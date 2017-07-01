₦airaland Forum

Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by PapiNigga: 5:11pm
Kinda romantic one would say...


This couple's wedding photoshoot has got the internet buzzing with hilarious memes and captions coming in from people.


Give it your own caption?

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by VoltageDivida(m): 5:12pm
This one na by fire by force marriage.

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by coolesmile: 5:16pm
Orishirishi

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by M2dX(m): 5:16pm
Hia, i don't get this one oh cheesy

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Oyindidi(f): 5:20pm
You must marry me grin grin grin grin cheesy cheesy grin cheesy grin grin

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Tahrah(f): 5:21pm
gringrincheesy
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Fadiga24(m): 5:22pm
cool
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by VargasVee(m): 5:24pm
Nothing we won't see. Now all everyone looks forward to is doing mental things for pre-wedding shoots and not the actual marriage itself.

SMH

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by NairalandCS(m): 5:35pm
VargasVee:
Nothing we won't see. Now all everyone looks forward to is doing mental things for pre-wedding shoots and not the actual marriage itself.

SMH

And how did you come to this conclusion ?

A creative pre-wedding photo don't hurt nobody.

Learn to live a little.

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:36pm
grin

After pulling him to marry u..still that mitch will keep eating different NUNU grin

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Bossontop(m): 5:41pm
D guy bn start dey reason am say na mistake....lol

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Caustics: 5:42pm
IamKashyBaby:
grin

After pulling him to marry u..still that mitch will keep eating different NUNU grin
please what is nunu? i wasnt taught this in agric or biology class

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:45pm
Caustics:
please what is nunu? i wasnt taught this in agric or biology class

shocked

NUNU= PUNAN! angry

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Caustics: 5:47pm
IamKashyBaby:


shocked

NUNU= PUNAN! angry
shocked shocked shocked

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Fadiga24(m): 5:50pm
Bossontop:
D guy bn start dey reason am say na mistake....lol

When you realize your mistake at the last minute.Lol grin grin

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by AlexCk: 5:51pm
The pix tho,

Reminds me of Scorpion's "Get over here!!!" statement. (Mortal Kombat) grin grin

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by VanNistelrooy24: 5:54pm
......Till death do us part. cool
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Ehiscotch(m): 6:10pm
This is by far the most creative pre-wedding photo shoot I have seen. SO UNIQUE.

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by mrslim1991: 6:30pm
The guy soji at the last minute
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Bossontop(m): 6:31pm
Fadiga24:


When you realize your mistake at the last minute.Lol grin grin
I dey teh yuu
d guy b lyk.....beta late dan neva

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by ennon92(m): 6:52pm
Awon arindin
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by veekid(m): 9:24pm
Buhari sef

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Leonbonapart(m): 9:24pm
Wedding sef na play nowadays
something that was suppose to be sacred
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by ymee(m): 9:25pm
VoltageDivida:
This one na by fire by force marriage.
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by itiswellandwell: 9:27pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Nutase(f): 9:27pm
Desperado
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by tana4gud(f): 9:27pm
I wonder what they are trying to portray
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by Iloveafrica: 9:27pm
shocked

Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by cinoedhunter: 9:28pm
It's ok
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by davodyguy: 9:29pm
angry

Even in the church?
Madness.

Nigerians would soon try it
Re: Photo Of A Bride Dragging Her Man On The Floor by ybalogs(m): 9:29pm
NAH BY FORCE TO MARRY?

