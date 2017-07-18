₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by ossaioviesucces(m): 11:05pm On Jul 17
PDP NATIONAL CAUCUS MEETING ONGOING AT ABUJA: Happening now at the PDP National Secretariat is the meeting of the Expanded National Caucus of the Party.
The Caucus is part of meetings scheduled by the PDP to deliberate on the way forward for the Party after the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirms Sen. Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic Executive of the PDP.
The Expanded Caucus has the Chairman, Senator Makarfi, other members of the NCC, the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ekweremadu, former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, GCON, Chairman of PDP governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Fayose , Gov Okowa of Delta State, and other PDP governors, other members of Caucus and Party Stakeholders in attendance.
The meeting is a full house of all the who is who in the PDP and more of a family reunion.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Billyonaire: 11:11pm On Jul 17
If your communique tomorrow morning is not centered on Restructuring Referendum, then count me out.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Kdon2(m): 11:16pm On Jul 17
ossaioviesucces:
this PDP will thrash APC in next election as things are going right now.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by EgusiSoup: 11:16pm On Jul 17
Some people on Nairaland will not like this picture. I prefer not to name names cos I does not knows whether they will tell me not to shoot video in the abroad again but they goes to abroad to treat ear infection
Let me came and be going...
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by engrsyer: 11:31pm On Jul 17
We must rebuild and strengthen back PDP in other to checkmate this govt that has no focus. Two years in govt nothing to show for it.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by lordimmaogidi(m): 11:39pm On Jul 17
So interesting to see a Fuller house.PDP all the way
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by fergie001(m): 11:48pm On Jul 17
K
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by SirJeffry(m): 11:50pm On Jul 17
If not that APC is full of propaganda and lies, who will give PDP attention?
Until we see a good alternative, I'll go with the lesser evil, People Deceiving People.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by StarPlayer: 12:01am
SirJeffry:Let's learn to support individuals and not parties bro. That is the only way foward
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Jirate(m): 4:44am
Billyonaire:
First Thing to Do is Plan for the Immediate future, Conduct a Standard National Convention where credible Party Officials will be Elected to fill all Vacant Positions and then Plan how to Bring about a Genuine Change in the Country, Period.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Jirate(m): 4:54am
SirJeffry:
PDP has things to Show for their time in Government,
APC has none,............. from the ways things are going, will never have.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Rucheen(m): 5:00am
Until you show your candidates
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Jirate(m): 5:02am
Rucheen:
Certainly not ............ Bubu, or what is his name again?.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by greatiyk4u(m): 6:29am
Kdon2:
Only if Nigerians prefer corruption
I keep wondering how they deliver with the meagre resources accruable to our purse these days
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by pelumi111: 6:33am
To be sincere PDP is a useless party they have the technical know how to run a smooth goverment buh selfishness is killing them but APC is more useless because they have no focus and direction and they lack the technical know how
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by tuniski: 8:00am
pelumi111:Your head is very correct.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Okanokan(m): 8:13am
If the Pdp must get it right, they must STOP the unwholesome ACT of imposing candidates on party members. Let the party members elect who they want, not GOVERNORS imposing thier cronies on the members,
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by NwaAmaikpe: 8:24am
PDP is the worst political party.
They are not a good alternative to APC.
A union of thieves led by a timid failure; Goodluck Jonathan
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Slai1: 8:25am
Ride on, PDP.
Some of us feel PDP did far better than the current busy bodied propagandists
This A.P Sth party where you guys handed over power to has really messed this country under two years.
Come and rescue the country from their hands.
I can see Peter Obi there. Welcome, next Vice Presidential candidate.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by LasGidiOwner: 8:27am
PDP is now set to take over Aso Rock in 2019.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by ItsawrapOutfit: 8:27am
Noted
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Akinz0126(m): 8:29am
Be it pdp Apc whatever they are all thesame 9ja open ya eye let's fightt for our right
Guys I never knew joblessness was the order of the day in 9ja until a friend of mine took me out to catch some fun cause its been a week now since we've not been having electricity supply when I saw the population of guys who had long finish serving there fathers land I was surprised the rate of hanger and Hunger here in the North can not be overemphasized.of truth the northerners are feeling the heat tanx to there sai Baba anyway but hunger has taken over on a serious note most of sai baba back den are now shege baba.while our reps,senetors governors et al are there saying all is well without any prior knowledge of the reality on ground Oooooo Nigeria how did we arrive @ this?The labour of our hero past are been shared and carted away by our present selfish,selfcentered political class while the hardworking masses fight for the little crumbs trew@Us
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Atiku2019: 8:30am
Atiku
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by OlujobaSamuel: 8:31am
lol
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by NothingDoMe: 8:31am
greatiyk4u:If you don't have anything to say just go and sleep.
What has APC delivered? APC that has been pregnant with Air since 2015. Even to mess the air and free the belle na wahala.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by idu1(m): 8:31am
They are not going anywhere....
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by hazyfm1: 8:32am
Has it gotten this bad?
PDP now holding meetings in cubicles, packing themselves like sardine.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by OlujobaSamuel: 8:32am
StarPlayer:eg, jona, bubu, etc.
Gej is still claiming to be right on his foolish actions, pmb never sees any wrong in his foolish actions, that's the sort of individuals we have.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by able20(m): 8:35am
God still love the country, he is giving us a second chance ..…PDP. The tears and suffering of poor nigerians under APC propaganda government will soon be over.
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Narldon(f): 8:35am
Pdp
|Re: PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat by Austinelead(m): 8:36am
May thunder strike anyone that said pdp isnt a good alternative to apc.. both are thiefs we know.. but life is more easy under pdp adminstration
