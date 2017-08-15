₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,536 members, 3,838,619 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. (25646 Views)
10 Amazing Before And After Transgender Transformations / Nigerian Female-to-male Transgender Celebrates Birthday, See Transformation Pics / Shocking Photos Of Young Girls Forced Into Marriage [pictures] (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:17am On Aug 16
Female to male
8yrs.
http://izismile.com/2017/08/15/unbelievable_gender_transitions_you_wont_believe_show_the_same_person_39_pics.html
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:17am On Aug 16
Male to female.
4 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by ameri9ja: 3:18am On Aug 16
Ok but not shocking
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:18am On Aug 16
Male to female, 2yrs.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by lordoseji(m): 3:19am On Aug 16
Them try
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:19am On Aug 16
Male to female.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by fuckerstard: 3:19am On Aug 16
Nkan bè
14 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:20am On Aug 16
Male to female, 3yrs
My 3rd Christmas Of My New Life.
I Have Not Only Transitioned To Living As Female, I Have Transitioned To Being All Of Who I Am.
4 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by cuedish: 3:21am On Aug 16
Sick fellow
My question still remains that;
How well do they enjoy their sex life , as I believe it can never be natural again .
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:21am On Aug 16
30-Year-Old Male To Female, 9 Months.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:21am On Aug 16
where do the boobs come from?
12 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:21am On Aug 16
Female to male.
5 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:22am On Aug 16
Male to female.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:23am On Aug 16
Male to female, 1.5yrs
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by MyPicsSaysItall: 3:23am On Aug 16
Na wa o
All these transgenders have one thing in common; LOW SELF ESTEEM
Mehn, this world is turning into something else
As it is, one has to ask for the baby pictures of whoever
he or she is dating inorder to be sure of the person's real gender
106 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by konkonbilo(m): 3:24am On Aug 16
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by dingbang(m): 3:24am On Aug 16
Wow...
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:24am On Aug 16
16yrs old transformed from male to female, 1year.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:26am On Aug 16
Cant explain this.
Years later after man&woman marriage.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:30am On Aug 16
18yrs Male to female, 1year.
31 years Male to female, 3years.
Male to female
Male to female, 5yrs.
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:31am On Aug 16
Female to male
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:32am On Aug 16
Male ro female.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Explorers(m): 3:36am On Aug 16
Male to female, 10months.
Male to female, 2015 vs 2017
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4793274/People-reveal-amazing-gender-transition-transformations.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by LifeIsGuhd(f): 3:39am On Aug 16
I am not even going to say wow
Where's Bruce Jenner?
5 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by sisisioge: 3:59am On Aug 16
Wowzerful! Worthy to note that they always look better with their new sex. Could that be because they are way happier? Thank God I love my sex
9 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by thesicilian: 4:03am On Aug 16
Just imagining myself transforming into a woman... Eew...God forbid!
3 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by SirMichael1: 4:07am On Aug 16
Dafuq! I won't be surprised if Mrcork is amongst one of those photos
The mo'fucker! Fuck_! He definitely is there!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by ebonflexy(m): 4:13am On Aug 16
Why would anyone in their right mind want to own a vagina? (after winning the gender lottery by NOT being born with one)
That thing requires WAAAY too much maintenance, and carries FAR too much repercussions in case of bad decisions.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Danhumprey: 4:54am On Aug 16
SirMichael1:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:06am On Aug 16
angel Michelle kuku blow d whistle Jare this shhiit getting badder :-
29 Likes
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Evaberry(f): 5:12am On Aug 16
can people just learn to leave LGBT alone!!!
It is not your fvcking business
Transgender are beautiful people
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shocking Photos Show Transgender Transformations, Before And After. by Dexema(m): 5:33am On Aug 16
I used to think it was about looking better and comfortable with a particular sex, but now I that I see handsome guys and beautiful babe's switch sexes I am more confused.
Their issues are definitely psychological with a Lil bit of a physiological twist to it.
Bottomline is they are messed up individuals.
17 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
7 Ways To Get Your Man To Propose Marriage To You / Compliment And Toast A Girl With Your Professional Jargons / How To Safely Breakup With A Possessive/controlling Boyfriend
Viewing this topic: okochaik, karzyharsky(m), brosammy(m), jbkomo(m), Oselu28(f), masterplan303(m), prettyify(f), Wojujor, ifeoluwasegun(m), Udengs25, Fvcknames, TEEBEE12(m), olapluto(m), prettyem(f), Kitiii(m), djlittlej(m), McPicnic(m), Fourcade(m), yusburg, ABBEYsammy01(m), walket(m), absong6523, Emmasonic4me(m), Kimberlykay(f), Kingeket, ajabani4allah(m), Bridgetania(f), mamza1984, skeletine(m), neeyah212(f), Arondizuogu, kayalla(f), Victoriousvic(m), Shadownc, Jimmyboss, ossybluez(m), snrr(f), Ramaa(m), wolesmile(m), OlayemiTade(m), pizzalord, highbeetohbadt, morrizo, Rizin, fmorrah(m), AlexanderGreat(m), Joshmon(m), Theultimate(m), Teefire(m), Rapsowdee01(m), Celebrimbor(m), arukwe123, AFONJACOW(m), OKEMKPI, noncy21, Tchiman, Hardrive, wimtex, XVIER(m), Lolaabokoku(f), olajide21, Wallace2107, kwende(m), Crixie(m), Xplicit1(f), cutediva87(f), burberry89(m), davimus(m), TeejayInstinct, rinzo, ogzille(m), derico2323(m), phire2324(m), chinonye82, Hyfer(m), Cyrilpac(m), Propertyexpert, femi4, essegis(m), biozy(m), Smartfeek, hizick14(m), Walexis11, kingrt2(m), Tolu95(m), martoz(m), Okpabana, equity2genesis, adedayoadeoye(f), osewadare(m), eniola22(f), spontane(m), spinzagom(m), diggy4real, Sinbad2007(m), Omoze88, princeade86(m), ultimate77(m), otswag(m), Olatara(f), stingg(m), bhabz01(m), boladex1, zainkay, stitcheD(m), misstique(f), Captain6(m), Florishade08(f), MrcuteOscar, hurlanrewaju(m), az65, Charlesdock(m), funkyibodude(m), Hemjaybee(m), Alibeau, beambally, Fehmy25s(m), kindla(f), teamsynergy, mordsith, johnabba(m), JORDAN202, Debroslink, Mekenz(m), stinechykee, cybertyrant(m), Adexprint(m), Mercylix20(f), pelvicky(m), amakabel, radiance26(f), SporaD8, Phunmyne(f), Topology, sharkeyraw(f), theMEGAman(m), DonBobes(m), Opakan2, checkolatunji, Evergreat2014(m), fortuneobi(m), MChaze25(m), niyisky, demefa(m), Danchibez, LastMumu, Lilshorecords(m), KingLennon(m), Israellionel, Venica(f), JustCryptos, ekaita, luiginho2xl(m), sanerugwei, snowdropz, aladesuyi(m), stonecoldcafe, askestates, tardell007(m), josepph, Exciton(m), greatjoey, OChimex(m), Ormorlehwah(f), jesbu(m), Rio84(m), datemax, DanEmakoji(m), Propertydealng and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20