji at the last minute

When you realize your mistake at the last minute.Lol I dey teh yuu

d guy b lyk.....beta late dan neva I dey teh yuud guy b lyk.....beta late dan neva 2 Likes

Awon arindin

Buhari sef 1 Like

Wedding sef na play nowadays

something that was suppose to be sacred

This one na by fire by force marriage.

Hmmmmm

Desperado

I wonder what they are trying to portray

It's ok





Even in the church?

Madness.



Nigerians would soon try it Even in the church?Madness.Nigerians would soon try it