8yrs.











Female to male8yrs.

Male to female.

Ok but not shocking

Male to female, 2yrs.

Them try

Male to female.

Nkan bè

Male to female, 3yrs







My 3rd Christmas Of My New Life.



I Have Not Only Transitioned To Living As Female, I Have Transitioned To Being All Of Who I Am.

Sick fellow



My question still remains that;



How well do they enjoy their sex life , as I believe it can never be natural again .

30-Year-Old Male To Female, 9 Months.

where do the boobs come from?

Female to male.

Male to female.

Male to female, 1.5yrs

Na wa o



All these transgenders have one thing in common; LOW SELF ESTEEM



Mehn, this world is turning into something else



As it is, one has to ask for the baby pictures of whoever

he or she is dating inorder to be sure of the person's real gender

Wow...

16yrs old transformed from male to female, 1year.

Cant explain this.



Years later after man&woman marriage.

18yrs Male to female, 1year.







31 years Male to female, 3years.





Male to female





Male to female, 5yrs.

Female to male

Male ro female.





Male to female, 2015 vs 2017











Male to female, 10months.Male to female, 2015 vs 2017





Where's Bruce Jenner? I am not even going to say wow

Wowzerful! Worthy to note that they always look better with their new sex. Could that be because they are way happier? Thank God I love my sex

Just imagining myself transforming into a woman... Eew...God forbid!

I won't be surprised if Mrcork is amongst one of those photos



I won't be surprised if Mrcork is amongst one of those photos

The mo'fucker! Fuck_! He definitely is there!

Why would anyone in their right mind want to own a vagina? (after winning the gender lottery by NOT being born with one)



That thing requires WAAAY too much maintenance, and carries FAR too much repercussions in case of bad decisions.

SirMichael1:

Dafuq! I won't be surprised if Mrcork is amongst one of those photos



The mo'fucker! Fuck_! He definitely is there!

angel Michelle kuku blow d whistle Jare this shhiit getting badder :- :- 29 Likes

can people just learn to leave LGBT alone!!!



It is not your fvcking business



Transgender are beautiful people