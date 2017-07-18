Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat (6869 Views)

PDP NATIONAL CAUCUS MEETING ONGOING AT ABUJA: Happening now at the PDP National Secretariat is the meeting of the Expanded National Caucus of the Party.



The Caucus is part of meetings scheduled by the PDP to deliberate on the way forward for the Party after the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirms Sen. Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic Executive of the PDP.



The Expanded Caucus has the Chairman, Senator Makarfi, other members of the NCC, the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ekweremadu, former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, GCON, Chairman of PDP governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Fayose , Gov Okowa of Delta State, and other PDP governors, other members of Caucus and Party Stakeholders in attendance.



The meeting is a full house of all the who is who in the PDP and more of a family reunion. 1 Like

If your communique tomorrow morning is not centered on Restructuring Referendum, then count me out. 9 Likes

this PDP will thrash APC in next election as things are going right now.





Let me came and be going...



Some people on Nairaland will not like this picture. I prefer not to name names cos I does not knows whether they will tell me not to shoot video in the abroad again but they goes to abroad to treat ear infection

We must rebuild and strengthen back PDP in other to checkmate this govt that has no focus. Two years in govt nothing to show for it. 17 Likes 1 Share

So interesting to see a Fuller house.PDP all the way 9 Likes

If not that APC is full of propaganda and lies, who will give PDP attention?

Until we see a good alternative, I'll go with the lesser evil, People Deceiving People. 12 Likes

If not that APC is full of propaganda and lies, who will give PDP attention?

Let's learn to support individuals and not parties bro. That is the only way foward

If your communique tomorrow morning is not centered on Restructuring Referendum, then count me out.

First Thing to Do is Plan for the Immediate future, Conduct a Standard National Convention where credible Party Officials will be Elected to fill all Vacant Positions and then Plan how to Bring about a Genuine Change in the Country, Period.

If not that APC is full of propaganda and lies, who will give PDP attention?

Until we see a good alternative, I'll go with the lesser evil, People Deceiving People.

PDP has things to Show for their time in Government,

PDP has things to Show for their time in Government,

APC has none,............. from the ways things are going, will never have.

Until you show your candidates 1 Like

Until you show your candidates

Certainly not ............ Bubu, or what is his name again?.

this PDP will thrash APC in next election as things are going right now.





Only if Nigerians prefer corruption



Only if Nigerians prefer corruption

I keep wondering how they deliver with the meagre resources accruable to our purse these days

To be sincere PDP is a useless party they have the technical know how to run a smooth goverment buh selfishness is killing them but APC is more useless because they have no focus and direction and they lack the technical know how 7 Likes 1 Share

Your head is very correct.

If the Pdp must get it right, they must STOP the unwholesome ACT of imposing candidates on party members. Let the party members elect who they want, not GOVERNORS imposing thier cronies on the members,





PDP is the worst political party.

They are not a good alternative to APC.



PDP is the worst political party.

They are not a good alternative to APC.

A union of thieves led by a timid failure; Goodluck Jonathan

Ride on, PDP.



Some of us feel PDP did far better than the current busy bodied propagandists

This A.P Sth party where you guys handed over power to has really messed this country under two years.



Come and rescue the country from their hands.



I can see Peter Obi there. Welcome, next Vice Presidential candidate.

PDP is now set to take over Aso Rock in 2019.

Be it pdp Apc whatever they are all thesame 9ja open ya eye let's fightt for our right



Guys I never knew joblessness was the order of the day in 9ja until a friend of mine took me out to catch some fun cause its been a week now since we've not been having electricity supply when I saw the population of guys who had long finish serving there fathers land I was surprised the rate of hanger and Hunger here in the North can not be overemphasized.of truth the northerners are feeling the heat tanx to there sai Baba anyway but hunger has taken over on a serious note most of sai baba back den are now shege baba.while our reps,senetors governors et al are there saying all is well without any prior knowledge of the reality on ground Oooooo Nigeria how did we arrive @ this?The labour of our hero past are been shared and carted away by our present selfish,selfcentered political class while the hardworking masses fight for the little crumbs trew@Us

I keep wondering how they deliver with the meagre resources accruable to our purse these days If you don't have anything to say just go and sleep.



If you don't have anything to say just go and sleep.

What has APC delivered? APC that has been pregnant with Air since 2015. Even to mess the air and free the belle na wahala.

Has it gotten this bad?



Has it gotten this bad?

PDP now holding meetings in cubicles, packing themselves like sardine.

Let's learn to support individuals and not parties bro. That is the only way foward eg, jona, bubu, etc.

eg, jona, bubu, etc.

Gej is still claiming to be right on his foolish actions, pmb never sees any wrong in his foolish actions, that's the sort of individuals we have.

God still love the country, he is giving us a second chance ..…PDP. The tears and suffering of poor nigerians under APC propaganda government will soon be over.

Pdp