|Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by LasgidiOnline: 7:32am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday issued a stern warning to those issuing quit notice to other ethnic groups in their region.
Buhari gave the warning in an early morning national broadcast to Nigerians.
Recall that while he was in London, a group of Northern youth had asked all Igbos in the region to leave before October 1.
The President said every Nigerian has a right to live anywhere in the country, while stating that the country’s unity is not negotiable.
“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.
“I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.
“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”
He added, “This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.
“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.
“The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.”
He recalled his encounter with the leader of the failed Biafra Republic, the late Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 2003.
“After I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analysed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.
“I am charging the security agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax.
“Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.
“Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against;
“Elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets, Kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.
“Finally, dear Nigerians, our collective interest now is to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of; economic security, political evolution and integration as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.
“I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained. I am so glad to be home.”
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/08/every-nigerian-has-right-to-live.html
lalasticlala
5 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by LasgidiOnline: 7:33am
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by taylor88(m): 7:33am
lol
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Nwodosis(m): 7:34am
.Including the killer herdsmen?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by successincentiv(m): 7:48am
But their safety may not be guaranteed.
8 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by stevebond007(m): 7:55am
He spoke against the quit notice, Herdsmen clashes,
I think that's OK.
Welcome back.
Thanks to all pressure groups!
1 Like
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by whitebeard(m): 7:55am
ipobs don't cause they said they aren't Nigerians
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Tunndeh(m): 7:55am
The buhari should go to sambisa forest
1 Like
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Aburi001: 7:55am
Without JUSTICE there can never be PEACE.
Honestly speaking, I strongly believe that if Ojukwu was alive today, he would 100% be in support of RESTRUCTURING instead of break-up.
2 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Integrityfarms(m): 7:56am
We agree. But...
Has pmb ever set his foot in some states since his administration?
3 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Goddygee(m): 7:56am
okay
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by hammerT: 7:56am
Buhari the clueless President, Oct 1st is fast approaching, make sure u dont run back to London.
Iranu!
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Lytech(m): 7:56am
.
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Nennaj(m): 7:56am
So it's this speech bloggers intend to gloat about today
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by nNEOo(m): 7:56am
Except northern nigeria of cos.....
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Apina(m): 7:56am
Bla bla bla......Whether he likes it or not, the zoo must fall.
<<<Spoiler alert>>> before any ignoramus would tag me as an iPob wailer, I'm not from the east
4 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:56am
Baba tell Nnamdi to call his boys to order too. Dey shud stop disturbing us with "we want to break out"
God that put us together as a country has his reason
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by yemitexcel(m): 7:56am
have heard u
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Newbiee: 7:56am
Yes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by holluwai(m): 7:57am
He's finna be leaving soon again then
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by ModusOperandi(f): 7:57am
well said.
but really, over 100 days out of office and the only thing he deemed fit to address is this? nothing about the strike, the state of the economy, his health? like he was gone for just a week, that speech should go down in history as the most uninspiring presidential speech of all time
3 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Surd2121(m): 7:57am
.
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by mbaboy(m): 7:58am
Good talk from Buhari but those northerners that issued the quit notice are yet to be arrested. Till u put them behind bars I will know u are serious
3 Likes
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by fizzy94(m): 7:58am
Durentt:Every soul shall taste death including you.
1 Like
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Emzyme(m): 7:58am
Pls ooo
I dreamt about my ex
She's been creeping in my mind since
I dunno y ooo
Kinda missing her oo
Buh when i remember say she go don get anoda boo now, while i still deh single!!
Now am vexing
I even wanted to text her, buh i been vex delete her number,
I saw her on facebook, should i send her a friend request?
I want to ask her for small money?
I hope u pple were not thinking i want to go back to my vomit ni?
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Evergreen4(m): 7:58am
Even in sambisa forest?
|Re: Every Nigerian Has The Right To Live Anywhere – Buhari by Armstrong34(m): 7:58am
we hear you .....the gworo chewing president
2011: Ohanaeze Caucus Okays Jonathan’s Endorsement / Police Still Mounting Check-points In Imo State. How About Your Area? / Photos Of The 35 Senators Who Want Under-aged Marriage
